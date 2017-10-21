Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT (17054 Views)

by Oluseyi Awojulugbe





Only four states in Nigeria can pay salaries without resorting to lending, a new report by BudgIT, a civil society organisation, has shown.



The report, State of State 2017, was launched on Thursday and released to the public on Friday.



“Important is states’ ability to meet their recurrent expenditure obligation with all revenue source — a test of prudent fiscal management. Kano, Katsina, Rivers and Lagos top that portion of the index.



“In effect, only four states could meet their recurrent expenditure obligation without resorting to borrowing or tapping donor funds and other extra-budgetary revenue sources.”



In September, TheCable had reported that 11 states lost large portions of the federal accounts allocation committee (FAAC) monthly allocation to deductions .



“Bonds issued by the states are usually assisted by Irrevocable Standing Payment Orders (ISPOs), which legally empower the accountant general of the federation (AGF) to withdraw sums due to debt holders from state governments’ revenue accounts with the federal government, including interest and capital repayments,” BudgIT’s report further read.



“As about 83% of states’ revenues are collected by the federal government, what accrues to states’ coffers is the balance left after obligations to debtholders are deducted from each state’s share of revenue.



“The effect of huge debt supported by ISPOs is already eating deep into the account of Lagos, Cross River and Osun states. Osun’s net allocation is even in the negative terrain, which invariably puts more pressure on future revenue.



“Also, the index looks at the ability of states to sustainably manage their debt profiles.



The index tries to see the extent to which today’s revenue can service outstanding debts. Anambra and Yobe top the index.



“Osun trails the overall index. The state’s inability to meet its recurrent expenditure obligations, its heavy debt profile and inefficiency in the collection of internally generated revenue weighed seriously on the state.



“Kwara’s rapid improvement in its internally generated revenue helps the state’s performance on the index. Also noticeable is the 22.56%, 52.18%, 2.29% and 2.78% fall in the debt profile of Delta, Kebbi, Gombe and Ebonyi states, respectively.”



https://www.thecable.ng/budgit-four-states-can-pay-salaries-without-borrowing

The all south south states can pay salary and steer infrastructures if true federalism is practice. The current system is just some POS. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Can world bank assist the less privileged states to pay workers salaries? 3 Likes 1 Share

Tinubu should contribute money to each of those state so that they will be loyal to him.

Why cant they apply for world bank loan so as to pay salary 1 Like 1 Share

I thought they are the most industrious states, so why can't their IGR sustain them Choi, how come our hardworking states can't pay without borrowing? Not even oneI thought they are the most industrious states, so why can't their IGR sustain them 31 Likes 3 Shares

So virtually all states are complaining of being understaffed but can hardly pay those already employed and yet some people don't want us to restructure. It is obvious our problem is greed and hate. Hatred for every other person. 4 Likes

python1:

Choi, how come our hardworking states can't pay without borrowing? Not even one I thought they are the most industrious states, so why can't their IGR sustain them No body is paying attention to IGR again. No body is paying attention to IGR again. 4 Likes

Epic. Even if na 10 States fit pay, my state won't make it first 10 1 Like 1 Share

So you Mean to tell me that the Paris club fund from first quarter till date is been "pocketed" (sorry for this English) by our executhieves Gorvernors? Ayam not understanding 1 Like





We developers don't need to borrow money before we pay salaries, we are all billionaires in Alaigbo and our roads are tarred with gold and silver. That's why we want to develop other places in the world just like we developed our Potopoto land



Afonja lying journalistWe developers don't need to borrow money before we pay salaries, we are all billionaires in Alaigbo and our roads are tarred with gold and silver. That's why we want to develop other places in the world just like we developed our Potopoto land 35 Likes 2 Shares

Including Anambra!



Like if you agree! 10 Likes 1 Share

A stark reality that many of us do not want to face. With all the monthly allocations and IGRs, almost all the states in the SS can not pay salaries yet we are the ones calling others parasites.



Even if we have full resource control, what's the proof that things will get better if small Bayelsa with only 8 LGAs and less than 4m population cannot pay salaries.? 10 Likes 1 Share

I suppose Anambra to be among those state. Least expected Katsina state to be there.



Lagos.

Kano

Rivers

Anambra. 2 Likes

Most of the state governors are bad managers that would have been sacked if they were working for private entities. 6 Likes

Southerners! We need to wakeup and from our slumber and face the real enemies! OUR THIEVING RULERS! Even bayelsa & Akwaibom with dia tiny population and massive allocation? 5 Likes

Kano, Katsina, Rivers and Lagos....are the only prudent states...



1.Biafra has no future.



2.All oil producing states.....SHAME ON YOU.



3.ODUA republic has no future



4.So the parasites are everywhere......



5.Wike, Masari, Ambode and Ganduje.....the next President comes from these guys.

Wow! thisi s why i luv figures nd statistics.All myths and silly assumptions re blown away. 1 Like 1 Share

Abeg who help me see SE?

Their notion of being hardworking is only a myth that exists in their imagination. There is no corresponding values to show for it. Lol 3 Likes

Hmm! Katsina surprised me.