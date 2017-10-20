₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 1:05pm On Oct 19
Obviously, Nigerian men are doling out huge amount of money to have sex with American big girls.Just this last weekend, American runs girl, Bernice Burgos was in Nigeria for D'banj's album club tour and rumours flew around by industry insiders that Lagos big boys were offering her as much as $10,000 for quick sex.
Now again, American rapper, Milan Christopher, who is openly gay, has made some serious allegations against reality star Hazel E, including that she came to Nigeria to sleep with wealthy men for money.
It all started when Love & Hip Hop star, Hazel E bashed gay people on Instagram and said they will all burn in hell according to the bible. Hazel E's post came after rising comedian, Jess Hilarious claimed Hazel E's boyfriend, Denzell Young popularly known as Rose Burgundy is gay.
Hazel and her boyfriend denied the gay allegation and both shared a a photo of flag of the gay pride set on fire.
Hazel E and her boyfriend's post angered a lot of gay people, including Milan Christopher and he exposed her secrets on Instagram. He revealed that Hazel E used to pretend to be in support of the LGBTQ community when she was desperately looking for fame. She even lied that she has a gay brother and told Milan that her brother looks up to him. Now that she's got what she wants, she's bashing gays.
Milan went on to disclose that Hazel E came to Nigeria to prostitute and she succeeded at it because she left Nigeria with "a lot of coins"
Read all the allegations below.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/you-went-to-nigeria-to-prostitute-two-us-celebs-blast-each-other-photos
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 1:05pm On Oct 19
SEE ALL HER WILD & SEXY PICS HERE http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/you-went-to-nigeria-to-prostitute-two-us-celebs-blast-each-other-photos
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 1:35pm On Oct 19
Nigeria is now the red light district of this shameless prostitutes.
Buhari is fighting corrupt yet all this corrupt guys got over 10million to fly in high class prostitutes for 48hrs enjoyment.
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by Nukilia: 1:37pm On Oct 19
When you decide to tell your friend secrets about your life... they'll come back for you
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by johnkey: 4:57pm On Oct 19
Sophie Denzel's sister?
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by chyy5(m): 6:07pm On Oct 19
Uwa nmebi
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by fidalgo19: 8:23pm On Oct 19
All of you are going to hell
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by phayvoursky(m): 10:25pm On Oct 19
TAKE THIS FROM ME
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by temmypotter(m): 10:25pm On Oct 19
what am I doing here
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by tstx(m): 10:25pm On Oct 19
Question; What do bleached Girls And fowls have in common?
Answer: They both reason alike
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by naijalo: 10:25pm On Oct 19
..
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by Edu3Again: 10:26pm On Oct 19
Ashawo exchange.
We export Ashawo to Spain & Italy.
While we import American Ashawos
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by 2shure: 10:26pm On Oct 19
Put a bich onay budget
Pimpled faced biches on snapchat
1 dollar bill
Bleep it
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 10:26pm On Oct 19
Clash of the Titans
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by Cladez(m): 10:26pm On Oct 19
These type are called international OLOSHOS they travel from countries to countries for business appointments...........Naija oloshos still dey learn work sha
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 10:26pm On Oct 19
Abeg who Dem epp?
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by masada: 10:26pm On Oct 19
Wonders shall never end
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by overhypedsteve(m): 10:27pm On Oct 19
Ty
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 10:27pm On Oct 19
NEHLIVE:
Drama everywhere
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 10:27pm On Oct 19
Ugly bleached beechees
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by addikt(m): 10:27pm On Oct 19
No good for pig pikin
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by ogu87: 10:27pm On Oct 19
Wait make I touch those boobies confirm whether na real...
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Mehn... Bobbie rey
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by AceRoyal: 10:28pm On Oct 19
Their life, their biz.
Pls Stop posting stupid news that add no value to our lives on front page in this present harsh economic realities.
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by Legendaryarcher(f): 10:28pm On Oct 19
Oyo for them.
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by tstx(m): 10:28pm On Oct 19
fidalgo19:Fir passing judgement on them I hope you know you sef go meet them there
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by Igboboy59(m): 10:28pm On Oct 19
Just imagine
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:28pm On Oct 19
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by ShinyJay22(m): 10:29pm On Oct 19
W.T.H Nigerian polithiefians and pu**y sha
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by Dandsome: 10:29pm On Oct 19
Serious allegations
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 10:29pm On Oct 19
I don taya
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by Isaacvin(m): 10:29pm On Oct 19
abeg who fit help me change two 50naira
|Re: Milan Christopher To Hazel E: "You Were In Nigeria To Prostitute" (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 10:29pm On Oct 19
See where our scarce forex is going to
