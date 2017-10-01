Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG (2183 Views)

By Gabriel Ewepu



ABUJA— THE Federal Government has disclosed that states will receive 13 per cent derivation from mining revenue to encourage more collaboration. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, gave the hint while delivering his ministerial address at the ongoing 2nd Nigeria Mining Week, organised by Miners Association of Nigeria, in partnership with IPAD Nigeria, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Spintelligent.



He said the event came at the right time when there was a season of interesting developments in the sector, which the government has started implementation of the Mining Roadmap that was launched last year.



He said: “This conference, in its second edition, is fully endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, and is a testament to the possibilities that abound when stakeholders collaborate to achieve set objectives.



“I am pleased that the Mining Week has come to stay and has become a major fixture in our country’s calendar of prominent events.



Our ministry is pleased to support this platform that is aligned with our key priorities.



“We have rightly identified as one of our priorities the need to improve our engagement of stakeholders at the sub-national level, particularly the state governments and communities.



“We realise that in order to give the states good reason to work with us, we need to create avenues for a greater degree of financial participation and revenue sharing in the sector. Accordingly, we have secured approval for state governments to be beneficiaries of 13 per cent derivation from mining revenue.”



However, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, in his remarks advocated restructuring in the mining sector in order to reduce tension between the federal and state governments.



Ishaku said: “The exclusive list gives the right in the constitution to the Federal Government, but the land the same constitution gives me the right over the land. There is a conflict there; you have to get to the land to mine the mineral below.”





If he's gotten approval does this mean the 13% starts next year for mining? A few states like Ogun and Kogi running their hands like birdman waiting. I can agree with moving mining the concurrent legislative list.

It should also be extended to tax generation. Every states should get 13% of federal revenue generated in there States before the balance is pulled together and shared in the federation account. 4 Likes

rubbish, so if every state exploit their resources, then only the fg will chop 87% and each state that produces its resources just 13 %. This is injustice from the fg. imagine if the 36 states exploit it's resources, they will only take 13 %, imagine that each state is producing 20000000 million dollar monthly and 87 % of that this money is 17.4 million dollar and the state which produced the resources with just 2.6 million dollar. if the fg collects from the 36 states that will amount to 626.4 million monthly, thunder fire feyemi and including buhari. incorrigible thief and corrupt, looters entity lead by buhari. 6 Likes

Disaster Looming



Plus $150 million facility for accredited miners Good tidings, but still meagrePlus $150 million facility for accredited miners









You really should learn and understand how the system works before commenting. The federation account will get 87% balance and not the Federal government. The federation account is a distributable pool account that belongs to the federal, state and local government. It is from there that allocations are made to the three tiers of government monthly. You really should learn and understand how the system works before commenting. The federation account will get 87% balance and not the Federal government. The federation account is a distributable pool account that belongs to the federal, state and local government. It is from there that allocations are made to the three tiers of government monthly. 10 Likes

Besides the error he forgot that states alead have tax incentives to tax miners. The federal government just increasing the incentive. I remember fayemi said the logic behind idea is the derivation principles applies to all natural resources not just oil.



more money for looters...

HERE U HAVE IT RESTRUCTING committee THE HAUSA/FULANI MADE RESTRUCTING,NNAMDI KANU WAS RIGHT WHEN HE SAID THEY WILL NEVER ACCEPT A REAL FEDERALISM,I N MY FAMILY STAND ON REFERUNDUM. 2 Likes

Ok



F

Good

Dem say dem say news

Let's see if some of these lazy states with various mineral potentials can do enough to woo investors especially d ones complaining about d same derivatives oil producing states receive. But wait is Federal govt actually expecting d states to collaborate with dem in boosting d mining sector? Dem Neva serious b dat... D only way to actually get these lazy States to function is resource control. If not so long as all minerals belong to d FG why would d states want to stress demselves

Hmmm

13%?, THESE PPLE AT D FEDERAL LEVEL R MAD.

REGIONALISM , 75% RESOURCE CONTROL (25% GOING TO THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT) OR RESTRUCTURING, THE FG better choose wisely

Joke. when alhaji usman and alhaji wasse just dey pack lead, zinc and copper for truck export. where una wan see revenue hahahahha

This is good news for Nassarawa

Good and nice

We hear





they should take total control of it not 13% derivation. and pay tax to center instead.

