Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo - Celebrities - Nairaland

Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo

Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Dosmay(m): 2:36pm
"Girls Cot" 2006:
Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Benita Nzeribe, Rita Dominic


http://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/10/throwback-photo-which-of-these.html?m=1

Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Dosmay(m): 2:36pm
More Here

http://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/10/throwback-photo-which-of-these.html?m=1 undecided
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Homeboiy(m): 2:37pm
Umu ada igbo
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Mariinee(f): 2:37pm
Ini, Jenny, Rita and...?

1 Like

Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Rokia2(f): 2:37pm
I see Genny Ini Rita and what's the other chick name?
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Gentlevin: 2:42pm
@op did u just type "...Nollywood actress can you identity"? I guess u intended to type " identify".....correct am bro....
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Tamarapetty(f): 2:43pm
rita dominic, genevieve inaji, uche jumbo, ini edo

3 Likes

Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by kay29000(m): 4:55pm
I remember this movie. One girl i was dating back then was obsessed with it and always vexed for me cos i di :Pdn't always want to join her in watching it.
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by tanjeje: 4:55pm
Beautiful
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:55pm
Genevieve the classy'est and richest of them all
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by tstx(m): 4:56pm
How Time Flies
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by delugajackson(m): 4:56pm
grin grin

When the devil was not yet the Head of Nollywood Productions. And oh, there's my all time crush, Rita Dominic.

If only she knows how much I love her.
cry

But I guess it's all good.

3 Likes

Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by sylve11: 4:56pm
very useless thread! cool
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by NoFavors: 4:56pm
yawns
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by pretty16(f): 4:56pm
Their throw back isn't bad at all. They looked good.
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by tstx(m): 4:56pm
BornnAgainChild:
Genevieve the classiest and richest
And yet still single
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by MuahBae: 4:56pm
How time flies.
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by tstx(m): 4:57pm
sylve11:
very useless thread! cool
K
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by blackbeau1(f): 4:57pm
It's a pity that now pride and ego wouldn't let them talk to each other or for some of them even be on the same set with the others
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Thylord(m): 4:57pm
still ugly old bitcchhessss.
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Safiaa(f): 4:57pm
This movie was the business back then. But they all can't be in the same movie anymore today.
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:57pm
sylve11:
very useless thread! cool


Very very
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by tstx(m): 4:57pm
NoFavors:
yawns
Hunger or Boredom?
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:57pm
Safiaa:
This movie was the business back then.


Guess the below is the business now undecided
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by charytea(f): 4:58pm
9ce1
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by tstx(m): 4:58pm
Rokia2:
I see Genny Ini Rita and what's the other chick name?
Jumbo
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by joyfavour(f): 4:58pm
ok ooooo
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:58pm
tstx:
And yet still single


Thats not a crime yet

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by candlewax: 4:59pm
drama queen（s）
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by tstx(m): 4:59pm
Safiaa:
This movie was the business back then. But they all can't be in the same movie anymore today.
No producer can afford to put them all in a movie
Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by pweeryambre: 4:59pm
BornnAgainChild:
Genevieve the classy'est and richest of them all
Nope, Ini Edo is the richest, Rita is classiest, Genevieve is most famous, and Uche is the razziest...

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by laffwitmi: 5:00pm
Genny babe

Atiku's babe

