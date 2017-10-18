₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by lightblazingnow(m): 10:33am
Baru emerges chairman NGA advisory board
https://www.naij.com/amp/1130838-baru-emerges-chairman-nga-advisory-board.html
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by lightblazingnow(m): 10:33am
Destiny is destined and it doesn't matter what the enemies does, you just keep moving forward and breaking new ground. Just because another man says you are bad makes you evil, it's their opinions and comments. The truth is golden heart and every eyes could see it in due course
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by madridguy(m): 10:34am
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by PEPPERified: 10:34am
Na so
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by Celcius: 10:42am
Good for him. More power to his elbow.
Call it machinations of the North or whatever it is, reminds me of a saying in the Game of Thrones series by Cersei Lanister - Power is Power, rebuffing Littlefinger's notion that Knowledge is Power.
The North knows this.
Kachikwu with his head like Cyrax should have known better.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by Keneking: 10:45am
When is he refunding the $25biln
That's how Diezani was eyeing OPEC Chairmanship position and yet looted
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by hucienda: 10:46am
Due recognition for a job well done by his 'broda' in Aso Rock.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by lightblazingnow(m): 11:16am
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by talk2macs: 11:48am
Buhari well done o,
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by zombieHUNTER: 11:58am
lightblazingnow:
Exactly....
A government that rewards their cronies for corrupt practices is in place....
Tell me why they wont move forward
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by zombieHUNTER: 12:02pm
Keneking:
Refund ke?....
Presidency is still owing this man for stock piling their 2019 election money....
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by zombieHUNTER: 12:03pm
hucienda:
If you think that stealing that kind of money is easy...
Go try and see
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by SalamRushdie: 12:27pm
lightblazingnow:
Stop all this mumu sycophancy abeg , if its not the NNPC GMD that will head the advisory board of the NGA who will?
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by orisa37: 1:01pm
Baru is always a square peg in a round hole.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by orisa37: 1:07pm
Baru is Buhari's ten-spanner that is being used on nine and eleven screws.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by paulchineduN(m): 1:31pm
Another reward for a job well done for Mr Integrity. Only the gullible minds will still be hoodwinked about Bubu and his integrity stunts.
Gambaris can now quote me.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by asawanathegreat(m): 1:31pm
APC at work we are seeing u guys.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by yeahh(m): 1:32pm
Is this a reward for corruption
Buhari has raped nigeria
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by cutefergiee(m): 1:32pm
and u telling me dat $26b lost?
ayaff lost hope in naija i swear....
cant jus stop laffing gas jawe
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by Factfinder1(f): 1:32pm
Southerners own and are producing oil northerners are ruling over oil and stealing billions yet there's much hunger and poverty in the north
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by GrandMufti: 1:33pm
And the looting continues...
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by vivianbelema(f): 1:33pm
Avenue to steal more
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by maxiuc(m): 1:34pm
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by morikee(m): 1:34pm
Wehdon Jubrin of a Guy sir u too mosh
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by kingandamy4life: 1:34pm
This is the only country where you re accused and the next minute you are promoted to another position because you can loot very well.
Abeg the person driving this Nigeria should stop , I want to come down from this one chance bus
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by Hofbrauhaus: 1:35pm
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by cardoctor(m): 1:35pm
Propaganda
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by sagod: 1:35pm
Typical comment of an unsound mind.
Celcius:
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by Throwback: 1:35pm
Ok
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by Guyman02: 1:36pm
Reward for Corruptcellence
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by orisa37: 1:38pm
Baru is just a spanner in the hand of Mr. President.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board by orisa37: 1:40pm
Baru is just a spanner in the hand of Mr. President
