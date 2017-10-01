Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) (16725 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





Becky is teaching us how to take a selfie when we get to the ATM without having in thought whether or not we’re prone to an attack from thieves.



Sharing the photos on her Facebook timeline, to probably torment those who have never used an ATM before, Becky wrote:

"Am prosperous ,am a money spender …i use m money wisely for d gospel…..riches riches"

P.S: You know another word for prosperous is wealthy yeah?



Culled From; A young Nigerian lady identified as Becky Fyneface show off the cash she just dispensed from the automated teller machine (ATM), this lady lauds herself as she claims, not only is she a money spender but she spends her money on the gospel.Becky is teaching us how to take a selfie when we get to the ATM without having in thought whether or not we’re prone to an attack from thieves.Sharing the photos on her Facebook timeline, to probably torment those who have never used an ATM before, Becky wrote:P.S: You know another word for prosperous is wealthy yeah?Culled From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/a-money-spender-i-am-too-rich-lady.html 2 Likes 1 Share

sis GOD bless your hustle 17 Likes 2 Shares

biacan:

sis GOD bless your hustle

How is your hustle going? How is your hustle going? 30 Likes 1 Share

Just because of a few naira notes? 22 Likes





I dont care how she gonna spend her money but how about someone shud message her & ask her not to use a yellow lipstick? SERIOUSLY.. 109 Likes 1 Share

rabazamba:



How is your hustle going? You don't want to NO You don't want to NO 1 Like

IamKashyBaby:





I dont care how she gonna spend her money but how about someone shud message her & ask her not to use a yellow lipstick? SERIOUSLY.. I tell ya....lips just dey like art board wey small piking dey mix different colours on top..... I tell ya....lips just dey like art board wey small piking dey mix different colours on top..... 17 Likes 1 Share

HOW I WISH WE SHOULD TAKE OUR BIBLES THE WAY WE TAKE SELFIES I THINK THE WORLD WOULD BE MUCH MORE BETTER. 16 Likes 2 Shares

500 naira is a lot of money 2 some ppl na... every1 has deir own definition of being rich 5 Likes

Gentlevin:

I tell ya....lips just dey like art board wey small piking dey mix different colours on top.....



Some ladies sha...they juz put makeup anyhow & forget to give justice on their own face..



Makeup is meant to make someone more fab & not trashy.. 6 Likes

So she's joined the trend of using facial foundation or contour palette as lipstick? .. so so disguSting. .. and a black liner



she'd better use some of that money fix her makeup 4 Likes 1 Share

its not her fault

biacan:





You don't want to NO

I want to YES I want to YES 16 Likes

ode..... 2 Likes

Dasherz:

So she's joined the trend of using facial foundation or contour palette as lipstick? .. so so disguSting. .. and a black liner



she'd better use some of that money fix her makeup Wicked. Wicked.

Airforce1 and nwankwpa, coman carry your sister ooooooooo 16 Likes 2 Shares

So with ordinary 10k u r Rich. Continue your senseless activities. 4 Likes

Lol 200naira 1 Like



+ Na member for Pst Chris Church for Oregun She resembles Ijele Masquerade with that lip stick+ Na member for Pst Chris Church for Oregun 2 Likes

Only in ABA u see something like this ,....... Check out the ATM displaying ABA road.





GIONEE M5 MINI 4 SALE



http://www.nairaland.com/4127650/gionee-m5-mini-4-sale Lol this one just dey comot from villageGIONEE M5 MINI 4 SALE 1 Like

Lol.



Rich indeed.



With that money that is not enough to eat dinner 1 Like

All that money, and yet she couldn't buy a nice lipstick 1 Like

The money no reach her buy lipstick?



Why she come dey rub palm oil for mouth na 4 Likes

Good for you girl

Do you know that you can cut down your excess body fat using natural methods without any side effect? Check my profile for how

rubbish



Oya take yourself out for a treat Your hustle pay well this time oOya take yourself out for a treat

stupvd fucck

what is the value of this post really....it is high time Seun employ 20 Explorer