Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by evanso6226: 5:18am
Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches – Femi Falana Mocks Pastor Adeboye
Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana has state that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye is creating more business centres, not churches.

watch the video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7QcpKCbjUU

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by andreweb(m): 5:25am
good luck op

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by olureignforever: 5:37am
Oga, why not create your own.

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by sarrki(m): 5:40am
Rubbish

Mr Femi abeg clear

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by simplemach(m): 5:44am
Hehehehe
You mean they can help me do photocopy and and bind of projects...? Lols

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by clevvermind(m): 5:44am
OGA, HOW DOES IT AFFECT YOU? MIND YOUR BUSINESS.

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by kenoc: 5:52am
cc: Lalasticlala
With that he is touching lives positively. what is wrong in that? Femi look your back.

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by austonclint(m): 6:21am
I love ❤ this man's speech especially the corruption aspect but this one he said about a Man of God ......

Hmmmm my hand no dey oooo...

But in common sense... Lets say is a business centres as u claim but this business centres has changed lifes of many (spiritually , physically and economically) in Nigeria and beyond

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by OtemSapien: 6:48am
Wehdone sir, we already know pastor Adebole as a businessman. And we tell him 'Wehdone sir'' Here is a poem composed when he and his workers duped someone of her first income.

Doctufos: Worldly Music

:
A song of Otem when a woman was lamenting how Adeboye collected her sister's first profit: Bitter Laughter

8. It is a bitter laughter situation when the people of the nation with much education get scammed by the institution of the association of the organisation of scammers.
9. A bitter laughter when the gullible become soluble in the solvent of the bible people who babble and gobble down the tithes and capitations of the feeble sheeple.
10. A bitter laughter when the simpleton go about to borrow anything to pay to the treasure boxes of the glutton who wears a suit and a suiting tie in a private jet and flies across the sky.
11. A bitter laughter when you tell the foolish that they should not enrich the pockets of the pastors of their parish while they impoverish themselves but the sheepish say that you are devilish.
12. It is a bitter laughter when the sister of the gullible sister who pays her first profit to mister Adeboye the thief came out in anger to request for the refund of the cash swallowed up by the stomach of the fraudster Adeboye the spender of the money of the tither.
13. Oh what a bitter laughter, a bitter laughter when the rich pastors make the poor people poorer.

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by evanso6226: 6:52am
andreweb:
good luck op

What I do... grin grin

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by OtemSapien: 7:01am
austonclint:
I love ❤ this man's speech especially the corrupt aspect but this one he said about a Man of God ......

Hmmmm my hand no dey oooo...

But in common sense... Lets say is a business centres as u claim but this business centres has changed lifes of many (spiritually , physically and economically) in Nigeria and beyond

Man of God? No, you are wrong. There are no special people called Men of God. What we have are men of the gods. For example, Adeboye, Kumuyi, etc are men of the god called Yahweh. Imams, Alfa are men of the god called Allah, myself I am a man of the god called Atum. Then we have some who are men of the god called Eshu and Mazda, Jupiter, Moloch and so on.

God Almighty who created all these gods mentioned above doesn't have any special person. He isn't also the god of a specific portion of the universe e.g Israel, rather, God Almighty, the creator of Yahweh, is the God of EVERYWHERE.

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by Fxmanager(m): 7:16am
Following.
Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by alexistaiwo: 11:09am
I am here to read comments grin

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by modelmike7(m): 11:09am
Touch not my anointed

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by Kobicove(m): 11:09am
Is it just becoming obvious to him that the so-called worship places are nothing but money making ventures? undecided

The "Touch not my anointed" crew will soon land grin

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by joystickextendr: 11:10am
undecided
Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by BreezyCB(m): 11:10am
Man shall not live by bread alone

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by modelmike7(m): 11:10am
simplemach:
Hehehehe
You mean they can help me do photocopy and and bind of projects...? Lols
Hmmmmmm
Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by DONADAMS(m): 11:10am
chai...na wa oh
Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by mickeyenglish(m): 11:10am
Post No Bill

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by yeyerolling: 11:10am
they all remit tithes and offerings to HQ, even oyedepo dey pay tithe to am. what a scam

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by thundafire: 11:11am
How many you dn create falana leave Adeboye 4 God nd if u are jealous open ur church
Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by Jaytecq(m): 11:11am
pls who is Falana

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by PrymChois: 11:11am
He is making some sense though

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by emeijeh(m): 11:11am
I will not speak against the Lord's anointed.

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by AmKen: 11:11am
What do I even know, Maybe He knows something the rest of us don't.
My Barrister Lawyer, we are waiting for the last of it.

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by seuncyber(m): 11:11am
Falz come carry ur pale oh

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by Handsomebeing(m): 11:11am
True.
Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by GREATESTPIANIST: 11:11am
Abeg leave baba alone......... mind ur biz
Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by eleojo23: 11:11am
Is Falana jealous of Adeboye's success or what?

How does it concern him?
Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by OtemSapien: 11:12am
This is the truth, the churches should be named Adeboye Institutions of Domesticating Sheeple
(AIDS).

Re: Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] by Daeylar(f): 11:12am
Touch not my anointed people on their way.

Seems I have to specify that I'm being sarcastic.

