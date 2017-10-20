



A Popular Lagos church,Harvesters International Christian Centre is organising a program in the month of April.mAnd the title is an unusual one, "How to Identify A Yoruba Demon".



Hmm, Yoruba men have suffered!

with the tagline

Some Nigerians have described the viral banner as shameful, ignorant and unacceptable.



The church behind the banner, Harvesters, located at Gbadaga, Lagos also posted the photo on their Instagram and Twitter accounts.



Some instagram users believed to be members of the church explained that the phrase simply means "Heartbreaker"



Check out some of the comments below...



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/popular-lagos-church-holds-service-titled-how-to-identify-a-yoruba-demon Ladies get in here.It's time to go to church to identify them.LolA Popular Lagos church,Harvesters International Christian Centre is organising a program in the month of April.mAnd the title is an unusual one, "How to Identify A Yoruba Demon".Hmm, Yoruba men have suffered!with the taglineSome Nigerians have described the viral banner as shameful, ignorant and unacceptable.The church behind the banner, Harvesters, located at Gbadaga, Lagos also posted the photo on their Instagram and Twitter accounts.Some instagram users believed to be members of the church explained that the phrase simply means "Heartbreaker"Check out some of the comments below...