She allegedly threw tantrums, demanded to see the chef and when a staff went to get him, she ran out of the restaurant located in Victoria Island and drove off with her friends.



To add insult to injury, the customer threatened to go on Twitter to embarrass the restaurant owner because of the ‘bad food’ she ate. See tweets below:



Madam change begins with you. Just leave her to prove that you've changed..... lol

My guy thunder no dey for that side,he for match match her...broke asshole like her

She should be happy that someone even eat her food





Mad people everywhere in Lagos



This is hilarious

Mad people everywhere in Lagos

She went to d island to eat free food

Na wah o. Some people don't have a shred of conscience at all. I hope she loses x10 more than what she swindled the restauranteur of. It will never be well with her if she doesn't come to twitter to call out the restaurant and chef. Shameless thief.



The restaurant must insist on paying for your food as soon as you're served. It's only in civilized countries that people get billed for a meal after they've eaten. You cannot come and be forming tushness in a country littered with uncivilized barbarians. 2 Likes

She's just a thief. She's just a thief.

Should be happy someone ate her food she spent money on without paying? May same thing fall on you then.

She is definitely one of those hungry slay queen roaming around island in borrowed car.



ur comments are always on every thread...





no sense in this one at all



Should be happy someone ate her food she spent money on without paying? May same thing fall on you then.

You would have given her change in anticipation of the payment sef.

Thank God she did not use Mushin format for you. You would have given her change in anticipation of the payment sef. Awon omo Tika bodi

The "taste" is the difference...