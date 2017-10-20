₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,746 members, 3,865,050 topics. Date: Friday, 20 October 2017 at 10:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture (6480 Views)
|$3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Midgut(m): 10:35am
A Nigerian student living in the United States, Amechi Amuegbunam, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for perpetrating fraud to the tune of $3.7m.
Source: http://punchng.com/3-7m-fraud-nigerian-student-jailed-for-four-years-in-us/
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by BreezyCB(m): 10:37am
Jeso
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by bizza45: 10:37am
if u can't do the time then don't do d crime ... in this situation, I will tell d young man enjoy prison while stock last
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by biacan(f): 10:38am
men that's what they are good at
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Jetleeee: 10:39am
When potor contractors heard some parts of the US are underdeveloped
43 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Ereolamide: 10:40am
Jetleeee:Arowoyin, eku ise.
Amuegbunam
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Jetleeee: 10:43am
Ereolamide:
Lol..on what thread?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by shabalistic: 10:48am
In as much as I don't encourage crime, I dislike handling over our citizens to foreign country. EFCC una fall hand big time turning yourself to foreign bull dogs.
2 Likes
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Ereolamide: 10:49am
Jetleeee:This thread in particular, the speed in which you landed is praise worthy.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Jetleeee: 10:51am
Ereolamide:
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Homeboiy(m): 10:52am
Hmmm Amechi
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by humble100(m): 10:52am
I don't blame him,if only our government made our country a better place,he wouldn't have thought of doing such,everybody both from mr president to the poor commoner is a scammer in Nigeria wether youruba,igbo or hausa. We are all fools,Americans are thinking about how to make things better but we blacks are busy hating ourselves,which makes me sometimes agree with white supremacist policies, i have said my mind.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by BeautifulSE: 11:15am
Na dem
Mynd44 seun lalasticlala
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Riko2(m): 11:42am
Na dem Fraudsters drug dealer's developers Igbo , Igbo people always bring problem to Nigeria,God pls give dis people there Biafra
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Omofunaab2: 6:32pm
Okay
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Flashh: 9:26pm
Hmmm. I can smell his name.
8 Likes
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Dubby6(m): 9:26pm
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by iyke926(m): 9:27pm
Which kain name be that??
Amuegbunam: make pen!s no kill/pain me.
6 Likes
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:27pm
Student.........
Naaaaaaahhhhhh.......
Dis guy man na Prof.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:28pm
Wake me up if that dude is not from the yEAST
3 Likes
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by GavelSlam: 9:28pm
1 Like
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by kn23h(m): 9:28pm
Jetleeee:
lmao
17 Likes
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by designer01(m): 9:28pm
My people my people
1 Like
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by ipobarecriminals: 9:29pm
.The govt should scrutinize. Ipobs foreign. account .Make dem freeze the account. Nah the proceed from scam,drug. dey there
1 Like
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by tolexy007(m): 9:29pm
g
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by Sexy20: 9:30pm
|Re: $3.7m Fraud: Nigerian Student Jailed For Four Years In US: picture by hezy4real01(m): 9:31pm
Eyah..... He wants to take part of what the have stolen from us too naw
Fight At Londoners / Google Nigeria / Man Pours Acid To His Girlfriend
Viewing this topic: olujaidi, NtoAkwaIbom(m), Beadex1(m), wasiudvd(m), lecturer11, knc(m), Marcolaw, mycare(m), adefolarinwa01(m), Celestine009(m), Omam4life, vitality22(m), cashlurd(m), owo288, charlito94(m), richboi20, Tezboi(m), Femirot2003(m), segbanky(m), NaijaElba(m), RebeccaIngram(f), Nnaminnami(m), undeniableGrace(m), gbesky(m), wildcatter23(m), OgeFather, zeezyoung(m), AfriAskMen, DerscomTQJ, balogz(m), Ryabcool(m), Effiwizzi, cecymiammy(f), guru03(m), Atimeset, teeboila(m), 2point5, EagleNest(m), Oxenomy, Beorn, Neot77(m), spoton16, Hades2016(m), hceejay, pemoney(m), Lordyeezus, LeediaLee(f), gentlebullet(m), Bonjoro, YoungRichRuler(m), dhardline(m), Akathriel(m), Demainman1, Horo(m), teadrake(m), shigo20(m), dataking, Iamalpha, 9jatoxin, yhemster(m), UnimkeAk(m), PrinceCEE(m), Dbakre1, ikukuhero, Deluxewize(m), orimsamsam(m), Owoloku1, Willie2015, Alamala1, WilliamPossible(m), Okworigeorge(m), Sonoyom(m), tshoboy(m), dubemnaija, Kenon9, Jsegskenny, Dygeasy(m), hisbiollee, RZArecta(m), LuckyLadolce(m), post111(m), EYIBLESSN(m), Money2000, SAMTOBIJU(m), centuryman, humble100(m), onatisi(m), iambube, marynPearl(f), Lexusgs430, Godsage(f), CrazyG, adejabs(m), talk2flash(m), clintino700(m), sirvvy, omohayek, Coolval22com, Elzends(m), yanshDoctor, brownciga, DutchBruh, CLASSMAN, SANdos, kkko(m), Ennyiyi(f), 2rez, moshood44(m), enyice(m), Phonefanatic, Fiscabally(m), asawanathegreat(m), macdot(m), ibkayee(f), morbeta(m), ibronesky, onlinereach, ponpon(m), Dreamword24, Layjay, Don1985, mexxyaaron(m), moseslarry(m), Piiko(m) and 145 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26