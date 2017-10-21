₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
itel mobile, emerging markets number one phone brand is celebrating its 10th year anniversary.
itel mobile, emerging markets number one phone brand is celebrating its 10th year anniversary. itel mobile positioned itself in Africa inspired by a mission to empower everyone with seamless mobile communication through reliable, trendy and affordable mobile devices.
The Power Of Change
Over the past decade, the brand has become a household name in the industry spreading its presence to over 50 countries across the globe. In 2016, itel sold a landmark of 50 million devices, to become the top mobile brand in Africa.
Affordable And Reliable
The reasons for itel mobile success in Africa is not far fetched. Understanding the market is key to a brand’s success and the itel brand has understood the major needs for African consumers. Year on year, the mobile phone giant rolled out affordable and reliable mobile phones without compromising on quality.
Commenting on the success of itel mobile, the Marketing Communications Manager, Oke Umurhohwo said itel have always put the customers at the forefront of their business.
“We believe that by providing customers with affordable, reliable and trendy mobile devices, we can allow more people to get connected with the rest of the world in an efficient way.”
“With such belief in mind, itel is continually making efforts to get close to customers and understand their needs and expectations in various ways, so as to continue to meet their expectations.”
In Nigeria, For Nigerians
Giving back to the community is also at the core of itel Mobile’s philosophy. This has made the brand develop a robust CSR policy on education via the “Love Always On” initiative. Through the Love Always On campaign, various life-touching projects geared towards empowering pupils and students in different schools were carried out. Some of such projects include provision of education materials to school children, scholarships to brilliant students, as well as sponsorship of different student events across different tertiary institutions. As at October, 2017; over 1,300 students have benefited directly from itel mobile education support initiative.
New Products
Judging by the itel mobile trajectory, it is hard not to be excitement for what the brand intend to achieve in the future. This can be seen today with launch of three new models S32, S32 LTE and S12; a clear upgrade on previous products. The three new models all come with Dual selfie cameras as well as fingerprint, with the S32 LTE version having a 4G network ability.
Addressing Journalists in Lagos, the Marketing Communications manager of itel mobile, Oke Umurhohwo said the new itel Selfie centric phones are affordable, sleek and of high quality.
“At itel Mobile, we understand the demand of our customers, hence the reason we are introducing the most affordable dual selfie camera phones in Africa. These new itel phones come with an innovative front camera that can accommodate more people in a single selfie.”
“Compared to the previous S31, the latest S32 boasts of 63° portrait lens for solo selfie and an ultra-wide 86° angle lens which makes it easy for users to take group selfie.”
About itel:
itel was born in 2007 by understanding people's desire to connect. More and more people need to communicate via mobile devices, thus there is an incredibly fast development of the demand. As one of world's fastest growing mobile brands, itel has always been dedicated to providing a variety of reliable and trendy communication devices for people in emerging markets.
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by sukkot: 1:45pm
cool stuff
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by busky101(m): 1:45pm
Dis guy above me Na jazz u hold, Glo made it to 2tc. Meanwhile those phones with 1gb ram Na old project abi Na future project, they should better take it Ethiopia. We reject it here
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by Kufie(m): 1:45pm
At least they have a 2GB RAM device now.
LOL
The world is already at 4GB+ devices now. SMH
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by countryfive: 1:46pm
Nigeria has now become a place to lunch finished goods produced abroad. may God have mercy on us.
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by ElHassan1(m): 1:46pm
itel again?
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by pirodoshit(m): 1:46pm
Na so
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by DanielsParker: 1:46pm
ok
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by Collins0609(m): 1:46pm
ok
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by orch4real(m): 1:46pm
how much?
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by watchwoman(f): 1:47pm
dual selfie camera that's a new one
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by Kelklein(m): 1:48pm
I still won't forget my Itel 1607 in a hurry
That phone can slow for Africa..
1 Like
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by sukkot: 1:49pm
busky101:bruv you need to upgrade ya snail service
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by Proffdada: 1:50pm
They're launching 2gb ram phone.
They're giving tecno bragging rights.
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by wildchild02: 1:51pm
Which continent are they celebrating 10 years?
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by kay29000(m): 1:54pm
Interesting.
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by Thoughtofweymey(m): 1:54pm
Let us watch and see what these new devices hold for its users
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by elmerperry: 1:55pm
Congrat itel
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by bamasite(m): 1:55pm
Clear reviews will help
Congrats
Congrats
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by koolaid83: 1:56pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by Histrings08(m): 1:58pm
Pls guys, where can I get xiaomi redmi note 4x
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by gadgetsngs: 2:00pm
Gearbest, need assistnace?let meknow
Histrings08:
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by careytommy7(m): 2:11pm
See office!
Ten years of producing obsolete junks that haven't been able to stand the test of time.
None of their products have been termed a Classic.
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by iliyande(m): 2:13pm
Histrings08:
Check xiaomi thread
Or contact noobody, Protein0
|Re: Itel Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary With The Launch Of Dual Selfie Phones by HeyCorleone(m): 2:13pm
2 selfie cameras that won't amount to one Tecno or Infinix VGA camera..
Itel is the worst of the worst.
To think theh started out as a replica (chinko version) of one of Nokia's best product at that time goes a long way to confirm their ingenuity and mediocrity.
