₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,879 members, 3,861,665 topics. Date: Thursday, 19 October 2017 at 09:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) (1709 Views)
|Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by TunezMediaBlog: 7:26am
Nigerian singer and popular junkie, Burna boy showing fans how he heals his internal pains and demons with a 6inch jumbo of marijuana so early in the day.
See below...
www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2017/10/burna-boy-enjoying-6inchs-healing-in.html
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 7:36am
is this one ur own healing isok
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 9:49am
May God have mercy on our generation
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by looseweight: 9:49am
Hmmmm
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by benega: 9:49am
J
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by Dexter247: 9:49am
Oniranu..
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by Shakushaku1(m): 9:49am
Weed cures headache, body pains, even used to treat the dreaded cancer disease..
Still they won't legalize that shi..
2 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by orlabass(m): 9:50am
Eleyiiii gidiii gann
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by djemillionia: 9:50am
shoskid:
marijuana ??
admin neeeded for mp3baddo.com buzz[contact_on_profile]
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by shoskid(m): 9:50am
Good for him
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by Nbote(m): 9:50am
I think his sense and maturity really needs healing
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by Virgohills(m): 9:50am
Book cheap local flights - just check my signature
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by Cleodenile(f): 9:51am
This guy own dey too much sef..
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by ideologist2(m): 9:51am
smoke up bro.. I guess it was at 4:20 am
3 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by Donchyke007(m): 9:51am
I hope this shiii don't get the best of him...seems to be gradually loosing it.
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 9:51am
Diz Guy And Fela Possess Lot Of Similiarities.
Unique Music
Love For Weed
And Crazy Lifestyle (This One Lyk Agbero Tinz, Fela Na Women)
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by Teewhy2: 9:52am
I just pray he doesn't develop any form of sickness from what he is taking so that he won't come and disturb our peace on Nairaland.
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:52am
D
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by chidonbu: 9:52am
I.T Training and Certification Online,
Click here>> http://dimoch.com/stgapply.html
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by princechiemekam(m): 9:52am
ElPadrino33:.
Abeg waiting happen?
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 9:52am
Legalize this thing man,weed smokers are the most peaceful people on earth!!
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by Proffdada: 9:53am
You never jam real smokers
Oluwamuyeewa:
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 9:53am
Ok
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:54am
NP smoke some weed by burna boy
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by Godson342: 9:54am
be a winner and change your financial status today
see full details below...
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 9:55am
If dem com arrest an bow, some pple will shout witch hunting again... Uhn!
|Re: Burna Boy Smoking To 'Heal' (Photos) by fbtowner(m): 9:55am
G
(0) (Reply)
Akon In Kwara! (pictures Inside) / Baby Girl For Dakore Egbuson / Nadia Buari Vs Gari - Dbanj
Viewing this topic: JSKetiquette, ElPadrino33, connect14, aisammy4, centuryseries, ghanaman5050, Eseose9(f), Graciouscharis, aktolly54(m), maxysmith(f), amiibaby, Nawteemaxie(m), RoyalBoutique(m), hassrash(m), HazardCosta(m), princechiemekam(m), caslord(m), EbukaLive(m), magicminister, mideope, ItachiUchiha, miccoy(m), 1acre, Erngie(f), Alexrayz(m), Ceenelly(m), ezyk, ProdigyTola(m), talk2saintify(m), mikotim(m), zeusdgrt(m), Throwback, stevebent(m), BRAV0O(m), emerged01(m), twentyk(m), skedemi(m), chidonbu, mattyobrian(m), aysuprano(m), Eskalade(m), jamaljalal(m), rerhji(m), Virgohills(m), Elnino4ladies, olasam218(m), nowornever2016, abbey37(m), Benteazaa(m), asaju10(m), SageTravels, Science4me(m), ogbutony(m), dremaster(m), lalas14, Augustinaz, sound60(m), ashkenking, agamali1(m), kitombo, Transcends, webmaster3, Olanrewaju111(m), solomon18(m), cocoon(m), lecky001(m), triplec93(m), Oluwamuyeewa(m), tredax66(m), babatunde101, manuelzz(m), eitsei(m), ZaraGift, Beejayzee8(m), Boyooosa(m), rollydex, thunderbabs(m), yusakins(m), Bigblogman(m), agborodun, positivelord, TeeLawrnz, Opistorincos(m), Proffdada, austinzee007, Lilchilz(m), Youngugoes, Emmanuel950(m), Sunjay13, freemandgenius(m), naptu2, Riversides2003(m), uthmanismail, MrBigiman, djemillionia, Buzor44(m), tyson98, apostlesandewa(m), dadadang, morison2035, seunO4, cashkid18(m), ll24, jovincyy10(m), biodun83L(m), kaycee0147(m), fbtowner(m), jidjoks and 170 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23