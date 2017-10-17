₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by NafeesaAA(f): 12:08am
A TEXT OF PRESS CONFERENCE ADDRESSED BY THE MIYETTI ALLAH CATTLE BREEDERS ASSOCIATION PLATEAU STATE CHAPTER ON THE RECENT ATTACKED AND KILLINGS IN BASSA LGA.
October 17, 2017
KILLING AND BEHEADING OF SIX (6) INNOCENT FULANI CATTLE REARERS BY IRIGWE MILITIA IN BASSA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF PLATEAU STATE
"We write to express our dismay over the killings and beheading of six (6) innocent Fulani cattle rearers on Sunday October 15, 2017 by the Irigwe militia in Kuri village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.
The incident occurred on Sunday October 15, 2017 at about 3pm when the Fulani, while grazing their cattle at kuri village in Bassa LGA were attacked, slaughtered, beheaded and their heads catered away by the Irigwe militia.
In addition, a total of forty (40) sheep nine (9) cows were machete and killed and a total of two hundred and thirty two (232) herds of cattle belonging to the families of the deceased persons were rustled.
The unfortunate incident was immediately reported to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Bassa Local Government Area and Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Sector 6, who visited the scene and confirmed the dead and burial.
MACBAN Plateau State chapter wholeheartedly condemns the killings of all innocent lives, destruction of properties and rustling of Fulani cows.
We also observed the unbalanced reporting of the incident by the media, where they neglected and refused to interview or contact the Fulani community to capture the killings of the six (6) deceased, 40 sheep and 9 cows machete to dead and the 232 rustled cows by the Irigwe militia.
We are peace loving people, therefore, calling on Plateau state Government and security operatives to investigate, fetch out the killers and take necessary action that will stop future recurrence.
Signed
……………………………………………..
Nura Muhammad Abdullahi
Chairman MACBAN, Plateau state chapter.
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by Jibril659: 12:13am
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by aolawale025: 12:25am
Which of the killers will police catch?
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by DanseMacabre(m): 12:39am
Dem just dey count scores for each other head.
I no know who dey lead sef between Irigwei Militia, or Fulani
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by sholatech(m): 12:41am
Now we know the overnight killers. Will police and FG act now?
And to even think Nigerian Army 3rd Major Command is in the neighbourhood and yet we have these killings 'overpowering' them. How safe are we In Nigeria?
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by SalamRushdie: 12:42am
This OP should be banned permanently from Nairaland because she keeps using this medium to spread material and moral propaganda for 3rd most deadly terrorist group in the world..
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by conductorh0: 12:46am
SalamRushdie:Exactly my thoughts. Fulani terrorists that should be killed at sight just like their brothers in the Boko Haram unit are here throwing tantrums and propaganda.
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by proudlyYoruba(m): 1:46am
Every society need an OPC, miscreants under a national umbrella that deals with invaders. One funny thing here is the way they count cattles as victims
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by Desyner: 3:58am
The problem still remains Fulanis. Why do I say that?
We have criminal who rustle cattles once in a while. Their victims (herdsmen) acquire arms to protect themselves and it seem ok. The herdsmen then go ahead to oppress innocent farmers and wipe out communities with good vegetation - thereby making them just as guilty as the cattle rustlers.
For example, how many fulanis have been killed in farm settlements in the south and how many farmers in the south have fulanis killed? The answer to this question proves Fulanis are the worse criminals here.
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by madridguy(m): 4:27am
Good job @ OP.
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by ogologoamu: 5:24am
madridguy:
I thought your govnt said they are mere criminals without identity, how come they have association, spokes man and can issue press release?.
You're hailing the op for sympathising with them and their lies. YEYEDEYSMELL.
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by madridguy(m): 5:37am
Maybe you should have a review about the submission of the Federal government again and then wail properly.
Meanwhile, am not hailing the OP for anything but for giving us a comprehensive report about what really happened. I want peace in Nigeria. Life is precious to our creator so we should stop killing ourselves.
Shalom
ogologoamu:
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by ogologoamu: 5:43am
madridguy:
You want piss in Nigeria, is Buhari's piss not enough?.
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by ReubenE(m): 5:53am
proudlyYoruba:My brother, the bold is the reason some persons now style the country as a ZOO. Animals for meat now have a better chance of survival than humans.
The way and manner death is administered in Nigeria calls for concern. Most people now sleep and pray to see the next morning.
RIP to all those that died, because nothing will be done about them for the next two years, with this present government that asks nothing but takes all....
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by anibi9674: 6:04am
it's sickening seeing the oppressor playing the victim card.
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by Alaniyiokorausa: 6:07am
so we now have Fulani terrorist on Nairaland.
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by igbodefender: 6:09am
#CommercialCattleRanching
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by OGACLO(m): 6:21am
Desyner:
Can two wrongs make a right?
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by EternalTruths: 6:23am
Herding of Cattle around Nigeria by Fulani herdsmen must be stopped.
All cattle must be ranched.
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by Acjohn: 6:29am
In a football game for example, if I tackle some one and before the ref respond the person tackles back who will the ref book? I dont think someone that does the work of the police is a law abiding citizens. That is what we call taking the laws into their hands
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by Paperwhite(m): 6:31am
As usual they will play the victim when their their personal gruesome acts are all evident for all to see.
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by unohbethel(m): 6:41am
why are people angry at the fulani herdsmen attack?? they are freedom fighters la..as for me i did see something wrong in the killings but since twas said that ipob should be killed while the fulanis should be embraced with open hands and many people esp here in nl supported them. let the fulani herdsmen keep fighting for their freedom la..
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by HITTED(m): 6:53am
proudlyYoruba:They have life just like you do. So, yes, they can be victims too.
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by givbitcoin: 7:03am
conductorh0:
That is your thought against Fulani, but I assure you today that sooner than you think, this thought will be visited on your household, ugly Yoruba infidel.
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by givbitcoin: 7:05am
SalamRushdie:
Banned for saying the truth? The southern infidels are the problem of this country.
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by givbitcoin: 7:14am
Desyner:
Let me tell you, you people kill Fulanis more often than Fulani do. The difference is the media attention. There is a herd of criminals in Delta State who use Fulani costume to perpetrate evil. People call them Fulani too. When two communities get land issue in ibo land, one group will dress in Fulani costume and invade the other. The problem is that the media love shifting the blame to Fulani because they believe that the Fulani are not fairly represented there.
|Re: Cattle Breeders Association Press Conference On Killings In Bassa by givbitcoin: 7:17am
EternalTruths:
Building companies and owning shops must be stopped too.
