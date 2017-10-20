Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] (14715 Views)

Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana has state that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye is creating more business centres, not churches.



watch the video below



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7QcpKCbjUU Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches – Femi Falana Mocks Pastor AdeboyeHuman Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana has state that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye is creating more business centres, not churches.watch the video below 15 Likes 3 Shares

good luck op 4 Likes

Oga, why not create your own. 29 Likes 4 Shares

Rubbish



Mr Femi abeg clear 9 Likes

Hehehehe

You mean they can help me do photocopy and and bind of projects...? Lols 29 Likes 1 Share

OGA, HOW DOES IT AFFECT YOU? MIND YOUR BUSINESS. 10 Likes

cc: Lalasticlala With that he is touching lives positively. what is wrong in that? Femi look your back. With that he is touching lives positively. what is wrong in that? Femi look your back. 2 Likes

I love ❤ this man's speech especially the corruption aspect but this one he said about a Man of God ......



Hmmmm my hand no dey oooo...



But in common sense... Lets say is a business centres as u claim but this business centres has changed lifes of many (spiritually , physically and economically) in Nigeria and beyond 12 Likes 5 Shares





Doctufos: Worldly Music



:

A song of Otem when a woman was lamenting how Adeboye collected her sister's first profit: Bitter Laughter



8. It is a bitter laughter situation when the people of the nation with much education get scammed by the institution of the association of the organisation of scammers.

9. A bitter laughter when the gullible become soluble in the solvent of the bible people who babble and gobble down the tithes and capitations of the feeble sheeple.

10. A bitter laughter when the simpleton go about to borrow anything to pay to the treasure boxes of the glutton who wears a suit and a suiting tie in a private jet and flies across the sky.

11. A bitter laughter when you tell the foolish that they should not enrich the pockets of the pastors of their parish while they impoverish themselves but the sheepish say that you are devilish.

12. It is a bitter laughter when the sister of the gullible sister who pays her first profit to mister Adeboye the thief came out in anger to request for the refund of the cash swallowed up by the stomach of the fraudster Adeboye the spender of the money of the tither.

13. Oh what a bitter laughter, a bitter laughter when the rich pastors make the poor people poorer. Wehdone sir, we already know pastor Adebole as a businessman. And we tell him 'Wehdone sir'' Here is a poem composed when he and his workers duped someone of her first income. 9 Likes 4 Shares

Man of God? No, you are wrong. There are no special people called Men of God. What we have are men of the gods. For example, Adeboye, Kumuyi, etc are men of the god called Yahweh. Imams, Alfa are men of the god called Allah, myself I am a man of the god called Atum. Then we have some who are men of the god called Eshu and Mazda, Jupiter, Moloch and so on.



Following.

I am here to read comments 6 Likes

Touch not my anointed 1 Like





The "Touch not my anointed" crew will soon land Is it just becoming obvious to him that the so-called worship places are nothing but money making ventures?The "Touch not my anointed" crew will soon land 20 Likes 1 Share

Man shall not live by bread alone

simplemach:

Hehehehe

You mean they can help me do photocopy and and bind of projects...? Lols Hmmmmmm Hmmmmmm

chai...na wa oh

Post No Bill 1 Like

they all remit tithes and offerings to HQ, even oyedepo dey pay tithe to am. what a scam 2 Likes 1 Share

How many you dn create falana leave Adeboye 4 God nd if u are jealous open ur church

pls who is Falana 1 Like

He is making some sense though 2 Likes

I will not speak against the Lord's anointed. 1 Like

What do I even know, Maybe He knows something the rest of us don't.

My Barrister Lawyer, we are waiting for the last of it. 1 Like

Falz come carry ur pale oh 1 Like 1 Share

True.

Abeg leave baba alone......... mind ur biz

Is Falana jealous of Adeboye's success or what?



How does it concern him?

This is the truth, the churches should be named Adeboye Institutions of Domesticating Sheeple

(AIDS). 9 Likes 2 Shares