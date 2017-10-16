₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by whizqueen(f): 11:11pm On Oct 17
Millennium Development Goal 1 (MDG 1 ) is to "eradicate extreme poverty and hunger". My friends and I volunteered for an NGO Foodclique yesterday to feed & raise funds the poor. We were at Ebute Sawmill Ebutemetta lagos
Several times this past year, I've been asked by quite a number of learned people the question of why the team at FOODCLIQUE distributes food to the needy knowing that it is a temporary satisfaction ordeal and the next minute, food is required still and we may not be available to give. A colleague even quipped that the poor should engage themselves and that with aid always coming their way, they may never see the need to. Well, I share this sentiment albeit not entirely. Growing up in a suburb, I saw first hand what poverty looked like and what the value of going out to fend was. Being raised in a family where FOOD WASTE was scorned at, I got to understand that LOST FOOD could mean so much for those WITHOUT FOOD. Today, an estimated ONE THIRD of Food is wasted worldwide yet over 800 million people go to bed hungry. Can't lost food feed them all? Yes.
Hunger is a global challenge Friends and here in Nigeria, the subtle work we do at FOODCLIQUE has opened us up to the possibilities that be in a world where food security and zero waste is taken seriously. In one of the schools where we carried out our school feeding pilot project, we noticed that from reductions in attendance to low cognitive abilities, kids rapidly began thronging to class and performed excellently at given task all because food was assured.
October 16th every year is designated by the FAO as World Food Day and It is a day set aside to bring hunger, it's deprivation scourge and plausible solutions to the fore under one theme. We cannot discuss all in one day but we can make resolutions and stick with it. It is why WORLD FOOD DAY MATTERS.
From the smiles the school children beam to the hope the aged and weak find through us, it means there's always more we can do if we collaborate and individually champion the course to #EndHunger.
As I informed my colleague, I'm a firm believer in entrepreneurship being the path and permanent solution to poverty reduction but what happens right now? For us, it's about SAVING LIVES and EASING SUFFERING.
Lend Your Voice Today. Advocate against Food Waste and pledge to a #ZeroHungerWorld.
PS >> Many thanks and applause to the HUNGER HEROES of CORONA and ST SAVIOURS PRIMARY SCHOOL for their generous contribution to the World Food Day 2017 Project. Let's Ensure a Better World Together!
Pictures from yesterday's event below
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by dingbang(m): 11:17pm On Oct 17
Nice one....
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by whizqueen(f): 11:23pm On Oct 17
More pictures
Don't forget to feed someone today.
"If you can't feed a hundred people then feed just one", Mother Theresa
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by Omoluabi16: 11:33pm On Oct 17
whizqueen:wow. good one there whiz. I commend you and your team for doing this gesture in your own little way.
cc lalasticlala
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by Papiikush: 7:53am
God bless you guys richly.
You think this is little but to the stomach you fed, this is a miracle. You guys will never lack anything. Amen
Isn't this better than paying your tithe to those criminals called pastors?
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by Cladez(m): 7:54am
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by ekems2017(f): 7:54am
Nice one. 3 gbosas for you.
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:54am
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by Celcius: 7:54am
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by Mightyraw(m): 7:54am
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by modelmike7(m): 7:54am
GOD BLESS AND BLESS AND BLESS YOU SO MUCH
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by benuejosh(m): 7:56am
Your Reward is In Heaven.
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by SAMBARRY: 7:56am
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by Oluwaseyi00(m): 7:57am
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by MissNicole01: 7:57am
More power to your elbow.
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by Sunnycliff(m): 7:58am
I enjoyed free meal at a canteen in Holy Rosary Hospital Onitsha... Ị was surprised as I went to see my nurse fiancew
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by Wisedove(m): 7:59am
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by Kingdolo(m): 7:59am
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by chiroyale(f): 8:00am
God bless you..
|Re: World's Food Day Oct 16th How I Celebrated by judecares1: 8:01am
