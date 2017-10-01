Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Mother At The Gym With Her Baby Strapped To Her Back (Photo) (5142 Views)

This viral photo was shared by an Instagram user @Mudia.



She captioned it ‘W hen he won’t let u do anything is simple back him ? #fitness #mumlife ‘.



hmmm, let's see how she'll succeed with that little warrior strapped to her back

the violent taketh it by force lol...she no wan make the baby be like her when she grow.the violent taketh it by force 3 Likes

Na the woman dey gym, na the pikin go dey get six packs 7 Likes

Her mumu just dey begin Her mumu just dey beginHer mumu just dey begin

FIFA might have to add a new category (most stupid person of the year) to the World Best Awards Ceremony.



This woman will win the category by a landslide. 1 Like

Bizzare

Hmm

Safety Hazard... 2 Likes

Hian! I hope that baby is well strapped

hmmmmmm, she should consider the safety of the boy and be more careful. 4 Likes

She must be from ibadan 2 Likes

y na

Madam, take sense 3 Likes 1 Share

mummy pls oooo drop d child ND continue Biko...

Hmmm

I hate mothers who wont let their kids stay without them soon annoying.... Drop the boy at home let him cry he won't die...some ladies when they give birth they make the new baby a priority that they totally even forget they have husbands and need to still cool and care for

and when he won't let u do anything. STRAP HIM. hehehe.. and when he won't let u do anything. STRAP HIM. hehehe..

This is unethical and unprofessional.

Dangerous for that baby in somany ways.

Wonders shall never end....

And if the baby falls down and something happens, she will start blaming her village people. 1 Like

The pressure to come conform to some foreign beauty standards...

So very wrong! 1 Like

Hmm dats one of d reasons I can't do without a nanny when I get married

Nigerian blindly copying western culture, she could have taken a walk with the baby. gym is just for fitness and not for weight loss.

Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm..........................