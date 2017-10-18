Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Maikanti Baru Emerges Chairman NGA Advisory Board (5078 Views)

Baru emerges chairman NGA advisory board

naij.com





- The Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru is breaking new grounds



- Baru has emerged as the chairman, advisory board, Nigerian Gas Association (NGA)



- This is coming at a time Baru was accused of insubordination and disregard for due process by the minister of state for petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu



The GMD of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, has emerged as the chairman, advisory board, Nigerian Gas Association (NGA).



According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the board was inaugurated on Tuesday, October 17 during an Executive Gas Round-table for chief executives and directors levels of the oil and gas companies meeting in Lagos.



In his remarks, the GMD commended the NGA for its contribution to gas sector development through advocacy.



Dr Baru is the new chairman of the NGA board. Photo credit: NNPC

Baru said that the advisory board will add to the development of the gas industry.



He said that the federal government has mandated aggressive gas policy to stimulate growth of gas sector, while assuring stakeholders of his commitment to the objectives of the board.



Mr Dada Thomas, the president of NGA stressed the importance of gas in economic development in Nigeria.



“For Nigerian economy to achieve its full potential, there must be power, to get power we need gas, to get gas, we need much needed investment to develop the gas sector.



“Without appropriate fiscal policy on gas, there can never be investments in the sector.



“We must diversify the Nigerian economy and gas has a crucial role to play, so, we must promote investment in gas sector.



“We must ensure that we pass a good petroleum industry bill that will promote and expand the industry and not shrink it,” he said.



Thomas said a situation where gas investment are made in dollars, gas is sold in dollars but invoices are raised in naira at Central Bank of Nigeria exchange rate which will reduce the invoice value, is unacceptable. (NAN)



Meanwhile, a recent media report indicates that the presidency has initiated moves to ensure that Baru is not indicted by the Senate ad hoc committee charged with investigating him for awarding contracts to the tune of $25 billion without recourse to the NNPC board of directors.



The nine-man committee chaired by Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto, APC) is charged with investigating Baru over the allegations raised against him by Kachikwu.



Kachikwu's leaked memo to President Buhari accused Baru of insubordination and keeping the NNPC board chaired by Kachikwu in the dark in the award of contracts and promotion of senior executives of NNPC.









https://www.naij.com/amp/1130838-baru-emerges-chairman-nga-advisory-board.html

Destiny is destined and it doesn't matter what the enemies does, you just keep moving forward and breaking new ground. Just because another man says you are bad makes you evil, it's their opinions and comments. The truth is golden heart and every eyes could see it in due course 4 Likes 6 Shares

Na so 1 Like

Good for him. More power to his elbow.

Call it machinations of the North or whatever it is, reminds me of a saying in the Game of Thrones series by Cersei Lanister - Power is Power, rebuffing Littlefinger's notion that Knowledge is Power.

The North knows this.

Kachikwu with his head like Cyrax should have known better. 4 Likes 4 Shares





That's how Diezani was eyeing OPEC Chairmanship position and yet looted When is he refunding the $25bilnThat's how Diezani was eyeing OPEC Chairmanship position and yet looted 12 Likes 1 Share

Due recognition for a job well done by his 'broda' in Aso Rock. 27 Likes 3 Shares

Cc lalasticlala

Buhari well done o, 2 Likes

lightblazingnow:

Destiny is destined and it doesn't matter what the enemies does, you just keep moving forward and breaking new ground. Just because another man says you are bad makes you evil, it's their opinions and comments. The truth is golden heart and every eyes could see it in due course

Exactly....

A government that rewards their cronies for corrupt practices is in place....

Tell me why they wont move forward Exactly....A government that rewards their cronies for corrupt practices is in place....Tell me why they wont move forward 34 Likes 1 Share

Keneking:

When is he refunding the $25biln

Refund ke?....

Presidency is still owing this man for stock piling their 2019 election money.... Refund ke?....Presidency is still owing this man for stock piling their 2019 election money.... 6 Likes

hucienda:

Due recognition for a job well done by his 'broda' in Aso Rock.

If you think that stealing that kind of money is easy...



Go try and see If you think that stealing that kind of money is easy...Go try and see 4 Likes 2 Shares

lightblazingnow:

Destiny is destined and it doesn't matter what the enemies does, you just keep moving forward and breaking new ground. Just because another man says you are bad makes you evil, it's their opinions and comments. The truth is golden heart and every eyes could see it in due course

Stop all this mumu sycophancy abeg , if its not the NNPC GMD that will head the advisory board of the NGA who will? Stop all this mumu sycophancy abeg , if its not the NNPC GMD that will head the advisory board of the NGA who will? 2 Likes 1 Share

Baru is always a square peg in a round hole. 3 Likes

Baru is Buhari's ten-spanner that is being used on nine and eleven screws. 2 Likes

Another reward for a job well done for Mr Integrity. Only the gullible minds will still be hoodwinked about Bubu and his integrity stunts.



Gambaris can now quote me. 13 Likes 1 Share

APC at work we are seeing u guys. 3 Likes

Is this a reward for corruption

Buhari has raped nigeria 5 Likes

and u telling me dat $26b lost?

ayaff lost hope in naija i swear....

cant jus stop laffing gas jawe 3 Likes

Southerners own and are producing oil northerners are ruling over oil and stealing billions yet there's much hunger and poverty in the north 4 Likes







And the looting continues... And the looting continues... 3 Likes

Avenue to steal more 1 Like

1 Like

Wehdon Jubrin of a Guy sir u too mosh

This is the only country where you re accused and the next minute you are promoted to another position because you can loot very well.



Abeg the person driving this Nigeria should stop , I want to come down from this one chance bus 3 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

Propaganda





Celcius:

Good for him. More power to his elbow.

Call it machinations of the North or whatever it is, reminds me of a saying in the Game of Thrones series by Cersei Lanister - Power is Power, rebuffing Littlefinger's notion that Knowledge is Power.

The North knows this.

Kachikwu with his head like Cyrax should have known better. Typical comment of an unsound mind. 1 Like

Ok

Reward for Corruptcellence 1 Like

Baru is just a spanner in the hand of Mr. President.