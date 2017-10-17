₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by debola27(f): 4:06pm
These handsome triplets bear the same name MUHAMMAD; the difference being each suffix MUHAMMAD AWWAL(IST MUHAMMAD), MUHAMMAD THANNI(2ND MUHAMMAD) AND MUHAMMAD THAALITH(3RD MUHAMMAD).
The Akanbi triplets are also business partners of various online and offline businesses, the latest being an online education site to learn Arabic.
The triplets attended same primary school, same secondary school, same university, served in the same city and are business partners.
The second picture shows them carrying another set of triplets.
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by tayo60(f): 7:47pm
And so? They are not cute like those I saw at d front page. They look local
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by debola27(f): 8:27pm
tayo60:Can we see your picture miss?
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Hardewarlee(m): 9:39pm
Lovely family
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by helphelp: 9:40pm
Ok
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Hardewarlee(m): 9:40pm
debola27:
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Zizicardo(f): 9:40pm
I pray for triplets too
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Kimy97(f): 9:41pm
Cool
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 9:41pm
Lol
That's funny?..
Naso em go jus de triplet theirselves
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by fabiano09(m): 9:41pm
tayo60:which kind bad Belle be this,Jah save us from unqualified enemies
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by kennygee(f): 9:41pm
Are they Ustaz?
They look like Quranic scholars
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by buskie13(m): 9:43pm
I have nothing to say,
why must they include 'mad' in their prophets name?
was he showing signs of insanity when he was young?
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by missyQween(f): 9:44pm
Wow...They look good
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 9:44pm
I know I will givee birth to either a set of twins or a triplet.God knows my heart desire.
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Bolustical: 9:44pm
Ok h
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by omoiyalayi(m): 9:44pm
2day it all abt twins triplets and triplets dat went ondate with twins
Hmmmmmmm
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:45pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by dyze: 9:45pm
kennygee:
Madam, you garrit
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by johnlegend01: 9:46pm
Nice
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Iseoluwani: 9:47pm
fabiano09:
.so u mean say we get Enemies that are not qualified
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:47pm
ReneeNuttall:not with that your 5 seconds guy,whose prick looks like that of a 3 month old baby.
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by chesterlee(m): 9:48pm
Potential BH boys
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by fabiano09(m): 9:49pm
Iseoluwani:lol I meant unwarranted enemies
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by debola27(f): 9:49pm
kennygee:Yes they are
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:49pm
kennygee:they are talibans in the making
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:50pm
debola27:liar. No wonder kamoru left you for your best friend
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by makdcash(m): 9:51pm
End time triplets
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Murainah1(m): 9:53pm
buskie13:use ur brain ones in a while
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Odani: 9:54pm
kennygee:
Can u go back and read the thread again This time read slowly
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by lelvin(m): 9:54pm
The Alfa typa triplets
|Re: The Akanbi Triplets That Bear The Same Name (Photos) by Origin(f): 9:56pm
There is so much hatred on this thread.
Ironically it says a lot about the writers. Such hate filled lives. May people see your accomplishments and wish you worst- just as you wish others . Stop the hate.
The triplets look cool, are cool and accomplished.
