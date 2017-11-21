₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,421 members, 3,926,119 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 November 2017 at 09:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe (23670 Views)
Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos / Robert Mugabe’s 37-Year-Old Rule As Zimbabwean President In Pictures / Robert Mugabe Gets A New Haircut - Zimbabweans Mock Him On Social Media (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by laidelaitan: 6:46pm
Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe's resignation sparks wild jubilation on the streets of Harare
Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president on Tuesday, shortly after parliament began an impeachment process to end his nearly four decades of rule.
The 93-year old clung on for a week after an army takeover and expulsion from his own ruling ZANU-PF party, which also told him to leave
power.
Wild celebrations broke out at a joint sitting of parliament when Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced Mr Mugabe's resignation and suspended the impeachment procedure.
The origin of Mr Mugabe's sudden downfall lies in rivalry between members of Zimbabwe's ruling elite over who will succeed him, rather than popular protests against his rule.
https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/11/21/headofsocials-zimbabwes-president-robert-mugabes-resignation-sparks-wild-jubilation-streets-harare/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbW_WGd51mI
1 Like
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by FarahAideed: 6:57pm
Exactly the same way wild Jubilation will be sparked in Nigeria if Buhari resigns today today ..let Buhari test his popularity by resigning
155 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by SalomonKane: 6:57pm
Everything that has a beginning, has an end.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by ayxmania: 6:57pm
Some leaders and their quest for power sha. Make him no die again na.
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by pawilson(m): 6:58pm
Good news
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by Primusinterpares(m): 6:58pm
singing... parents listen to your children... kpa kpa kpa...WE ARE THE LEADRES OF TOMORROW... #if you sang that nursery rhyme and you never be leader of tomorrow hit the like button
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by FisifunKododada: 6:58pm
They should open up that country so that Ugandan Jews can go in and develop it 'proper.'
Zimbabwe - here they come
61 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by pauljumbo: 6:58pm
They will regret it in two years time
Let's watch
13 Likes
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by IGNACOSTI(m): 6:58pm
The rise of another Mugabe
loading ....
1 Like
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by GREATESTPIANIST: 6:58pm
CONGRATULATIONS ZIMBABWE, NOW I DECLARE ........ EVERY DEVIL SITTING ON MY GLORY ..... DIE BY FIRE OYA DIE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
7 Likes
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by Sapiosexuality(m): 6:58pm
Before they celebrate they should watch the people replacing him. The interim President, his former V.P, cannot be trusted. He is not that different from the man.
The men who did the coup, the Military General, was his right hand man all these years executing 'projects'. He is not different from Robert Mugabe either. I wish them well.
It will be difficult for these similar men to bring Zimbabwe change. What played out is a matured madness with an overdose of confusion. No blood was shed. That's one good thing.
4 Likes
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by AngelicBeing: 6:58pm
Finally, the useless criminal has resigned, he should be flogged and shot on his forehead and dumped in the sea to be eaten by sharks
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by Memories12411: 6:58pm
There's time for everything under the sun.
3 Likes
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by semoly(m): 6:59pm
Okay
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by aragon4realz(m): 6:59pm
this world belong to no one and nothing last for ever...so when you know it's time to let go of something...let it go
anyways buy our movie tickets and also sale your event tickets at www.ticketlander.com
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by Nathdoug(m): 6:59pm
JUBRIL FROM SUDAN IS NEXT...SO NIGERIANS CAN JUBILATE AS WELL
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by eleojo23: 6:59pm
I hope they don't regret it later...
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by GREATESTPIANIST: 6:59pm
FarahAideed:nawa ooooooo, which kind winch you be na? i almost hit ftc
1 Like
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by pauljumbo: 6:59pm
They will regret it in two years time
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by owobokiri(m): 6:59pm
Opposition protesters being brandished as the face of the majority by the ever meddling western press... Bob was/is a great African nationalist and will always be remembered for his original pro African stands
2 Likes
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by Earthquake1: 7:00pm
A new dawn for Zimbabwe
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by simeonokah(m): 7:00pm
Goodnews that he was finally resign. Zimbabwe is not his family affair
2 Likes
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by NPComplete: 7:00pm
These guys are jubilating over nothing. The new guy was Mugabe's right hand man for so many years. And he is still relatively younger.
So they should expect more years of Mugabe style suffering ahead. Nonsense.
The only way this jubilation will be worth it is of they kick the whole ZANU PF out of power.
2 Likes
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by badttrader(m): 7:00pm
I thank God it was peaceful. Violence is NEVER the way.
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by kkevin: 7:00pm
Great News
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by kings09(m): 7:00pm
Ok
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by Kobicove(m): 7:00pm
pauljumbo:
I also have this nagging feeling that the person who will replace him will be much worse
1 Like
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by Oyiboman69: 7:00pm
Yeye people...do they really think thier situation will get better? They should come and ask nigerians
1 Like
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by Liveair: 7:00pm
For those who do not know.
Mugabe was the last standing True African leader of the struggle.
He is renowned for his acute intelligence. Despite all stringent steps taken by the West to cripple his government with economic sanctions, he found a way to sustain it, just to spite the West.
He is not know to have acquired unnecessary wealth from his country, except for the shopaholic nature of his second wife, Grace.
Mugabe, after wrestling power from the British colonialists 3 decades ago, set-out to correct the evils perpetuated by the British in taking lands from the Zimbabwean owners for the whites, similar to what was obtained in South Africa - this proved hugely successful, endearing him to his people. The man is always true to his words.
The only reason he hung on to power is the determination of the West to send him to ICC for prosecution after leaving office. He then promised them that it's his dead body they will have for he will then remain in power as long as necessary.
To this True African legend who defied the West... I respect you Sir!
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by mudiana(m): 7:01pm
This is how we will celebrate when Buhari says he won't contest 2019 election. I ll throw two backdive, one standing (Africa gymnastic styles).
1 Like
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by pauljumbo: 7:01pm
We have lost the last great president who can face the western world
The rest African president are puppets to the western world
Mugabe I will miss you sir
Kids will not understand until after two time
6 Likes
|Re: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Sparks Wild Jubilation In Zimbabwe by millionboi2: 7:02pm
Stubborn old man
2 Likes
Russian Ambassador To Turkey Assassinated By Turkish Policeman In Ankara / North-Korea Prepares Rockets To Target USA / Czech Presidential Candidate Has A Full-face Tattoo
Viewing this topic: LebanonCedars2(m), seyichem(m), Donsteffi, drakeli, horlus(m), igirabata123(m), Timmi, Babewensabi, mojikay, apostlesandewa(m), Kellapaw, Heryordele94(m), kellybently(m), lebienconnu, pirazo, Vikhac(m), Malocity(m), OduduaDefender(m), Maj196(m), Organs(m), dadoctore(m), Mosesoly(m), bywaters(m), simak1(m), Liveair, Apinja2, dejavubobo1(m), harmless011, Sylverly(m), Henon(m), eventsms(m), Aphex(m), klasys(m), kenneth6901, seun9303, boiz2men(m), walanter(m), bobaydavid, Bukad(m), Patheos(m), wagzyl, Badtman(m), obohshalom(m), virus150(m), CocoaOla, undisputedgbola(m), ikay00406(m), MChaze25(m), Bablarry(m), oNj(m), Creamycandy(f), XavierBlue(m), Infomaz(m), plethoral, SHABZ, Nzeh12(m), bamiwale, smartkid(m), solomix10(m), chydon22, ponziponzi(m), koma1(m) and 103 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21