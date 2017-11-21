Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe (23670 Views)

Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president on Tuesday, shortly after parliament began an impeachment process to end his nearly four decades of rule.



The 93-year old clung on for a week after an army takeover and expulsion from his own ruling ZANU-PF party, which also told him to leave

power.



Wild celebrations broke out at a joint sitting of parliament when Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced Mr Mugabe's resignation and suspended the impeachment procedure.



The origin of Mr Mugabe's sudden downfall lies in rivalry between members of Zimbabwe's ruling elite over who will succeed him, rather than popular protests against his rule.





https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/11/21/headofsocials-zimbabwes-president-robert-mugabes-resignation-sparks-wild-jubilation-streets-harare/





Exactly the same way wild Jubilation will be sparked in Nigeria if Buhari resigns today today ..let Buhari test his popularity by resigning 155 Likes 6 Shares

Everything that has a beginning, has an end. 17 Likes 1 Share

Some leaders and their quest for power sha. Make him no die again na.

Good news

singing... parents listen to your children... kpa kpa kpa...WE ARE THE LEADRES OF TOMORROW... #if you sang that nursery rhyme and you never be leader of tomorrow hit the like button 19 Likes 1 Share



Zimbabwe - here they come

They should open up that country so that Ugandan Jews can go in and develop it 'proper.'Zimbabwe - here they come 61 Likes 2 Shares

They will regret it in two years time



Let's watch 13 Likes

The rise of another Mugabe

loading .... 1 Like

CONGRATULATIONS ZIMBABWE, NOW I DECLARE ........ EVERY DEVIL SITTING ON MY GLORY ..... DIE BY FIRE OYA DIE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 7 Likes

Before they celebrate they should watch the people replacing him. The interim President, his former V.P, cannot be trusted. He is not that different from the man.



The men who did the coup, the Military General, was his right hand man all these years executing 'projects'. He is not different from Robert Mugabe either. I wish them well.



It will be difficult for these similar men to bring Zimbabwe change. What played out is a matured madness with an overdose of confusion. No blood was shed. That's one good thing. 4 Likes

Finally, the useless criminal has resigned, he should be flogged and shot on his forehead and dumped in the sea to be eaten by sharks 3 Likes 2 Shares

There's time for everything under the sun. 3 Likes

Okay







JUBRIL FROM SUDAN IS NEXT...SO NIGERIANS CAN JUBILATE AS WELL 13 Likes 1 Share

I hope they don't regret it later...

FarahAideed:

Exac nawa ooooooo, which kind winch you be na? i almost hit ftc nawa ooooooo, which kind winch you be na? i almost hit ftc 1 Like

They will regret it in two years time

Opposition protesters being brandished as the face of the majority by the ever meddling western press... Bob was/is a great African nationalist and will always be remembered for his original pro African stands 2 Likes

A new dawn for Zimbabwe

Goodnews that he was finally resign. Zimbabwe is not his family affair 2 Likes

These guys are jubilating over nothing. The new guy was Mugabe's right hand man for so many years. And he is still relatively younger.

So they should expect more years of Mugabe style suffering ahead. Nonsense.

The only way this jubilation will be worth it is of they kick the whole ZANU PF out of power. 2 Likes

I thank God it was peaceful. Violence is NEVER the way.

Great News

Ok

pauljumbo:

They will regret it in two years time



Let's watch

I also have this nagging feeling that the person who will replace him will be much worse I also have this nagging feeling that the person who will replace him will be much worse 1 Like

Yeye people...do they really think thier situation will get better? They should come and ask nigerians 1 Like

For those who do not know.

Mugabe was the last standing True African leader of the struggle.

He is renowned for his acute intelligence. Despite all stringent steps taken by the West to cripple his government with economic sanctions, he found a way to sustain it, just to spite the West.

He is not know to have acquired unnecessary wealth from his country, except for the shopaholic nature of his second wife, Grace.

Mugabe, after wrestling power from the British colonialists 3 decades ago, set-out to correct the evils perpetuated by the British in taking lands from the Zimbabwean owners for the whites, similar to what was obtained in South Africa - this proved hugely successful, endearing him to his people. The man is always true to his words.

The only reason he hung on to power is the determination of the West to send him to ICC for prosecution after leaving office. He then promised them that it's his dead body they will have for he will then remain in power as long as necessary.



To this True African legend who defied the West... I respect you Sir! 12 Likes 2 Shares

This is how we will celebrate when Buhari says he won't contest 2019 election. I ll throw two backdive, one standing (Africa gymnastic styles). 1 Like

We have lost the last great president who can face the western world



The rest African president are puppets to the western world



Mugabe I will miss you sir



Kids will not understand until after two time 6 Likes