|Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Factfinder1(f): 8:48am On Oct 21
Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, has created a ministry to punish “rats” who make use of the cyberspace to attack his government.
Appointed as Head of this new Cyber Security, Threat Detection, and Mitigation Ministry is Patrick Chinamasa who is a former Finance minister.
Zimbabweans have joked about the development, claiming Chinamasa’s appointment makes him the “Minister of WhatsApp and Facebook”.
However, Chinamasa’s first job, it seems, is to get rid of, or regulate the use of Whatsapp and Facebook, raising serious concerns over freedom of expression, access to information and a clampdown on social media messaging.
Zimbabwe actually did, in fact, issue new rules on using WhatsApp, in the country. The rules order groups to be registered and for the administrator of the group to have government level clearance.
It can be argued that Mugabe issued these new rules in order to tone down the rate of inflation in the country via rumors but one can’t but wonder if it isn’t to maintain Mugabe’s 37-year reign, so he could clinch another victory in 2018 presidential elections.
Source: http://ogashub.com.ng/mugabe-appoints-minister-whatsapp-facebook-zimbabwe/
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Antonblack(m): 8:50am On Oct 21
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by kunlesufyan(m): 8:55am On Oct 21
Nigeria has hope!!
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by SweetJoystick(m): 8:57am On Oct 21
Kai! Who cursed African countries and her leaders?
Oh it's a misleading headline. Cyber Security, threat detection and mitigation ministry.
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by cyndy1000(f): 9:08am On Oct 21
LOL!..... if this man does in power de whole country would will celebrate him for donkey years.
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by TheHistorian(m): 4:26pm
In view of the recent human manufactured propaganda one reads on Whatsapp,facebook and social media(in general) daily,this "might" actually worth commendation if given a thorough review and re-thought.
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by fabulousfortune(m): 4:27pm
Okoroawusa can as well give him a statue in dat pit hole called Imo state den this is a milestone achievement
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by GeneralOjukwu: 4:27pm
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by zlantanfan: 4:27pm
That moment you imagine the intelligence level of an average Zimbabwe citizen if Mugabe can be it's only option for years
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Built2last: 4:27pm
Only in Africa
Before you criticise him remember our oga here wanted to pass social media control laws that may have led to a formation of intelligence crack team to arrest and prosecute you when you criticise him but for the outright rejection of that move by Nigerians.
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by benuejosh(m): 4:27pm
He deserves a statue.
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by oshe11(m): 4:27pm
I see Buhari doing same
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by ourchoice(m): 4:28pm
Enough of recycled old politicians to continue to ruin our future as Nigerian youths.
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Generalkaycee(m): 4:28pm
.
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by psychologist(m): 4:28pm
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by tobdee: 4:28pm
Clowns everywhere...
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by DanielsParker: 4:28pm
Clueless.
This grandpa doesn't want to retire.
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Amberon11: 4:28pm
Africa
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by reyscrub(m): 4:28pm
When there are unemployment challenge, such is the case
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Mikehell(m): 4:28pm
Holy poo.... And " freedom of speech" goes up into the thin air...
9ja get hope faa
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by LOVEGINO(m): 4:29pm
Dis nigga will never seize to amaze me
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by newguy1(m): 4:29pm
Power drunk just like one part of our country
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by emerged01(m): 4:29pm
benuejosh:In Imo state.
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Sleezwizz: 4:29pm
Iranu
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by DJMCOTTY(m): 4:30pm
Nigeria still dey try
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Lordave: 4:30pm
And why does it have to be an Igbo man, Patrick Chinasa?
So Mugabe couldn't think of something more recognisable to compensate this man with?
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by justi4jesu(f): 4:30pm
kunlesufyan:
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by melejo(m): 4:30pm
Brother Mugabe again? Okorocha over to you, Unku Mugabe deserves a statue and a street name
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by sureheaven(m): 4:30pm
Only God knows where this man gets his own sense from, maybe from Pluto I can't say. Millions of unemployed youths are roaming around doing nothing.
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by visijo(m): 4:30pm
Can buhari do this in Nigeria?
|Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Hardeywerlay(m): 4:30pm
Hmmmmmn
