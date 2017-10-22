₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,507 members, 3,867,890 topics. Date: Sunday, 22 October 2017 at 05:30 PM

Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe - Foreign Affairs - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe (8200 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Factfinder1(f): 8:48am On Oct 21
Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, has created a ministry to punish “rats” who make use of the cyberspace to attack his government.

Appointed as Head of this new Cyber Security, Threat Detection, and Mitigation Ministry is Patrick Chinamasa who is a former Finance minister.

Zimbabweans have joked about the development, claiming Chinamasa’s appointment makes him the “Minister of WhatsApp and Facebook”.

However, Chinamasa’s first job, it seems, is to get rid of, or regulate the use of Whatsapp and Facebook, raising serious concerns over freedom of expression, access to information and a clampdown on social media messaging.

Zimbabwe actually did, in fact, issue new rules on using WhatsApp, in the country. The rules order groups to be registered and for the administrator of the group to have government level clearance.

It can be argued that Mugabe issued these new rules in order to tone down the rate of inflation in the country via rumors but one can’t but wonder if it isn’t to maintain Mugabe’s 37-year reign, so he could clinch another victory in 2018 presidential elections.

Source: http://ogashub.com.ng/mugabe-appoints-minister-whatsapp-facebook-zimbabwe/

1 Share

Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Antonblack(m): 8:50am On Oct 21
.
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by kunlesufyan(m): 8:55am On Oct 21
Nigeria has hope!!

27 Likes

Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by SweetJoystick(m): 8:57am On Oct 21
Kai! Who cursed African countries and her leaders?

Oh it's a misleading headline. Cyber Security, threat detection and mitigation ministry.

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by cyndy1000(f): 9:08am On Oct 21
LOL!..... if this man does in power de whole country would will celebrate him for donkey years.
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by TheHistorian(m): 4:26pm
In view of the recent human manufactured propaganda one reads on Whatsapp,facebook and social media(in general) daily,this "might" actually worth commendation if given a thorough review and re-thought.

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by fabulousfortune(m): 4:27pm
Okoroawusa can as well give him a statue in dat pit hole called Imo state den undecidedthis is a milestone achievement cheesy

4 Likes

Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by GeneralOjukwu: 4:27pm
wink

3 Likes

Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by zlantanfan: 4:27pm
That moment you imagine the intelligence level of an average Zimbabwe citizen if Mugabe can be it's only option for years

4 Likes

Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Built2last: 4:27pm
Only in Africa

Before you criticise him remember our oga here wanted to pass social media control laws that may have led to a formation of intelligence crack team to arrest and prosecute you when you criticise him but for the outright rejection of that move by Nigerians.
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by benuejosh(m): 4:27pm
He deserves a statue.

1 Like

Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by oshe11(m): 4:27pm
I see Buhari doing same
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by ourchoice(m): 4:28pm
Enough of recycled old politicians to continue to ruin our future as Nigerian youths.

We Nigerian youths are becoming so comfortable with mediocre and enjoying the meagre these old politicians dash us out of our collective Commonwealth they stole in the name of leadership.

Enough is enough! Join Nigeria Youth Revolution Party now and let's surprise these old politicians come 2019 by electing young, visionary Nigerians into key leadership positions to help us chart a new course for Nigeria. Yes we can do it.


Check us out here and indicate your interest to be a member of the revolution party!

Join here>>>http://www.nairaland.com/4131364/youth-revolution-party-nigeria-join
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Generalkaycee(m): 4:28pm
.
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by psychologist(m): 4:28pm
cry

2 Likes

Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by tobdee: 4:28pm
Clowns everywhere...
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by DanielsParker: 4:28pm
Clueless.

This grandpa doesn't want to retire.
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Amberon11: 4:28pm
Africa grin grin grin
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by reyscrub(m): 4:28pm
When there are unemployment challenge, such is the case
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Mikehell(m): 4:28pm
Holy poo.... And " freedom of speech" goes up into the thin air...
9ja get hope faa
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by LOVEGINO(m): 4:29pm
Dis nigga will never seize to amaze me cheesy
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by newguy1(m): 4:29pm
Power drunk just like one part of our country
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by emerged01(m): 4:29pm
benuejosh:
He deserves a statue.
In Imo state.

2 Likes

Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Sleezwizz: 4:29pm
Iranu
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by DJMCOTTY(m): 4:30pm
Nigeria still dey try
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Lordave: 4:30pm
And why does it have to be an Igbo man, Patrick Chinasa?

So Mugabe couldn't think of something more recognisable to compensate this man with?
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by justi4jesu(f): 4:30pm
kunlesufyan:
Nigeria has hope!!



grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by melejo(m): 4:30pm
Brother Mugabe again? Okorocha over to you, Unku Mugabe deserves a statue and a street name
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by sureheaven(m): 4:30pm
Only God knows where this man gets his own sense from, maybe from Pluto I can't say. Millions of unemployed youths are roaming around doing nothing.
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by visijo(m): 4:30pm
Can buhari do this in Nigeria?
Re: Mugabe Appoints Minister For “whatsapp And Facebook” In Zimbabwe by Hardeywerlay(m): 4:30pm
Hmmmmmn

(0) (1) (Reply)

Biafran Son/Daughter Won In The British Election & Become Parliamentary MPs! / Obama's Final State Of The Union Address / Obama Puts Same-sex Rights At The Centre Of US Foreign Policy

Viewing this topic: scholarsarena, DavidTheGeek, Sermwell(m), rozayx5(m), alabaman2005, justice2017, tayolove12(m), rowlex7(m), frannyema(f), castrol180(m), Jibham73, sirBLUNT(m), Gracealone(m), smithj01, bunmiade16, Tygood(m), Panshow(m), xtenxive(m), SenseiVoyles, free2ryhme, shemite, slimfairboy(m), carsonchuks(m), slimhomiequan(m), CallofDuty(m), babasolo(m), Bigblogman(m), lakeside50(m), ElderLoLo, JIkaba(m), dannytoe(m), BiniShrine(m), OlowoB(m), citygarden(m), eabumere, yinkaellamz(m), weibully(m), Factfinder1(f), hemhey007(m), dammyfrizzle, urchpath(m), tundelight, Titanic888(m), Bobbyunitedfc(m), baloest, MARKone(m), Joshey(m), justwise(m), myke92(m), ola2olaide(m), lwils1, manbello, BanevsJoker(m), moyoz(m), santa62(m), Blueberrie(f), Cally01(m), MissingBudget, krich1, Bantino, Saheed69(m), dawizzy, AlexanderGreat(m), Madeu(m), adrian3000(m), FastShipping, eedrissa(m), h8rr, aydi(m), blueyedgeek(m), candlewax, miftpulse, steve6, mizmia, Jonwesley(m), shigoslim(m), kogiguy(m) and 119 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 40
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.