



If the governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode were to visit this community which houses the amazing Ibeshe Island, then he would see the problems of the community dwellers and the amazing potentials this island holds.



I was joined by another Nairalander;Ednut1 to do a documentary of the community on the 20th of September 2017 to capture the events and timelines and what I have below for you is pitiable as well as fascinating.



The Ibeshe community, if nurtured properly by the Lagos State Government could birth an amazing location for solving the rising congestion within the Lagos metropolis, albeit this is only if the pitiable plights of the residents and indigenes are properly looked into and lasting solutions provided to the community.



A community with the following potentials must definitely not be overlooked by the Lagos State government.



Problems the community is currently facing:



1. The large river surrounding the community has potentials for different types of aquatic life that could be a means of revenue generation to the State.



2. The Ibeshe community has an amazing beach which serves as a perfect tourist destination for both locals and foreigners.



This will be a massive income generation for the State government, if they are on the lookout for alternative revenue generation, provided all challenges are looked into and effective solutions provided. Challenges like:



1. Lack of electricity, challenges with the PHCN district officers supervising electricity in the community.



2. Lack of a proper health center - In a ward that has over nine densely populated settlements in the state; Ibeshe, Ibeshe-Beach, Ibasa, Imore, Ilashe, Okun -Ilashe, Igbo-osun, Igbo-Eseyere and Okun-Ilashe and other riverine communities within that axis have to struggle with just one basic health centre.



3. Insecurity challenges the community faces ( this community could be a bane for kidnappers if proper security measures are not put in place by the Lagos State government).



4. With the increasing population due to child birth and migration, a community that has just one primary and secondary school will need more so that residents of the Ibeshe community and those in the upper land would use for their wards education.



The documentary video and picture will show all that is needed. Enough to get the Lagos State government to action!



The Ibeshe community is a gold mine, and a community which seemed to have been forgotten by the Lagos State government.



Enjoy:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5IZEg3zUZNc



