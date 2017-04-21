Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Tinubu’s Radio Continental Changes Name To Max Fm (photos) (8998 Views)

Lagos popular radio station, Radio Continental owned by Bola Tinubu has been renamed to Max Fm.



According to our source, the change will also reflect in the station’s content as it will henceforth become primarily, a music station.



To this end, the station will drop all its talk programs for music and news.



The changes, according to investigation ,came about as a result of the management ‘s belief that music draws traffic to a radio station more.



The change of name event is currently going at Balmoral Convention Centre, Ahmadu Bello Way Victoria Island, Lagos.



who says they can't play music and host talk shows? even MTV have got talk shows. the message was simple, stop criticizing the government or we shut u down, in fact don't host any talk shows, just play music. 22 Likes 1 Share







Jagaban has left them to operate on their own, so they need to restrategise if dem wan survive.

Nice concept, that's gonna be unique...

Oya nah



They will switch back to campaign fm sooner again; 2019 is not far. 7 Likes 1 Share

this people don finish this country well God dey

I would rather stick to Kennis fm, music from d start, not dis one looking for traffic up and dan 10 Likes

To all the APC members suffering in silence yet can't complain because of party loyalty, accept our heartfelt condolences. 39 Likes 2 Shares

Do How's Buhari involved in this.... 1 Like

Theifnubu 1 Like

LasgidiOnline:

Hope its not rumour again ooo

I will never listen to the station as far as its owned by Tinubu 3 Likes

What's the essence of changing name when they'd be folding up in a bit?

TVC should be next.





I'd love to see that their arrogant, ass-licking Head of News Babajide Otitoju humbled. What's the essence of changing name when they'd be folding up in a bit?TVC should be next.I'd love to see that their arrogant, ass-licking Head of News Babajide Otitoju humbled. 7 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is working...

(Part of the change) 3 Likes

that's all Everyone must experience this changethat's all 3 Likes

Meanwhile 17 Likes 3 Shares

for the fans of Murphy IJEMBA, d radio paparazzi dat was formerly wit BRILA FM u can check in the new station, Max Fm 2 Likes

Tinubu self need a change of name + a change of heart. ... After pushing us into one chance. 4 Likes

It is an open secret that all politicians steal. But what can you do? Has complaining ever solved the problem? Can a revolution solve our problem? What if we all boycott these politicians? They are human and desire to be respected.

What if we all unite and withdraw support from the ruling class? What if our citizens are united to handle things

MaxFM. Better..... The former name be like restaurant cuisine. Samosa and radio Continental with lasagna garnished with arabian sauce...... Bon appetit 7 Likes

we all know y the sudden change...freedom of speech in my country is very cheap bt freedom after speech am afriad i cant guarantee u...welcome to CHANGE! 7 Likes





Just tuned in and confirmed this.



A tiny voice shouted

102.3! MAX FM! Perhaps the earlier thread where FFK alleged Buhari after his own kinsmen might not be far from the truth.Just tuned in and confirmed this.A tiny voice shouted102.3! MAX FM! 8 Likes





Bubu the elephant left the other jona elephant in fighting, now focusing on making fresh, multicolored grass inside his garden to suffer by going head to head with the JAGBATLION!

Ha! Why now,radio continental has made a banging name na,am sure Ashiwaju always has something better to offer. Kudos!