Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by ijustdey: 3:14pm
Some stakeholders in the oil sector are pushing for the removal of Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum resources.

This is as a result of the minister’s claim that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) awarded N25 billion contracts without due process .

Although, Kachikwu later recanted , saying the issues he raised were on governance and the “way to go about it”, some major marketers and key unions in the sector are said to be miffed.

The unions consist of the leadership of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), the petroleum tanker drivers branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN).

Others are the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMA), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).

An industry source quoted one of the union leaders as saying “Kachikwu has lost all moral and credible integrity to lead or supervise the oil and gas industry”.

The source said some of the unions are plotting to embarrass the minister with fuel scarcity in order to make him resign.

In a position paper recently written to the presidency, the leadership of NARTO described Kachikwu’s allegations as a display of “immaturity”.

“We would like to reiterate that the comment made by the minister were an act of immaturity and an indirect affront on the personality of President Muhammadu Buhari who is the substantive minister of petroleum resources,” read the paper signed by Kassim Bataiya, NARTO president.

The petroleum tankers drivers are said to have recommended the minister’s sack to Buhari.

Realising the tough opposition against him, the minister was said to have reached out to the stakeholders but they reportedly turned him down.

As of the time this report was filed, the minister was not available for comments as Uche Adighibe, spokesman of the ministry, did not respond to a text message sent by TheCable.


https://www.thecable.ng/n25bn-nnpc-scam-oil-workers-plot-kachikwus-removal

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by aolawale025: 3:51pm
Hand of Esau. Voice of Jacob
Someone is orchestrating the whole thing

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by clarocuzioo(m): 6:18pm
They should not forget the boys in the creeks so soon, when they start their own plot, the whole nation will feel it.

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by amiibaby: 7:58pm
Ok
Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by Atiku2019: 7:59pm
Confused Government shocked

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by Lagos2Camp: 7:59pm
Buhari.. Your HellFire odds is 1.01odds..
.
Guys stake your life.
Follow 4 Twitter

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by NwaAmaikpe: 7:59pm
shocked

The most honourable thing for Ibe to do now is to resign.
But Nigerians never resign.
So abeg they should sack him.



That way he will go back to the village and help us fix that flooded Onicha-Ugbo road.
Stingy man.

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by Ayo4251(m): 7:59pm
Jokers!!!

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by tiger28: 8:00pm
He LATER RECANTED? Ipobs don suffer o!!!

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by tolexy123: 8:01pm
This people are stupid, only buhari can remove him and even buhari himself knows the implication

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by dustydee: 8:01pm
He did not enjoy the support of the unions during his GMD days so I am not surprised.

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by iita: 8:02pm
This govt should stop this hide and seek games.

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by loveth360(f): 8:02pm
He is igbo so nothing concern we south west with his problem.let his ipod brothers save him.

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by FLYFIRE(m): 8:02pm
His only sin is exposing bubu & his thieves

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by ezana1(m): 8:02pm
Check my signature, got something for you
Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by jbhill(m): 8:02pm
KASIM BATAIYA,OK,COTINUE.
Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by husnath(m): 8:02pm
kai another wahala for Ibe Kachikwu,
Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by slowice(m): 8:02pm
Hmmmmm... Something is definitely not right here.... Nigeria sef undecided embarassed
Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by DutchBruh: 8:03pm
Voice of Buhari

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by tonio2wo: 8:03pm
tiger28:
He LATER RECANTED? Ipobs don suffer o!!!

so in your view every igbo person is ipob?
Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by AceRoyal: 8:03pm
loveth360:
He is igbo so nothing concern we south west with his problem.let his ipod brothers save him.
Turn by turn!
tongue
Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by ibibiofirstlady(f): 8:03pm
grin they should sack him and give my boo the job
Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by oshe11(m): 8:04pm
They shud do to him wat dey want



He supported the rong party so let him enjoy his 3some
Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by dannytoe(m): 8:04pm
All this oil marketers must be very dumb and gullible for making senseless and myopic statement, so it buhari that could'nt remove his disloyal minister(minister of women affairs) despite promising to vote for Atiku in 2019, that wiil now remove kachikwu. Infact the marketers indeed are extra Gullible.

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by loveth360(f): 8:06pm
AceRoyal:
Turn by turn! tongue
is time for everybody to carry his own cross.god bless oduduwa
Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by kudosamass(m): 8:06pm
I over estimated the intelligence & honor of Kachikwu. The position he is fighting to keep is inferior to what I had thought he was! Very unfortunate that there is no honorable man in Nigeria!

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by SalamRushdie: 8:06pm
Definitely Buhari in action

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by tolexy007(m): 8:08pm
g
Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by 9japrof(m): 8:08pm
The shiit just got real, the hunter has just turned the hunted.

That the complicated airspace contraption we live in. Real politicians dealing with technocrats in Nigeria's political space.

Who said we can ever get it right in this country, selfish interest everywhere
Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by vedaxcool(m): 8:11pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

The most honourable thing for Ibe to do now is to resign.
But Nigerians never resign.
So abeg they should sack him.



That way he will go back to the village and help us fix that flooded Onicha-Ugbo road.
Stingy man.


A stingy man is better than an old bitter man who does not know his age mate

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by brainpower(m): 8:11pm
Nobody can make Buhari do anything he doesn't want to do.
So if Kachikwu is removed, he orchestrated it to look as if it didn't come from him.

Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by Edu3Again: 8:15pm
who these people wan deceive?

Dem don dey plan comot am, make e not look like say na Northerner comot am.

