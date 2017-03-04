Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) (1091 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The boy almost took the shine off his dad. Lol.



WATCH THE INTERESTING VIDEO BELOW..





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyH3_N5iIlU Talented Nigerian artist, Emperor Bolojay (in red below) who has been quite long in the game surprises fans during a recent performance As he brings on to the stage, his little son to perform a song together. And did the kid kill it? You bet!The boy almost took the shine off his dad. Lol.WATCH THE INTERESTING VIDEO BELOW..

More 1 Like

Is he legally married to the mother of that child.....? 1 Like

10 years frm now, the kid will be like "so no be today i don dey mumu..."

e Ku ishe....and where is this egba boy....kini yii ma n ranju momi

Killer bean

Hmmmmm Problem dey oooo! future leaders? Smh

Ugly much

F

Hope some wont scream "child abuse?

PROMO! OFFERS!!!

*******************



��Buy this lovely, trending and uniquely designed synthetic rubber suede coated loafers shoes for men. It's water resistant, good for rainy and dry season. Use on Casual & corporate



��Price: #2,500 Pay on Delivery + FREE DELIVERY WITHIN LAGOS only.

NB: Nationwide Delivery available

Call/WhatsApp 08035560822

Who know this one? Speed Darlington get fans pass this one

biacan:

Is he legally married to the mother of that child.....? why you dey ask?you wan marry am?Carey your eyes comot there and concentrate on that your boyfriend wey dey do Yahoo Yahoo why you dey ask?you wan marry am?Carey your eyes comot there and concentrate on that your boyfriend wey dey do Yahoo Yahoo

Who be dis 1,is her related to brother Terry G?

Never heard of him before?

If na me pay for that show, I go ask for refund. See as papa and son dy fool themselves for stage.

I don't give a dick I think buhari does

biacan:

Is he legally married to the mother of that child.....? What's your problem with that my brother? You wan marry for am? What's your problem with that my brother? You wan marry for am?

likes for Yahoo ... shares for legit money

Guess he is buidling the child at his early age to follow his footsteps who knows.........

We have more jokers/ comedians than doc, real engineers and technocrats MO wonder Nigeria is in

mess





Is that the next thing for a child like that

biacan:

Is he legally married to the mother of that child.....?

And if he's not??

What exactly will happen? And if he's not??What exactly will happen?

Ok

Letter to this boy's father

biacan:

Is he legally married to the mother of that child.....?

AJUJU