These handsome triplets bear the same name MUHAMMAD; the difference being each suffix MUHAMMAD AWWAL(IST MUHAMMAD), MUHAMMAD THANNI(2ND MUHAMMAD) AND MUHAMMAD THAALITH(3RD MUHAMMAD).

The Akanbi triplets are also business partners of various online and offline businesses, the latest being an online education site to learn Arabic.

The triplets attended same primary school, same secondary school, same university, served in the same city and are business partners.

The second picture shows them carrying another set of triplets.

And so? They are not cute like those I saw at d front page. They look local 11 Likes 1 Share

Can we see your picture miss?

Lovely family 2 Likes

Can we see your picture miss?

I pray for triplets too 3 Likes

Naso em go jus de triplet theirselves

tayo60:

which kind bad Belle be this,Jah save us from unqualified enemies

Are they Ustaz?



They look like Quranic scholars 3 Likes

why must they include 'mad' in their prophets name?

was he showing signs of insanity when he was young? 1 Like

Wow...They look good

I know I will givee birth to either a set of twins or a triplet.God knows my heart desire. 1 Like

2day it all abt twins triplets and triplets dat went ondate with twins



Are they Ustaz?



They look like Quranic scholars

Madam, you garrit

Nice

which kind bad Belle be this,Jah save us from unqualified enemies

.so u mean say we get Enemies that are not qualified

I know I will givee birth to either a set of twins or a triplet.God knows my heart desire. not with that your 5 seconds guy,whose prick looks like that of a 3 month old baby. not with that your 5 seconds guy,whose prick looks like that of a 3 month old baby.

Potential BH boys 4 Likes

lol I meant unwarranted enemies

Are they Ustaz?



Yes they are

Are they Ustaz?



they are talibans in the making

Yes they are liar. No wonder kamoru left you for your best friend liar. No wonder kamoru left you for your best friend

End time triplets

I have nothing to say,



why must they include 'mad' in their prophets name?

use ur brain ones in a while

Are they Ustaz?



They look like Quranic scholars



Can u go back and read the thread again This time read slowly

The Alfa typa triplets