₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,805 members, 3,865,235 topics. Date: Saturday, 21 October 2017 at 01:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured (14724 Views)
|Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by ibibiofirstlady(f): 8:46pm On Oct 20
The Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello and his wife, Mrs Aminat Bello, have earned more accolades from Nigerians than they would have from any election.
Hundreds of guests at the HAYAT Foundation Launch Dinner on October 4, 2017 were impressed at the State Executive and his pretty wife as they showed off their son, who is physically challenged and suffers from Cerebral Palsy. The Hayat Foundation is an initiative of the First Lady with the objective of addressing the needs of Special and other less privileged kids.
The First Family attracted the admiration of all as they doted on the boy who is a split image of his dad. All dressed in the same attire, the boy, who is on the wheel-chair was the cynosure of eyes throughout the duration of the event. Governor Bello also proved to be a romantic husband as he openly showered his wife with love which she responded to—they hugged, they kissed and held hands.
Present at the event, which was broadcast live to millions of Nigerians were, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, (who was absent and delivered her message via a video) Hon, Minister of Labour Chief Chris Ngige, Chief Dele Momodu Representative from Mrs Aisha Buhari, Representative from United Nation and other prominent Nigerians. Entertainers present were AY comedian, Timi Dakolo, and a host of others.
However, speaking in an interview, Aminat Bello encouraged parents with Special needs not to give up. According to her, no matter the challenges, the stigmatization and discrimination encountered, with a good education and adequate care for children with special needs, there is light at the end of the tunnel.
“I live on my son everyday I cherish him and love him so much,” she said.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/gov-bello-and-wife-show-their-disabled-son
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by python1: 8:48pm On Oct 20
Is that why he can't pay salary? Idiot.
7 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by Isokowadoo: 8:49pm On Oct 20
python1:
This Yoruba moniker
8 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by python1: 8:51pm On Oct 20
Isokowadoo:IPOB terrorists are brainless pigs.
7 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by kennygee(f): 8:51pm On Oct 20
python1:
Kogi state polytechnic lecturers are on strike over unpaid salaries.
He is owing the University lecturers salary from July, another strike is looming from the University after 6months of it being shut down by a strike action in February.
5 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by python1: 8:53pm On Oct 20
kennygee:So? How am I involved?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by extralargehead(m): 8:53pm On Oct 20
What a courage!!!, other governors would hide theirs from public view.God will surely remember you. the days of miracles are not over yet.
5 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by ibibiofirstlady(f): 9:00pm On Oct 20
Lalasticlala this deserved FP
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by ibibiofirstlady(f): 9:01pm On Oct 20
kennygee:Is he Yahaya Bello?
1 Like
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by NwaAmaikpe: 10:31pm On Oct 20
Most of us didn't know Yahaya Bello's 'mumuism' was in his DNA.
They should put the son up for adoption or hide him in the closet.
Or maybe he is as daft as Dino says.
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by Emmy9ite(m): 10:32pm On Oct 20
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by cashlurd(m): 10:33pm On Oct 20
Family love..... Others would rather hide their special needs children inside the house while going out or never speak of them. I love his spirit
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by oseka101(m): 10:33pm On Oct 20
.
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by eleojo23: 10:33pm On Oct 20
One would have thought that someone with a child like this would understand the sufferings of people and not owe them what is rightfully theirs.
But unfortunately, that is not the case.
He has succeeded in making many people financially challenged.
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by oseka101(m): 10:35pm On Oct 20
Nigeria.... A country with all the ingredients to cook but dying from starvation......
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by aolawale025: 10:35pm On Oct 20
God would help the child get some healing
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by deolu2000(m): 10:37pm On Oct 20
The rich also cry, i am sure that boy might hv been born abroad, but fate turns out this way for him, another of his age might hv been born in a tradomedical house, and he is healthy, strong and brainy. Indeed God is unquestionation in His sovereign ways.
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by mccoy47(m): 10:38pm On Oct 20
Mtcheeeeeew. After using his son as ritual for political gains, he is now seeking accolades
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by oshe11(m): 10:39pm On Oct 20
ibibiofirstlady:I wanted to quote u n say IBiobio pipo like sex ooo.....
And den I saw ur dp
1 Like
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by oviejnr(m): 10:44pm On Oct 20
oshe11:Soft work, it's der work
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by oshe11(m): 10:46pm On Oct 20
oviejnr:I dey tells u
she jst pack bobby for dp
and she no too gt face ooo
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by DONADAMS(m): 10:49pm On Oct 20
free space on FP and I wasn't informed
to the topic...nice picture except that he hasn't paid salaries...I don't even know who's worse between this yahaya and my ortom wheelbarrow...like for Orton share for yahaya
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by ibibiofirstlady(f): 10:51pm On Oct 20
oshe11:go away with your toothpick kini
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by munas: 10:51pm On Oct 20
deolu2000:
Born abroad and born in a trad home?
What is wrong with you guys self? victim and poverty mentality everywere
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by Dirkcoyt: 10:51pm On Oct 20
oshe11:na man face she get
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by jumzzy448: 10:51pm On Oct 20
NwaAmaikpe:
How low you could go, the fact that people read your post ,laugh over it and move on doesn't mean you should be inconsiderate when making comment on a matter as sensitive as this. I guess you are either a young boy/girl but know that someday you will be a father/mother. I pray you don't experience something like this.
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by munas: 10:54pm On Oct 20
NwaAmaikpe:
You have just shown it....its certified...you are a big fool....
Yes....an IDIOT.That what you....its very clear....
For this nonsense that you just vomited;palsy will be in your life and that of your generation.
IDIOT
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by xreal: 10:54pm On Oct 20
Is this deformation a sign of wealth to come?
A large percentage of the rich has 1 in their home.
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by oshe11(m): 10:57pm On Oct 20
ibibiofirstlady:
tank U
na ur fellow nak.ed dey disgrace hersef for Abj so
wit ur man face n fallen olympus
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by lelvlin(m): 10:57pm On Oct 20
Just speechless
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by ajimotoke(m): 10:59pm On Oct 20
python1:please ask him.....u very funny lol
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello's Son With Cerebral Palsy Pictured by seunowa(f): 11:01pm On Oct 20
NwaAmaikpe:
Now I believe ipobs are brainlesss pig..what u said is noted and I pray earnestly it hit back in hundred fold in the nearest future so dat u can feel d pain of those living with it..Amen
Landlocked Biafra Will Be An Economic Hell On Earth. / Ohanaeze To APC - Field Igbo Presidential Candidate, / Dear Seun, Your "Rule 9" Is Against Social Justice And Democratic Tenet
Viewing this topic: skybird1, consultancy(m), Wolexyoshi, Unbeliever(m), josephobaro(m), ooluwatobi(m), icedfire(m), olu4life(m), Shawls, sirjomore(m), kka2007(m), ProWalker, babstope05, uzicuzy(m), Daddyzee, CMrecords and 25 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16