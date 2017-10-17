₦airaland Forum

The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by debola27(f): 4:06pm
These handsome triplets bear the same name MUHAMMAD; the difference being each suffix MUHAMMAD AWWAL(IST MUHAMMAD), MUHAMMAD THANNI(2ND MUHAMMAD) AND MUHAMMAD THAALITH(3RD MUHAMMAD).
The Akanbi triplets are also business partners of various online and offline businesses, the latest being an online education site to learn Arabic.
The triplets attended same primary school, same secondary school, same university, served in the same city and are business partners.
The second picture shows them carrying another set of triplets.

Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by tayo60(f): 7:47pm
And so? They are not cute like those I saw at d front page. They look local tongue

Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by debola27(f): 8:27pm
tayo60:
And so? They are not cute like those I saw at d front page. They look local tongue
Can we see your picture miss?

Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Hardewarlee(m): 9:39pm
Lovely family

Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by helphelp: 9:40pm
Ok
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Hardewarlee(m): 9:40pm
grin grin grin
debola27:

Can we see your picture miss?
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Zizicardo(f): 9:40pm
I pray for triplets too cry

Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Kimy97(f): 9:41pm
Cool
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 9:41pm
Lol
That's funny?..

Naso em go jus de triplet theirselves
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by fabiano09(m): 9:41pm
tayo60:
And so? They are not cute like those I saw at d front page. They look local tongue
which kind bad Belle be this,Jah save us from unqualified enemies

Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by kennygee(f): 9:41pm
Are they Ustaz?

They look like Quranic scholars

Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by buskie13(m): 9:43pm
I have nothing to say,

why must they include 'mad' in their prophets name?
was he showing signs of insanity when he was young?

Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by missyQween(f): 9:44pm
Wow...They look good
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 9:44pm
I know I will givee birth to either a set of twins or a triplet.God knows my heart desire. smiley

Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Bolustical: 9:44pm
Ok h
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by omoiyalayi(m): 9:44pm
2day it all abt twins triplets and triplets dat went ondate with twins

Hmmmmmmm
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:45pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by dyze: 9:45pm
kennygee:
Are they Ustaz?

They look like Quranic scholars

Madam, you garrit grin
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by johnlegend01: 9:46pm
Nice
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Iseoluwani: 9:47pm
fabiano09:

which kind bad Belle be this,Jah save us from unqualified enemies

.so u mean say we get Enemies that are not qualified grin

Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:47pm
ReneeNuttall:
I know I will givee birth to either a set of twins or a triplet.God knows my heart desire. smiley
not with that your 5 seconds guy,whose prick looks like that of a 3 month old baby. grin grin tongue
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by chesterlee(m): 9:48pm
Potential BH boys

Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by fabiano09(m): 9:49pm
Iseoluwani:

.so u mean say we get Enemies that are not qualified grin
lol I meant unwarranted enemies
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by debola27(f): 9:49pm
kennygee:
Are they Ustaz?

They look like Quranic scholars
Yes they are
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:49pm
kennygee:
Are they Ustaz?

They look like Quranic scholars
they are talibans in the making
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:50pm
debola27:

Yes they are
liar. No wonder kamoru left you for your best friend tongue tongue
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by makdcash(m): 9:51pm
End time triplets

Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Murainah1(m): 9:53pm
buskie13:
I have nothing to say,

why must they include 'mad' in their prophets name?
was he showing signs of insanity when he was young?
use ur brain ones in a while
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Odani: 9:54pm
kennygee:
Are they Ustaz?

They look like Quranic scholars


Can u go back and read the thread again cry This time read slowly
Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by lelvin(m): 9:54pm
The Alfa typa triplets

Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Origin(f): 9:56pm
There is so much hatred on this thread.


Ironically it says a lot about the writers. Such hate filled lives. May people see your accomplishments and wish you worst- just as you wish others . Stop the hate.






The triplets look cool, are cool and accomplished.

