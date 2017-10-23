Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! (21995 Views)

http://www.224hits.com/photo-gucci-manes-wedding-cake-vs-nigerian-independence-cake/

3 Likes

What insult 3 Likes

34 Likes





Nigeria is in recession but gucci mane isnt U can't use dat to compare joor.Nigeria is in recession but gucci mane isnt 81 Likes 3 Shares

it's a simple tins na. you no hear im na 'Gucci'. Where as howa own na 'aboki'. 5 Likes





if you check am now na our own wey expensive pass.... Look at his face like that of voldemort's ....... Enemy of National Development..

I doubt it. Gucci Mane's cake cost about 80,000 dollars although anything is possible in Nigeria sha.

This best describes the cakes, one is suffering from recession 18 Likes 2 Shares







This is not a fair comparison.



This is not a fair comparison. How will you compare that cake with one baked by Daura women in Purdah..

gucci mane my main man mayneeee 3 Likes

He said it in one of his songs .."am the type of nigga , spend a million on a wedding cake" - Gucci mane ft Nicki minaj - Make love 5 Likes

Lol...can't compare sleep with death Lol...can't compare sleep with death 2 Likes

Nigeria cake represents what the economy looks like



What kind of comparison is this I don't understandWhat kind of comparison is this

Nigeria's own will still be more expensive than Gucci Mane's own. � 4 Likes

dey flog Liverpool 4-1 close doz tenths dey flog Liverpool 4-1 close doz tenths

Nothing wey u fit take Satisfy Nigerians..if na toh say dem do the cake like Gucci Mane cake..Some go still carry dem frustrated life go still complain..you go be begin dey hear "Misplaced priority", "Wastage of public fund","Our yam", "Too expensive". Our Hypocrisy just too much 44 Likes 2 Shares

I doubt it. Gucci Mane's cake cost about 80,000 dollars although anything is possible in Nigeria sha. Naija cake na 200m contract. More expensive than gucci Naija cake na 200m contract. More expensive than gucci 2 Likes

Naija cake is falling down.....

That cake is showing us what's remaining in Nigeria

@op, where is ur mind? Comparing cakes, what's the fun about pls? 3 Likes 1 Share

Human being sha! if Nigeria govt display #1,000,000 worth of cake for celebrating the independent, you this guys will be condemning the govt for being wasteful.



Gucci or cake, what is the importance of expensive cake for any occasion except wastages and to show a stolen and drug money.



Thanks PMB for being conservative jooooh 7 Likes 1 Share

when Hunger dey for land and if u walk up to them and ask that they should help they are not ready to give u 5 naira but are ready to do things to show themselves on the media....

awom oniranu