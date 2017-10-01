₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by CallMeDrino: 2:02pm
A young Nigerian lady identified as Becky Fyneface show off the cash she just dispensed from the automated teller machine (ATM), this lady lauds herself as she claims, not only is she a money spender but she spends her money on the gospel.
Becky is teaching us how to take a selfie when we get to the ATM without having in thought whether or not we’re prone to an attack from thieves.
Sharing the photos on her Facebook timeline, to probably torment those who have never used an ATM before, Becky wrote:
"Am prosperous ,am a money spender …i use m money wisely for d gospel…..riches riches"
P.S: You know another word for prosperous is wealthy yeah?
Culled From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/a-money-spender-i-am-too-rich-lady.html
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by biacan(f): 2:04pm
sis GOD bless your hustle
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by rabazamba: 2:06pm
biacan:
How is your hustle going?
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by Mariinee(f): 2:07pm
Just because of a few naira notes?
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:07pm
I dont care how she gonna spend her money but how about someone shud message her & ask her not to use a yellow lipstick? SERIOUSLY..
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by biacan(f): 2:09pm
rabazamba:You don't want to NO
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by Gentlevin: 2:10pm
IamKashyBaby:I tell ya....lips just dey like art board wey small piking dey mix different colours on top.....
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by Paulosky1900: 2:11pm
HOW I WISH WE SHOULD TAKE OUR BIBLES THE WAY WE TAKE SELFIES I THINK THE WORLD WOULD BE MUCH MORE BETTER.
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by madmadu(m): 2:12pm
500 naira is a lot of money 2 some ppl na... every1 has deir own definition of being rich
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:13pm
Gentlevin:
Some ladies sha...they juz put makeup anyhow & forget to give justice on their own face..
Makeup is meant to make someone more fab & not trashy..
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by Dasherz(f): 2:14pm
So she's joined the trend of using facial foundation or contour palette as lipstick? .. so so disguSting. .. and a black liner
she'd better use some of that money fix her makeup
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by realfitbodyng: 2:16pm
its not her fault
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by rabazamba: 2:20pm
biacan:
I want to YES
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by Taiwo20(m): 2:24pm
ode.....
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by Mariinee(f): 2:32pm
Dasherz:Wicked.
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by decatalyst(m): 2:38pm
Airforce1 and nwankwpa, coman carry your sister ooooooooo
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by anonymuz(m): 2:48pm
So with ordinary 10k u r Rich. Continue your senseless activities.
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by Dollarship(m): 3:03pm
Lol 200naira
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by Keneking: 3:13pm
She resembles Ijele Masquerade with that lip stick
+ Na member for Pst Chris Church for Oregun
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by eaglez(m): 3:15pm
Only in ABA u see something like this ,....... Check out the ATM displaying ABA road.
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by MilesLamar(m): 3:36pm
Lol this one just dey comot from village
GIONEE M5 MINI 4 SALE
http://www.nairaland.com/4127650/gionee-m5-mini-4-sale
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by teesmarth(m): 3:58pm
Lol.
Rich indeed.
With that money that is not enough to eat dinner
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by Ge0grapher(m): 4:00pm
All that money, and yet she couldn't buy a nice lipstick
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by Chommieblaq(f): 4:29pm
The money no reach her buy lipstick?
Why she come dey rub palm oil for mouth na
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by looseweight: 4:31pm
Good for you girl
Do you know that you can cut down your excess body fat using natural methods without any side effect? Check my profile for how
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by joyfavour(f): 4:31pm
rubbish
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by Divay22(f): 4:31pm
Your hustle pay well this time o
Oya take yourself out for a treat
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by Aieboocaar(m): 4:31pm
stupvd fucck
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by cooldipo(m): 4:31pm
what is the value of this post really....it is high time Seun employ 20 Explorer
|Re: Lady Flaunts Money She Withdrew From ATM, Says "I'm A Money Spender" (Pics) by Darkkarma: 4:32pm
So, what value does this post add to the life of an average reader?
