Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Kolababe: 9:38pm On Oct 17
Talented Nigerian artist, Emperor Bolojay (in red below) who has been quite long in the game surprises fans during a recent performance As he brings on to the stage, his little son to perform a song together. And did the kid kill it? You bet!

The boy almost took the shine off his dad. Lol.

WATCH THE INTERESTING VIDEO BELOW..


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyH3_N5iIlU

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Kolababe: 9:40pm On Oct 17
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by biacan(f): 9:47pm On Oct 17
Is he legally married to the mother of that child.....?

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Xionez(m): 10:20pm On Oct 17
10 years frm now, the kid will be like "so no be today i don dey mumu..."
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by powerfulengine(m): 11:47am
e Ku ishe....and where is this egba boy....kini yii ma n ranju momi
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by clevadani: 11:47am
Killer bean
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 11:48am
Hmmmmm Problem dey oooo! future leaders? Smh
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Rayhandrinni(m): 11:48am
Ugly much
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Ozavize88(f): 11:48am
F
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by nairavsdollars: 11:48am
Hope some wont scream "child abuse?
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by daddyrich: 11:48am
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Mkolde: 11:49am
Who know this one? Speed Darlington get fans pass this one
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by enemyofprogress: 11:49am
biacan:
Is he legally married to the mother of that child.....?
why you dey ask?you wan marry am?Carey your eyes comot there and concentrate on that your boyfriend wey dey do Yahoo Yahoo
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by uzomore(m): 11:50am
Who be dis 1,is her related to brother Terry G?
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Kobicove(m): 11:50am
Never heard of him before?
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Chipappii(m): 11:50am
If na me pay for that show, I go ask for refund. See as papa and son dy fool themselves for stage.
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Johnawesome: 11:50am
I don't give a dick I think buhari does
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by bemtos: 11:50am
biacan:
Is he legally married to the mother of that child.....?
What's your problem with that my brother? You wan marry for am?
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Gomd: 11:51am
likes for Yahoo ... shares for legit money
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Jubilancy(f): 11:51am
Guess he is buidling the child at his early age to follow his footsteps who knows.........
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Iseoluwani: 11:51am
We have more jokers/ comedians than doc, real engineers and technocrats MO wonder Nigeria is in
mess


Is that the next thing for a child like that

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 11:52am
biacan:
Is he legally married to the mother of that child.....?

And if he's not??
What exactly will happen? undecided
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by jdstunt(m): 11:52am
Ok
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Iseoluwani: 11:52am
Letter to this boy's father

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Kendroid: 11:52am
biacan:
Is he legally married to the mother of that child.....?

AJUJU undecided
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His Little Son Perform On Stage (Video, Photos) by Youngsage: 11:52am
.

