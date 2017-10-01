₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by CallMeDrino: 6:25am
Photo of a Nigerian mother who was at the gym with her little baby strapped to her back has gone viral on Instagram .
This viral photo was shared by an Instagram user @Mudia.
She captioned it ‘W hen he won’t let u do anything is simple back him? #fitness #mumlife ‘.
Culled From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/viral-photo-of-mum-at-gym-with-her-baby.html
2 Likes
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by gloria34(f): 6:33am
hmmm, let's see how she'll succeed with that little warrior strapped to her back
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 6:34am
lol...she no wan make the baby be like her when she grow. the violent taketh it by force
3 Likes
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by itchie: 6:47am
Na the woman dey gym, na the pikin go dey get six packs
7 Likes
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by HITdemUP: 7:49am
Her mumu just dey begin Her mumu just dey begin
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by alexistaiwo: 9:30am
FIFA might have to add a new category (most stupid person of the year) to the World Best Awards Ceremony.
This woman will win the category by a landslide.
1 Like
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by looseweight: 9:30am
Bizzare
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by kay29000(m): 9:30am
Hmm
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by tobilinoP(m): 9:31am
Safety Hazard...
2 Likes
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by midehi2(f): 9:31am
Hian! I hope that baby is well strapped
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by Teewhy2: 9:31am
hmmmmmm, she should consider the safety of the boy and be more careful.
4 Likes
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:31am
She must be from ibadan
2 Likes
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by ToluSuo(m): 9:32am
y na
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 9:32am
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by stefanweeks: 9:32am
Madam, take sense
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by Sampam911: 9:32am
mummy pls oooo drop d child ND continue Biko...
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by amiibaby: 9:32am
Hmmm
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by Factfinder1(f): 9:32am
I hate mothers who wont let their kids stay without them soon annoying.... Drop the boy at home let him cry he won't die...some ladies when they give birth they make the new baby a priority that they totally even forget they have husbands and need to still cool and care for
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by aboladejohnny(m): 9:33am
CallMeDrino:
and when he won't let u do anything. STRAP HIM. hehehe..
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by Agimor(m): 9:33am
This is unethical and unprofessional.
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by euromilion: 9:33am
Dangerous for that baby in somany ways.
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by shurley22(f): 9:34am
Wonders shall never end....
And if the baby falls down and something happens, she will start blaming her village people.
1 Like
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by quiverfull(m): 9:34am
The pressure to come conform to some foreign beauty standards...
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by Pavore9: 9:35am
So very wrong!
1 Like
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by SolexxBarry(m): 9:37am
Hmm dats one of d reasons I can't do without a nanny when I get married
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by ifyain: 9:37am
Nigerian blindly copying western culture, she could have taken a walk with the baby. gym is just for fitness and not for weight loss.
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by VANENON(f): 9:38am
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm..........................
|Re: Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) by shoskid(m): 9:45am
May God help us in this country
