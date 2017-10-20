₦airaland Forum

$3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Midgut(m): 10:35am
A Nigerian student living in the United States, Amechi Amuegbunam, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for perpetrating fraud to the tune of $3.7m.

Amuegbunam, 30, was also ordered to pay $615, 555.12 in restitution for his role in a sophisticated email phishing scam otherwise known as Business Email Compromise that caused $3.7m loss to US companies.

The convict and other individuals were said to have between November 2013 and August 2015 sent fraudulent emails to companies in the Northern District of Texas and elsewhere containing misrepresentations that caused the companies to wire transfer funds as instructed on a PDF document that was attached to the email.

He was arrested in Baltimore in August 2015 and charged with scamming 17 North Texas companies out of more than $600,000 using the technique.

Amuegbunam was accused of sending emails that looked like forwarded messages from top company executives to employees who had the authority to wire money.

Amuegbunam tricked the employees into wiring him money by transposing a couple of letters in the actual company email, authorities said.

The Dallas investigation began in 2013 when two North Texas companies reported falling victim to the scheme, each losing about $100,000, according to the complaint.

In the case of Luminant Corp., an electric utility company in Dallas, an employee with the authority to wire money received an email from someone who appeared to be a company executive, the complaint said.

But the email domain name had two letters transposed. For example, someone created the email with a domain name of lumniant.com <http://lumniant.com>.

The duped employee wired $98,550 to a bank account outside Texas.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation subpoenaed information about the email account and learned it was created by someone named Colvis Amue, the complaint said.

In another case involving Amuegbunam, a company accountant received an email from her chief executive, who was on vacation outside the country. He asked her to transfer money for a “time-sensitive acquisition” before the day’s end, according to the FBI.

The executive said a lawyer would contact her with more information.

The accountant said such requests were not unusual.

The lawyer sent her an email with her CEO’s signature on a letter of authorisation with the company’s seal that was attached. The email gave her instructions to wire more than $737,000 to a bank in China.

The accountant learned about the scam when the CEO called the next day, saying he knew nothing about the wire transfer request.

The FBI subsequently issued an alert about the new cyber attack it called the “Business Email Compromise.” The FBI said it was a “growing fraud that is more sophisticated than any similar scam the FBI has seen before.”

FBI investigations in conjunction with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Nigeria, led to the arrest of the convict.

Following the conviction of the Nigerian, the FBI commended the EFCC, for its dedication and support in bringing Amuegbunam to justice, the EFCC spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement.

Source: http://punchng.com/3-7m-fraud-nigerian-student-jailed-for-four-years-in-us/

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by BreezyCB(m): 10:37am
Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by bizza45: 10:37am
if u can't do the time then don't do d crime ... in this situation, I will tell d young man enjoy prison while stock last

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by biacan(f): 10:38am
undecided men that's what they are good at

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Jetleeee: 10:39am
When potor contractors heard some parts of the US are underdeveloped

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Ereolamide: 10:40am
Jetleeee:
Hehehe...awon ti abiama grin cheesy
Arowoyin, eku ise.

Amuegbunam

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Jetleeee: 10:43am
Ereolamide:

Arowoyin, eku ise.

Lol..on what thread?

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by shabalistic: 10:48am
In as much as I don't encourage crime, I dislike handling over our citizens to foreign country. EFCC una fall hand big time turning yourself to foreign bull dogs.

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Ereolamide: 10:49am
Jetleeee:


Lol..on what thread?
This thread in particular, the speed in which you landed is praise worthy.

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Jetleeee: 10:51am
Ereolamide:

This thread in particular, the speed in which you landed is praise worthy.

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Homeboiy(m): 10:52am
Hmmm Amechi angry

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by humble100(m): 10:52am
I don't blame him,if only our government made our country a better place,he wouldn't have thought of doing such,everybody both from mr president to the poor commoner is a scammer in Nigeria wether youruba,igbo or hausa. We are all fools,Americans are thinking about how to make things better but we blacks are busy hating ourselves,which makes me sometimes agree with white supremacist policies, i have said my mind.

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by BeautifulSE: 11:15am
Na dem

Mynd44 seun lalasticlala

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Riko2(m): 11:42am
angryNa dem Fraudsters drug dealer's developers Igbo , Igbo people always bring problem to Nigeria,God pls give dis people there Biafra

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Omofunaab2: 6:32pm
Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Flashh: 9:26pm
Hmmm. I can smell his name.

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Dubby6(m): 9:26pm
Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by iyke926(m): 9:27pm
Which kain name be that?? undecided

Amuegbunam: make pen!s no kill/pain me. sad

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:27pm
Student.........

Naaaaaaahhhhhh.......

Dis guy man na Prof.

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:28pm
Wake me up if that dude is not from the yEAST

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by GavelSlam: 9:28pm
grin

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by kn23h(m): 9:28pm
Jetleeee:
When potor contractors heard some parts of the US are underdeveloped


lmao grin

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by designer01(m): 9:28pm
My people my people

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by ipobarecriminals: 9:29pm
sad sad grin sad grin.The govt should scrutinize. Ipobs foreign. account .Make dem freeze the account. Nah the proceed from scam,drug. dey there

Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by tolexy007(m): 9:29pm
Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Sexy20: 9:30pm
Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by hezy4real01(m): 9:31pm
Eyah..... He wants to take part of what the have stolen from us too naw

