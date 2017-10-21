



The Power Of Change

Over the past decade, the brand has become a household name in the industry spreading its presence to over 50 countries across the globe. In 2016, itel sold a landmark of 50 million devices, to become the top mobile brand in Africa.







Affordable And Reliable

The reasons for itel mobile success in Africa is not far fetched. Understanding the market is key to a brand’s success and the itel brand has understood the major needs for African consumers. Year on year, the mobile phone giant rolled out affordable and reliable mobile phones without compromising on quality.



Commenting on the success of itel mobile, the Marketing Communications Manager, Oke Umurhohwo said itel have always put the customers at the forefront of their business.







“We believe that by providing customers with affordable, reliable and trendy mobile devices, we can allow more people to get connected with the rest of the world in an efficient way.”

“With such belief in mind, itel is continually making efforts to get close to customers and understand their needs and expectations in various ways, so as to continue to meet their expectations.”



In Nigeria, For Nigerians

Giving back to the community is also at the core of itel Mobile’s philosophy. This has made the brand develop a robust CSR policy on education via the “Love Always On” initiative. Through the Love Always On campaign, various life-touching projects geared towards empowering pupils and students in different schools were carried out. Some of such projects include provision of education materials to school children, scholarships to brilliant students, as well as sponsorship of different student events across different tertiary institutions. As at October, 2017; over 1,300 students have benefited directly from itel mobile education support initiative.





New Products

Judging by the itel mobile trajectory, it is hard not to be excitement for what the brand intend to achieve in the future. This can be seen today with launch of three new models S32, S32 LTE and S12; a clear upgrade on previous products. The three new models all come with Dual selfie cameras as well as fingerprint, with the S32 LTE version having a 4G network ability.







Addressing Journalists in Lagos, the Marketing Communications manager of itel mobile, Oke Umurhohwo said the new itel Selfie centric phones are affordable, sleek and of high quality.



“At itel Mobile, we understand the demand of our customers, hence the reason we are introducing the most affordable dual selfie camera phones in Africa. These new itel phones come with an innovative front camera that can accommodate more people in a single selfie.”

“Compared to the previous S31, the latest S32 boasts of 63° portrait lens for solo selfie and an ultra-wide 86° angle lens which makes it easy for users to take group selfie.”







About itel:

