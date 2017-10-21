₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by ijustdey: 3:14pm
Some stakeholders in the oil sector are pushing for the removal of Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum resources.
https://www.thecable.ng/n25bn-nnpc-scam-oil-workers-plot-kachikwus-removal
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by aolawale025: 3:51pm
Hand of Esau. Voice of Jacob
Someone is orchestrating the whole thing
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by clarocuzioo(m): 6:18pm
They should not forget the boys in the creeks so soon, when they start their own plot, the whole nation will feel it.
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by amiibaby: 7:58pm
Ok
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by Atiku2019: 7:59pm
Confused Government
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by Lagos2Camp: 7:59pm
Buhari.. Your HellFire odds is 1.01odds..
Guys stake your life.
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by NwaAmaikpe: 7:59pm
The most honourable thing for Ibe to do now is to resign.
But Nigerians never resign.
So abeg they should sack him.
That way he will go back to the village and help us fix that flooded Onicha-Ugbo road.
Stingy man.
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by Ayo4251(m): 7:59pm
Jokers!!!
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by tiger28: 8:00pm
He LATER RECANTED? Ipobs don suffer o!!!
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by tolexy123: 8:01pm
This people are stupid, only buhari can remove him and even buhari himself knows the implication
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by dustydee: 8:01pm
He did not enjoy the support of the unions during his GMD days so I am not surprised.
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by iita: 8:02pm
This govt should stop this hide and seek games.
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by loveth360(f): 8:02pm
He is igbo so nothing concern we south west with his problem.let his ipod brothers save him.
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by FLYFIRE(m): 8:02pm
His only sin is exposing bubu & his thieves
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by ezana1(m): 8:02pm
Check my signature, got something for you
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by jbhill(m): 8:02pm
KASIM BATAIYA,OK,COTINUE.
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by husnath(m): 8:02pm
kai another wahala for Ibe Kachikwu,
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by slowice(m): 8:02pm
Hmmmmm... Something is definitely not right here.... Nigeria sef
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by DutchBruh: 8:03pm
Voice of Buhari
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by tonio2wo: 8:03pm
tiger28:
so in your view every igbo person is ipob?
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by AceRoyal: 8:03pm
loveth360:Turn by turn!
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by ibibiofirstlady(f): 8:03pm
they should sack him and give my boo the job
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by oshe11(m): 8:04pm
They shud do to him wat dey want
He supported the rong party so let him enjoy his 3some
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by dannytoe(m): 8:04pm
All this oil marketers must be very dumb and gullible for making senseless and myopic statement, so it buhari that could'nt remove his disloyal minister(minister of women affairs) despite promising to vote for Atiku in 2019, that wiil now remove kachikwu. Infact the marketers indeed are extra Gullible.
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by loveth360(f): 8:06pm
AceRoyal:is time for everybody to carry his own cross.god bless oduduwa
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by kudosamass(m): 8:06pm
I over estimated the intelligence & honor of Kachikwu. The position he is fighting to keep is inferior to what I had thought he was! Very unfortunate that there is no honorable man in Nigeria!
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by SalamRushdie: 8:06pm
Definitely Buhari in action
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by tolexy007(m): 8:08pm
g
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by 9japrof(m): 8:08pm
The shiit just got real, the hunter has just turned the hunted.
That the complicated airspace contraption we live in. Real politicians dealing with technocrats in Nigeria's political space.
Who said we can ever get it right in this country, selfish interest everywhere
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by vedaxcool(m): 8:11pm
NwaAmaikpe:
A stingy man is better than an old bitter man who does not know his age mate
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by brainpower(m): 8:11pm
Nobody can make Buhari do anything he doesn't want to do.
So if Kachikwu is removed, he orchestrated it to look as if it didn't come from him.
|Re: Oil Marketers ‘Plot’ Kachikwu's Removal by Edu3Again: 8:15pm
who these people wan deceive?
Dem don dey plan comot am, make e not look like say na Northerner comot am.
