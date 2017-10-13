₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by InsideOut247: 6:57pm
One Ese Idehen was brutally beaten up by thugs hired by a police Sergeant with Edo State Special Anti Robbery Squad, Nagbama Osakpamwan Eboigbe, for having affair with his estranged wife.
Counsel to Ese Idehen, Barrister Jefferson Uwughoren revealed that the father of his client died this morning days after he developed HPP from watching videos of his son being battered.
"Arising from the brutal and shocking beatings Mr Ese Idehen received and suffered in the hands of his abductors , few days ago,his father who watched videos of the abduction and assault developed High Blood Pressure. He was this morning rushed to UBTH where he died few minutes ago. I spoke with the old man ,a retired soldier and his wife just this morning." he said.
Idehen was caught by the thugs at a drinking bar along Muritala Mohammed Way in Benin City. In the video which has gone viral, Ese is shown being beaten up, his cloth torn and forced into the booth of a car. Another video showed him confessing to sleeping with Smally’s wife only once before he knew she was a married woman.
Uwughoren had petitioned the State Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, that his client was abducted and forced to confess to things he didn’t do. Jefferson described the action of the police sergeant popular called Smally, as "brazen impunity by lawless policeman"
"The marriage fell apart in the last nine months. The guy procured services of thugs to adopt and take him to a place at night. We have written a petition to the police to investigate the criminal act. The woman had come out to deny that the boy did not sleep with her. They forced the boy to admit what he did not do. His abductors stole his money and other personal items and later dumped him still blindfolded at about 11pm closed to Ebenezer Primary School, Ihama Road, GRA , Benin City. This unacceptable and brazen abuse of power by Mr Eboigbe aka Smally is very unfortunate and we shall ensure ,within the limits of the Law , that he is brought to book and made to answer for his illegal actions. It’s a promise.” he added.
Meanwhile, he further disclosed that following their Petition and Complaints of brazen abuse of power criminal abduction, assault and battery, Sergeant Eboigbe (pictured) has been arrested.
Below is a statement by Jefferson Uwoghiren Esq, Counsel to Mr Ese Idehen:
"Brazen Impunity By a Lawless Policeman in Benin City.
Please be informed that the trending online video of the brazen abduction and battery of a young man in Benin City is now subject of a Criminal Investigation in Edo State.
The victim of the abduction and battery deny every allegation of amorous impropriety made in the said video.
The fact of the matter is as briefly stated here under. On Monday, 9th October, 2017, one Mr Nagbama Osakpamwan Eboigbe , A.K.A Smally, a Sergeant attached to the Special Anti Robbery Squad ( SARS), with an online history of acrimonious separation from his ex wife,attacked Mr Ese Idehen who he falsely accused of dating his ex wife with the assistance of over eight thugs specially hired for the purpose.
Mr Ese Idehen was beaten , dragged and locked up in a cell in Ugbor Police Station, GRA , Benin City. He was released the following day without any Statement obtained from him or bail application on the Order of The DPO who frowned at the brazen abuse of office and illegal detention without his approval. He thereafter warned the rampaging Police Sergeant to desist from using his Station to perpetuate illegalities and injustice. Mr Nagbama Osakpamwan Eboigbe claimed that he has spent millions in contracting his failed marriage and wanted compensation. The parties were asked to leave the Station and maintain peace.
Seemingly frustrated and unable to use the Police to perfect his illegal plans, on Thursday 12th October, 2017, at about 6pm the said Mr Eboigbe AKA Smally leading over 10 thugs and armed with assorted weapons including a Beretta Pistol stormed where Mr Ese Idehen was drinking on MM Way , Benin City with his friends, seized him, beat him up and bundled him into his personal Toyota Highlander Jeep with registration number AYB 518 FQ and drove off with him to unknown destination. Mr Idehen was blindfolded and severely beaten with assorted cudgels . In a video released by his abductors , later that night, Mr Idehen was shown being beaten, interrogated and forced to admit all sort of wrongful conducts he was incapable of doing. He herewith deny every allegation of amorous impropriety and challenges Mr Nagbama Osakpamwan Eboigbe aka Smally to show proof .
His abductors stole his money and other personal items and later dumped him still blindfolded at about 11pm closed to Ebenezer Primary School, Ihama Road, GRA , Benin City..
This unacceptable and brazen abuse of power by Mr Eboigbe aka Smally is very unfortunate and we shall ensure ,within the limits of the Law , that he is brought to book and made to answer for his illegal actions. It's a promise.
Jefferson Uwoghiren Esq.
Counsel to Mr Ese Idehen
13th October, 2017
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by akincay: 7:44pm
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by oviejnr(m): 7:44pm
The foolish police man doesn't even look like one, imagine a SARS officer hiring thugs that are meant to be detained and taken off the streets. For me he looks like a rogue, these are the type of officers that sells suspects to ritualist. RIP to the dead
3 Likes
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by rattlesnake(m): 7:44pm
the beating is not enough sef ode lason
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by Flashh: 7:45pm
The topic of this thread is so confusing.
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by Teewhy2: 7:45pm
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by DrVictor(m): 7:45pm
Hmmm
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by cutefergiee(m): 7:45pm
I weak
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by awa(m): 7:46pm
Bad
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by donblade85555(m): 7:46pm
Am sure he his innocent, Nigeria police will force you confess what u did not do...I am s victim to their cruelty....I so much despise the police
Am sure he his innocent, Nigeria police will force you confess what u did not do...I am s victim to their cruelty....I so much despise the police
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by Keneking: 7:46pm
APC police sef
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by bedspread: 7:47pm
Hmmmm
SARS OFFICIALS ARE BECOMING MURDERERS THESE DAYS....
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by Nathan2016: 7:47pm
Chai... The love of a father
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by anytaij: 7:47pm
Na W spool just to watch video person peme
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by Mission2prosper: 7:47pm
See SARs b like G boy. OK na
1 Like
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by castrol180(m): 7:47pm
Mad police everywhere
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by Boyooosa(m): 7:48pm
Hole is a biaaa-ch!
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by mazimee(m): 7:48pm
Why women no dey follow Chop this kain beating? Na dem be the main culprit.
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by McBeal10(f): 7:49pm
the police man that haired thugs to beat up that man needs to be sacked and thrown in jail. I'm not saying what the abused did was right but the police man ought to know better.
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by IMASTEX: 7:50pm
Play with a man's money and woman to experience the reality of action.
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by edeboy(m): 7:52pm
dem wan kill person pikin, see as dem jux rough handle.
we no dey see kidnappers wen dem beat like this o
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by SirLakes: 7:52pm
cutefergiee:
I follow you weak
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by cutefergiee(m): 7:55pm
SirLakes:Thanks for bn a brothers keeper bro.... Mk we dey weak dey go jawe
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by Sleyanya1(m): 7:55pm
ToH Bad
Double wahala.
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by Diso60090(m): 8:07pm
Me nor see any beating here because if them really beat am he for nor see legs stand take picture
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by akinsmyk(m): 8:10pm
How many also reads in the story that the woman is even an ex wife? I am sure the husband is a wife beater and abuser. Why will the woman not run for her life?
She can choose any man to "okogbolor" her. Nine months no be beans. I just guess she should have waited till the court separate them if only they had any legal marriage.
Only sorry for the man's housewife for the heartbreak. If she had no legal marriage too, she should be ready for a rival.
RIP to the dead
1 Like
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by SAMBARRY: 8:18pm
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by Meritocracy: 8:19pm
May be they should legalized gun for everybody above 18 in Nigeria to stop all the useless harassment by rogues among police.
|Re: Father Of Man Beaten Up For Sleeping With Policeman's Estranged Wife Dies by Jabioro: 8:24pm
My teacher might hv forgot to teach me all the confusing line during my sch days.
