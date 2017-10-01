Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido To Sign Lyn Brown, Flown Out In Captain Nosa's Private Jet (15707 Views)

Davido vow to sign this Benin based artist at the Oba of Benin Palace, flown out in Billionaire Captain Nosa's private jet





As we all know, Davido missed his friend Tagbo funeral yesterday due to his invitation to perform at the Oba Of Benin one year coronation anniversary.



Tagbo was being laid to rest in Anambra state while his friend, Davido was chilling out with the Oba of Benin and the crown prince of Benin. Well, what do you expect? Tagbo's family are all after the singer, accusing him of killing their son.



Nigeria can confirm that the singer has vowed to sign of Benin based sensational artist, Lyn Brown after Billionaire Captain Nosa appeal to Davido in the presence of 2face Idibia, Maleke, former governor, Adams Oshiomhole, to do something for Lyn Brown.



According to report gotten exclusively by Nigeria, Davido agreed to sign the lad. Davido reportedly asked the artist how he knew Captain Nosa and Lyn Brown answered and said it was through Adams Oshiomhole and Davido was wowed and said you just mentioned two great people and because of this, you are going with me to Lagos!



Davido was also flown to Sierra Leone this morning in Captain Nosa's private jet. From Guinea, he will be going to Zambia, according to the report obtained by Nigeria.



What happen to the ones he signed earlier..... we still waiting for them blow..... e.g EFE of bbn 3 Likes

MORE PHOTOS------- Davido partying at billionaire captain Nosa's house in Benin http://www.asbgistng.com/2017/10/davido-sign-benin-based-artist-lyn-brown.html 1 Share









See that woman face for the last picture, that naa typical Benin Woman face Hope he won't give the guy 30 tots of Tequila to CHEWSee that woman face for the last picture, that naa typical Benin Woman face 16 Likes 3 Shares





Oba Ewuare II and his Prince are a disgrace to the Bini kingdom.



Never before has the company/presence of a murderer been a source of revelry to the Bini Monarch.

Davido should be no where around the Oba's palace.No where!!!

Even a backyard ruler like the Otaru of Auchi won't stoop this low.



If my memory serves me right, this same Oba humiliated and banished a chief for suspected wrongdoing, but he and his son fraternized with Davido.

Double standards everywhere.



If I had my way I'd throw the Oba and his Prince into the evil forest.

Tony Kabaka will even lead Bini kingdom better than these mistakes of royalty.



As for Captain Osa,

IBB wouldn't be happy this is how you are using your wealth.



Rest in Peace Tagbo...

Na your mumu kill you. Oba Ewuare II and his Prince are a disgrace to the Bini kingdom.Never before has the company/presence of a murderer been a source of revelry to the Bini Monarch.Davido should be no where around the Oba's palace.No where!!!Even a backyard ruler like the Otaru of Auchi won't stoop this low.If my memory serves me right, this same Oba humiliated and banished a chief for suspected wrongdoing, but he and his son fraternized with Davido.Double standards everywhere.If I had my way I'd throw the Oba and his Prince into the evil forest.Tony Kabaka will even lead Bini kingdom better than these mistakes of royalty.As for Captain Osa,IBB wouldn't be happy this is how you are using your wealth.Rest in Peace Tagbo...Na your mumu kill you. 20 Likes 2 Shares

See his head, afonja. Skull miner ..hope you won't take his skull like you did to your 3 friends. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Guy wear skull protector ooo.

Don't trust this afonja turtle emperor 7 Likes

I am not understanding o... Shey 2baba don turn boy for Davido ni 1 Like

Kashbwoyjnr:

See his head, afonja. Skull miner ..hope you won't take his skull like you did to your 3 friends. 10 Likes 1 Share

biacan:

CALL ME















Mayorkun. CALL MEMayorkun. 6 Likes

Who is Nigeria confirming what? All these bloggers sha! I bow for una o. 4 Likes

Scrolling through the pictures, the 3rd pics got me smiling. Everybody dey look front, na so that gal dey take corner eye look the guy wey get 30billion for the account. 2 Likes

OK

pyyxxaro:

Hope he won't give the guy 30 tots of Tequila to CHEW







See that woman face for the last picture, that naa typical Benin Woman face

funny u funny u

nice one

Which one is the boy nah!? Na cougars I dey see there nii

Isiokay

It is captain "hosa" short form for idahosa 1 Like

Nah person wey die, nah eim own finish 4 Likes

Good

Omo see as God pick en call jejely.





And Man U cut my own 300k ticket wey don set since thursday for here.



Dah one na missed call oo.



Lyn Brown... Jehun lo.

Captain Nosa or Hosa

k

Boyooosa:

Who is Nigeria confirming what? All these bloggers sha! I bow for una o. I weak wen I c am I weak wen I c am

G

Someone should help this guy

OBO... na small thing. come oluku make we enjoy some babes

decatalyst:

Nah person wey die, nah eim own finish Na so Na so

Those benin guys for davido back inside that picture be like



Finally we snap with davido, we have finally made it in life





LOL



BRO U BETA GO HUSTLE

Davido keep doing big things..... Haters go dance one corner.