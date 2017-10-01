₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by marryjesus: 5:48am
The Council of Ibadan Authentic Mogajis otherwise known as Family Heads yesterday raised the alarm that unknown persons were threatening them to desist forthwith from going to the Palace of Olubadan of Ibadan land at Popoyemoja or risk being killed.
Addressing journalists at a hideout in Ibadan, the spokesman of the group, Chief Wale Oladoja, flanked by other executives of the forum, said: “Our lives are no longer safe here. And we begin to wonder what is our offence? For standing by the Olubadan to preserve our culture, traditional norm and values?
“Frequent anonymous calls from the people we suspect to be agents of deaths are threatening all of us including the Chairman seated here, Mogaji Moshood Akere, the Vice Chairman, Mogaji Abass Oloko, the Coordinator, Mogaji Jelili Adanla, the Financial Secretary, Mogaji Ademola Olasomi and my humble self, to desist forthwith from going to Olubadan’s palace.
“You recall that about a month ago, some yet to be identified gunmen stormed the Popoyemoja palace and shot sporadically to disrupt the peace there. Three of you journalists also escaped death by mere whiskers. What is befalling our land, what has come over us in this great city, why are people showing impunity and lawlessness because they wield powers today, forgetting that tomorrow is greater than today?
“And unfortunately too, other supporters of Kabiyesi are equally not left out in their threat. These people include our revered Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, palace spokesman, Adeola Oloko, Tairu Akande, Prince Asawale Asanike including three other Mogajis; Badmus Adewale, Fatai Olanrewaju and Kosoko,” Oladoja stressed as others in attendance also affirmed the call threats in unison.
Asked if the group had reported to the police for proper investigation, Oladoja said they are reaching out to them first through the public as represented by the media, adding that the group was disturbed that the fleeing gunmen were yet to be brought to justice, few weeks after the dastard act.
Oladoja therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police to wade in and caution whoever was behind the threat and recent attack to desist forthwith because “God forbids, if anything happens to any of us, we won’t take it with levity as we shall go all out to avenge any uprising because nobody can intimidate or cow us for being customs’ fighter and standing by the Kabiyesi.
The group also called on the state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, to call the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to order for their uncomplimentary remarks on the ongoing crisis between the government and the Olubadan.
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by biacan(f): 5:53am
Ibadan again don't you guys No that we have important things doing than listening of cries from empty threats
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by MasterKim: 6:05am
biacan:Who re dey threatening?
sloppy head oshi
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by LUGBE: 6:06am
The governor has caused and he is still causing problems in the authentic palace.
He should let olu Ibadan be
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by raker300: 7:01am
This is where my Afonja brother should be gathering..
Someone is threatening their patriarchs..
Yet they disappear and reappear at the mention of Biafra
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by aolawale025: 7:10am
If the ibadan people were okay with their tradition. Why change it and cause chaos
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by UnclePati: 7:11am
Cry cry babies everywhere
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by clevvermind(m): 7:25am
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by DrGoodman: 7:27am
For their hideout
Falls from a mango tree
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by DrGoodman: 7:33am
First I suggest that the mogajis should come out from hiding and do the proper thing which is to report the incident to the police, then push for justice. Their children who should be tackling the state government are more interested in fighting IPOB than returning their fathers from the dungeon they are hiding out
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by Ikwokrikwo: 8:02am
Sophisticated people indeed.
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by looseweight: 9:14am
Na their state gov dey cause them yawah...
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by BrutalJab: 9:15am
Lol... Later they will say a particular part of the country lack unity.
Lemme calm down and see who they will blame now.
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by ElPadrino33: 9:15am
They should use their jazz to save themselves
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by hotornot(m): 9:16am
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by kay29000(m): 9:16am
Hmm! Controversy of the Obas.
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by Bullhari007(m): 9:16am
seems like Ibadan will be their newest caliphate
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by tstx(m): 9:17am
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by Sirpaul(m): 9:18am
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by tstx(m): 9:19am
UnclePati:i'd love to see their mummies
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by tstx(m): 9:19am
ElPadrino33:Jazz pass jazz.. could be their own no reach
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by umsweb1: 9:20am
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by Histrings08(m): 9:20am
What does that have to do with buhair?
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by nnokwa042(m): 9:20am
I thought mogaji and seriki is Hausa's word how come afonjas re using it
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by Zenithpeak: 9:21am
I wonder ooooo.......!
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by soberdrunk(m): 9:21am
How can "Mogajis" be showing such high level of cowardice, what happened to the good old days of "Omo Oluyole a gbo sa sa Ma sa, agbo ya ya mo ya" when did our traditional powers become this weak?
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by bayocanny: 9:21am
LUGBE:I dey tell u, that guy(ajimobi) is a crook
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by SNIPER123: 9:22am
Both parties know what they are doing... Hypocrites
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by ableguy(m): 9:22am
Such a pity
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by netflicks: 9:23am
My dear family heads or what your name is please stop wasting your time crying out to Buhari. He can never hear your cry, so many Nigerians have been crying before you, Some have already given up committing suicide yet the Buhari you are crying aloud to turns his back looting the country on pretence of fighting corruption....
my dear heads find a solution to your problem...infact my advice is go and buy a short gun to protect yourself and leave Buhari alone.. ..
|Re: Our Lives Under Threat, Ibadan Family Heads Cry Out To Buhari by quiverfull(m): 9:23am
Governor Ajimobi has made a huge mistake he will live to regret. He has allowed his disagreement with the Olubadan to get personal.
