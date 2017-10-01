₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by CastedDude: 8:52pm On Oct 19
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State today, overwhelmed audience at the flag off of the Local Government Election campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu North L.G.A with tears of joy, when he spotted from the podium, a physically challenged woman who was struggling to have a glimpse of him and invited her to the stage.
The governor asked the mother of one, Grace Okoye, from Abia State resident in Enugu, what she wanted him to do for her.
Responding, she first appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for taking notice of her presence in the midst of the mammoth crowd at the event, narrating with emotions how she has been struggling to survive and take care of her baby girl through the sale of sachet water, and pleaded with him to assist her start a new life.
At the peak of her narration, tears, uncontrollable tears, started pouring out from the eyes of many, as Gov. Ugwuanyi announced a personal donation of N1million and also promised to open a business for her, saying: "This is not politics. If you are educated we will give you employment but if you are not, an appropriate business will be opened for you".
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/excited-physically-challenged-woman-gets-n1-million-enugu-state-governor-photos.html
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by TheMainMan: 8:54pm On Oct 19
nice
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by biacan(f): 8:55pm On Oct 19
ohh so touching
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by VoltageDivida(m): 8:55pm On Oct 19
The Governor said 'this is not politcs...'
Is he trying to tell us that when it's politcs they don't mean what the say?
Anyway, congrats to the lucky mother, God has finally picked her call.
58 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 8:57pm On Oct 19
Good one
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by jbhill(m): 8:57pm On Oct 19
GBURUGBURU.
11 Likes
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 9:00pm On Oct 19
kudos
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by haywire07(m): 9:04pm On Oct 19
Na her money them give her .or shay the governor expect her to say " I want to be healed" ni?
Here in the USA, the disabled get allowance
18 Likes
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by AK6464(m): 9:04pm On Oct 19
Mother of one? Conji no get conscience sha
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by Akshow: 9:44pm On Oct 19
K
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by aldexrio(m): 9:44pm On Oct 19
AK6464:So na this thing you get to comment. You no come get the conscience sef.
18 Likes
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:45pm On Oct 19
Ugwuanyi just dey form
Ndi ohóm orba bé unu enweghi oku
Gbadata obukpa banyi oku adigu
But u did well for the woman
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by wokemzine: 9:45pm On Oct 19
Well done Governor
All backward societies need revolutionary changes
Nigeria is a backward society
Nigeria needs a revolutionary change
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by raumdeuter: 9:45pm On Oct 19
Abeg who give am belle?
e fit be lalasticlala
5 Likes
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 9:45pm On Oct 19
Campaign publicity stunt
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by Iseoluwani: 9:45pm On Oct 19
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 9:46pm On Oct 19
Her call has been answered.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by Prefola: 9:46pm On Oct 19
Watch as some sadist will invade this thread now...
MODIFIED:
One spoted
alexistaiwo:and two below me
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 9:46pm On Oct 19
Lovely ....And I'm inclined to believing that this is not Politics.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 9:46pm On Oct 19
ELECTION DON DEY REACH NA
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:46pm On Oct 19
Kudos to the governor. I do hope the governor will fulfill his promise for the woman.
All the best to the woman in her business.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:47pm On Oct 19
Good gesture from the governor.
God bless him so much.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by DanielsParker: 9:47pm On Oct 19
Homeboiy:he's not EEDC
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by Young4jose(m): 9:47pm On Oct 19
God has remember her today
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by cyborg123(m): 9:47pm On Oct 19
I hope the goodwill is not just eye service for the forthcoming elections.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by bcashy: 9:48pm On Oct 19
And God finally picked her call...
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by ogu87: 9:48pm On Oct 19
What else
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by oshe11(m): 9:48pm On Oct 19
chaiiiooo5
Konji na female aswhear
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by kaymical(m): 9:48pm On Oct 19
AK6464:she can not come and kill herself
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:48pm On Oct 19
DanielsParker:
Anumamam
Its over a year I went home
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Donates N1million To A Disabled Woman (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 9:50pm On Oct 19
Once God decides to bless you, No forces can stop it.God blessings and favour fall on me.
3 Likes
