|Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by RebeccaIngram(f): 7:04pm
Mad man sighted queuing for money at Firstbank Abaji ATM.
Nawa ooooo
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by wahles(m): 7:06pm
H
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by majamajic(m): 7:07pm
hmmm
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by nittroboy(m): 7:11pm
He want withdraw nw [color=#550000][/color][sub][/sub]
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by grayht(m): 7:16pm
Lalasticlala leave zee world and cum fast..
when I thought av seen it all.
Useless government!!!
1 Like
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by Nne5(f): 7:17pm
Which one is the mad man there?
1 Like
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by damosade(m): 9:17pm
Na only ATM get money this days
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by aktolly54(m): 9:17pm
Hmm
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by castrol180(m): 9:17pm
Mad Men and women today are pretenders. He might possessed twenty atm cards with him there and hanging in his account millions of naira from the proceeds of kidnapping and human butchering being sold to the big boys that eat human pepper soup and ritualists/money medicine renewer...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by Yahooboi(m): 9:17pm
He want to withdraw what he did before they turned him to what he is right now
Be humble
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by XVIER(m): 9:18pm
castrol180:you are on point bro
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 9:18pm
I Blame Buhari.....
If Buhari didn't win in 2015, we would have thought by now that Nigeria would have been like London.
Thank God he won for everyone to know that he can't perform magic.
Buhari said he does not know anything called subsidy. You clapped.
He later paid subsidy. You clapped again.
He said he would never devalue the Naira. You clapped.
He devalued the Naira. You clapped.
He said he will make N1 equals to $1. You clapped.
$1 is officially equal N360. You are still clapping.
He said he will make petrol price to N40, you clapped,
Now petrol price is N145, you clapped and do protest in support.
He said he would turn all presidential jets to national carrier. You clapped.
Today, he and his family are cruising on all presidential jets. You are clapping.
He said he would build one new refinery each year. You clapped.
Its getting to three years, no refinery has been built. You are still clapping.
When he cancelled Military road blocks, you clapped.
When he asked them to go back, you clapped.
When PMB promise to end medical tourism, you clapped.
When he spent months in UK hospital and allowed local doctors on strike, you clapped.
APC apologists and co. Do you still think Buhari has integrity.
22 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by devigblegble: 9:18pm
Comedy country
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by Leke001: 9:18pm
Nne5:I cant seem to recognise him too
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by Flashh: 9:18pm
RebeccaIngram:Not everything you see, you bring on here. Madam sofo.
Let the man be.
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by SmartMugu: 9:18pm
Which one of all of them is the mad man? Many of them in the pix can fit the description you just gave. Which particular one is the mad one? Don't judge a person by their clothes. He might be a professor in a rush you know? Someone that doesn't know Soyinka can call him a mad man because of his hair. So don't judge OP.
1 Like
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 9:18pm
Awon werey crew
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by Amosjaj(m): 9:18pm
I'm sure he came to check his balance,
Can't trust Nigerian banks this days
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by Queenbeee(f): 9:19pm
They should let him withdraw jare! Or do you that all his trekking is free? Some violent ones will find a weapon and chase that crowd.
2 Likes
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by GoodinPurple(f): 9:19pm
He saw the magic going on, press machine and get paid.. Oga sef want do try your luck
1 Like
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by baloest: 9:19pm
him dey imagin say na him dey withdraw
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 9:19pm
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by Grafixnuel(m): 9:20pm
:Dead
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by HugeDan(m): 9:20pm
I think he was there to beg for arm. Dont forget that crowd attracts mad people.
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 9:20pm
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 9:20pm
Leke001:He is conspicious nah-the last fella in red troussiers.
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by Jobyruz: 9:21pm
...and how is this supposed to be a front page material.mtchww
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by SMADEvgsg(m): 9:22pm
.
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by smogup: 9:23pm
When will people stop joking with every thing. Some Nigerians think mental illness is something to be joked with. In some advanced countries such people are given the best medical care as they can think off. Let's change our mindset. We should say a prayer for them instead of making fun of them
1 Like
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by Egein(m): 9:24pm
F
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:25pm
Madness Don run leave the man be dat
|Re: Mad Man Spotted At First Bank ATM, Abaji (Photos) by Divay22(f): 9:25pm
He's kinda suprise, people are standing and waiting for something that doesn't move or talk
