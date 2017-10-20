₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by contactmorak: 10:52am On Oct 19
Ladies get in here.It's time to go to church to identify them.Lol
A Popular Lagos church,Harvesters International Christian Centre is organising a program in the month of April.mAnd the title is an unusual one, "How to Identify A Yoruba Demon".
Hmm, Yoruba men have suffered!
with the tagline
Some Nigerians have described the viral banner as shameful, ignorant and unacceptable.
The church behind the banner, Harvesters, located at Gbadaga, Lagos also posted the photo on their Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Some instagram users believed to be members of the church explained that the phrase simply means "Heartbreaker"
Check out some of the comments below...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/popular-lagos-church-holds-service-titled-how-to-identify-a-yoruba-demon
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by contactmorak: 10:52am On Oct 19
SEE PICS OF KOREDE BELLO PERFORMING INSIDE THE CHURCH & THE PASTOR FLOGGING A MEMBER>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/popular-lagos-church-holds-service-titled-how-to-identify-a-yoruba-demon
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by Usjimy(m): 10:55am On Oct 19
By the lines of longitude and latitude passing through their faces...
25 Likes
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by Hashimyussufamao(m): 10:57am On Oct 19
emi tun fo o, na yoruba demons offend pass?
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by DOUBLEWAHALA: 11:10am On Oct 19
all afonjas are now suspecting them selves
26 Likes
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by cosby02(m): 11:23am On Oct 19
IPOBs right now
50 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by akinreals: 12:44pm On Oct 19
Even the senior pastor of the church is a Yoruba demon himself
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by maxiuc(m): 10:10pm On Oct 19
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by datola: 10:11pm On Oct 19
It is finished!
5 Likes
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by oviejnr(m): 10:11pm On Oct 19
All this African churches tho
1 Like
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by Edoi(m): 10:11pm On Oct 19
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by phayvoursky(m): 10:11pm On Oct 19
CAN SOMEONE PLEASE GIVE ME ONE GOOD REASON WHY I SHOULDNT BELIEVE DADDY FREEZE AND CLING TO THE #FREETHESHEEPLE MOVEMENT?
I BET YOU SOMEONE MUST HAVE OFFERED HEAVILY FOR THIS COURSE.
GOD HATES JESTING.
JOKERS
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by Factfinder1(f): 10:11pm On Oct 19
Stupidity at its peak
1 Like
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by Boyooosa(m): 10:12pm On Oct 19
Another One!
Another dangerous e-scammer pastor spotted again! Agaaain?
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by oluwatymylehyn(m): 10:12pm On Oct 19
It's end time indeed
3 Likes
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by MadCow1: 10:12pm On Oct 19
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by Angy55(f): 10:12pm On Oct 19
Hahahah. Yoruba demons.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by fvckme(f): 10:12pm On Oct 19
Chai!
Yoruba don suffer
1 Like
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by CannyBrainy: 10:13pm On Oct 19
Yoruba demon? Easy. pepper go just dey smell anyhow. Enta ur eyes in some cases. Trust me. I know not
7 Likes
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by Kimy97(f): 10:13pm On Oct 19
Very funny...but didnt laff
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by ogu87: 10:13pm On Oct 19
Really? Na wah ooo
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by ggrin(f): 10:13pm On Oct 19
Eleyi tun gidi gan o
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by classicfrank4u(m): 10:13pm On Oct 19
afonja's must see this
3 Likes
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by iamawara(m): 10:13pm On Oct 19
NIGERIANS play too much Sha.....
The next one you will see will be like
HOW Inamdi Kanu ran and hide under his iron bed when crocodile smile came to visit
4 Likes
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by Ohcanada(m): 10:13pm On Oct 19
NCAN right now
8 Likes
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by 2shure: 10:13pm On Oct 19
Staying broke is the root of all evil
Afonjas with rituals
Its like holding a pistol
e don tay wey pastors been scamming our ppls
6 Likes
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by ScotFree(m): 10:14pm On Oct 19
Usjimy:
These types?
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by KingSango(m): 10:14pm On Oct 19
What sort of demonic religion is this? Christianity. Still demonizing African people and culture even in subtle ways. Where are the cultural guardians that need to check this cultural invasion? Ase. Love, Sango
3 Likes
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by Rhea(f): 10:14pm On Oct 19
contactmorak:
photoshopped
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by mccoy47(m): 10:14pm On Oct 19
Lol
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by smithsydny(m): 10:15pm On Oct 19
Sounds cool
1 Like
|Re: ”How To Identify A Yoruba Demon” Church Program By Harvesters International by Danelo(m): 10:16pm On Oct 19
How to identify AFONJA!!!
6 Likes
