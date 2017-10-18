₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by stephanie11: 5:44pm
Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, condemned a Twitter user, Adamu Hayatu, who attacked him for sympathizing with victims of a recent tanker explosion in Abia state and accused him of angling to be the supreme leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB).
The Turakin Adamawa had taken to Twitter to mourn the victims of the horrible accident, stating; "I read about the tanker that fell in Ehere, outside Aba with a heavy heart. I pray the children and families are ok."
This message didn't augur well with Hayatu who fired the former VP saying that a similar incident happened in Northern area called Tafa which Atiku did not comment on.
He tweeted; "Tafa too last week, seems you want to deputize for Supreme Leader in Biafra alone."
Atiku fired back stating; "This is a very shameful tweet, my young friend. Children were hurt in that accident. Our only response should be sympathy."
https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/18/atiku-responds-allegation-supreme-leader-ipob/
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by biacan(f): 5:46pm
This government are always looking for who to put the blame of their misfortune at
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by ZombiePUNISHER: 5:49pm
This is buhari's time
Everything is about tribe
Everybody is a tribal bigot
I don't really blame them though
This country has never been this divided
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by Atiku2019: 6:19pm
Lovely Reply
Thank You My President
God Bless Atiku
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:27pm
Atiku2019:
Atiku made it clear that he is against true restructuring
The thread was here on nairaland
So shift jare
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by Khd95(m): 6:36pm
how can atiku be the supreme leader of ipob
ffk and fayose that have been hustling for them since nko
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by Omeokachie: 7:34pm
"Atiku is supreme leader of IPOB"
Buhari is supreme leader of fulani herdsmen.
More titles for the born to rule crew.
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by kay29000(m): 7:45pm
Hmm! Both of them are wrong. Ofcos we all know Atiku's recent concern about what happens in the east is all political, but the Twitter user was insensitive to have made that statement.
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by nairavsdollars: 8:13pm
The way Atiku responds to every post on social media hen, he will tweet more than Trump if voted president
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by OgologoDimkpa: 8:15pm
I can only see a mature response from Atiku to a foolish APC apologist Mallam Adamu Hayatu whose brain is filled with nothing but Kunu
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by clevadani: 8:15pm
Some people are truly senseless.
Atiku seems to be making the right moves on social media. But he needs to do more to convince Nigerians. Atiku and dieziani are the face of corruption in Nigeria.
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by Flashh: 8:15pm
Atiku2019:Which country is that?
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by Hofbrauhaus: 8:16pm
Atiku can never be president.
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by maryjan8(f): 8:17pm
Ok
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by sylviaeo(f): 8:17pm
.
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by DirtyGold: 8:17pm
Who cares?
What's tha business?
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by lastempero: 8:19pm
Atiku has turned good Samaritan over night!!
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by AkupeMBANO(m): 8:19pm
Atiku remains the most civilised northerner of all times. I'm not campaigning for him for anything but you Must give him some credits when it comes to acting reasonable. though he made one unreasonable decision some years ago by supporting a burukutu sipping dullard ignoramus against a PhD holder. but i believe once in a life time we make errors but that dosnt mean we are no longer smart or brilliant.
Buhari's emergence is also good, because for you to build something more modern and magnificent, you must demolish. buhari has currently demolished this nation, watch out for the new Nigeria soonest. I still have faith in Nigeria.
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by pesinfada(m): 8:19pm
Buhari is a terrorist
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by TimeManager(m): 8:19pm
kiss the truth!
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by Benekruku(m): 8:20pm
Hazard will still score tonight!
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by tishbite41: 8:20pm
Flashh:intels
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by hatedisplace: 8:21pm
Hofbrauhaus:anything is possible
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:22pm
Please u people should allow Atiku to have rest of mind
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by proudlyYoruba(m): 8:22pm
Brainless people all over the North. In sane climes the president should be sympathizing with them but not here in NIGERIA AN INSANE COUNTRY
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by Proudgorgeousga(f): 8:22pm
One fake man and one foolish man
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by Leez(m): 8:22pm
stephanie11:dat mallam sounds like sarrki
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by OgologoDimkpa: 8:22pm
Hofbrauhaus:Anything is possible ! If you people can bring Buhari a monumental failure to become Nigerians president, anything is possible
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by santopelele(m): 8:22pm
BUHARI IS THE SUPREME LEADER OF BOKO ALKBOMB
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by AnanseK(m): 8:23pm
Atiku2019:
President of Biafra? What about Nnamdi Kanu?
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by babablogger: 8:23pm
|Re: Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) by BudeYahooCom: 8:25pm
The Hayatu guy is just a cantankerous APC zombie.
