Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by CastedDude: 6:56pm
This is very sad. Two school children lost their lives instantly after being involved in a fatal accident along an expressway in Abuja on Tuesday, Oct 17. According to reports, the vehicle which was conveying the children with other passengers - was hit by a truck, thereby killing the little children and leaving other passengers wounded.
Nwajide Tochukwu who shared the photos on Facebook wrote;
Happened today along dia dia express road Abuja. The little innocent ones that lost their lives I pray that God takes back there soul to his heavenly kingdom and the badly injured ones I also pray for quick recovery.
Friends out there they need ur prayers.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/fatal-bus-accident-kills-two-schoolchildren-along-expressway-abuja-photos.html
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 6:56pm
Oh my God... Innocent children
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by CastedDude: 6:56pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by Isokowadoo: 7:00pm
Failed con3!!!
How so much innocent lives wasted in dS Dungeon, Hw can God bless dS shithole
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by Isokowadoo: 7:01pm
Buhari is a Curse !!
Badnews,hardship, blood Re all on Buhari s head.
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:01pm
Damn this is really sad ..May God provide fortitude for the parents , it's about time school bus drivers be mandated to go though special driving course before the a given a special certification to drive school buses
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by Isokowadoo: 7:03pm
SalamRushdie:
Very true and Buhari is also related to all ds deaths
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by Isokowadoo: 7:04pm
Mynd44 u agree Buhari is bad luck don't u ?
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by dmonny(m): 7:05pm
Rip little ones. Nigeria will be better soon. Hang on folks
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:05pm
Isokowadoo:
Buhari?
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by sunshineV(m): 7:06pm
I swear, I feel like Abuja is cursed. Maybe cus na dere all this politicians dey dey
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by Nbote(m): 7:06pm
Dat bus looks like Sheraton or Nicon staff bus .
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by Isokowadoo: 7:11pm
SalamRushdie:
Yes Do u knw Hw many People Have died Since He Returned frm London ?
They used Souls in Exchange fr hs Hell Bound afterLife
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by DeadRat(m): 7:14pm
O my God! I Hate To See Children Die... Really Sorry!
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by free2ryhme: 7:38pm
this is sad
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:38pm
This is very sad
Delete this thread
Why would you push this type of thread to the front page ?? For traffic ??
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by aleeyus(m): 7:39pm
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 7:40pm
Lord have mercy.
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by daveP(m): 7:40pm
They didnt identify the truck brand. devastating!!
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by falcon01: 7:40pm
oh my God this aint good
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by stifej: 7:40pm
RIP LITTLE SAINTS!
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by morereb10: 7:41pm
omg
may their souls rest in peace
more pics @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/10/reckless-truck-drivers-rams-into-school.html
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 7:41pm
This is sad and disheartening. I pity the parents of these kids.
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by VocalWalls: 7:42pm
Sad
If I was there, I'd had personally bet life out the truck driver, and gladly go to jail for it.
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 7:42pm
Some of the owners of these so called schools in order to cut costs and cheat parents and guardians, they give their juvenile relatives who are not qualified drivers (and who they will not allow to ride their personal cars) these buses to ride. You see them driving drangerously with the happy go lucky kids.
If I had my way, we shall not have up to 100 private schools in this country. Many of them are nonsense.
NB: I see this every morning on my way to work.
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by iluvpomo(m): 7:42pm
Oh how sad
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by Greatmind23: 7:43pm
this is a thrash medium why nairaland mod so stupid it feels you mocking the family its of no use not like any details for them to get notified most nairaland mods are better off taken to a brothel for errand boy services
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by sexaddict08(m): 7:43pm
people's joy lying lifeless....hope they're not from the same parents?
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by Reference(m): 7:43pm
Oh my goodness. Not children. This is bad. Really bad. Nononono...kai. The parents will be inconsolable. My heart goes out to them.
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by omoikea(m): 7:43pm
may God console the families of the lost innocent souls
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by edeXede: 7:43pm
Chai.. Cute children of politicians..
Their fathers have donated their blood against 2019 elections.. Wicked parents
|Re: Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) by KayTash(m): 7:44pm
Oh lawwwd
