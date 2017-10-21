Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal (12919 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Some stakeholders in the oil sector are pushing for the removal of Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum resources.



This is as a result of the minister’s claim that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) awarded N25 billion contracts without due process .



Although, Kachikwu later recanted , saying the issues he raised were on governance and the “way to go about it”, some major marketers and key unions in the sector are said to be miffed.



The unions consist of the leadership of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), the petroleum tanker drivers branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN).



Others are the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMA), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).



An industry source quoted one of the union leaders as saying “Kachikwu has lost all moral and credible integrity to lead or supervise the oil and gas industry”.



The source said some of the unions are plotting to embarrass the minister with fuel scarcity in order to make him resign.



In a position paper recently written to the presidency, the leadership of NARTO described Kachikwu’s allegations as a display of “immaturity”.



“We would like to reiterate that the comment made by the minister were an act of immaturity and an indirect affront on the personality of President Muhammadu Buhari who is the substantive minister of petroleum resources,” read the paper signed by Kassim Bataiya, NARTO president.



The petroleum tankers drivers are said to have recommended the minister’s sack to Buhari.



Realising the tough opposition against him, the minister was said to have reached out to the stakeholders but they reportedly turned him down.



As of the time this report was filed, the minister was not available for comments as Uche Adighibe, spokesman of the ministry, did not respond to a text message sent by TheCable.



https://www.thecable.ng/n25bn-nnpc-scam-oil-workers-plot-kachikwus-removal

Hand of Esau. Voice of Jacob

Someone is orchestrating the whole thing 16 Likes 1 Share

They should not forget the boys in the creeks so soon, when they start their own plot, the whole nation will feel it. 29 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

Confused Government 1 Like



.

Guys stake your life.

Follow 4 Twitter Buhari.. Your HellFire odds is 1.01odds..Guys stake your life. 6 Likes





The most honourable thing for Ibe to do now is to resign.

But Nigerians never resign.

So abeg they should sack him.







That way he will go back to the village and help us fix that flooded Onicha-Ugbo road.

Stingy man. The most honourable thing for Ibe to do now is to resign.But Nigerians never resign.So abeg they should sack him.That way he will go back to the village and help us fix that flooded Onicha-Ugbo road.Stingy man. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Jokers!!! 2 Likes

? Ipobs don suffer o!!! He LATER RECANTED? Ipobs don suffer o!!! 2 Likes

This people are stupid, only buhari can remove him and even buhari himself knows the implication 3 Likes

He did not enjoy the support of the unions during his GMD days so I am not surprised. 2 Likes 1 Share

This govt should stop this hide and seek games. 2 Likes

He is igbo so nothing concern we south west with his problem.let his ipod brothers save him. 2 Likes

His only sin is exposing bubu & his thieves 25 Likes 1 Share

Check my signature, got something for you

KASIM BATAIYA,OK,COTINUE.

kai another wahala for Ibe Kachikwu,

Hmmmmm... Something is definitely not right here.... Nigeria sef

Voice of Buhari 5 Likes

tiger28:

He LATER RECANTED ? Ipobs don suffer o!!!

so in your view every igbo person is ipob? so in your view every igbo person is ipob?

loveth360:

He is igbo so nothing concern we south west with his problem.let his ipod brothers save him. Turn by turn!

Turn by turn!

they should sack him and give my boo the job they should sack him and give my boo the job

They shud do to him wat dey want







He supported the rong party so let him enjoy his 3some

All this oil marketers must be very dumb and gullible for making senseless and myopic statement, so it buhari that could'nt remove his disloyal minister(minister of women affairs) despite promising to vote for Atiku in 2019, that wiil now remove kachikwu. Infact the marketers indeed are extra Gullible. 1 Like

AceRoyal:

Turn by turn! is time for everybody to carry his own cross.god bless oduduwa is time for everybody to carry his own cross.god bless oduduwa

I over estimated the intelligence & honor of Kachikwu. The position he is fighting to keep is inferior to what I had thought he was! Very unfortunate that there is no honorable man in Nigeria! 1 Like

Definitely Buhari in action 1 Like

g

The shiit just got real, the hunter has just turned the hunted.



That the complicated airspace contraption we live in. Real politicians dealing with technocrats in Nigeria's political space.



Who said we can ever get it right in this country, selfish interest everywhere

NwaAmaikpe:





The most honourable thing for Ibe to do now is to resign.

But Nigerians never resign.

So abeg they should sack him.







That way he will go back to the village and help us fix that flooded Onicha-Ugbo road.

Stingy man.



A stingy man is better than an old bitter man who does not know his age mate A stingy man is better than an old bitter man who does not know his age mate

Nobody can make Buhari do anything he doesn't want to do.

So if Kachikwu is removed, he orchestrated it to look as if it didn't come from him. 1 Like