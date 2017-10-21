₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,045 members, 3,866,112 topics. Date: Saturday, 21 October 2017 at 02:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's (8089 Views)
|Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by deturla(m): 6:43am
The Ibeshe Community can be said to be an Island on its own. Depending practically on themselves to fashion out ways to enjoy the means to sustenance and livelihood. In a community where there is obvious lack of basic social amenities like a proper health centre and access roads, it can be said that residents of the community struggle for everything that was expected to be provided by the Lagos state government.
If the governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode were to visit this community which houses the amazing Ibeshe Island, then he would see the problems of the community dwellers and the amazing potentials this island holds.
I was joined by another Nairalander;Ednut1 to do a documentary of the community on the 20th of September 2017 to capture the events and timelines and what I have below for you is pitiable as well as fascinating.
The Ibeshe community, if nurtured properly by the Lagos State Government could birth an amazing location for solving the rising congestion within the Lagos metropolis, albeit this is only if the pitiable plights of the residents and indigenes are properly looked into and lasting solutions provided to the community.
A community with the following potentials must definitely not be overlooked by the Lagos State government.
Problems the community is currently facing:
1. The large river surrounding the community has potentials for different types of aquatic life that could be a means of revenue generation to the State.
2. The Ibeshe community has an amazing beach which serves as a perfect tourist destination for both locals and foreigners.
This will be a massive income generation for the State government, if they are on the lookout for alternative revenue generation, provided all challenges are looked into and effective solutions provided. Challenges like:
1. Lack of electricity, challenges with the PHCN district officers supervising electricity in the community.
2. Lack of a proper health center - In a ward that has over nine densely populated settlements in the state; Ibeshe, Ibeshe-Beach, Ibasa, Imore, Ilashe, Okun -Ilashe, Igbo-osun, Igbo-Eseyere and Okun-Ilashe and other riverine communities within that axis have to struggle with just one basic health centre.
3. Insecurity challenges the community faces ( this community could be a bane for kidnappers if proper security measures are not put in place by the Lagos State government).
4. With the increasing population due to child birth and migration, a community that has just one primary and secondary school will need more so that residents of the Ibeshe community and those in the upper land would use for their wards education.
The documentary video and picture will show all that is needed. Enough to get the Lagos State government to action!
The Ibeshe community is a gold mine, and a community which seemed to have been forgotten by the Lagos State government.
Enjoy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5IZEg3zUZNc
http://deedeesblog.com/we-are-on-our-own-documentary-of-ibeshe-island-lagos-state/
3 Likes
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by deturla(m): 6:52am
More pictures....
1. A friend I met at Ibeshe
2. The only basic school in Ibeshe
3. The Ibeshe Community interior
2 Likes
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by Fxmanager(m): 6:55am
Okay.
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by deturla(m): 6:56am
More pictures....
4. People living on the Ibeshe Beach
5. I don't know how they got there
6. Sunset on the Beach
http://deedeesblog.com/we-are-on-our-own-documentary-of-ibeshe-island-lagos-state/
2 Likes
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by hotspec(m): 7:24am
Dtz OK. even people living in Paris and London have their own problems too.
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:36am
Make sense
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by davide470(m): 8:18am
...and you people did not call me..
You and Ednut1
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by ednut1(m): 8:28am
davide470:no vex sir
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by deturla(m): 8:36am
davide470:
No vex buddy, another trip coming.
I'd invite you and Lalasticlala.
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by deturla(m): 8:39am
ednut1:
Guy share more pictures nah?
Na only two you get?
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by davide470(m): 8:40am
deturla:I will definitely attend.
Lala is in the East, with his Igbo brothers.
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by deturla(m): 8:45am
davide470:
He is Ibo?
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by Jamean(f): 11:02am
I want
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by mayo47(m): 11:07am
davide470:
Chief!! i sent u a message on LinkedIn
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by dominique(f): 11:09am
Too many island communities in Lagos, I'm hearing of this for the first time.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by aleeyus(m): 12:00pm
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by Ositajustice01: 12:01pm
Good oldies
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by alexistaiwo: 12:02pm
Even the best cities in the world have slums
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by Drabeey(m): 12:02pm
alexistaiwo:
what is this one saying.....
meanwhile...
AMBODE IS OUR CHIOCE
#AMBO2019
AMBODE LO LE SE
Drabeey was HERE
1 Like
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by jonadaft: 12:03pm
Msteeeeeeeewu
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by passyhansome(m): 12:04pm
LOVE THE BEACH SAND
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by takenadoh: 12:04pm
Some ome should watch and tell me, Im waiting for TSTV to start watching such.
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by GentleYoung(m): 12:06pm
Awesome
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by makdcash(m): 12:07pm
Some part of lagos are just nothing to write about...poor i must say
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by BakireBulmaker: 12:13pm
My grandpa once lived there.
Boats were the only means of reaching the area.
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by driand(m): 12:14pm
Known facts
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by dabossman(m): 12:20pm
Wow. I visited this place in 2008. Looks like not much has changed.
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by kay29000(m): 12:28pm
hMM
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by Sleemy4shizzle(m): 12:29pm
Hello...... Poster..... I once stayed dere for a while Buh I had to leave dere....... It's a nice place.... Buh if only there was a bridge to link it to Ijegun ( mainland)....... Then u don't even need to remind the govt...... The rate at which the place would develop would amaze you guys...... So don't ask for electricity or health centers........ Just plead with them to build a bridge.... Dats all....... U would see dat all other amenities would follow
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by Lagosfinder(m): 12:30pm
Ibese island we reign in not too distant time. Because the area is a goldmine
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by olanrewaju99(m): 12:30pm
Is there a beach in ibeshe?
|Re: Amazing Documentary Of Ibeshe Island, Lagos State By Thephotoblogger's by deturla(m): 12:33pm
Sleemy4shizzle:
Is the Lagos State government ready to do that?
Opinion : 6 Ways Accidents Can Be Reduced In Nigeria / Assumed Legalized Bribery By The Nigerian Immigration At Mm Airport / Information On Yankari Games Reserve
Viewing this topic: nawahoo(m), Bullhari007(m), lozanni(m), Akinkanju67(m), martin22, Okey80, MaziOmenuko, uzo4real(m), shawnflo(m), samafooo(m), polymath9ja(m), alinho60(m), taryour(f), miftpulse, praisecity(m), Udengs25, WhoBeThisMan, deturla(m), oladman(m), tonyimadu, Punchlines, Abbycite(m), ttemmi(m), joeferrari(m), vicovico(m), luxury0701(f), RingimKabir(m), igwegeorgiano(m), idnole4(m), acesoul(m), realtemi(m), 1stCitizen, ZirdoRoray(m), NnamdiN, olubams and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21