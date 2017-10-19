₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,251 members, 3,862,934 topics. Date: Thursday, 19 October 2017 at 09:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone (2629 Views)
|Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by Ugoeze2016: 1:58pm
Straight to the point, smartphones have redefined almost every aspect of our lives. Easy communication, addictive gaming, super fast internet connection, attractive user interface, file sharing, and more have been utilized like never before. Sometimes, you wonder how the world coped without mobile technology. Even older people cannot imagine how life was before the advent of the apps and various social media platforms we all benefit from today.
In Nigeria, more than 4 million mobile phones are sold in a month. Smartphones are coming with new features everyday in such a way that new ones are bound to hold more utility than previous ones. With the array of mobiles online, how do you pick one that suits you? What should you consider when buying a smartphone? We have taken an in-depth look at this topic and hereby present you with the eight most important tips.
We’ll be straight, no beating round the bush
1. Cost
Purchasing a mobile phone isn’t entirely different from any other purchase you make. The most important thing is to have a budget and ensure that you do not go over the top to buy a pocket device. Even though the benefits derived from a smartphone are huge, sometimes people would even evaluate you using your handheld device as the only criterion. Yet, we do not recommend that you sacrifice huge sums to buy a phone. Therefore, it is important that you create a budget in mind. You may eventually go a few thousands of naira above or below your initial budget, just ensure the phone is worth the extra fee.
2. Operating System (OS)
Ever since computers became ubiquitous, software has championed the tech industry and such will continue. When you hold a smartphone, what you see is a beautiful design and the beautiful interface. But, what brings most of the functions to life is the OS.
There are two major OS in the industry today (Microsoft have openly decided not to produce any Windows OS phone, at least for now). The choice is between Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android. They both have numerous apps on their stores. But, the two platforms are different in operation. Android is used and modified by mobile technology giants such as HTC, Samsung, et cetera; while iOS is limited to just Apple iPhone series. Each Android manufacturer tweaks the OS. As such, Tecno Android 8 and LG Android 8 won’t look the same. You should always look for the phone that promises upgrade to the latest OS versions.
3. Hardware
Software and hardware work together to give you a beautiful experience. Some of the things you should look out for are the RAM, ROM and processor. 1GB RAM is okay, but not good enough if the phone will be your main device. The least we recommend is 2GB. Your ROM size should be dependent on your media and app needs. If you’re the type who downloads a lot of movies, games, and apps, we recommend at least a 16GB or 32 GB. The processor is the unit that connects your hardware and software. Most phones come with great processors. However, you should note that Snapdragon is the epitome of the mobile processor class
4. Camera
You can’t push aside the influence of capturing quality pictures and videos. In this social media dominance, everyone wants to look good even if it’s on screen. Yes, there are many apps you can use to edit pictures. However, the apps are optimised when the original picture is top quality. Also, you don’t want to start editing all the pictures on your phone. That’s a huge task. So, the best is to have a quality phone camera.
Note this, 5MP or 20MP does not translate into quality camera. Mega Pixels only describe the stretch of your camera, not the quality. Haven’t you seen two phones with similar MP but different quality? The difference is PPI (pixel per intensity). 264ppi is considered somewhat average. Samsung Galaxy have over 400 PPI. To get some real quality, get something close to 300 or more.
5. Battery
The battery capacity would have come above the camera quality because of the state of electricity in Nigeria. However, we know Nigerians still prioritize great selfies above battery – power banks are able standby. We won’t tell you to get a certain mAh of battery capacity. Check the product listing, the manufacturer battery life might not be the exact thing you will get, but it will be very close. HTC phones do not come with massive mAh. iPhone X will have less than 3,000 mAh. But these phones still offer great battery life. While Infinix and Gionee offer 4,000+ mAh. It’s about you. Just know what’s good for you.
6. Screen Size and Resolution
The size of your phone will largely determine the ease of use. People with smaller palms will find it difficult operating a 6 inch phone which isn’t a big deal for those with bigger palms. Your preference should determine this, not trend.
Screen quality is also very important. HD, AMOLED, FHD, Gorilla, etc. are now being deployed by various manufacturers. You would still need a good screen resolution to derive the most benefits from your phone. Video quality will be enhanced with a minimum screen resolution of 1920X1080.
7. Brand
The mobile phone market is filled with many players with an abundance of substandard manufacturers. While we are not saying you should stick to a brand, it is better not to patronize a brand that isn’t yet a big player, or a manufacturer noted for ill-quality products. Don’t lose money, time, phone, and possibly documents.
8. Connectivity and Bonus
4G LTE is here to stay. Goodbye to 3G. 4G saves you time and download worries. Buying a 3G phone isn’t bad. It’s just that a 4G device is better. You won’t experience network lag like you would using a 3G smartphone.
Even mid-range phones are offering fingerprint scanners. This kind of bonus is vital in the way you can easily unlock your phone and apps, snap pictures and receive calls. Other bonuses include face detection, water resistance, and wireless charging. These features are no more futuristic, they are now in vogue, and you should utilize them.
Conclusion
You have read it. The most important things you should consider when buying a smartphone. With the above tips, you should get a wonderful phone irrespective of the numerous ill-quality mobile devices in the market today. Did we tick all the box? Or you want to suggest a tip we missed? We’d be glad to read your comments.
http://zokija.com/blog/smartphone-buying-guide-8-tips-to-finding-the-right-phone/
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by supervillain52(m): 4:48pm
Ble ble bleh
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by Keneking: 8:21pm
Pls where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by AngelicBeing: 8:24pm
Yawns
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by addavez: 8:34pm
All of this for one phone
1 Like
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by RIPEnglish: 8:34pm
The only guild if you wanna bought a smartphone is the price.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by Propertyeighty: 8:35pm
And also be sure of the source of the phone.
Don't buy a stolen phone oooooo!
2 Likes
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 8:36pm
Ok
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by Nairastake: 8:37pm
Buying good phones got no tips
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by TikaBodi(f): 8:39pm
Well
I have gionee s6s for sale or swap
32gb 3gb RAM
Fingerprint scanner
Android 6.0 upgradeable to 7.0
Mad battery
But cracks on touchpad
WhatsApp 08074130304
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by Adaumunocha(f): 8:40pm
I really messed up... Rushed and bought crap! Seeing sweet phones on Jumia got me
4 Likes
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by bolafez(m): 8:40pm
nice
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by joeaz58: 8:41pm
just buy Nokia 3310 and forget long story...
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by Rayhandrinni(m): 8:42pm
My Samsung Note 3 is good enough
3gig Ram
28gig ROM
Its all reet n neet
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by UjSizzle(f): 8:42pm
Any experience with Huawei phones? I'm thinking of getting the Honor 8 Lite (or is it called P8 lite?)
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by juddywizard: 8:42pm
RIPEnglish:Hmmmm....ripe English
1 Like
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by lordraiden(m): 8:42pm
No Mata what you do some ppl will neva leave infinix,tecno,itel,alcatel dem dem group.
It's a free world shaa every1 is free to make choice
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by GreenMavro: 8:44pm
Yesterday at the viewing centre. One Chelsea fan said that Courtois is better than De Gea. Another Chelsea fan slapped him
2 Likes
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by whytepawn1(m): 8:48pm
someone suggest a good android phone for me... with a minimum of 4000mah, price range not greater than 40k... and 5" screen .
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by alexistaiwo: 8:54pm
Hmmm
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by serdavos: 8:55pm
best black friday deals
download addon installer for kodi
how to install kodi fusion
best radar detectors 2017
download spotify premium apk free
spotify premium apk download free
best gaming laptop 2017
top gaming laptops
gaming laptops under 1000
123movies movies download
download movies from 123movies
movies 123movies download
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by PrinceJoeWan(m): 8:55pm
I was expecting something new!
Abeg who no know any of the 8 items before?
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by muibi1(m): 8:56pm
3. Please how do i check the type of processor my phone has Hardware
Software and hardware work together to give you a beautiful experience. Some of the things you should look out for are the RAM, ROM and processor. 1GB RAM is okay, but not good enough if the phone will be your main device. The least we recommend is 2GB. Your ROM size should be dependent on your media and app needs. If you’re the type who downloads a lot of movies, games, and apps, we recommend at least a 16GB or 32 GB. The processor is the unit that connects your hardware and software. Most phones come with great processors. However, you should note that Snapdragon is the epitome of the mobile processor class
4. Thank you for this info cos I've always wondered why picture qualities of different phones with the same mega pixels differ, please how do i check the ppi of my phone. I use infinix hot4 Camera
You can’t push aside the influence of capturing quality pictures and videos. In this social media dominance, everyone wants to look good even if it’s on screen. Yes, there are many apps you can use to edit pictures. However, the apps are optimised when the original picture is top quality. Also, you don’t want to start editing all the pictures on your phone. That’s a huge task. So, the best is to have a quality phone camera.
Note this, 5MP or 20MP does not translate into quality camera. Mega Pixels only describe the stretch of your camera, not the quality. Haven’t you seen two phones with similar MP but different quality? The difference is PPI (pixel per intensity). 264ppi is considered somewhat average. Samsung Galaxy have over 400 PPI. To get some real quality, get something close to 300 or more.
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by cutefergiee(m): 8:57pm
I would Av said nufin consign me but I jus felt nufin consign me so I decided to relax on my couch like.....
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by serdavos: 8:58pm
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by SMADEvgsg(m): 8:59pm
.
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by Mypeople2(m): 9:04pm
RIPEnglish:Guy, only women think that way.All they do then is" make I buy a big phone Make them know say I don hammer, land Before women used to go to the market to buy N50,000 phone for 70k and they will be happy, not knowing that phones with similar features cost 30k. But now, their eyes don dey open
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by bonarhyme(m): 9:04pm
whytepawn1:
The infinix hot 4 pro is good.
It should be around 40k in konga.Com/bonarhyme
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by 9PBLIVE(m): 9:05pm
nice write up
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by soath(m): 9:09pm
Adaumunocha:Huh! Pele...
|Re: Smartphone Buying Guide: 8 Tips To Finding The Right Phone by paix(m): 9:15pm
Adaumunocha:Dash me this one now make I manage.
(0) (Reply)
Problems Connecting To Internet Via Wlan Or Wifi (nokia E61i) / List Of Mobile Phone Dealers In Abuja, Port-harcourt, Warri And The North / Jumia Mobile Week....another Surprise Drops By 6:40PM
Viewing this topic: Dething, LadyJasper, cutestA, lekejob(m), blecin(m), prettyesther20, 9PBLIVE(m), BabyApple(m), Godfullsam(m), lakeside3020(m), selfmadeOLX(m), guruxxy(m), uzolexis(f), IamShiningStar(f), Usmabuzhi, academicjosh(m), SirDurkheim, Dancos, DopeBoss, se0un(m), medolab90(m), Royalty4vpz, Phemoo10, Cutepessy(m), Rickyzagy, adanny01(m), gungab(m), sam4(m), Nascad, Oyiboman69, okooloyun1(m), PstOlu, BNM1(m), BeastOfNoTribe, paix(m), honestivo(m), VictorJr(m), Donvilo(m), 1k001(m), Daeylar(f), yayon4mgh and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7