Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Islie: 12:03pm
by Oluseyi Awojulugbe


Only four states in Nigeria can pay salaries without resorting to lending, a new report by BudgIT, a civil society organisation, has shown.

The report, State of State 2017, was launched on Thursday and released to the public on Friday.

“Important is states’ ability to meet their recurrent expenditure obligation with all revenue source — a test of prudent fiscal management. Kano, Katsina, Rivers and Lagos top that portion of the index.

“In effect, only four states could meet their recurrent expenditure obligation without resorting to borrowing or tapping donor funds and other extra-budgetary revenue sources.”

In September, TheCable had reported that 11 states lost large portions of the federal accounts allocation committee (FAAC) monthly allocation to deductions .

“Bonds issued by the states are usually assisted by Irrevocable Standing Payment Orders (ISPOs), which legally empower the accountant general of the federation (AGF) to withdraw sums due to debt holders from state governments’ revenue accounts with the federal government, including interest and capital repayments,” BudgIT’s report further read.

“As about 83% of states’ revenues are collected by the federal government, what accrues to states’ coffers is the balance left after obligations to debtholders are deducted from each state’s share of revenue.

“The effect of huge debt supported by ISPOs is already eating deep into the account of Lagos, Cross River and Osun states. Osun’s net allocation is even in the negative terrain, which invariably puts more pressure on future revenue.

“Also, the index looks at the ability of states to sustainably manage their debt profiles.

The index tries to see the extent to which today’s revenue can service outstanding debts. Anambra and Yobe top the index.

“Osun trails the overall index. The state’s inability to meet its recurrent expenditure obligations, its heavy debt profile and inefficiency in the collection of internally generated revenue weighed seriously on the state.

“Kwara’s rapid improvement in its internally generated revenue helps the state’s performance on the index. Also noticeable is the 22.56%, 52.18%, 2.29% and 2.78% fall in the debt profile of Delta, Kebbi, Gombe and Ebonyi states, respectively.”


https://www.thecable.ng/budgit-four-states-can-pay-salaries-without-borrowing

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Exclusive32: 12:13pm
The all south south states can pay salary and steer infrastructures if true federalism is practice. The current system is just some POS.

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by NCP: 12:17pm
Ok.

Can world bank assist the less privileged states to pay workers salaries?

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Redoil: 12:26pm
Tinubu should contribute money to each of those state so that they will be loyal to him.
Why cant they apply for world bank loan so as to pay salary

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by python1: 1:07pm
Choi, how come our hardworking states can't pay without borrowing? Not even one undecided I thought they are the most industrious states, so why can't their IGR sustain them cheesy

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Desyner: 3:43pm
So virtually all states are complaining of being understaffed but can hardly pay those already employed and yet some people don't want us to restructure. It is obvious our problem is greed and hate. Hatred for every other person.

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Desyner: 3:47pm
python1:
Choi, how come our hardworking states can't pay without borrowing? Not even one undecided I thought they are the most industrious states, so why can't their IGR sustain them cheesy
No body is paying attention to IGR again.

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by looseweight: 4:19pm
Epic. Even if na 10 States fit pay, my state won't make it first 10

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by kingPhidel(m): 4:20pm
So you Mean to tell me that the Paris club fund from first quarter till date is been "pocketed" (sorry for this English) by our executhieves Gorvernors? Ayam not understanding

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by hilroy: 4:20pm
Afonja lying journalist undecided

We developers don't need to borrow money before we pay salaries, we are all billionaires in Alaigbo and our roads are tarred with gold and silver. That's why we want to develop other places in the world just like we developed our Potopoto land

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by madridguy(m): 4:21pm
Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by EzePromoe: 4:22pm
Including Anambra!

Like if you agree!

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Daslim180(m): 4:23pm
Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by fratermathy(m): 4:24pm
A stark reality that many of us do not want to face. With all the monthly allocations and IGRs, almost all the states in the SS can not pay salaries yet we are the ones calling others parasites.

Even if we have full resource control, what's the proof that things will get better if small Bayelsa with only 8 LGAs and less than 4m population cannot pay salaries.?

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by benuejosh(m): 4:24pm
I suppose Anambra to be among those state. Least expected Katsina state to be there.

Lagos.
Kano
Rivers
Anambra.

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Xxpress(m): 4:24pm
Most of the state governors are bad managers that would have been sacked if they were working for private entities.

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by oshe11(m): 4:26pm
Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Donald3d(m): 4:26pm
Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by thedondada(m): 4:26pm
Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by mccoy47(m): 4:26pm
Even bayelsa & Akwaibom with dia tiny population and massive allocation? undecided

Southerners! We need to wakeup and from our slumber and face the real enemies! OUR THIEVING RULERS!

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by 9jakohai(m): 4:27pm
Kano, Katsina, Rivers and Lagos....are the only prudent states...

1.Biafra has no future.

2.All oil producing states.....SHAME ON YOU.

3.ODUA republic has no future

4.So the parasites are everywhere......

5.Wike, Masari, Ambode and Ganduje.....the next President comes from these guys.
Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by Sphinx02(m): 4:29pm
Wow! thisi s why i luv figures nd statistics.All myths and silly assumptions re blown away.

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by TimeMod1: 4:29pm
Abeg who help me see SE?
Their notion of being hardworking is only a myth that exists in their imagination. There is no corresponding values to show for it. Lol

Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by kay29000(m): 4:30pm
Re: Kano, Katsina, Rivers And Lagos Can Pay Salaries Without Borrowing - BudgIT by mccoy47(m): 4:31pm
hilroy:
Afonja lying journalist undecided

We developers don't need to borrow money before we pay salaries, we are all billionaires in Alaigbo and our roads are tarred with gold and silver. That's why we want to develop other places in the world just like we developed our Potopoto land

Oh shut up!
Ur dense skull just have to bring in tribal colouration to everything! Even when it affects ALL OF US!

