Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by 224HITS: 12:15pm On Oct 22
Happy Sunday guys..

See more details below

http://www.224hits.com/photo-gucci-manes-wedding-cake-vs-nigerian-independence-cake/

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by NIGHTMAREOO7: 12:30pm On Oct 22
grin

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by fidalgo19: 3:09pm On Oct 22
What insult

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by lenghtinny(m): 4:24pm On Oct 22
angry

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by ijobaooorun(m): 4:44pm On Oct 22
U can't use dat to compare joor.

Nigeria is in recession but gucci mane isnt grin

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by moriton(m): 5:52pm On Oct 22
it's a simple tins na. you no hear im na 'Gucci'. Where as howa own na 'aboki'.

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by JamesonJay(m): 7:48pm On Oct 22
grin
Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by tstx(m): 8:08pm On Oct 22
if you check am now na our own wey expensive pass.... Look at his face like that of voldemort's ....... Enemy of National Development..

Between y'all should please like my BLOG's Facebook page by clicking HERE

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by Pushas: 9:52pm On Oct 22
tstx:
if you check am now na our own wey expensive pass
I doubt it. Gucci Mane's cake cost about 80,000 dollars although anything is possible in Nigeria sha.

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by oviejnr(m): 9:55pm On Oct 22
This best describes the cakes, one is suffering from recession grin

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by NwaAmaikpe: 9:55pm On Oct 22
shocked


This is not a fair comparison.

How will you compare that cake with one baked by Daura women in Purdah..

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by sukkot: 9:56pm On Oct 22
gucci mane my main man mayneeee grin

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:56pm On Oct 22
He said it in one of his songs .."am the type of nigga , spend a million on a wedding cake" - Gucci mane ft Nicki minaj - Make love

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by Badonasty(m): 9:56pm On Oct 22
Lol...can't compare sleep with death

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by stano2(m): 9:56pm On Oct 22
Nigeria cake represents what the economy looks like
Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by Daeylar(f): 9:56pm On Oct 22
I don't understand grin grin grin
What kind of comparison is this grin grin grin
Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:56pm On Oct 22
vv
Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by delikay4luv: 9:56pm On Oct 22
Nigeria's own will still be more expensive than Gucci Mane's own. �

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by anitapreeti(f): 9:57pm On Oct 22
grin
Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by thundafire: 9:57pm On Oct 22
lenghtinny:
angry
dey flog Liverpool 4-1 close doz tenths
Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by Pidginwhisper: 9:57pm On Oct 22
Nothing wey u fit take Satisfy Nigerians..if na toh say dem do the cake like Gucci Mane cake..Some go still carry dem frustrated life go still complain..you go be begin dey hear "Misplaced priority", "Wastage of public fund","Our yam", "Too expensive". Our Hypocrisy just too much angry

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by OmoDavido(m): 9:57pm On Oct 22
G
Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by crazygod(m): 9:57pm On Oct 22
Pushas:

I doubt it. Gucci Mane's cake cost about 80,000 dollars although anything is possible in Nigeria sha.
Naija cake na 200m contract. More expensive than gucci

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by shallysgirl: 9:57pm On Oct 22
Naija cake is falling down..... grin
Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by tolexy123: 9:58pm On Oct 22
Hahahahahahahahahhahahahaha grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by Divay22(f): 9:58pm On Oct 22
That cake is showing us what's remaining in Nigeria grin grin
Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by Boyooosa(m): 9:58pm On Oct 22
@op, where is ur mind? Comparing cakes, what's the fun about pls?

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by dfrost: 9:59pm On Oct 22
cheesy
Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by reyscrub(m): 9:59pm On Oct 22
Human being sha! if Nigeria govt display #1,000,000 worth of cake for celebrating the independent, you this guys will be condemning the govt for being wasteful.

Gucci or cake, what is the importance of expensive cake for any occasion except wastages and to show a stolen and drug money.

Thanks PMB for being conservative jooooh

Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by tim1256(m): 9:59pm On Oct 22
Nigeria ehn?
Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by mosho2good: 10:00pm On Oct 22
when Hunger dey for land and if u walk up to them and ask that they should help they are not ready to give u 5 naira but are ready to do things to show themselves on the media....
awom oniranu
Re: Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Vs Nigerian Independence Cake! by LesbianBoy(m): 10:00pm On Oct 22
Wetin concern me concern gucci mane cake. My own is Nigerian girls should learn from gucci mane's wife! After reading their love story i shed tears and wondered if a naija lady can do what she did angry

2 Likes

