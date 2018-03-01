Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / NAFDAC Warns Against Eating Fruits Ripened With Calcium Carbide (5952 Views)

The agency gave the warning on Monday in Abuja in a statement signed by its management, saying that dangerous effects of carbide-ripened fruits include cancer and other illnesses.



According to the management, consuming such fruits can also cause heart, kidney and liver failure.



“NAFDAC hereby warns farmers and the general public against the dangers of using calcium carbide for ripening fruits such as banana, mango, plantain, orange and cashew,” the management said.



On how to identify carbide-ripened fruits, the management said that “naturally ripened fruits usually have brown or black spots while those artificially ripened have traces of powdery substances and peel off quickly’’.



The Agency further warned that “ripening fruits and vegetables with calcium carbide is a criminal offence’’, adding that henceforth, perpetrators would be prosecuted.



It advised the public to “report suspected cases to the nearest NAFDAC office or call 09094262773, 09094262772 and 08133630600’’.



The agency reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the health of Nigerians.



NAFDAC, established in 1993, is mandated to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, chemicals, detergents, medical devices and packaged water.



Moji Adeyeye, founder of Drugs for AIDS and HIV Patients, a non-profit organisation, is the Director-General of the agency.



How we wan take know? 11 Likes

This idea of profiting at the expense of someone's health is what I can't understand and it's very common amongst illiterate Nigerian traders who go as far as sprinkling sniper insecticide onto beans to chase away weevil 6 Likes 1 Share

A family friend died of carbide poisoning in December 2016.



On his way home from work he bought bananas before boarding a BRT bus which he ate. On getting home he complained to his wife and when it became serious he was rushed to the hospital and some tests were conducted where it was discovered to be carbide poisoning from the bananas he ate on his way home and was treated.



But unfortunately he died the following day 23rd December leaving behind 3 daughters the last one less than 1yr old and a traumatized wife who informed me of his death.



I hope NAFDAC takes the campaign against use of calcium carbide to ripen fruits serious. 24 Likes 1 Share

















WICKED BASTARDS Na all these OSU criminal people dey do all those thingsWICKED BASTARDS

Good information. My only problem with NAFDAC is not about making noise about this issue but what solutions are they proffering to save the masses. How will the masses know the banana ripened with chemicals and the ones that are not.



Like FRSC shouting about fake/no driver's license but are concerned with private vehicles owners while danfos and rickety vehicles are causing harm to people everyday. Good information. My only problem with NAFDAC is not about making noise about this issue but what solutions are they proffering to save the masses. How will the masses know the banana ripened with chemicals and the ones that are not.Like FRSC shouting about fake/no driver's license but are concerned with private vehicles owners while danfos and rickety vehicles are causing harm to people everyday. 3 Likes





Thanks.



It's way beyond announcing it to Nigerians who won't be the producers.



But how do the poverty-stricken, ignorance-battered, mentally-abused majority who would consume such fruits be protected from greedy, unscrupulous business men without the agency, monitoring these fruit-produce before it is consumed? Thanks.It's way beyond announcing it to Nigerians who won't be the producers.But how do the poverty-stricken, ignorance-battered, mentally-abused majority who would consume such fruits be protected from greedy, unscrupulous business men without the agency, monitoring these fruit-produce before it is consumed?

This new passion and love for money at the expense of human life is worrisome.



This age and season is sickening. 1 Like

Wickedness of the highest order

how we go kw foods that are ripen by carbide?

IgbosAreOsus:

Na all these OSU criminal people dey do all those things















WICKED BASTARDS

Why can't you just grow up? Your parents failed with your upbringing 5 Likes 1 Share

? How do i know that a fruit is ripened with with calcium carbide





How do we know that a fruit has been tampered or ripened with calcium carbide? NAFDAC please tell us.



On how to identify carbide-ripened fruits, the management said that “naturally ripened fruits usually have brown or black spots while those artificially ripened have traces of powdery substances and peel off quickly’’.

This is not enough. Some fruits don't show brown or black spots like oranges or bananas. Give us something concrete. Only in Lagos!How do we know that a fruit has been tampered or ripened with calcium carbide? NAFDAC please tell us.This is not enough. Some fruits don't show brown or black spots like oranges or bananas. Give us something concrete.





http://www.akelicious.net/2018/03/nafdac-warns-against-eating-fruits.html Most o fruits in Lagos are ripened artificially. Most o fruits in Lagos are ripened artificially. 1 Like

carinmom:



So sad

And painful.



And could you believe his family are at loggerheads with his wife over his property where the family lives?



The last time I spoke with her she asked that I remembers her in prayers.



What a crazy society we live in. And painful.And could you believe his family are at loggerheads with his wife over his property where the family lives?The last time I spoke with her she asked that I remembers her in prayers.What a crazy society we live in. 2 Likes

i am beginning to suspect these oranges of of nowadays they look tantalizing but when u try to squeeze it will just feel so hard 4 Likes

Well...i had some plantains this morning. "Ripe" on the outside and unripe inside. It wasn't very nice. Unfortunately,that's what's obtainable almost everywhere and you wouldn't even. know until you are about to prepare/eat it.

dfrost:

Good information. My only problem with NAFDAC is not about making noise about this issue but what solutions are they proffering to save the masses. How will the masses know the banana ripened with chemicals and the ones that are not.



Like FRSC shouting about fake/no driver's license but are concerned private vehicles owners while danfos and rickety vehicles are causing harm to people everyday.

They have created awareness, they can't police everyone, if you have information about any wrong doing, throw it open so it can be followed. They have created awareness, they can't police everyone, if you have information about any wrong doing, throw it open so it can be followed.

The question is how do we know such fruits

ElChidi:





Why can't you just grow up? Your parents failed with your upbringing Why cant you use your brain?

Mistake child of hate. Why cant you use your brain?Mistake child of hate.

It is now they know it is bad? Something Nigerian Food Safety Service has been advocating for.

welcome to a shithole, where we eat gamaline laced cotonou chicken, carbide laden fruit, drink from bole hole connected to soak away. No wonder life expectancy is low

Okay. Noted