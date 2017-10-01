₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by Blue3k2: 4:44pm
By Franklin Alli
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by Fidelismaria(m): 4:51pm
okay
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by Blue3k2: 4:53pm
Who new Nigeria exports steel would have never guessed. Lol something Nigeria couldn't 80's with Ajaokuta Steel Company. Oh well congrats to these guys.
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by looseweight: 5:34pm
This is a great news coming from Nigeria.
I am the best weight loss doctor
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by DesChyko(m): 5:34pm
At least the steel plants are working.
But..
Think of all the things that steel could do especially vehicle bodies and parts, now that Nigeria is coming into the industry.
But No.. The government can't afford to establish industries to at least accomodate the numbers being churned out of our engineering institutions yearly.
Half bread is better than none sha. Gradually, Hopefully.
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by ponziponzi(m): 5:35pm
Very stupid achievement. You are not making steels, you are just depleting the country of its valuable scraps that should sustain the small rolling mills. These people should be excuted for this.
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by asawanathegreat(m): 5:35pm
I hope they will sustain it oo
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by modelmike7(m): 5:35pm
Extraordinary league... My President is working
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by Beehshorp(m): 5:35pm
Blue3k2:
Does it mean they would leave our oyel alone?
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by haconjy(m): 5:35pm
good I think
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by Sunnycliff(m): 5:35pm
Is our internal steel demand enough before we talk of exporting?
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by Unbreakable007: 5:35pm
April fool!
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by seunmohmoh(f): 5:35pm
sigh
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by brainpulse: 5:36pm
Very good one. Nigeria is working
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by SalamRushdie: 5:36pm
Another legacy of GEJ on the front page today
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by CannyBrainy: 5:36pm
1up for Nigeria..
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by slimthugchime(m): 5:36pm
Where are the foolish afonjas claiming that innoson only assembles his vehicle......now you know where he actually gets some of his materials from
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by brainpulse: 5:36pm
SalamRushdie:Una they like fool yourself sha. The dumb corrupt GEJ slowpoke guy that doesn't even know we have such in the country.
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by NCP: 5:36pm
Ok thanks to every looter that made this possible, including the indolent legislators and executheives.
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by SalamRushdie: 5:36pm
modelmike7:
Its another legacy of GEJ your Buhari didnt have an input in this
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by ifyan(m): 5:37pm
Good
But why is steel product still expensive in the local market. They say charity begins at home.
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by hokafor(m): 5:38pm
It will not impact or change anything for the poor Nigerians so to me is meaningless.
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by modelmike7(m): 5:38pm
SalamRushdie:Okay seen.....
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by IloveTrump(m): 5:38pm
God purnish buhari.God pls bless Trump and Putin cuz they are Christians.
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by tstx(m): 5:38pm
ok
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by Deeldorado: 5:38pm
We came too late. The market for steel is already saturated. China has excess capacity in steel production, even US producers cannot compete. One of the biggest tragedies in the Nigerian story is the Ajaokuta steel complex, once labelled the biggest industrial project in SSA by the New York Times, with about $4 billion spent as at 1992. Yet, we mismanaged it and did not enter the export market when the time was ripe.
Ajaokuta would have been the basis of a linkage based industrialisation strategy for Nigeria but we messed it up. When top Japanese manufacturers like Kobe are running into scandals because they are finding it increasingly difficult to compete, that is when Nigeria wants to enter the export market. Futile attempt because you're late to the party. The best bet with our steel industry now is to focus supply on the domestic market. At least, it will save us some foreign exchange.
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by erico2k2(m): 5:39pm
Blue3k2:What's the cost of 12mm in the mkt today ?
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by daveP(m): 5:39pm
Im i the only one that noticed the article didnt state where theyre extracting the steel from? smh.
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by erico2k2(m): 5:40pm
brainpulse:Ahah see dem follow follow.una be like drum once dem beat una go play
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by la1(m): 5:40pm
more of such please.
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by SWORD419: 5:42pm
PMB IS working
|Re: Nigeria Enters League Of Steel Exporters by ifyan(m): 5:42pm
Sunnycliff:
This is where Nigerians always got it wrong remember despite the government claimed of yam exporting nation. The price of yam and it kind are still very expensive in the local market.
Nigeria always getting it wrong especially in this administration.
I lie
