Hundreds of guests at the HAYAT Foundation Launch Dinner on October 4, 2017 were impressed at the State Executive and his pretty wife as they showed off their son, who is physically challenged and suffers from Cerebral Palsy. The Hayat Foundation is an initiative of the First Lady with the objective of addressing the needs of Special and other less privileged kids.





The First Family attracted the admiration of all as they doted on the boy who is a split image of his dad. All dressed in the same attire, the boy, who is on the wheel-chair was the cynosure of eyes throughout the duration of the event. Governor Bello also proved to be a romantic husband as he openly showered his wife with love which she responded to—they hugged, they kissed and held hands.





Present at the event, which was broadcast live to millions of Nigerians were, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, (who was absent and delivered her message via a video) Hon, Minister of Labour Chief Chris Ngige, Chief Dele Momodu Representative from Mrs Aisha Buhari, Representative from United Nation and other prominent Nigerians. Entertainers present were AY comedian, Timi Dakolo, and a host of others.



However, speaking in an interview, Aminat Bello encouraged parents with Special needs not to give up. According to her, no matter the challenges, the stigmatization and discrimination encountered, with a good education and adequate care for children with special needs, there is light at the end of the tunnel.



“I live on my son everyday I cherish him and love him so much,” she said.

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/gov-bello-and-wife-show-their-disabled-son





Is that why he can't pay salary? Idiot. 7 Likes

Is that why he can't pay salary? Idiot.

This Yoruba moniker

IPOB terrorists are brainless pigs.

Is that why he can't pay salary? Idiot.

Kogi state polytechnic lecturers are on strike over unpaid salaries.



He is owing the University lecturers salary from July, another strike is looming from the University after 6months of it being shut down by a strike action in February. Kogi state polytechnic lecturers are on strike over unpaid salaries.He is owing the University lecturers salary from July, another strike is looming from the University after 6months of it being shut down by a strike action in February. 5 Likes

Kogi state polytechnic lecturers are on strike over unpaid salaries.



So? How am I involved?

So? How am I involved?

What a courage!!!, other governors would hide theirs from public view.God will surely remember you. the days of miracles are not over yet. 5 Likes

Lalasticlala this deserved FP

Kogi state polytechnic lecturers are on strike over unpaid salaries.



Is he Yahaya Bello?





Most of us didn't know Yahaya Bello's 'mumuism' was in his DNA.



They should put the son up for adoption or hide him in the closet.

Or maybe he is as daft as Dino says. Most of us didn't know Yahaya Bello's 'mumuism' was in his DNA.They should put the son up for adoption or hide him in the closet.Or maybe he is as daft as Dino says.

Family love..... Others would rather hide their special needs children inside the house while going out or never speak of them. I love his spirit 1 Like 1 Share

One would have thought that someone with a child like this would understand the sufferings of people and not owe them what is rightfully theirs.





But unfortunately, that is not the case.



He has succeeded in making many people financially challenged. 3 Likes

Nigeria.... A country with all the ingredients to cook but dying from starvation...... 1 Like 1 Share

God would help the child get some healing

The rich also cry, i am sure that boy might hv been born abroad, but fate turns out this way for him, another of his age might hv been born in a tradomedical house, and he is healthy, strong and brainy. Indeed God is unquestionation in His sovereign ways.

Mtcheeeeeew. After using his son as ritual for political gains, he is now seeking accolades 2 Likes 1 Share

I wanted to quote u n say IBiobio pipo like sex ooo.....

And den I saw ur dp





I wanted to quote u n say IBiobio pipo like sex ooo.....And den I saw ur dp

I wanted to quote u n say IBiobio pipo like sex ooo.....

And den I saw ur dp





Soft work, it's der work

Soft work, it's der work I dey tells u



she jst pack bobby for dp



and she no too gt face ooo I dey tells ushe jst pack bobby for dpand she no too gt face ooo









to the topic...nice picture except that he hasn't paid salaries...I don't even know who's worse between this yahaya and my ortom wheelbarrow...like for Orton share for yahaya

I wanted to quote u n say IBiobio pipo like sex ooo.....

And den I saw ur dp





go away with your toothpick kini

The rich also cry, i am sure that boy might hv been born abroad, but fate turns out this way for him, another of his age might hv been born in a tradomedical house, and he is healthy, strong and brainy. Indeed God is unquestionation in His sovereign ways.

Born abroad and born in a trad home?

What is wrong with you guys self? victim and poverty mentality everywere Born abroad and born in a trad home?What is wrong with you guys self? victim and poverty mentality everywere

I dey tells u



she jst pack bobby for dp



na man face she get

Most of us didn't know Yahaya Bello's 'mumuism' was in his DNA.



They should put the son up for adoption or hide him in the closet.

Or maybe he is as daft as Dino says.

How low you could go, the fact that people read your post ,laugh over it and move on doesn't mean you should be inconsiderate when making comment on a matter as sensitive as this. I guess you are either a young boy/girl but know that someday you will be a father/mother. I pray you don't experience something like this.

Most of us didn't know Yahaya Bello's 'mumuism' was in his DNA.



They should put the son up for adoption or hide him in the closet.

Or maybe he is as daft as Dino says.

You have just shown it....its certified...you are a big fool....

Yes....an IDIOT.That what you....its very clear....



For this nonsense that you just vomited;palsy will be in your life and that of your generation.

You have just shown it....its certified...you are a big fool....Yes....an IDIOT.That what you....its very clear....For this nonsense that you just vomited;palsy will be in your life and that of your generation.IDIOT

Is this deformation a sign of wealth to come?









A large percentage of the rich has 1 in their home.

go away with your toothpick kini

tank U





na ur fellow nak.ed dey disgrace hersef for Abj so







wit ur man face n fallen olympus

Just speechless

please ask him.....u very funny lol