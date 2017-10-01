₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by argob44(f): 4:18pm
Davido vow to sign this Benin based artist at the Oba of Benin Palace, flown out in Billionaire Captain Nosa's private jet
As we all know, Davido missed his friend Tagbo funeral yesterday due to his invitation to perform at the Oba Of Benin one year coronation anniversary.
Tagbo was being laid to rest in Anambra state while his friend, Davido was chilling out with the Oba of Benin and the crown prince of Benin. Well, what do you expect? Tagbo's family are all after the singer, accusing him of killing their son.
Nigeria can confirm that the singer has vowed to sign of Benin based sensational artist, Lyn Brown after Billionaire Captain Nosa appeal to Davido in the presence of 2face Idibia, Maleke, former governor, Adams Oshiomhole, to do something for Lyn Brown.
According to report gotten exclusively by Nigeria, Davido agreed to sign the lad. Davido reportedly asked the artist how he knew Captain Nosa and Lyn Brown answered and said it was through Adams Oshiomhole and Davido was wowed and said you just mentioned two great people and because of this, you are going with me to Lagos!
Davido was also flown to Sierra Leone this morning in Captain Nosa's private jet. From Guinea, he will be going to Zambia, according to the report obtained by Nigeria.
Source: http://www.asbgistng.com/2017/10/davido-sign-benin-based-artist-lyn-brown.html
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by biacan(f): 4:20pm
What happen to the ones he signed earlier..... we still waiting for them blow..... e.g EFE of bbn
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by argob44(f): 4:21pm
MORE PHOTOS------- Davido partying at billionaire captain Nosa's house in Benin http://www.asbgistng.com/2017/10/davido-sign-benin-based-artist-lyn-brown.html
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by pyyxxaro: 4:27pm
Hope he won't give the guy 30 tots of Tequila to CHEW
See that woman face for the last picture, that naa typical Benin Woman face
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by NwaAmaikpe: 7:14pm
Oba Ewuare II and his Prince are a disgrace to the Bini kingdom.
Never before has the company/presence of a murderer been a source of revelry to the Bini Monarch.
Davido should be no where around the Oba's palace.No where!!!
Even a backyard ruler like the Otaru of Auchi won't stoop this low.
If my memory serves me right, this same Oba humiliated and banished a chief for suspected wrongdoing, but he and his son fraternized with Davido.
Double standards everywhere.
If I had my way I'd throw the Oba and his Prince into the evil forest.
Tony Kabaka will even lead Bini kingdom better than these mistakes of royalty.
As for Captain Osa,
IBB wouldn't be happy this is how you are using your wealth.
Rest in Peace Tagbo...
Na your mumu kill you.
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by Kashbwoyjnr: 7:15pm
See his head, afonja. Skull miner ..hope you won't take his skull like you did to your 3 friends.
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by Leakdaddy: 7:17pm
Guy wear skull protector ooo.
Don't trust this afonja turtle emperor
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by olaskul(m): 7:17pm
I am not understanding o... Shey 2baba don turn boy for Davido ni
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by descrisom(m): 7:17pm
Kashbwoyjnr:
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by Mission2prosper: 7:18pm
biacan:CALL ME
Mayorkun.
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by Boyooosa(m): 7:18pm
Who is Nigeria confirming what? All these bloggers sha! I bow for una o.
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by pheyikemi: 7:18pm
Scrolling through the pictures, the 3rd pics got me smiling. Everybody dey look front, na so that gal dey take corner eye look the guy wey get 30billion for the account.
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by Tittusstar22(m): 7:18pm
OK
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by orobs93(m): 7:19pm
pyyxxaro:
funny u
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by SageTravels: 7:19pm
nice one
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by doctorkush(m): 7:19pm
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by Skyfornia(m): 7:20pm
Which one is the boy nah!? Na cougars I dey see there nii
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by autotrader014(m): 7:20pm
Isiokay
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by duran2059(m): 7:21pm
It is captain "hosa" short form for idahosa
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by decatalyst(m): 7:21pm
Nah person wey die, nah eim own finish
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by SageTravels: 7:21pm
Good
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by Kingluqman89(m): 7:22pm
Omo see as God pick en call jejely.
And Man U cut my own 300k ticket wey don set since thursday for here.
Dah one na missed call oo.
Lyn Brown... Jehun lo.
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by Inspire01(m): 7:22pm
Captain Nosa or Hosa
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by congorasta: 7:22pm
k
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by tishbite41: 7:22pm
Boyooosa:I weak wen I c am
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by givan(m): 7:23pm
G
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by lelvin(m): 7:24pm
Someone should help this guy
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by tishbite41: 7:24pm
OBO... na small thing. come oluku make we enjoy some babes
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by pheyikemi: 7:25pm
decatalyst:Na so
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by efemty001: 7:25pm
Those benin guys for davido back inside that picture be like
Finally we snap with davido, we have finally made it in life
LOL
BRO U BETA GO HUSTLE
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by widepussy(f): 7:26pm
Davido keep doing big things..... Haters go dance one corner.
|Re: Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet by widepussy(f): 7:28pm
biacan:He never did sign EFE.... get ur facts right bish
