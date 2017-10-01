₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Dosmay(m): 2:36pm
"Girls Cot" 2006:
Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Benita Nzeribe, Rita Dominic
http://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/10/throwback-photo-which-of-these.html?m=1
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Dosmay(m): 2:36pm
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Homeboiy(m): 2:37pm
Umu ada igbo
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Mariinee(f): 2:37pm
Ini, Jenny, Rita and...?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Rokia2(f): 2:37pm
I see Genny Ini Rita and what's the other chick name?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Gentlevin: 2:42pm
@op did u just type "...Nollywood actress can you identity"? I guess u intended to type " identify".....correct am bro....
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Tamarapetty(f): 2:43pm
rita dominic, genevieve inaji, uche jumbo, ini edo
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by kay29000(m): 4:55pm
I remember this movie. One girl i was dating back then was obsessed with it and always vexed for me cos i di :Pdn't always want to join her in watching it.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by tanjeje: 4:55pm
Beautiful
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:55pm
Genevieve the classy'est and richest of them all
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by tstx(m): 4:56pm
How Time Flies
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by delugajackson(m): 4:56pm
When the devil was not yet the Head of Nollywood Productions. And oh, there's my all time crush, Rita Dominic.
If only she knows how much I love her.
But I guess it's all good.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by sylve11: 4:56pm
very useless thread!
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by NoFavors: 4:56pm
yawns
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by pretty16(f): 4:56pm
Their throw back isn't bad at all. They looked good.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by tstx(m): 4:56pm
BornnAgainChild:And yet still single
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by MuahBae: 4:56pm
How time flies.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by tstx(m): 4:57pm
sylve11:K
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by blackbeau1(f): 4:57pm
It's a pity that now pride and ego wouldn't let them talk to each other or for some of them even be on the same set with the others
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Thylord(m): 4:57pm
still ugly old bitcchhessss.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by Safiaa(f): 4:57pm
This movie was the business back then. But they all can't be in the same movie anymore today.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:57pm
sylve11:
Very very
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by tstx(m): 4:57pm
NoFavors:Hunger or Boredom?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:57pm
Safiaa:
Guess the below is the business now
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by charytea(f): 4:58pm
9ce1
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by tstx(m): 4:58pm
Rokia2:Jumbo
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by joyfavour(f): 4:58pm
ok ooooo
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:58pm
tstx:
Thats not a crime yet
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by candlewax: 4:59pm
drama queen（s）
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by tstx(m): 4:59pm
Safiaa:No producer can afford to put them all in a movie
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by pweeryambre: 4:59pm
BornnAgainChild:Nope, Ini Edo is the richest, Rita is classiest, Genevieve is most famous, and Uche is the razziest...
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic's "Girls Cot" Throwback Photo by laffwitmi: 5:00pm
Genny babe
Atiku's babe
Charley Boy I Feel U (pic) / Pictures As Tuface Idibia Celebrates His 37th Birthday Yesterday / Meet Ramsey Nouah’s Beautiful Wife And Kids!
