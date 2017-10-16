



Several times this past year, I've been asked by quite a number of learned people the question of why the team at FOODCLIQUE distributes food to the needy knowing that it is a temporary satisfaction ordeal and the next minute, food is required still and we may not be available to give. A colleague even quipped that the poor should engage themselves and that with aid always coming their way, they may never see the need to. Well, I share this sentiment albeit not entirely. Growing up in a suburb, I saw first hand what poverty looked like and what the value of going out to fend was. Being raised in a family where FOOD WASTE was scorned at, I got to understand that LOST FOOD could mean so much for those WITHOUT FOOD. Today, an estimated ONE THIRD of Food is wasted worldwide yet over 800 million people go to bed hungry. Can't lost food feed them all? Yes.



Hunger is a global challenge Friends and here in Nigeria, the subtle work we do at FOODCLIQUE has opened us up to the possibilities that be in a world where food security and zero waste is taken seriously. In one of the schools where we carried out our school feeding pilot project, we noticed that from reductions in attendance to low cognitive abilities, kids rapidly began thronging to class and performed excellently at given task all because food was assured.



October 16th every year is designated by the FAO as World Food Day and It is a day set aside to bring hunger, it's deprivation scourge and plausible solutions to the fore under one theme. We cannot discuss all in one day but we can make resolutions and stick with it. It is why WORLD FOOD DAY MATTERS.



From the smiles the school children beam to the hope the aged and weak find through us, it means there's always more we can do if we collaborate and individually champion the course to #EndHunger.



As I informed my colleague, I'm a firm believer in entrepreneurship being the path and permanent solution to poverty reduction but what happens right now? For us, it's about SAVING LIVES and EASING SUFFERING.



Lend Your Voice Today. Advocate against Food Waste and pledge to a #ZeroHungerWorld.



PS >> Many thanks and applause to the HUNGER HEROES of CORONA and ST SAVIOURS PRIMARY SCHOOL for their generous contribution to the World Food Day 2017 Project. Let's Ensure a Better World Together!



Get closer to us

Instagram - @foodcliquesupport

Facebook - foodclique

Twitter - foodclique

Website -



Pictures from yesterday's event below Millennium Development Goal 1 (MDG 1 ) is to "eradicate extreme poverty and hunger". My friends and I volunteered for an NGO Foodclique yesterday to feed & raise funds the poor. We were at Ebute Sawmill Ebutemetta lagosSeveral times this past year, I've been asked by quite a number of learned people the question of why the team at FOODCLIQUE distributes food to the needy knowing that it is a temporary satisfaction ordeal and the next minute, food is required still and we may not be available to give. A colleague even quipped that the poor should engage themselves and that with aid always coming their way, they may never see the need to. Well, I share this sentiment albeit not entirely. Growing up in a suburb, I saw first hand what poverty looked like and what the value of going out to fend was. Being raised in a family where FOOD WASTE was scorned at, I got to understand that LOST FOOD could mean so much for those WITHOUT FOOD. Today, an estimated ONE THIRD of Food is wasted worldwide yet over 800 million people go to bed hungry. Can't lost food feed them all? Yes.Hunger is a global challenge Friends and here in Nigeria, the subtle work we do at FOODCLIQUE has opened us up to the possibilities that be in a world where food security and zero waste is taken seriously. In one of the schools where we carried out our school feeding pilot project, we noticed that from reductions in attendance to low cognitive abilities, kids rapidly began thronging to class and performed excellently at given task all because food was assured.October 16th every year is designated by the FAO as World Food Day and It is a day set aside to bring hunger, it's deprivation scourge and plausible solutions to the fore under one theme. We cannot discuss all in one day but we can make resolutions and stick with it. It is why WORLD FOOD DAY MATTERS.From the smiles the school children beam to the hope the aged and weak find through us, it means there's always more we can do if we collaborate and individually champion the course to #EndHunger.As I informed my colleague, I'm a firm believer in entrepreneurship being the path and permanent solution to poverty reduction but what happens right now? For us, it's about SAVING LIVES and EASING SUFFERING.Lend Your Voice Today. Advocate against Food Waste and pledge to a #ZeroHungerWorld.PS >> Many thanks and applause to the HUNGER HEROES of CORONA and ST SAVIOURS PRIMARY SCHOOL for their generous contribution to the World Food Day 2017 Project. Let's Ensure a Better World Together!Get closer to usInstagram - @foodcliquesupportFacebook - foodcliqueTwitter - foodcliqueWebsite - www.foodclique.org Pictures from yesterday's event below 1 Like