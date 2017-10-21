₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by tripleY(m): 3:52pm On Oct 20
LONG term strategic planning is giving the electronic commerce platform, Jumia a heads up against its competition that appears to be shedding weight due to recession. The company’s global chief executive officer (CEO), Jeremy Hodara admitted recently that the company may have not made enough gains in its five years of operating in Nigeria, but because of long term planning, the recession and Forex challenges did not in any way slow down its operations.
According to Hodara, “Nigeria is still where to be. The demand is still here despite the various economic challenges. Agreed, that the Nigerian economy has indeed been very tough in the last 18 months, which has thrown up lots of unpredictable behaviour from the consumers, but we are still ahead and instead of going down, we are recording increasing demands and we are expanding our offerings too.
Despite not being so profitable, we are still investing in the business in various forms. Jumia is a Nigerian company that will be here for another 100 years. We are on the long term. Nigeria is our biggest market. We are not in a hurry to make profit. It took Amazon about 25 years before they could become profitable. But we shall remain consistent, serving the Nigerian economy thoroughly.”
Meanwhile, Hodara also hinted that about 60 of the company’s 15000 vendors across the country would benefit in a soft loan scheme the company was putting in place to boost ecommerce in Nigeria. He disclosed that vendors that have distinguished themselves in terms of professionalism; trust and also have verifiable needs for the loan would be considered so that their businesses will continue to flourish.
He also used the opportunity to intimate on the company’s plans to extend the ‘Black Friday sales to one month instead of the usual two weeks the promotional sales last. He said this was to celebrate Nigerians who have also consistently patronised and kept the company running.
Hodara confessed that Nigeria remained the largest market among the 20 countries Jumia currently has its footprints in Africa. Jumia recorded over eight million customers, who patronized the platform during the ‘Black Friday’ last year, but this year, Jumia is planning to double the figures.
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/how-we-survived-recession-in-nigeria-jumia/
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by rodeo0070(m): 6:40am
Great!
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by froz(m): 7:11am
Hmmmm.
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by Vizboy1: 8:39am
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by brealead: 8:39am
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by Boyooosa(m): 8:39am
Kudos to them!
This is one of the things our leaders should learn from all these progressive business outfits and corporate organisations. While continuity is a challenge for each govt of the day, their inconsistency will never allow anything called legacy to help their successors. Successors always starting afresh, a project that has already been started by a predecessor instead of building on an established platform, and the main problem is that they dont always have adequate and accurate strategic planning not to mention consistent implementation.
Taking their egovt scheme for example, an organisation like (name withheld) handling so so so registration online, will create a website for millions of naira the same thing 'awon omo mi' will conjure for 30k to 300k depending. At the end of the day, you will search all through the website and you will not see where to fill the form nor download a form to fill and submit and they will be telling you to go and register online. Not until you go to their office and beg them with some TIP before they eventually help you to generate a code, is that one an e-government?
Jumia knows that if they try that, their stocks will be named after them.
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by justi4jesu(f): 8:39am
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by Edoi(m): 8:40am
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by tstx(m): 8:40am
Hmm... The man was busy rambling instead of answering the Question "How exactly did you survive the recession..."
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by Vizboy1: 8:41am
justi4jesu:
Justi4jesu Na technology section you suppose dey watin u dey find here
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by kagari: 8:41am
Nice one from jumia
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by sunshineV(m): 8:41am
Oya clap for your sev.
Useless set of people, like say u own Nigeria
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by Phinity318(m): 8:41am
compare jumia and amazon @ ur own.....xxxxx
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by castrol180(m): 8:41am
The damages caused by recession on many individuals are yet to be settled and while many may not even be able to overcome it for the rest of their lives. Recession was ushered in by a particular political party and its government...therefore such party and their members would never be forgotten for the deeds they unleashed on the economy.
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by Akinaukwa: 8:43am
That is what happens when you harness the best materials and place them at strategic managerial positions where they make use of their thinking faculties to keep the business moving.
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by Flashh: 8:44am
You survived, because you increased your products price abnormally, like say na we do una.
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by kay29000(m): 8:45am
Nigeria will always be a great country to do business, recession or not.
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by PUSH1(m): 8:45am
Nonesense
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by Titto93(m): 8:47am
As if recession has ended.
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by Erotex(m): 8:48am
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by SurePresident: 8:49am
Jumia, the indian Company is doing so well because we don't aprreciate our Nigerian ones. Colonial metality.
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by Pennyamadi(m): 8:51am
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by NCP: 8:51am
Ok naa
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by Quality20(m): 8:51am
Thanks to d economic team of PMB. They managed well in d face of dwindling economic fortunes and massive looting/ plundering of d treasury by PDP guys esp under GEJ.Una try o jare
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by Lomprico2: 8:57am
castrol180:
Is the recession over? because nothing don come down for market oh! Forex still high.
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by Lomprico2: 8:57am
Quality20:
Stale!
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by Ugoeze2016: 8:57am
Erotex:
Happy birthday to you. Many happy returns. Long life, prosperous years and divine protection today and always.
Have fun
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by fuckerstard: 8:57am
Lomprico2:
You dey mind them.
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by emmabest2000(m): 9:01am
Survived what ?
Una mumu never done abi ?
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by kmcutez(f): 9:09am
Now that I just started shopping on their site, they are beginning to make mouth. Make them no make me vex o. Lol
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by omoadeleye(m): 9:11am
And by relieving the work of their workers
And by hiking the price of some substandard products
|Re: How We Survived Recession In Nigeria – Jumia by olamil34(m): 9:11am
http://www.quickfinda.com/ compare prices from different stores
