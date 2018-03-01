₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by actiondrilling: 5:05pm
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned the public to shun consumption of fruits ripened with calcium carbide.
The agency gave the warning on Monday in Abuja in a statement signed by its management, saying that dangerous effects of carbide-ripened fruits include cancer and other illnesses.
According to the management, consuming such fruits can also cause heart, kidney and liver failure.
“NAFDAC hereby warns farmers and the general public against the dangers of using calcium carbide for ripening fruits such as banana, mango, plantain, orange and cashew,” the management said.
On how to identify carbide-ripened fruits, the management said that “naturally ripened fruits usually have brown or black spots while those artificially ripened have traces of powdery substances and peel off quickly’’.
The Agency further warned that “ripening fruits and vegetables with calcium carbide is a criminal offence’’, adding that henceforth, perpetrators would be prosecuted.
It advised the public to “report suspected cases to the nearest NAFDAC office or call 09094262773, 09094262772 and 08133630600’’.
The agency reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the health of Nigerians.
NAFDAC, established in 1993, is mandated to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, chemicals, detergents, medical devices and packaged water.
Moji Adeyeye, founder of Drugs for AIDS and HIV Patients, a non-profit organisation, is the Director-General of the agency.
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by Lomprico2: 5:08pm
How we wan take know?
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by FarahAideed: 5:10pm
This idea of profiting at the expense of someone's health is what I can't understand and it's very common amongst illiterate Nigerian traders who go as far as sprinkling sniper insecticide onto beans to chase away weevil
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by TheFreeOne: 5:10pm
A family friend died of carbide poisoning in December 2016.
On his way home from work he bought bananas before boarding a BRT bus which he ate. On getting home he complained to his wife and when it became serious he was rushed to the hospital and some tests were conducted where it was discovered to be carbide poisoning from the bananas he ate on his way home and was treated.
But unfortunately he died the following day 23rd December leaving behind 3 daughters the last one less than 1yr old and a traumatized wife who informed me of his death.
I hope NAFDAC takes the campaign against use of calcium carbide to ripen fruits serious.
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by IgbosAreOsus: 5:17pm
Na all these OSU criminal people dey do all those things
WICKED BASTARDS
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by dfrost: 5:18pm
Good information. My only problem with NAFDAC is not about making noise about this issue but what solutions are they proffering to save the masses. How will the masses know the banana ripened with chemicals and the ones that are not.
Like FRSC shouting about fake/no driver's license but are concerned with private vehicles owners while danfos and rickety vehicles are causing harm to people everyday.
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by Skepticus: 5:18pm
Thanks.
It's way beyond announcing it to Nigerians who won't be the producers.
But how do the poverty-stricken, ignorance-battered, mentally-abused majority who would consume such fruits be protected from greedy, unscrupulous business men without the agency, monitoring these fruit-produce before it is consumed?
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by Jh0wsef(m): 5:18pm
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by reachbenny(m): 5:19pm
This new passion and love for money at the expense of human life is worrisome.
This age and season is sickening.
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by ghost3040: 5:19pm
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by carinmom(f): 5:19pm
Wickedness of the highest order
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by kane10(m): 5:20pm
how we go kw foods that are ripen by carbide?
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by carinmom(f): 5:21pm
TheFreeOne:So sad
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by ElChidi: 5:22pm
IgbosAreOsus:
Why can't you just grow up? Your parents failed with your upbringing
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by Maydfourth: 5:23pm
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by don4real18(m): 5:23pm
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by adams345: 5:23pm
How do i know that a fruit is ripened with with calcium carbide?
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by KrystosCJ(m): 5:23pm
Only in Lagos!
How do we know that a fruit has been tampered or ripened with calcium carbide? NAFDAC please tell us.
On how to identify carbide-ripened fruits, the management said that “naturally ripened fruits usually have brown or black spots while those artificially ripened have traces of powdery substances and peel off quickly’’.
This is not enough. Some fruits don't show brown or black spots like oranges or bananas. Give us something concrete.
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by OrestesDante(m): 5:23pm
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by SHAKABOOM: 5:24pm
Lomprico2:Go reread de write up
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by Philinho(m): 5:24pm
Especially in d north
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by hatedisplace: 5:26pm
actiondrilling:Most o fruits in Lagos are ripened artificially.
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by TheFreeOne: 5:26pm
carinmom:
And painful.
And could you believe his family are at loggerheads with his wife over his property where the family lives?
The last time I spoke with her she asked that I remembers her in prayers.
What a crazy society we live in.
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by tgmservice: 5:26pm
i am beginning to suspect these oranges of of nowadays they look tantalizing but when u try to squeeze it will just feel so hard
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by Audray(f): 5:26pm
Well...i had some plantains this morning. "Ripe" on the outside and unripe inside. It wasn't very nice. Unfortunately,that's what's obtainable almost everywhere and you wouldn't even. know until you are about to prepare/eat it.
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by Proudlyngwa(m): 5:27pm
dfrost:
They have created awareness, they can't police everyone, if you have information about any wrong doing, throw it open so it can be followed.
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by Olalan(m): 5:27pm
The question is how do we know such fruits
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by IgbosAreOsus: 5:32pm
ElChidi:Why cant you use your brain?
Mistake child of hate.
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by Blaha(f): 5:33pm
It is now they know it is bad? Something Nigerian Food Safety Service has been advocating for.
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by yeyerolling: 5:33pm
welcome to a shithole, where we eat gamaline laced cotonou chicken, carbide laden fruit, drink from bole hole connected to soak away. No wonder life expectancy is low
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by pat077: 5:33pm
Okay. Noted
|Re: NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:35pm
Ok. It's good they keep them informed so as to avoid making profit to the detriment of the innocent buyers. Anyway, i hope they would listen.
