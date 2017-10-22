₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by AmericanQuarter: 7:38pm On Oct 21
Gov Obiano in a warm embrace with Obaze at St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka today.
Anambra is a model state that plays politics without bitterness.
#VoteNotFight... Election No Be War!
Note: The two men attended the same elite college as youths in Onitsha- Christ the King College(CKC). They are both Catholics.
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by Spylord48: 7:41pm On Oct 21
Although all Na camera stuff but some people will still fight because of these two men that doesn't know whether they exist or not.
That politics for U.
politics is all about interest, as far as our interests are aligned no problem but some youths won't understand Give them #1000 and you see them snatch ballot boxes in the mists of crowd without even thinking twice if they will survive or not.
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by Nebuzaradan: 7:58pm On Oct 21
Obiano and his annoying cloth
Hehehehehehe he must have had a thousand of it in his wardrobe
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by arabmoney101(m): 8:54pm On Oct 21
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by brunofarad(m): 9:38pm On Oct 21
Politicians
And camera act
Ndi ori, Ndi ori
All of them , no exception
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by dreamworld: 9:39pm On Oct 21
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by candlewax: 9:39pm On Oct 21
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by Edoi(m): 9:40pm On Oct 21
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by 12345baba: 9:40pm On Oct 21
My two uncles
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by Kimy97(f): 9:41pm On Oct 21
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by Zico5(m): 9:41pm On Oct 21
They are just decieving their gullible supporters. Politicians can form anything. They laugh together outsides but destroy each other in their closets
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by skulgen: 9:42pm On Oct 21
Fighting on media but friends behind closed doors.
Thts d part iv not yet understood.
How do they do it, i mean, deceiving us n setting us at war while they re same ppl just coming from different angles. Thts why at d end they deliver same script n pattern.
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by hokafor(m): 9:43pm On Oct 21
The obaze guy maybe more cunning than "Billy" obiano
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by gaeul(f): 9:43pm On Oct 21
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by kay29000(m): 9:44pm On Oct 21
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by bestview: 9:45pm On Oct 21
Cool..playing politics without bitterness is the hallmark of Anambra politics.
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by chuckskaycee: 9:45pm On Oct 21
I was there
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by Atiku2019: 9:46pm On Oct 21
Politics without Bitterness
God Bless Atiku
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by GODISGREAT123: 9:46pm On Oct 21
Obiano is whispering to him to pay up the money required of him before putting posters all over the place
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by highchief1: 9:49pm On Oct 21
Nebuzaradan:its symbolic but u don't no
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by highchief1: 9:50pm On Oct 21
12345baba:u are a sperm
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by AburoBuhari: 9:52pm On Oct 21
the same way Buhari Is embracing the igbos but we all know what goes behind
*AburoBuhari*
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by oshe11(m): 9:53pm On Oct 21
I bet he wudnt hug Peter Obi
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by anitapreeti(f): 9:58pm On Oct 21
Cold embrace!
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by ratcockoduduwa: 10:02pm On Oct 21
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by Oloripelebe: 10:06pm On Oct 21
If dem like make dem kiss
All i know is our ofe nsala day is non negotiable
No reflendum, no erection in biafla land
Give us our dillector back
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by Promismike(m): 10:10pm On Oct 21
Evil man. Wish ndi Anambra can boycott November election or at least vote you out of office.
It is a good thing to have a different view to what your people agitate for. But it is an evil and a betrayal to order your people to be killed for what they agitate for. Okoroawusa the chief betrayer of Ndi igbo is even more senaible than you he-goat.
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by Titto93(m): 10:13pm On Oct 21
Eye service.
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by CaptainJeffry: 10:14pm On Oct 21
Must Obiano wear that picture printed rag to church God is indeed merciful.
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by DIKEnaWAR: 10:22pm On Oct 21
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by zubby4567(m): 10:25pm On Oct 21
OFENSALA DAY ....18TH NOVEMBER
|Re: Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS by maxiuc(m): 10:31pm On Oct 21
