Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) (7675 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Turakin Adamawa had taken to Twitter to mourn the victims of the horrible accident, stating; "I read about the tanker that fell in Ehere, outside Aba with a heavy heart. I pray the children and families are ok."



This message didn't augur well with Hayatu who fired the former VP saying that a similar incident happened in Northern area called Tafa which Atiku did not comment on.



He tweeted; "Tafa too last week, seems you want to deputize for Supreme Leader in Biafra alone."



Atiku fired back stating; "This is a very shameful tweet, my young friend. Children were hurt in that accident. Our only response should be sympathy."



https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/18/atiku-responds-allegation-supreme-leader-ipob/ Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, condemned a Twitter user, Adamu Hayatu, who attacked him for sympathizing with victims of a recent tanker explosion in Abia state and accused him of angling to be the supreme leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB).The Turakin Adamawa had taken to Twitter to mourn the victims of the horrible accident, stating; "I read about the tanker that fell in Ehere, outside Aba with a heavy heart. I pray the children and families are ok."This message didn't augur well with Hayatu who fired the former VP saying that a similar incident happened in Northern area called Tafa which Atiku did not comment on.He tweeted; "Tafa too last week, seems you want to deputize for Supreme Leader in Biafra alone."Atiku fired back stating; "This is a very shameful tweet, my young friend. Children were hurt in that accident. Our only response should be sympathy." 3 Likes 2 Shares

This government are always looking for who to put the blame of their misfortune at 10 Likes 1 Share

This is buhari's time

Everything is about tribe

Everybody is a tribal bigot



I don't really blame them though

This country has never been this divided 24 Likes 2 Shares









Thank You My President





God Bless Atiku Lovely ReplyThank You My PresidentGod Bless Atiku 21 Likes 1 Share

Atiku2019:

Lovely Reply







Thank You My President





God Bless Atiku

Atiku made it clear that he is against true restructuring

The thread was here on nairaland



So shift jare Atiku made it clear that he is against true restructuringThe thread was here on nairalandSo shift jare 2 Likes

how can atiku be the supreme leader of ipob

ffk and fayose that have been hustling for them since nko 7 Likes

"Atiku is supreme leader of IPOB"



Buhari is supreme leader of fulani herdsmen.



More titles for the born to rule crew. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Hmm! Both of them are wrong. Ofcos we all know Atiku's recent concern about what happens in the east is all political, but the Twitter user was insensitive to have made that statement. 9 Likes 2 Shares

The way Atiku responds to every post on social media hen, he will tweet more than Trump if voted president 4 Likes

I can only see a mature response from Atiku to a foolish APC apologist Mallam Adamu Hayatu whose brain is filled with nothing but Kunu 25 Likes 1 Share

Some people are truly senseless.

Atiku seems to be making the right moves on social media. But he needs to do more to convince Nigerians. Atiku and dieziani are the face of corruption in Nigeria. 1 Like

Atiku2019:

Lovely Reply







Thank You My President





God Bless Atiku Which country is that? 8 Likes

Atiku can never be president. 5 Likes

Ok

.

Who cares?



What's tha business?

Atiku has turned good Samaritan over night!! 1 Like

Atiku remains the most civilised northerner of all times. I'm not campaigning for him for anything but you Must give him some credits when it comes to acting reasonable. though he made one unreasonable decision some years ago by supporting a burukutu sipping dullard ignoramus against a PhD holder. but i believe once in a life time we make errors but that dosnt mean we are no longer smart or brilliant.





Buhari's emergence is also good, because for you to build something more modern and magnificent, you must demolish. buhari has currently demolished this nation, watch out for the new Nigeria soonest. I still have faith in Nigeria. 1 Like

Buhari is a terrorist 3 Likes

kiss the truth!







Hazard will still score tonight!





1 Like

Flashh:

Which country is that? intels intels 1 Like

Hofbrauhaus:

Atiku can never be president. anything is possible anything is possible

Please u people should allow Atiku to have rest of mind

Brainless people all over the North. In sane climes the president should be sympathizing with them but not here in NIGERIA AN INSANE COUNTRY

One fake man and one foolish man 1 Like

stephanie11:

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, condemned a Twitter user, Adamu Hayatu, who attacked him for sympathizing with victims of a recent tanker explosion in Abia state and accused him of angling to be the supreme leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB).



The Turakin Adamawa had taken to Twitter to mourn the victims of the horrible accident, stating; "I read about the tanker that fell in Ehere, outside Aba with a heavy heart. I pray the children and families are ok."



This message didn't augur well with Hayatu who fired the former VP saying that a similar incident happened in Northern area called Tafa which Atiku did not comment on.



He tweeted; "Tafa too last week, seems you want to deputize for Supreme Leader in Biafra alone."



Atiku fired back stating; "This is a very shameful tweet, my young friend. Children were hurt in that accident. Our only response should be sympathy."



https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/18/atiku-responds-allegation-supreme-leader-ipob/

dat mallam sounds like sarrki dat mallam sounds like sarrki 1 Like

Hofbrauhaus:

Atiku can never be president. Anything is possible ! If you people can bring Buhari a monumental failure to become Nigerians president, anything is possible Anything is possible ! If you people can bring Buhari a monumental failure to become Nigerians president, anything is possible 1 Like

BUHARI IS THE SUPREME LEADER OF BOKO ALKBOMB

Atiku2019:

Lovely Reply

Thank You My President

God Bless Atiku

President of Biafra? What about Nnamdi Kanu? President of Biafra? What about Nnamdi Kanu?