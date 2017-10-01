|Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by BrainnewsNg(f): 11:33am
By Amanze Obi,
Nigerians have been wondering about what may have happened after the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu suddenly disappeared from sight. Now Amanze Obi asks pertinent questions on the issue.
It all started like a game of revolving doors. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) held one end of the stick. The other was held by the Nigerian Army. Each tried to outmanoeuvre the other. The issue at stake was the invasion of the residence of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Nigerian Army. The sting operation saw many dead. But the army would not admit killing anybody. The drama that ensued was like the Russian roulette. Each of the parties concerned strove hard to carry the day. Several weeks into the drama of wits, the game is still on. Neither party has been able to extricate itself from what is turning out to be a hydra-headed situation.
The sticky point of the entire scenario is the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu. The young man has been missing since the military invasion of his residence. He has not been heard from or seen, and this has fueled a lot of speculations. IPOB was the first to raise the alarm. It told the world that its leader, Kanu, was missing. IPOB said Kanu was in the custody of the military. It asked the Nigerian Army to produce him, dead or alive. But the army was not quick in its response. It allowed the IPOB narrative to take roots before it came up with a rebuttal. It said that Kanu was not in its custody.
Where then is Nnamdi Kanu? Members of his group say they do not know where he is. They are alleging that he may have been killed on the day of the military invasion. Some others are saying that he survived the attack on that fateful day but was arrested by the army outside Umuahia as he tried to escape the manhunt launched for his arrest. IPOB says it does not know what may have happened to him in the process. It is sill insisting that the military knows about Kanu’s whereabouts. It has asked the army to drop its pretensious posturing and produce Nnamdi Kanu, alive or dead.
Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has equally raised a similar alarm. He is insisting that Kanu is in the custody of the army. So far, the response from the army remains feeble. Its denial of the charge is, at best lame. This has left many wondering what the true situation could be. The matter has remained in the realm of conjecture especially in the light of the fact that there is no official release on the number and identity of the casualties of the military operation.
But there is a way out. It should be noted that while announcing the ban on the activities of IPOB in the heat of the military invasion and killing of many IPOB members, the chairman of South East Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, said that the forum would investigate the alleged killings and make its findings known. Nothing has been heard from the forum since then. It probably has decided to sweep the matter under the carpet. But matters arising from the invasion have refused to go away. The most challenging and most urgent remains Kanu’s whereabouts. This is particularly so considering the fact that he is standing trial on charges bordering on treasonable felony before Federal High Court in Abuja. Kanu was supposed to be in court two days ago in continuation of his trial. His conspicuous absence, as should be expected, threw up the nagging question again: where is Nnamdi Kanu? So far, no one has been able to answer this question to the satisfaction of anybody.
The matter, probably, would have remained at the level of claims and counter claims for a long time to come but for the fate of those who stood as sureties for Kanu. The court has asked them to produce the IPOB leader so that his trial will resume in earnest. The sureties are in the eye of the storm. One of them, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said that he does not know the whereabouts of Kanu. And the court is compelling him and the other sureties to produce Kanu. This is the crux of the matter. What then should the sureties do? That is the most urgent of questions. As we try to find an answer to the question, Abaribe and others concerned have asked the court to give them more time to produce Kanu. Everybody is waiting for the extra time. But as we wait, concrete steps must be taken to resolve the logjam.
To do so, we must return to the basics. What really happened on the day of the invasion? This is a question for South East Governors Forum. The forum banned the activities of IPOB after the ugly incident and promised to investigate the alleged killings. Someone needs to remind the forum that it has a job to do here. It has the responsibility to tell us the number of people that died as a result of the invasion. It should also tell us the identity of those affected. If it undertakes this investigation diligently, it will be able to tell us what happened to Nnamdi Kanu. Was he among those that were felled by the bullets on the day his residence was invaded? If he was not, what happened to him thereafter? If he escaped, how did he do so and where, possibly, can he be now? The assignment is quite straightforward. It should be simple enough for these governors who are the chief security officers of their states.
If the south east governors can get to the root of the matter as they ought to, and promised to do, Abaribe and the other sureties will have little or nothing to worry about. If they establish that Kanu is dead, then the sureties can go home and have a good sleep, leaving the Nigerian authorities and IPOB to sort out the rest. If they establish that Kanu escaped, the onus will be on the government to work towards his extradition. That, again, will not be the responsibility of the sureties. We must, at this stage, take proper note of the fact that the situation has changed. When Abaribe and others signed the bail bond for Kanu, the situation was not what it is today. Kanu was a free citizen then. He is no longer one now. He was not being hunted then. But the Nigerian authorities are after him now. All this, present us with a different scenario. They sureties are therefore not to blame if they are unable to produce Kanu. The matter has since gone beyond them and putting them under pressure will be sheer blackmail.
The point that we must appreciate in this drama is that government has the responsibility to produce Kanu if he is still alive. If Kanu is in hiding anywhere, it is because the authorities are after his life. Several months after his release from detention, Kanu freely walked the streets of Nigeria. But the army invasion and killings changed all that. He may have disappeared from the public scene to save his life. He will not go into hiding if his safety is guaranteed. This should be an acceptable alibi for the sureties.
Meanwhile, the South-east governors led by Umahi should solve this puzzle. They should work closely with the Nigerian authorities with a view to establishing where Kanu is or what may have happened to him. They have the capacity to so. We are waiting for them to throw light on this puzzle.
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by StrongandMighty: 11:37am
This matter neva tire una
Go nd find him nd stop disturbing us.
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by Urchman27(m): 11:42am
you should be asking buhari where he kept kanu
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by GavelSlam: 11:57am
Maybe he's dead.
Or even in hiding.
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by liberalsinnerx: 12:16pm
Useless Afonjas claiming Obi. After wanting him dead, now you are looking for him because you are unhappy he may still be alive? Useless Afonjas, wicked things....like the one above me. They have been opening threads left and right searching for Nnamdi Kanu. You think we Biafraans know his whereabout, we will tell your coneskull? Have you heard of any IPOB looking for Nnamdi Kanu? We believe he is been protected wherever he is, and we are happy with him laying low until right time. In fact Nnamdi Kanu operating from underground is far more dangerous for Nigeria
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by BrainnewsNg(f): 12:30pm
StrongandMighty:
This matter neva tire una Go nd find him nd stop disturbing us.
Hmmmmmmm
Who is disturbing who?
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by Throwback: 12:31pm
Okanlawon on the run.
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by liberalsinnerx: 12:37pm
BrainnewsNg:
Hmmmmmmm
Who is disturbing who?
You are disturbing us Yoruba man claiming woman.
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by Pavore9: 12:47pm
I ask the same question as the silence is eerie!
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by examload202: 12:48pm
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by ogu87: 12:48pm
Under the bed
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by Bayajidda1: 12:48pm
@GavelSlam, please kindly do the needful, Sir.
I guarantee you that you will never be missed.
Journey mercies!
GavelSlam:
Maybe he's dead.
Or even in hiding.
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by Newbiee: 12:48pm
Ask his sureties
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by Bayajidda1: 12:48pm
hassymo5:
Ojukwu fled and left them.. They didn't learn
Now KANU war haven't started yet he fled..question is if war start now will KANU stay..?
Koolking:
Cowards run and hide. See such trait in NK
tstx: @GavelSlam invites you all to join him on his journey to El Dorado.
I saw him in one olosho's compound in Portharcourt
I wish you all a quick trip.
You won't be missed.
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by tstx(m): 12:48pm
I saw him in one olosho's compound in Portharcourt
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by Egein(m): 12:49pm
I no longer believe Nnamdi Kanu is in hiding. He has either been killed or being held against his will by the Nigerian government.
Logic: Nnamdi Kanu has a compulsive disorder of being incapable of keeping quiet. As a noisome braggart, if Nnamdi Kanu was free or on the run, he would have by now churned out a few video/audio rants like he's used to.
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by Koolking(m): 12:50pm
Cowards run and hide. See such trait in NK
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by whateverkay(m): 12:50pm
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by BrainnewsNg(f): 12:50pm
liberalsinnerx:
You are disturbing us Yoruba man claiming woman.
Hehehheheehehehehehehehehehe
Who told you this lies?
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by MasterRahl(m): 12:50pm
Nnamdi Kanu is grossly unavailable.
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by BrainnewsNg(f): 12:51pm
tstx:
I saw him in one olosho's compound in Portharcourt
Kikikikikikiki
Must you talk?
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by hassymo5(m): 12:51pm
Ojukwu fled and left them.. They didn't learn
Now KANU war haven't started yet he fled..question is if war start now will KANU stay..
?
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by chinedusantos(m): 12:52pm
Someone said his in London Someone said his in London Someone said his in London
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by sureheaven(m): 12:52pm
Nnamdi Kanu right now......
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by Alexis11: 12:52pm
Scammer the second.
He started where the first scammer Ojukwu stopped.
I'm sure the scammer that will succeed Cownu is warming up already.
It is very easily to scam pigs and idiots.
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 12:52pm
liberalsinnerx:
Useless Afonjas claiming Obi. After wanting him dead, now you are looking for him because you are unhappy he may still be alive? Useless Afonjas, wicked things....like the one above me. They have been opening threads left and right searching for Nnamdi Kanu. You think we Biafraans know his whereabout, we will tell your coneskull? Have you heard of any IPOB looking for Nnamdi Kanu? We believe he is been protected wherever he is, and we are happy with him laying low until right time. In fact Nnamdi Kanu operating from underground is far more dangerous for Nigeria
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by 9jakohai(m): 12:53pm
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by Michael004: 12:53pm
liberalsinnerx:
Useless Afonjas claiming Obi. After wanting him dead, now you are looking for him because you are unhappy he may still be alive? Useless Afonjas, wicked things....like the one above me. They have been opening threads left and right searching for Nnamdi Kanu. You think we Biafraans know his whereabout, we will tell your coneskull? Have you heard of any IPOB looking for Nnamdi Kanu? We believe he is been protected wherever he is, and we are happy with him laying low until right time. In fact Nnamdi Kanu operating from underground is far more dangerous for Nigeria
I will not go on exile... Nnamdi kanu.
|Re: Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? By Amanze Obi by adult91: 12:54pm
Time will tell. Silence has been implored and foolish Nigerians think its over yet. He's partly British and action must be taken no matter how long. Nigeria might have done a secret negotiation to buy time. Its the duty of the Nigerian Army to provide him dead or alive because they invaded his place. KANU probably could be alive but is silent and waiting on the world to react. I think he is really smart.
