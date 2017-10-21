₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Islie: 12:03pm
by Oluseyi Awojulugbe
https://www.thecable.ng/budgit-four-states-can-pay-salaries-without-borrowing
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Exclusive32: 12:13pm
The all south south states can pay salary and steer infrastructures if true federalism is practice. The current system is just some POS.
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by NCP: 12:17pm
Ok.
Can world bank assist the less privileged states to pay workers salaries?
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Redoil: 12:26pm
Tinubu should contribute money to each of those state so that they will be loyal to him.
Why cant they apply for world bank loan so as to pay salary
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by python1: 1:07pm
Choi, how come our hardworking states can't pay without borrowing? Not even one I thought they are the most industrious states, so why can't their IGR sustain them
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Desyner: 3:43pm
So virtually all states are complaining of being understaffed but can hardly pay those already employed and yet some people don't want us to restructure. It is obvious our problem is greed and hate. Hatred for every other person.
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Desyner: 3:47pm
python1:No body is paying attention to IGR again.
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by looseweight: 4:19pm
Epic. Even if na 10 States fit pay, my state won't make it first 10
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by kingPhidel(m): 4:20pm
So you Mean to tell me that the Paris club fund from first quarter till date is been "pocketed" (sorry for this English) by our executhieves Gorvernors? Ayam not understanding
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by hilroy: 4:20pm
Afonja lying journalist
We developers don't need to borrow money before we pay salaries, we are all billionaires in Alaigbo and our roads are tarred with gold and silver. That's why we want to develop other places in the world just like we developed our Potopoto land
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by madridguy(m): 4:21pm
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by EzePromoe: 4:22pm
Including Anambra!
Like if you agree!
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Daslim180(m): 4:23pm
Ok
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by fratermathy(m): 4:24pm
A stark reality that many of us do not want to face. With all the monthly allocations and IGRs, almost all the states in the SS can not pay salaries yet we are the ones calling others parasites.
Even if we have full resource control, what's the proof that things will get better if small Bayelsa with only 8 LGAs and less than 4m population cannot pay salaries.?
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by benuejosh(m): 4:24pm
I suppose Anambra to be among those state. Least expected Katsina state to be there.
Lagos.
Kano
Rivers
Anambra.
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Xxpress(m): 4:24pm
Most of the state governors are bad managers that would have been sacked if they were working for private entities.
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by oshe11(m): 4:26pm
Wat abt Man U, cn dey WIN TODAY WITHOUT SCORING
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Donald3d(m): 4:26pm
Chai
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by thedondada(m): 4:26pm
We know we know.
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by mccoy47(m): 4:26pm
Even bayelsa & Akwaibom with dia tiny population and massive allocation?
Southerners! We need to wakeup and from our slumber and face the real enemies! OUR THIEVING RULERS!
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by 9jakohai(m): 4:27pm
Kano, Katsina, Rivers and Lagos....are the only prudent states...
1.Biafra has no future.
2.All oil producing states.....SHAME ON YOU.
3.ODUA republic has no future
4.So the parasites are everywhere......
5.Wike, Masari, Ambode and Ganduje.....the next President comes from these guys.
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Sphinx02(m): 4:29pm
Wow! thisi s why i luv figures nd statistics.All myths and silly assumptions re blown away.
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by TimeMod1: 4:29pm
Abeg who help me see SE?
Their notion of being hardworking is only a myth that exists in their imagination. There is no corresponding values to show for it. Lol
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by kay29000(m): 4:30pm
Hmm! Katsina surprised me.
|Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by mccoy47(m): 4:31pm
hilroy:Oh shut up!
Ur dense skull just have to bring in tribal colouration to everything! Even when it affects ALL OF US!
