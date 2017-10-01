₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 4:07pm
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Friday said Nigerians did not protest when the present administration increased the pump price of petrol to N145 per litre because of the trust they have in President Muhammadu Buhari.
Adesina stated this on his Twitter handle, @femadesina, in apparent response to a statement credited to former President Goodluck Jonathan that those who criticised him for leaving the pump price of fuel at N87 are not speaking out now that his successor had jerked up the price to N143.
The presidential spokesman said the difference between the two scenarios painted by the former President was trust.
“When petrol went to N145 under PMB, Nigerians held their peace, unlike when they shut the country in 2012. The difference is trust. Simple,” Adesina tweeted.
Jonathan’s administration had in 2012 increased fuel price from N67 to N97 per litre but reduced it to N87 in January 2015.
Speaking on Thursday when a chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Tunde Adeniran, visited him, the former President had expressed surprise that those who criticised his moves on fuel price had remained silent under Buhari.
“My government was severely criticised for increasing the pump price of petroleum from N67 to N97 at a time that global crude price was going for over $100.
“The pump price was later reduced to N87 when the price of crude oil dropped and they attacked us that it was supposed to be lower.
“Those who criticised my administration are not talking again now that the global crude oil is about $53 per barrel and the pump price of petrol is N143,” Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan’s spokesman, had quoted him as saying in a statement.
http://punchng.com/nigerians-trust-buhari-presidents-aide-replies-jonathan/
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by exposition: 4:08pm
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by SportBlogger: 4:12pm
Trust In Nigeria
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by Paperwhite(m): 4:12pm
Buhari,Adeshina cum APC will really fool themselves to keep the grandeur delusion that Nigerians are happy with this government.Nigerians are just waiting for 2019 to do the needful.Meanwhile anyone who keep faith with this wicked set of people is eternally doomed.Femi Adeshina should know that being in the corridor of power is transient.
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by dodelight(m): 4:18pm
Actually, he meant Nigerians 'Trusted' Buhari
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 4:20pm
dodelight:
past tense right?
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by OnankpaBa(m): 4:22pm
that was then o. Even me when support am now sef dey vex
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by OnankpaBa(m): 4:22pm
Paperwhite:
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by clevvermind(m): 4:27pm
ONLY ZOMBIES WILL TRUST A PRESIDENT AS BUHARI.
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 4:34pm
clevvermind:
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by dodelight(m): 4:40pm
DONSMITH123:Yeah
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by vedaxcool(m): 4:53pm
Ineffectual Buffoon knew 1 trillion naira got stolen due to subsidy yet rather than prosecuete tge thieves he turned his anger on ordinary nigerians. No one trust king of thieves and ineffectual buffoon..
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 4:58pm
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by brainpulse: 5:31pm
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by MrPresident1: 5:32pm
We trust baba, God bless baba
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by ceezarhh(m): 5:32pm
"trust" now has a new meaning...
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by Alao96(m): 5:32pm
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by XXLDICK(m): 5:33pm
vedaxcool:You have never critizied Buhari, why?
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by itsIYKE(m): 5:33pm
Afonja Muslims trust buhari
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by Jamiubond009(m): 5:33pm
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 5:33pm
yes sir....we trust buhari to turn nigeria to cape verde.in buhari we trust.
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by Edu3Again: 5:33pm
Trust which Buhari, the same one who budgeted billions to state clinic and never bothered going there, instead went to London to spend the South hard earned foreign exchange?
OR
Is it the one that has Lai Mohammed as its infomation minister?
if its the same Buhari forget it
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by DIKEnaWAR: 5:33pm
Two things I have observed about Femi Adesina; he has no brain and shame.
He surendered both to Buhari the day he was given his letter of appointment and his wife and kids cannot advise him.
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by laffwitmi: 5:33pm
Yes we trust babe..
Baba Oyoyo.
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by Eazybay(m): 5:34pm
NIGERIANS are weary jare. No strength for plenty talk.
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by Promismike(m): 5:34pm
Yes Nigerians trusted Buhari and he betrayed that trust.
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by Built2last: 5:35pm
Let us tell Femi and his pay masters where we are
For Buhari must go 2019 Like
For Buhari Continuity Share
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by Dandsome: 5:35pm
I weak.
People just didn't like Jonathan mostly because of tribalism.
Most of the things leveled against him were just lies
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by erico2k2(m): 5:35pm
vedaxcool:oh you think the subsidy don stop? if you do then your case far nah these guys bellow cook you
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by STARGREEN(m): 5:35pm
As if he himself sincerely trust him.
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by asawanathegreat(m): 5:35pm
Na only u and lai mohammed trust Bubu. Count me out.
|Re: "Nigerians Trust Buhari" - Femi Adesina Replies Jonathan by netflicks: 5:35pm
See mouth..No be only trust
