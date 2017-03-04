₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Kolababe: 9:38pm On Oct 17
Talented Nigerian artist, Emperor Bolojay (in red below) who has been quite long in the game surprises fans during a recent performance As he brings on to the stage, his little son to perform a song together. And did the kid kill it? You bet!
The boy almost took the shine off his dad. Lol.
WATCH THE INTERESTING VIDEO BELOW..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyH3_N5iIlU
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Kolababe: 9:40pm On Oct 17
More
1 Like
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by biacan(f): 9:47pm On Oct 17
Is he legally married to the mother of that child.....?
1 Like
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Xionez(m): 10:20pm On Oct 17
10 years frm now, the kid will be like "so no be today i don dey mumu..."
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by powerfulengine(m): 11:47am
e Ku ishe....and where is this egba boy....kini yii ma n ranju momi
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by clevadani: 11:47am
Killer bean
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 11:48am
Hmmmmm Problem dey oooo! future leaders? Smh
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Rayhandrinni(m): 11:48am
Ugly much
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Ozavize88(f): 11:48am
F
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by nairavsdollars: 11:48am
Hope some wont scream "child abuse?
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by daddyrich: 11:48am
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Mkolde: 11:49am
Who know this one? Speed Darlington get fans pass this one
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by enemyofprogress: 11:49am
biacan:why you dey ask?you wan marry am?Carey your eyes comot there and concentrate on that your boyfriend wey dey do Yahoo Yahoo
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by uzomore(m): 11:50am
Who be dis 1,is her related to brother Terry G?
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Kobicove(m): 11:50am
Never heard of him before?
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Chipappii(m): 11:50am
If na me pay for that show, I go ask for refund. See as papa and son dy fool themselves for stage.
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Johnawesome: 11:50am
I don't give a dick I think buhari does
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by bemtos: 11:50am
biacan:What's your problem with that my brother? You wan marry for am?
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Gomd: 11:51am
likes for Yahoo ... shares for legit money
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Jubilancy(f): 11:51am
Guess he is buidling the child at his early age to follow his footsteps who knows.........
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Iseoluwani: 11:51am
We have more jokers/ comedians than doc, real engineers and technocrats MO wonder Nigeria is in
mess
Is that the next thing for a child like that
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 11:52am
biacan:
And if he's not??
What exactly will happen?
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by jdstunt(m): 11:52am
Ok
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Iseoluwani: 11:52am
Letter to this boy's father
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Kendroid: 11:52am
biacan:
AJUJU
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Youngsage: 11:52am
.
