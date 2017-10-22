Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obiano In A Warm Embrace With Obaze At St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka Today- PICS (9956 Views)

Gov Obiano in a warm embrace with Obaze at St Patrick's Cathedral, Awka today.



Anambra is a model state that plays politics without bitterness.



#VoteNotFight... Election No Be War!



Note: The two men attended the same elite college as youths in Onitsha- Christ the King College(CKC). They are both Catholics.





Although all Na camera stuff but some people will still fight because of these two men that doesn't know whether they exist or not.

That politics for U.

politics is all about interest, as far as our interests are aligned no problem but some youths won't understand Give them #1000 and you see them snatch ballot boxes in the mists of crowd without even thinking twice if they will survive or not. 4 Likes





Hehehehehehe he must have had a thousand of it in his wardrobe Obiano and his annoying clothHehehehehehe he must have had a thousand of it in his wardrobe 3 Likes

And camera act





Ndi ori, Ndi ori





Good

My two uncles

Na dem knw

They are just decieving their gullible supporters. Politicians can form anything. They laugh together outsides but destroy each other in their closets 1 Like

Politics

Fighting on media but friends behind closed doors.

Thts d part iv not yet understood.

How do they do it, i mean, deceiving us n setting us at war while they re same ppl just coming from different angles. Thts why at d end they deliver same script n pattern.

The obaze guy maybe more cunning than "Billy" obiano

Cool.

Cool..playing politics without bitterness is the hallmark of Anambra politics.

I was there









Obiano is whispering to him to pay up the money required of him before putting posters all over the place 1 Like

Obiano and his annoying cloth



Hehehehehehe he must have had a thousand of it in his wardrobe its symbolic but u don't no its symbolic but u don't no

My two uncles u are a sperm u are a sperm

the same way Buhari Is embracing the igbos but we all know what goes behind



I bet he wudnt hug Peter Obi

Cold embrace!

Good



If dem like make dem kiss



All i know is our ofe nsala day is non negotiable



No reflendum, no erection in biafla land

Evil man. Wish ndi Anambra can boycott November election or at least vote you out of office.



It is a good thing to have a different view to what your people agitate for. But it is an evil and a betrayal to order your people to be killed for what they agitate for. Okoroawusa the chief betrayer of Ndi igbo is even more senaible than you he-goat.



God is indeed merciful. Must Obiano wear that picture printed rag to churchGod is indeed merciful.

Na so