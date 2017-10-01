



Addressing journalists at a hideout in Ibadan, the spokesman of the group, Chief Wale Oladoja, flanked by other executives of the forum, said: “Our lives are no longer safe here. And we begin to wonder what is our offence? For standing by the Olubadan to preserve our culture, traditional norm and values?





“Frequent anonymous calls from the people we suspect to be agents of deaths are threatening all of us including the Chairman seated here, Mogaji Moshood Akere, the Vice Chairman, Mogaji Abass Oloko, the Coordinator, Mogaji Jelili Adanla, the Financial Secretary, Mogaji Ademola Olasomi and my humble self, to desist forthwith from going to Olubadan’s palace.



“You recall that about a month ago, some yet to be identified gunmen stormed the Popoyemoja palace and shot sporadically to disrupt the peace there. Three of you journalists also escaped death by mere whiskers. What is befalling our land, what has come over us in this great city, why are people showing impunity and lawlessness because they wield powers today, forgetting that tomorrow is greater than today?



“And unfortunately too, other supporters of Kabiyesi are equally not left out in their threat. These people include our revered Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, palace spokesman, Adeola Oloko, Tairu Akande, Prince Asawale Asanike including three other Mogajis; Badmus Adewale, Fatai Olanrewaju and Kosoko,” Oladoja stressed as others in attendance also affirmed the call threats in unison.



Asked if the group had reported to the police for proper investigation, Oladoja said they are reaching out to them first through the public as represented by the media, adding that the group was disturbed that the fleeing gunmen were yet to be brought to justice, few weeks after the dastard act.

Oladoja therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police to wade in and caution whoever was behind the threat and recent attack to desist forthwith because “God forbids, if anything happens to any of us, we won’t take it with levity as we shall go all out to avenge any uprising because nobody can intimidate or cow us for being customs’ fighter and standing by the Kabiyesi.



The group also called on the state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, to call the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to order for their uncomplimentary remarks on the ongoing crisis between the government and the Olubadan.



