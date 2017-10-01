Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Schoolchildren Killed On Abuja Highway As Truck Rams Into Bus (Graphic Photos) (13240 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Nwajide Tochukwu who shared the photos on Facebook wrote;



Happened today along dia dia express road Abuja. The little innocent ones that lost their lives I pray that God takes back there soul to his heavenly kingdom and the badly injured ones I also pray for quick recovery.



Friends out there they need ur prayers.



Source; This is very sad. Two school children lost their lives instantly after being involved in a fatal accident along an expressway in Abuja on Tuesday, Oct 17. According to reports, the vehicle which was conveying the children with other passengers - was hit by a truck, thereby killing the little children and leaving other passengers wounded.Nwajide Tochukwu who shared the photos on Facebook wrote;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/fatal-bus-accident-kills-two-schoolchildren-along-expressway-abuja-photos.html

Oh my God... Innocent children

cc; lalasticlala

Failed con3!!!



How so much innocent lives wasted in dS Dungeon, Hw can God bless dS shithole 3 Likes

Buhari is a Curse !!



Badnews,hardship, blood Re all on Buhari s head. 14 Likes

Damn this is really sad ..May God provide fortitude for the parents , it's about time school bus drivers be mandated to go though special driving course before the a given a special certification to drive school buses 6 Likes

SalamRushdie:

Damn this is really sad ..May God provide fortitude for the parents , it's about time school bus drivers be mandated to go though special driving course before the a given a special certification to drive school buses

Very true and Buhari is also related to all ds deaths Very true and Buhari is also related to all ds deaths 9 Likes

Mynd44 u agree Buhari is bad luck don't u ? 3 Likes 2 Shares

Rip little ones. Nigeria will be better soon. Hang on folks

Isokowadoo:





Very true and Buhari is also related to all ds deaths

Buhari? Buhari?

I swear, I feel like Abuja is cursed. Maybe cus na dere all this politicians dey dey

Dat bus looks like Sheraton or Nicon staff bus . 1 Like

SalamRushdie:





Buhari?

Yes Do u knw Hw many People Have died Since He Returned frm London ?



They used Souls in Exchange fr hs Hell Bound afterLife Yes Do u knw Hw many People Have died Since He Returned frm London ?They used Souls in Exchange fr hs Hell Bound afterLife 3 Likes

O my God! I Hate To See Children Die... Really Sorry! 3 Likes

this is sad 2 Likes



This is very sad



Delete this thread



Why would you push this type of thread to the front page ?? For traffic ??



6 Likes

Lord have mercy.

They didnt identify the truck brand. devastating!!

oh my God this aint good

RIP LITTLE SAINTS! 3 Likes







may their souls rest in peace





more pics @ omgmay their souls rest in peacemore pics @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/10/reckless-truck-drivers-rams-into-school.html

This is sad and disheartening. I pity the parents of these kids. 1 Like

Sad



If I was there, I'd had personally bet life out the truck driver, and gladly go to jail for it.

Some of the owners of these so called schools in order to cut costs and cheat parents and guardians, they give their juvenile relatives who are not qualified drivers (and who they will not allow to ride their personal cars) these buses to ride. You see them driving drangerously with the happy go lucky kids.



If I had my way, we shall not have up to 100 private schools in this country. Many of them are nonsense.



NB: I see this every morning on my way to work. 2 Likes

Oh how sad

this is a thrash medium why nairaland mod so stupid it feels you mocking the family its of no use not like any details for them to get notified most nairaland mods are better off taken to a brothel for errand boy services

people's joy lying lifeless....hope they're not from the same parents? 2 Likes

Oh my goodness. Not children. This is bad. Really bad. Nononono...kai. The parents will be inconsolable. My heart goes out to them. 4 Likes

may God console the families of the lost innocent souls may God console the families of the lost innocent souls





Chai.. Cute children of politicians..



Their fathers have donated their blood against 2019 elections.. Wicked parents Chai.. Cute children of politicians..Their fathers have donated their blood against 2019 elections.. Wicked parents