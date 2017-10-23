₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by 224HITS: 12:15pm On Oct 22
Happy Sunday guys..
See more details below
http://www.224hits.com/photo-gucci-manes-wedding-cake-vs-nigerian-independence-cake/
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by NIGHTMAREOO7: 12:30pm On Oct 22
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by fidalgo19: 3:09pm On Oct 22
What insult
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by lenghtinny(m): 4:24pm On Oct 22
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by ijobaooorun(m): 4:44pm On Oct 22
U can't use dat to compare joor.
Nigeria is in recession but gucci mane isnt
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by moriton(m): 5:52pm On Oct 22
it's a simple tins na. you no hear im na 'Gucci'. Where as howa own na 'aboki'.
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by JamesonJay(m): 7:48pm On Oct 22
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by tstx(m): 8:08pm On Oct 22
if you check am now na our own wey expensive pass.... Look at his face like that of voldemort's ....... Enemy of National Development..
Between y'all should please like my BLOG's Facebook page by clicking HERE
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by Pushas: 9:52pm On Oct 22
tstx:I doubt it. Gucci Mane's cake cost about 80,000 dollars although anything is possible in Nigeria sha.
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by oviejnr(m): 9:55pm On Oct 22
This best describes the cakes, one is suffering from recession
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by NwaAmaikpe: 9:55pm On Oct 22
This is not a fair comparison.
How will you compare that cake with one baked by Daura women in Purdah..
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by sukkot: 9:56pm On Oct 22
gucci mane my main man mayneeee
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:56pm On Oct 22
He said it in one of his songs .."am the type of nigga , spend a million on a wedding cake" - Gucci mane ft Nicki minaj - Make love
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by Badonasty(m): 9:56pm On Oct 22
224HITS:
Lol...can't compare sleep with death
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by stano2(m): 9:56pm On Oct 22
Nigeria cake represents what the economy looks like
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by Daeylar(f): 9:56pm On Oct 22
I don't understand
What kind of comparison is this
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:56pm On Oct 22
vv
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by delikay4luv: 9:56pm On Oct 22
Nigeria's own will still be more expensive than Gucci Mane's own. �
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by anitapreeti(f): 9:57pm On Oct 22
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by thundafire: 9:57pm On Oct 22
lenghtinny:dey flog Liverpool 4-1 close doz tenths
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by Pidginwhisper: 9:57pm On Oct 22
Nothing wey u fit take Satisfy Nigerians..if na toh say dem do the cake like Gucci Mane cake..Some go still carry dem frustrated life go still complain..you go be begin dey hear "Misplaced priority", "Wastage of public fund","Our yam", "Too expensive". Our Hypocrisy just too much
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by OmoDavido(m): 9:57pm On Oct 22
G
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by crazygod(m): 9:57pm On Oct 22
Pushas:Naija cake na 200m contract. More expensive than gucci
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by shallysgirl: 9:57pm On Oct 22
Naija cake is falling down.....
224HITS:
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by tolexy123: 9:58pm On Oct 22
Hahahahahahahahahhahahahaha
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by Divay22(f): 9:58pm On Oct 22
That cake is showing us what's remaining in Nigeria
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by Boyooosa(m): 9:58pm On Oct 22
@op, where is ur mind? Comparing cakes, what's the fun about pls?
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by dfrost: 9:59pm On Oct 22
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by reyscrub(m): 9:59pm On Oct 22
Human being sha! if Nigeria govt display #1,000,000 worth of cake for celebrating the independent, you this guys will be condemning the govt for being wasteful.
Gucci or cake, what is the importance of expensive cake for any occasion except wastages and to show a stolen and drug money.
Thanks PMB for being conservative jooooh
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by tim1256(m): 9:59pm On Oct 22
Nigeria ehn?
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by mosho2good: 10:00pm On Oct 22
when Hunger dey for land and if u walk up to them and ask that they should help they are not ready to give u 5 naira but are ready to do things to show themselves on the media....
awom oniranu
|Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by LesbianBoy(m): 10:00pm On Oct 22
Wetin concern me concern gucci mane cake. My own is Nigerian girls should learn from gucci mane's wife! After reading their love story i shed tears and wondered if a naija lady can do what she did
