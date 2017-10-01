Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo (6950 Views)

Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Benita Nzeribe, Rita Dominic





http://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/10/throwback-photo-which-of-these.html?m=1 "Girls Cot" 2006:Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Benita Nzeribe, Rita Dominic

Umu ada igbo

? Ini, Jenny, Rita and... 1 Like

I see Genny Ini Rita and what's the other chick name?

rita dominic, genevieve inaji, uche jumbo, ini edo 3 Likes

I remember this movie. One girl i was dating back then was obsessed with it and always vexed for me cos i di :Pdn't always want to join her in watching it.

Beautiful

Genevieve the classy'est and richest of them all

How Time Flies





When the devil was not yet the Head of Nollywood Productions. And oh, there's my all time crush, Rita Dominic.



If only she knows how much I love her.





But I guess it's all good. 3 Likes

Their throw back isn't bad at all. They looked good.

How time flies.

It's a pity that now pride and ego wouldn't let them talk to each other or for some of them even be on the same set with the others

This movie was the business back then. But they all can't be in the same movie anymore today.

