Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja



The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Friday said Nigerians did not protest when the present administration increased the pump price of petrol to N145 per litre because of the trust they have in President Muhammadu Buhari.



Adesina stated this on his Twitter handle, @femadesina, in apparent response to a statement credited to former President Goodluck Jonathan that those who criticised him for leaving the pump price of fuel at N87 are not speaking out now that his successor had jerked up the price to N143.



The presidential spokesman said the difference between the two scenarios painted by the former President was trust.



“When petrol went to N145 under PMB, Nigerians held their peace, unlike when they shut the country in 2012. The difference is trust. Simple,” Adesina tweeted.



Jonathan’s administration had in 2012 increased fuel price from N67 to N97 per litre but reduced it to N87 in January 2015.



Speaking on Thursday when a chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Tunde Adeniran, visited him, the former President had expressed surprise that those who criticised his moves on fuel price had remained silent under Buhari.



“My government was severely criticised for increasing the pump price of petroleum from N67 to N97 at a time that global crude price was going for over $100.



“The pump price was later reduced to N87 when the price of crude oil dropped and they attacked us that it was supposed to be lower.



“Those who criticised my administration are not talking again now that the global crude oil is about $53 per barrel and the pump price of petrol is N143,” Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan’s spokesman, had quoted him as saying in a statement.





OK na







Buhari,Adeshina cum APC will really fool themselves to keep the grandeur delusion that Nigerians are happy with this government.Nigerians are just waiting for 2019 to do the needful.Meanwhile anyone who keep faith with this wicked set of people is eternally doomed.Femi Adeshina should know that being in the corridor of power is transient. 13 Likes

Actually, he meant Nigerians 'Trusted' Buhari 5 Likes

dodelight:

Actually, he meant Nigerians 'Trusted' Buhari

past tense right? past tense right? 4 Likes

that was then o. Even me when support am now sef dey vex 4 Likes

Paperwhite:

Buhari,Adeshina cum APC will really fool themselves to keep the grandeur delusion that Nigerians are happy with this government.Nigerians are just waiting for 2019 to do the needful.Meanwhile anyone who keep faith with this wicked set of people is eternally doomed.Femi Adeshina should know that being in the corridor of power is transient.

ONLY ZOMBIES WILL TRUST A PRESIDENT AS BUHARI. 7 Likes

clevvermind:

ONLY ZOMBIES WILL TRUST A PRESIDENT AS BUHARI.

DONSMITH123:



past tense right? Yeah Yeah

Ineffectual Buffoon knew 1 trillion naira got stolen due to subsidy yet rather than prosecuete tge thieves he turned his anger on ordinary nigerians. No one trust king of thieves and ineffectual buffoon..

lalasticlala

The truth 1 Like

We trust baba, God bless baba 1 Like

"trust" now has a new meaning... 3 Likes

SportBlogger:

vedaxcool:

Ineffectual Buffoon knew 1 trillion naira got stolen due to subsidy yet rather than prosecuete tge thieves he turned his anger on ordinary nigerians. No one trust king of thieves and ineffectual buffoon.. You have never critizied Buhari, why? You have never critizied Buhari, why? 4 Likes

Afonja Muslims trust buhari

yes sir....we trust buhari to turn nigeria to cape verde.in buhari we trust. 1 Like





OR



Is it the one that has Lai Mohammed as its infomation minister?



if its the same Buhari forget it Trust which Buhari, the same one who budgeted billions to state clinic and never bothered going there, instead went to London to spend the South hard earned foreign exchange?ORIs it the one that has Lai Mohammed as its infomation minister?if its the same Buhari forget it 1 Like

Two things I have observed about Femi Adesina; he has no brain and shame.



He surendered both to Buhari the day he was given his letter of appointment and his wife and kids cannot advise him. 5 Likes

Yes we trust babe..





Baba Oyoyo.

NIGERIANS are weary jare. No strength for plenty talk.

Yes Nigerians trusted Buhari and he betrayed that trust. 1 Like

Let us tell Femi and his pay masters where we are



For Buhari must go 2019 Like



For Buhari Continuity Share 2 Likes 1 Share

I weak.



People just didn't like Jonathan mostly because of tribalism.



Most of the things leveled against him were just lies 4 Likes

vedaxcool:

Ineffectual Buffoon knew 1 trillion naira got stolen due to subsidy yet rather than prosecuete tge thieves he turned his anger on ordinary nigerians. No one trust king of thieves and ineffectual buffoon.. oh you think the subsidy don stop? if you do then your case far nah these guys bellow cook you oh you think the subsidy don stop? if you do then your case far nah these guys bellow cook you 1 Like

As if he himself sincerely trust him.

Na only u and lai mohammed trust Bubu. Count me out. 1 Like