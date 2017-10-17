Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa (4741 Views)

A TEXT OF PRESS CONFERENCE ADDRESSED BY THE MIYETTI ALLAH CATTLE BREEDERS ASSOCIATION PLATEAU STATE CHAPTER ON THE RECENT ATTACKED AND KILLINGS IN BASSA LGA.



October 17, 2017



KILLING AND BEHEADING OF SIX (6) INNOCENT FULANI CATTLE REARERS BY IRIGWE MILITIA IN BASSA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF PLATEAU STATE



"We write to express our dismay over the killings and beheading of six (6) innocent Fulani cattle rearers on Sunday October 15, 2017 by the Irigwe militia in Kuri village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.



The incident occurred on Sunday October 15, 2017 at about 3pm when the Fulani, while grazing their cattle at kuri village in Bassa LGA were attacked, slaughtered, beheaded and their heads catered away by the Irigwe militia.



In addition, a total of forty (40) sheep nine (9) cows were machete and killed and a total of two hundred and thirty two (232) herds of cattle belonging to the families of the deceased persons were rustled.



The unfortunate incident was immediately reported to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Bassa Local Government Area and Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Sector 6, who visited the scene and confirmed the dead and burial.



MACBAN Plateau State chapter wholeheartedly condemns the killings of all innocent lives, destruction of properties and rustling of Fulani cows.



We also observed the unbalanced reporting of the incident by the media, where they neglected and refused to interview or contact the Fulani community to capture the killings of the six (6) deceased, 40 sheep and 9 cows machete to dead and the 232 rustled cows by the Irigwe militia.



We are peace loving people, therefore, calling on Plateau state Government and security operatives to investigate, fetch out the killers and take necessary action that will stop future recurrence.



Signed



……………………………………………..

Nura Muhammad Abdullahi

Chairman MACBAN, Plateau state chapter. 3 Likes

Which of the killers will police catch?

Dem just dey count scores for each other head.





I no know who dey lead sef between Irigwei Militia, or Fulani Terrorist herdsmen. 6 Likes

Now we know the overnight killers. Will police and FG act now?



And to even think Nigerian Army 3rd Major Command is in the neighbourhood and yet we have these killings 'overpowering' them. How safe are we In Nigeria? 4 Likes

This OP should be banned permanently from Nairaland because she keeps using this medium to spread material and moral propaganda for 3rd most deadly terrorist group in the world.. 62 Likes 8 Shares

SalamRushdie:

This OP should be banned permanently from Nairaland because she keeps using this medium to spread material and moral propaganda for 3rd most deadly terrorist group in the world.. Exactly my thoughts. Fulani terrorists that should be killed at sight just like their brothers in the Boko Haram unit are here throwing tantrums and propaganda. Exactly my thoughts. Fulani terrorists that should be killed at sight just like their brothers in the Boko Haram unit are here throwing tantrums and propaganda. 46 Likes 3 Shares

Every society need an OPC, miscreants under a national umbrella that deals with invaders. One funny thing here is the way they count cattles as victims 11 Likes

The problem still remains Fulanis. Why do I say that?

We have criminal who rustle cattles once in a while. Their victims (herdsmen) acquire arms to protect themselves and it seem ok. The herdsmen then go ahead to oppress innocent farmers and wipe out communities with good vegetation - thereby making them just as guilty as the cattle rustlers.

For example, how many fulanis have been killed in farm settlements in the south and how many farmers in the south have fulanis killed? The answer to this question proves Fulanis are the worse criminals here. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Good job @ OP.

madridguy:

Good job @ OP.



I thought your govnt said they are mere criminals without identity, how come they have association, spokes man and can issue press release?.



You're hailing the op for sympathising with them and their lies. YEYEDEYSMELL. I thought your govnt said they are mere criminals without identity, how come they have association, spokes man and can issue press release?.You're hailing the op for sympathising with them and their lies. YEYEDEYSMELL. 19 Likes 2 Shares



Meanwhile, am not hailing the OP for anything but for giving us a comprehensive report about what really happened. I want peace in Nigeria. Life is precious to our creator so we should stop killing ourselves.



Shalom



ogologoamu:





I thought your govnt said they are mere criminals without identity, how come they have association, spokes man and can issue press release?.



You're hailing the op for sympathising with them and their lies. YEYEDEYSMELL. Maybe you should have a review about the submission of the Federal government again and then wail properly.Meanwhile, am not hailing the OP for anything but for giving us a comprehensive report about what really happened. I want peace in Nigeria. Life is precious to our creator so we should stop killing ourselves.Shalom

madridguy:

Maybe you should have a review about the submission of the Federal government again and then wail properly.

Meanwhile, am not hailing the OP for anything but for giving us a comprehensive report about what really happened. I want peace in Nigeria. Life is precious to our creator so we should stop killing ourselves.



Shalom





You want piss in Nigeria, is Buhari's piss not enough?. You want piss in Nigeria, is Buhari's piss not enough?. 13 Likes 1 Share

proudlyYoruba:

Every society need an OPC, miscreants under a national umbrella that deals with invaders. One funny thing here is the way they count cattles as victims My brother, the bold is the reason some persons now style the country as a ZOO. Animals for meat now have a better chance of survival than humans.



The way and manner death is administered in Nigeria calls for concern. Most people now sleep and pray to see the next morning.



RIP to all those that died, because nothing will be done about them for the next two years, with this present government that asks nothing but takes all.... My brother, the bold is the reason some persons now style the country as a ZOO. Animals for meat now have a better chance of survival than humans.The way and manner death is administered in Nigeria calls for concern. Most people now sleep and pray to see the next morning.RIP to all those that died, because nothing will be done about them for the next two years, with this present government that asks nothing but takes all.... 10 Likes 3 Shares

it's sickening seeing the oppressor playing the victim card. 20 Likes 2 Shares

so we now have Fulani terrorist on Nairaland. 12 Likes 2 Shares

#CommercialCattleRanching 2 Likes 1 Share

Desyner:

The problem still remains Fulanis. Why do I say that?

We have criminal who rustle cattles once in a while. Their victims (herdsmen) acquire arms to protect themselves and it seem ok. The herdsmen then go ahead to oppress innocent farmers and wipe out communities with good vegetation - thereby making them just as guilty as the cattle rustlers.

For example, how many fulanis have been killed in farm settlements in the south and how many farmers in the south have fulanis killed? The answer to this question proves Fulanis are the worse criminals here.





Can two wrongs make a right? Can two wrongs make a right?

Herding of Cattle around Nigeria by Fulani herdsmen must be stopped.



All cattle must be ranched. 15 Likes 1 Share

In a football game for example, if I tackle some one and before the ref respond the person tackles back who will the ref book? I dont think someone that does the work of the police is a law abiding citizens. That is what we call taking the laws into their hands

As usual they will play the victim when their their personal gruesome acts are all evident for all to see. 5 Likes

why are people angry at the fulani herdsmen attack?? they are freedom fighters la..as for me i did see something wrong in the killings but since twas said that ipob should be killed while the fulanis should be embraced with open hands and many people esp here in nl supported them. let the fulani herdsmen keep fighting for their freedom la..

proudlyYoruba:

Every society need an OPC, miscreants under a national umbrella that deals with invaders. One funny thing here is the way they count cattles as victims They have life just like you do. So, yes, they can be victims too. They have life just like you do. So, yes, they can be victims too.

conductorh0:



Exactly my thoughts. Fulani terrorists that should be killed at sight just like their brothers in the Boko Haram unit are here throwing tantrums and propaganda.

That is your thought against Fulani, but I assure you today that sooner than you think, this thought will be visited on your household, ugly Yoruba infidel. That is your thought against Fulani, but I assure you today that sooner than you think, this thought will be visited on your household, ugly Yoruba infidel.

SalamRushdie:

This OP should be banned permanently from Nairaland because she keeps using this medium to spread material and moral propaganda for 3rd most deadly terrorist group in the world..

Banned for saying the truth? The southern infidels are the problem of this country. Banned for saying the truth? The southern infidels are the problem of this country.

Desyner:

The problem still remains Fulanis. Why do I say that?

We have criminal who rustle cattles once in a while. Their victims (herdsmen) acquire arms to protect themselves and it seem ok. The herdsmen then go ahead to oppress innocent farmers and wipe out communities with good vegetation - thereby making them just as guilty as the cattle rustlers.

For example, how many fulanis have been killed in farm settlements in the south and how many farmers in the south have fulanis killed? The answer to this question proves Fulanis are the worse criminals here.

Let me tell you, you people kill Fulanis more often than Fulani do. The difference is the media attention. There is a herd of criminals in Delta State who use Fulani costume to perpetrate evil. People call them Fulani too. When two communities get land issue in ibo land, one group will dress in Fulani costume and invade the other. The problem is that the media love shifting the blame to Fulani because they believe that the Fulani are not fairly represented there. Let me tell you, you people kill Fulanis more often than Fulani do. The difference is the media attention. There is a herd of criminals in Delta State who use Fulani costume to perpetrate evil. People call them Fulani too. When two communities get land issue in ibo land, one group will dress in Fulani costume and invade the other. The problem is that the media love shifting the blame to Fulani because they believe that the Fulani are not fairly represented there.