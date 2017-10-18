₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,542 members, 3,860,297 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 03:14 PM

Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board (5078 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by lightblazingnow(m): 10:33am
Baru emerges chairman NGA advisory board
naij.com


- The Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru is breaking new grounds

- Baru has emerged as the chairman, advisory board, Nigerian Gas Association (NGA)

- This is coming at a time Baru was accused of insubordination and disregard for due process by the minister of state for petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu

The GMD of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, has emerged as the chairman, advisory board, Nigerian Gas Association (NGA).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the board was inaugurated on Tuesday, October 17 during an Executive Gas Round-table for chief executives and directors levels of the oil and gas companies meeting in Lagos.

In his remarks, the GMD commended the NGA for its contribution to gas sector development through advocacy.

Baru emerges chairman NGA advisory board
Dr Baru is the new chairman of the NGA board. Photo credit: NNPC
Baru said that the advisory board will add to the development of the gas industry.

He said that the federal government has mandated aggressive gas policy to stimulate growth of gas sector, while assuring stakeholders of his commitment to the objectives of the board.

Mr Dada Thomas, the president of NGA stressed the importance of gas in economic development in Nigeria.

“For Nigerian economy to achieve its full potential, there must be power, to get power we need gas, to get gas, we need much needed investment to develop the gas sector.

“Without appropriate fiscal policy on gas, there can never be investments in the sector.

“We must diversify the Nigerian economy and gas has a crucial role to play, so, we must promote investment in gas sector.

“We must ensure that we pass a good petroleum industry bill that will promote and expand the industry and not shrink it,” he said.

Thomas said a situation where gas investment are made in dollars, gas is sold in dollars but invoices are raised in naira at Central Bank of Nigeria exchange rate which will reduce the invoice value, is unacceptable. (NAN)

Meanwhile, a recent media report indicates that the presidency has initiated moves to ensure that Baru is not indicted by the Senate ad hoc committee charged with investigating him for awarding contracts to the tune of $25 billion without recourse to the NNPC board of directors.

The nine-man committee chaired by Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto, APC) is charged with investigating Baru over the allegations raised against him by Kachikwu.

Kachikwu's leaked memo to President Buhari accused Baru of insubordination and keeping the NNPC board chaired by Kachikwu in the dark in the award of contracts and promotion of senior executives of NNPC.




https://www.naij.com/amp/1130838-baru-emerges-chairman-nga-advisory-board.html

3 Shares

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by lightblazingnow(m): 10:33am
Destiny is destined and it doesn't matter what the enemies does, you just keep moving forward and breaking new ground. Just because another man says you are bad makes you evil, it's their opinions and comments. The truth is golden heart and every eyes could see it in due course

4 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by madridguy(m): 10:34am
tongue
Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by PEPPERified: 10:34am
Na so

1 Like

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by Celcius: 10:42am
Good for him. More power to his elbow.
Call it machinations of the North or whatever it is, reminds me of a saying in the Game of Thrones series by Cersei Lanister - Power is Power, rebuffing Littlefinger's notion that Knowledge is Power.
The North knows this.
Kachikwu with his head like Cyrax should have known better.

4 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by Keneking: 10:45am
When is he refunding the $25biln angry sad

That's how Diezani was eyeing OPEC Chairmanship position and yet looted sad embarassed

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by hucienda: 10:46am
Due recognition for a job well done by his 'broda' in Aso Rock. cheesy

27 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by lightblazingnow(m): 11:16am
Cc lalasticlala
Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by talk2macs: 11:48am
Buhari well done o,

2 Likes

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by zombieHUNTER: 11:58am
lightblazingnow:
Destiny is destined and it doesn't matter what the enemies does, you just keep moving forward and breaking new ground. Just because another man says you are bad makes you evil, it's their opinions and comments. The truth is golden heart and every eyes could see it in due course

Exactly....
A government that rewards their cronies for corrupt practices is in place....
Tell me why they wont move forward

34 Likes 1 Share

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by zombieHUNTER: 12:02pm
Keneking:
When is he refunding the $25biln angry sad

Refund ke?.... undecided
Presidency is still owing this man for stock piling their 2019 election money....

6 Likes

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by zombieHUNTER: 12:03pm
hucienda:
Due recognition for a job well done by his 'broda' in Aso Rock. grin

If you think that stealing that kind of money is easy... grin

Go try and see

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by SalamRushdie: 12:27pm
lightblazingnow:
Destiny is destined and it doesn't matter what the enemies does, you just keep moving forward and breaking new ground. Just because another man says you are bad makes you evil, it's their opinions and comments. The truth is golden heart and every eyes could see it in due course

Stop all this mumu sycophancy abeg , if its not the NNPC GMD that will head the advisory board of the NGA who will?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by orisa37: 1:01pm
Baru is always a square peg in a round hole.

3 Likes

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by orisa37: 1:07pm
Baru is Buhari's ten-spanner that is being used on nine and eleven screws.

2 Likes

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by paulchineduN(m): 1:31pm
Another reward for a job well done for Mr Integrity. Only the gullible minds will still be hoodwinked about Bubu and his integrity stunts.

Gambaris can now quote me.

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by asawanathegreat(m): 1:31pm
APC at work we are seeing u guys.

3 Likes

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by yeahh(m): 1:32pm
Is this a reward for corruption
Buhari has raped nigeria

5 Likes

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by cutefergiee(m): 1:32pm
and u telling me dat $26b lost?
ayaff lost hope in naija i swear....
cant jus stop laffing gas jawe

3 Likes

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by Factfinder1(f): 1:32pm
Southerners own and are producing oil northerners are ruling over oil and stealing billions yet there's much hunger and poverty in the north

4 Likes

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by GrandMufti: 1:33pm



And the looting continues...

3 Likes

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by vivianbelema(f): 1:33pm
Avenue to steal more

1 Like

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by maxiuc(m): 1:34pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by morikee(m): 1:34pm
Wehdon Jubrin of a Guy sir u too mosh
Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by kingandamy4life: 1:34pm
This is the only country where you re accused and the next minute you are promoted to another position because you can loot very well.

Abeg the person driving this Nigeria should stop , I want to come down from this one chance bus

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by Hofbrauhaus: 1:35pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by cardoctor(m): 1:35pm
Propaganda
Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by sagod: 1:35pm
Typical comment of an unsound mind.

Celcius:
Good for him. More power to his elbow.
Call it machinations of the North or whatever it is, reminds me of a saying in the Game of Thrones series by Cersei Lanister - Power is Power, rebuffing Littlefinger's notion that Knowledge is Power.
The North knows this.
Kachikwu with his head like Cyrax should have known better.

1 Like

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by Throwback: 1:35pm
Ok
Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by Guyman02: 1:36pm
Reward for Corruptcellence

1 Like

Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by orisa37: 1:38pm
Baru is just a spanner in the hand of Mr. President.
Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by orisa37: 1:40pm
Baru is just a spanner in the hand of Mr. President

(0) (1) (Reply)

Is The Use Of 'third World' Rude/derogatory? / BBC Documentary On Rebranding Nigeria / Anambra LG Polls Postponed To Dec. 14

Viewing this topic: Crystaldy, dataking, Jamolajay1, gazilion, splasherpinky(f), iamdapsyj(m), sankky, solar9190(m), silasweb(m), Kelekesh, ninetiethcrown7(m), lawrence83, InyinyaAgbaOku(m), hushshinani(m) and 40 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.