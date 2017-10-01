₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by Blue3k2: 4:22pm
By Gabriel Ewepu
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/states-receive-13-derivation-mining-revenue-fg/
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by Blue3k2: 4:33pm
If he's gotten approval does this mean the 13% starts next year for mining? A few states like Ogun and Kogi running their hands like birdman waiting. I can agree with moving mining the concurrent legislative list.
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by seunmsg(m): 4:43pm
It should also be extended to tax generation. Every states should get 13% of federal revenue generated in there States before the balance is pulled together and shared in the federation account.
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by IloveTrump(m): 4:48pm
rubbish, so if every state exploit their resources, then only the fg will chop 87% and each state that produces its resources just 13 %. This is injustice from the fg. imagine if the 36 states exploit it's resources, they will only take 13 %, imagine that each state is producing 20000000 million dollar monthly and 87 % of that this money is 17.4 million dollar and the state which produced the resources with just 2.6 million dollar. if the fg collects from the 36 states that will amount to 626.4 million monthly, thunder fire feyemi and including buhari. incorrigible thief and corrupt, looters entity lead by buhari.
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by Metrobaba(m): 4:56pm
Disaster Looming
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by arinzeejikonye(m): 5:12pm
Good tidings, but still meagre
Plus $150 million facility for accredited miners
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by SportBlogger: 5:15pm
is dis stopping recession?
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by seunmsg(m): 5:22pm
IloveTrump:
You really should learn and understand how the system works before commenting. The federation account will get 87% balance and not the Federal government. The federation account is a distributable pool account that belongs to the federal, state and local government. It is from there that allocations are made to the three tiers of government monthly.
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by IloveTrump(m): 5:28pm
seunmsg:what is the need of allocation if all the states can exploit their resources ? even if they will bail out state with federal funds, it should be that galore %, its too much, they are not even consider 50% but 87%.
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by Blue3k2: 5:33pm
seunmsg:
Besides the error he forgot that states alead have tax incentives to tax miners. The federal government just increasing the incentive. I remember fayemi said the logic behind idea is the derivation principles applies to all natural resources not just oil.
States can tax: IloveTrump
Mining, Milling and Quarry Fees, where applicable
Property Tax
• Land use charge, where applicable.
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by ignis(f): 5:33pm
more money for looters...
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by damibize(m): 5:33pm
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by TRUTH2020: 5:33pm
HERE U HAVE IT RESTRUCTING committee THE HAUSA/FULANI MADE RESTRUCTING,NNAMDI KANU WAS RIGHT WHEN HE SAID THEY WILL NEVER ACCEPT A REAL FEDERALISM,I N MY FAMILY STAND ON REFERUNDUM.
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by looseweight: 5:33pm
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by dulaman: 5:34pm
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by DirtyGold: 5:34pm
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by Onbelivable(m): 5:35pm
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by Nbote(m): 5:39pm
Let's see if some of these lazy states with various mineral potentials can do enough to woo investors especially d ones complaining about d same derivatives oil producing states receive. But wait is Federal govt actually expecting d states to collaborate with dem in boosting d mining sector? Dem Neva serious b dat... D only way to actually get these lazy States to function is resource control. If not so long as all minerals belong to d FG why would d states want to stress demselves
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by lurdmoel: 5:39pm
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by buchilino(m): 5:41pm
13%?, THESE PPLE AT D FEDERAL LEVEL R MAD.
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by Mrchippychappy(m): 5:42pm
REGIONALISM , 75% RESOURCE CONTROL (25% GOING TO THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT) OR RESTRUCTURING, THE FG better choose wisely
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by 2sexynet: 5:42pm
IloveTrump:
And Niger Delta have been receiving 13 %. Why are you pained? Do you now see why they have been agitating?
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by codemaniacs: 5:42pm
IloveTrump:
If you're screaming rubbish, what do you want the ijaws to say
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by yeyerolling: 5:44pm
Joke. when alhaji usman and alhaji wasse just dey pack lead, zinc and copper for truck export. where una wan see revenue hahahahha
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by SalamRushdie: 5:45pm
This is good news for Nassarawa
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by ifyan(m): 5:46pm
Good and nice
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by ALAYORMII: 5:47pm
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by yanshDoctor: 5:47pm
they should take total control of it not 13% derivation. and pay tax to center instead.
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by ifyan(m): 5:48pm
IloveTrump:
Na why dem de cry for FEDERALISM.
|Re: States To Receive 13% Derivation From Mining Revenue — FG by bayelsaowei: 5:49pm
Mumu country..allow the states manage their own resources and bin this 13 percent derivation nonsense..lazy FG..sick country
