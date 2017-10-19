₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigeria is experiencing rapid urbanization, with an estimated annual national population growth rate of just over 2% and an annual urban population growth rate of about 4%. The population is becoming more and more focused to the urban areas, towns and cities with just under 50% of the population living in urban areas — and this number will continue to grow. This is one of the factors responsible for the viability of the real estate industry.
But despite these encouraging figures and trends, the Nigeria real estate industry is still burdened by several issues that are hindering its growth. These issues affecting the Nigeria real estate industry is the focus of this article. We will be looking at the top 10 issues affecting the Nigeria real estate industry in no particular order.
Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry
Land Registration Bureaucratic Process
Top on the list of issues affecting Nigeria real estate industry is the bureaucratic process of land registration. Nigeria is among the worst globally when it comes to registering property, according to the World Bank’s Doing Business 2013 report, which ranks it 182nd out of 185 countries. The registration process can last as long as 6 months to 2 years, taking an average of 12 procedures, and costing about 20.8% of the value of the property.
The lackadaisical attitude to work is the major cause of undue delay at the land registry. Oftentimes, a developer’s application would pass from office to office over several weeks and by the time the necessary approval is obtained, he may have lost his source of funding or incurred huge interest on loan obtained for development.
Hopefully, the new comprehensive Second Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP), adopted in 2013, aims to streamline the regulatory environment and improve incentives for private investment and business; for example, land registration initiatives, the creation of GIS maps and the piloting of an e-approval system for development permits.
High Costs of Property Development
Building a house is very expensive in Nigeria. A three-bedroom house, for example, will cost about US$50,000, compared to US$36,000 in South Africa and US$26,000 in India, according to Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
The cost of construction is high for three reasons: high costs of building materials, high skilled labour costs, and costs associated with poor roads and sewerage systems.
About 75% of dwellings in Nigeria’s urban areas are built of concrete. Cement prices in Nigeria are about 30-40% higher than in neighboring countries and world market prices. The lack of public infrastructure adds as much as 30% to the total costs of the development.
Collapsing Buildings
Building collapses is also one of the top issues affecting Nigeria real estate industry. From 1974 – 2010 as a result of over 60 building collapse in Nigeria, 401 people have died and several more haven’t been reported or accounted for.
Nigeria is so blessed as a nation that we rarely ever experience natural disasters such as earthquakes, Tsunami, or Tornadoes. But yet, despite the absence of all these collateral damaging natural disasters, our buildings still collapse in Nigeria.
Why? Because of our own man made infrastructural disasters. Since we didn’t have our own natural disasters to bring down our buildings, we simply created our own version through sheer negligence. Privately owned buildings both commercial and residential account for the highest number of collapsed buildings in Nigeria.
Bribery and Corruption
Bribery and corruption is also one of the issues affecting Nigeria real estate industry. The Jones Lang LaSalle 2014 global real-estate transparency index places the Nigeria in the “opaque” category of transparency, meaning Nigeria suffers from elements of corruption, lack of fundamental data and poor environmental sustainability programs when building large-scale properties.
Bribery and corruption have a negative effect on the Nigerian real estate sector. There are instances where developers who have not satisfied the preconditions for allocation of land are granted allocation while those who are qualified are denied.
Taxation
Real estate investors are subjected to multiple taxations, the taxes and levies paid by them include development levy, income tax, building plan approval levy, property tax, land use tax, and we also have cases whereby real estate investors are expected to pay renovation tax whenever they want to renovate their properties.
Devaluation of the Naira
The recent devaluation of naira is also among the top issues affecting Nigeria real estate industry. This is because the Nigerian construction industry is heavily dependent on foreign importation for the raw materials and equipments they use for construction. With a devalued naira, the cost of purchasing these raw materials and equipments will definitely increase.
As a result of the high costs of doing business, property developers to remain profitable will have to pass on these additional costs incurred to the market. According to industry experts, the estimated rise in the costs of housing is 25% – 35%.
The effect of the naira devaluation would have been much milder if construction materials are produced locally thereby cutting down the cost of construction and in turn making properties more affordable for the average Nigerian.
Limited Source of Funding
Nigeria possesses all the key factors for real estate investment — a growing middle-class population, growth in consumption, rapid urbanization and a young demographic compared to more mature economies.
Yet, financing remains a problem both for property developers and prospective homeowners. So whether you’re thinking of investment property financing or securing real estate loans for financing a personal home purchase, you will still have to deal with the familiar problem of insufficient capital sooner or later.
This could be attributed to underdevelopment in our mortgage industry as it generated less than 100,000 transactions between 1960 and 2009. According to World Bank Report (2008) the contribution of mortgage finances to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is close to negligible with real estate contributing less than 5% and mortgage loans and advances at 0.5% of GDP.
Lack of Competent Builders/Contractors
There is a dearth of competent and professional builders/contractors in Nigeria. This is also one of the issues affecting Nigeria real estate industry. Most Nigerian builders/contractors are quacks who place more emphasis on money and the initial mobilisation fee instead of getting the right workforce and professionals that will execute the project.
When this becomes the case, the workforce is chosen based on availability and not competence and having the right skills. Experts have blamed incompetent artisans and weak supervision of workmen as one of the major reasons of building collapse.
Omo-Onile
The existence of Omo-Onile especially in the Western part of the country is also part of the issues affecting Nigeria real estate industry. They are a pain in the necks of real estate investors, their activities lead to an increase in labour cost, cost of building materials and finally in the cost of completing a building project.
They demand levy for the foundation of a building, fencing of a land, erection of gate, lintel stage, roofing stage, plastering stage, they levy the builders and artisans, levies are also charged for every building material transported to site. All these are enough reasons to frustrate anybody who wants to invest in real estate.
Liquidity
One of the factors that motivate investors is the ease of converting their investments to cash whenever the need arises. Unlike most other markets, investors can have a hard time finding statistics with basic information such as deal prices, supply, leasing activity and property ownership. In Nigeria, it takes months or years to convert a real estate investment to cash.
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by havillaplus: 7:53pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by mazinoweb(m): 7:59pm
Omo-Onile wahala is the biggest all of all.
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by iamnicer: 8:22pm
Its quite unfortunate that[b] NIGERIA[/b] as a country have no principa memorandum for REALESTATE , everybody is a real estate agent, no REMAX registration and principa association groups, .
forget all my grammer ,
me sef abi REAL ESTATE AGENT
we buy, we sell and we dey also build
DOUBLE YOUR HUSTLE
NA NAIJA WE DEY BROS OP
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by RIPEnglish: 8:22pm
A lot of people are now did real estate so that was why it is not moved well now and days.
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by SNIPER123: 8:23pm
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by Hardewarlee(m): 8:24pm
May God help us
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by joebeckz(m): 8:24pm
Niger delta has a special case. The youths & community and unnecessary demands. I made a decision to get a land sometime last year. I went for Inspection, before I could go round the area, 3 different groups met me. I gave up and opted for lagos.
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by tstx(m): 8:25pm
Enlightening
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by IwillSucced: 8:30pm
mazinoweb:
You have finally left your alternate Boneblogger account... I thought you were the owner of nationalhelm.co ... That blog must belong to both you and a moderator.
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by OboOlora(f): 8:30pm
RIPEnglish:What do you plan to gain by sounding this stupid?
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by Tedpgrass: 8:31pm
there is no clear plan re: real estate development
there is no clear consensus from stakeholders due to their differing vested interests
till a clear plan which is formulated with future town planning considerations, it remains a pipe dream for these issues/ bottleneck to be conquered.
the rate of development at the Free trade zones hopefully sets a pace to which other areas of the state may attempt at.
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by wunmi590(m): 8:32pm
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by havillaplus: 8:34pm
IwillSucced:
I know the owner of national helm, I have done a sponsored post there before. This guy is not him.
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by sweerychick(f): 8:35pm
Tribalism,I heard from real estate consultant that most igbos don't like buying lands and properties outside the east too bad
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by RIPEnglish: 8:36pm
OboOlora:asked them at home, bye!
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by Dycaptain(m): 8:37pm
omo onile is the most frustrating
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by Teewhy2: 8:37pm
Omo onile ,lack of finance and sincerity are the main issue.
Considering doing a roof parapet?
check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.
Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.
excellent usage on swampy environment.
click below for more details.
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/4
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by mazinoweb(m): 8:38pm
IwillSucced:
I am not the owner of that blog or a moderator. I don't do news blogging.
Check my signature.
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by Nairastake: 8:38pm
1=money
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by WeirdoNg: 8:45pm
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by IwillSucced: 8:48pm
mazinoweb:
You are the owner of domaindome.org right... Boneblogger is the owner of domaindome.org, it was in his signature and he removed it. You are an admin of BHB, so I know what I am saying. If you take a look at Boneblogger posts it is all about nationalhelm.co and all of them always hits front page... So its simple
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by IwillSucced: 8:48pm
havillaplus:
It's not only one person that owns a blog. Like techcityng or geek.ng, it can be owned by several people
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by IwillSucced: 8:49pm
sweerychick:
So that they can come and do python dance on the properties just like they did after the Nigerian Civil War.
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by IwillSucced: 8:50pm
sweerychick:
Hope you are not still disturbing your man about his attachment to his mum
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by Adaumunocha(f): 8:53pm
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by joinnow: 8:53pm
I am only interested on Cement prices in Nigeria are about 30-40% higher than in neighboring countries and world market prices
Dangote nawa oh.
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by alexistaiwo: 8:55pm
What's up with the advertisements on this thread
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by mazinoweb(m): 8:55pm
IwillSucced:
Seriously you are confused. Go and check the whois of nationalhelm and domaindome. I can use my nairaland account to share any post. Most of my friends too share my post with their account.
|Re: Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry by mazinoweb(m): 8:58pm
Dycaptain:
Exactly, that is why it is preferable to buy from real estate companies, not agents.
Viewing this topic: Angy55(f), davido2017(m), tmodeltoluene(m), joinnow, tivta(m), govmentson(m), lamarbutton, emmyvet(m), eziokwubundunuwa, Kelvinsonelly, Aladine(m), Lanre12388(m), jomakris, Dacronym(m), akintech70(m), IServeDatausers, uboma(m), dd12345, JustCalMeDBoss(m), ynkthomas and 19 guest(s)
