|Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by Laveda(f): 8:24am
A Lagos restaurateur took to Twitter to narrate how a female customer refused to pay for the food she ate.
She allegedly threw tantrums, demanded to see the chef and when a staff went to get him, she ran out of the restaurant located in Victoria Island and drove off with her friends.
To add insult to injury, the customer threatened to go on Twitter to embarrass the restaurant owner because of the ‘bad food’ she ate. See tweets below:
More here; http://orjisblog.com.ng/2017/10/18/woman-refuses-to-pay-for-the-food-she-ate-in-a-restaurant-see-her-reasons/
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by Laveda(f): 8:25am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by Penalty82(m): 8:28am
Madam change begins with you. Just leave her to prove that you've changed..... lol
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by Damibiz(m): 8:29am
My guy thunder no dey for that side,he for match match her...broke asshole like her
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by Hashimyussufamao(m): 8:43am
omo ope jara e
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by biacan(f): 8:46am
She should be happy that someone even eat her food
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by MhizzAJ(f): 8:50am
This is hilarious
Mad people everywhere in Lagos
She went to d island to eat free food
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by dominique(f): 9:14am
Na wah o. Some people don't have a shred of conscience at all. I hope she loses x10 more than what she swindled the restauranteur of. It will never be well with her if she doesn't come to twitter to call out the restaurant and chef. Shameless thief.
The restaurant must insist on paying for your food as soon as you're served. It's only in civilized countries that people get billed for a meal after they've eaten. You cannot come and be forming tushness in a country littered with uncivilized barbarians.
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by Laveda(f): 9:45am
MhizzAJ:
She's just a thief.
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by Laveda(f): 9:47am
biacan:
Should be happy someone ate her food she spent money on without paying? May same thing fall on you then.
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by Zdoh(m): 10:15am
She is definitely one of those hungry slay queen roaming around island in borrowed car.
All glilter are not gold truly
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by collinometricx: 10:41am
biacan :
ur comments are always on every thread...
no sense in this one at all
#SOA
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by biacan(f): 10:52am
Laveda:
Laced live me alone
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by alexistaiwo: 11:15pm
Thank God she did not use Mushin format for you.
You would have given her change in anticipation of the payment sef.
Awon omo Tika bodi
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by paymentvoucher: 11:15pm
Ok ooo
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by Spaxon(f): 11:15pm
Awon Werey
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by castrol180(m): 11:16pm
.
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by pmc01(m): 11:16pm
The "taste" is the difference...
|Re: Woman Refuses To Pay For The Food She Ate In A Restaurant, See Her Reasons. by Iseoluwani: 11:17pm
A lot of people will go to hell because they believe they are smart
Meanwhile that's the road
