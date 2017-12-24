₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by Kolababe: 2:10pm On Dec 05
Nigerians are crying out over police brutality meted out by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police Force.
And while the conversations about police reforms are ongoing, we take a look at a member of the force who is a cop by day, and a musician by night.
Yomi Sars, aka Gucci Mane Eko (Lagos Gucci Mane) is a 30 year-old singer and rapper who combines tackling crime with recording and releasing music. He’s a native of Lagos state, is popular in circles of the music industry.
He makes music from the streets and for the streets. A look through his growing discography sees him drawing inspiration from the Lagos mainland, and turning that into music. His delivery style is core street, where he freestyles in Yoruba, over heavy beat.
But he wasn’t always on the street. According to him, he was attracted to the streets at an early age, and left home to go find his path there.
“I was born with a silver spoon but I left the confort of my home to be on the Street just as if I knew my mum won’t stay on for long……I thank God who led my path on the street and make me a better person.”
Yomi Sars is popular amongst entertainers in the music industry. His position in the force, ensures that he attracts the friendship of many entertainers. One of his closest pals is Olamide, the indigenous rapper.
The duo have a strong bond, appearing at numerous concerts together and giving shout outs on social media. His other friendship circle include A-list artists such as Pasuma Wonder, Reminisce, Wizkid, Phyno, Davido and more.
His released records include ‘Japa’ (produced by Young Jonn), ‘Adoyoyo’, and ‘Gucci Mane Eko’.
Off the mic, Yomi is actively involved with combating crime. He is regularly involved in special missions. One of his mentors is Abba Kyari, an assistant police commissioner of Lagos State has been labelled ‘Nigeria’s Jack Bauer‘ due to his effort in bringing high-profile hoodlums and criminals to justice. Yomi works with Abba Kyari, and sometimes share insights into the workings of the police.
“Yomi is a great guy,” says a police officer, who refused to be named for this post. “He is a friend of everyone, and we can all rely on him. That’s why he is popular to everyone, and he has a good heart.”
Once during an operation to catch kidnappers in Delta state, a cop was killed during the ensuing shoot-out. Yomi too to Instagram to reflect upon it. “We lost a brave officer yesterday was shot by a deadly kidnapper in delta state…& was buried today….Inspr Rasheed Sanusi may ur soul rest in peace….If I die today I die a hero cos my 21 gun salute must complete,” he said.
Being a musician and a cop means he is a prime target for criticism. He traverses both worlds, drawing the ire of the public on social media who constantly question his dedication to the job.
He handles the criticism well, acting as a de factor public relations executive for the force. Once he went on a campaign to highlight Police officers who are distinguished in other fields. They include Chioma Ajunwa, Chuck Norris, Samuel Peters, and more.
As the growing voices of Nigeria’s youth against the brutality of SARS operatives continue to rise, Yomi addressed the issue on Instagram. You can find the post below.
“The #EndSARS is no longer one that any responsible Citizen minded Police officer can ignore, not necessarily giving credence to some of the gory yet vivid narrations but Policing is to maintain the public peace in whatever guise the unrest may come.
From Wuang, Dallas, Frankfurt, Paris, London and even Conakry Citizens have at some point in time, say recently protested against Police brutality.
It comes with the job, it is a sad truth. It’s same as the Doctor that leaves a spatula inside a patient or watches a patient die because the family couldn’t make cash deposit for treatment, it’s like the school Proprietors that wouldn’t allow the most brilliant child in the school write exams because the parents can’t afford to pay the fees, the Lawyer that breathes well knowing an innocent person have gone to jail only because legal fees couldn’t be paid . All these hinge on the individual’s world view, personal background and moral check list.
Definitely some Officers are on the extreme in the line of duty, some are on the job for personal gratification but we must commend the larger percentage who are worthy Ambassadors of the Police Force.
Those that daily defy the lack of basic needs like accommodation, uniform and other kits, up to date technology and equipments, no life insurance or worthy compensation for family and or loved ones in the case of death in the line of duty and with the little they’re given, combat violent crimes, conduct investigations, track down cunning criminals and do all they can to maintain law and order. I say again, a greater number of Officers of the Nigeria Police Force are Heroes without capes.
My simple suggestion in lending my voice to the #EndSARS is this; let us together raise the standard of our society, our collective existence as a people, for if we’re yet to realize every singular facet of the society reflects the whole, as no entity can forever stand aloof.
Justice is a system, a societal measure and as the Yorubas will say “Gba fun Muri ni gba fun Gbaja”. This of course shouldn’t stop the Police from looking into the various allegations levelled against the body, and the need to investigate and weed out the wolves amongst us.”
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/meet-yomi-sars-aka-lagos-gucci-mane-the-flashy-sars-operative-also-an-artiste
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by Kolababe: 2:10pm On Dec 05
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by marshalldgreat: 2:13pm On Dec 05
Criminal... Look at his face
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by Preca(f): 2:16pm On Dec 05
his in the first pic though
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by Preca(f): 2:16pm On Dec 05
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by Munae(f): 2:17pm On Dec 05
..
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by Lacomus(m): 2:20pm On Dec 05
you pipu should come and finish him .
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by Samusu(m): 2:37pm On Dec 05
Yoni Sars kam
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by DOUBLEWAHALA: 3:16pm On Dec 05
now we have who to focus our attention to in these SARS mata
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by Elnino4ladies: 3:17pm On Dec 05
EndSARS
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by egbaguy2: 3:48pm On Dec 05
the guy should be sacked.... thought one can't combine jobs while being a security agent
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by godfatherx: 3:58pm On Dec 05
With this kind in SARS, I support the ENDSARS movement wholeheartedly
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by OboOlora(f): 6:09pm On Dec 05
Isn't this the same guy all the notorious yahoo boys in Lagos use against each other? They pay him money to arrest their counterparts and he collects money before they are released. His partner is one Gbenga, I have heard about them since their Ikeja days. bleeping dirty punks that cant speak or write english correctly!
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by Alcatraz005: 6:12pm On Dec 05
He works with and for yahoo boys.
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by Keneking: 8:00pm On Dec 05
A thief knows a thief
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by Treasure17(m): 9:05pm On Dec 05
This one look more of G-guy than SARS officer
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by NwaAmaikpe: 10:23pm On Dec 05
Yomi SARS is definitely into crime.
Going by the company he keeps.
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by Dc4life(m): 10:26pm On Dec 05
Jk
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by free2ryhme: 10:27pm On Dec 05
Kolababe:
All na wash
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by JohnEazy(m): 10:27pm On Dec 05
Ok
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by Lilimax(f): 10:29pm On Dec 05
Njo! Eziokwu, this guy meturu njo aka No be lie!
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by kennosklint(m): 10:30pm On Dec 05
Thief
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by Blissp99(f): 10:30pm On Dec 05
I see
Is dis news
Wake me if dis makes FP,so I can fry Stone
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by fratermathy(m): 10:30pm On Dec 05
I thought Jimoh Moshood, the PPRO, said all SARS officers are covert. Why is this one ousting himself as a SARS officer? He may have unwittingly made himself a target by this act of publicity, more especially as many Nigerians are looking for a face to put to the SARS menace that has plagued many innocent citizens.
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by pol23: 10:32pm On Dec 05
Yomi Thief
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by MISTAICEY02288(m): 10:32pm On Dec 05
Can you imagine.
If to say na one fwesh boi dress like this now, with the boots, blings and all, dem go either name am Yahoo boi, armed robber abi cultist. Useless system we have In this country.
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by euroboy95: 10:33pm On Dec 05
Wonders shall never end
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by MyVILLAGEpeople: 10:33pm On Dec 05
This one na G boy na. But i stand with sars, those guys are really when its comes to fighting crime.
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by BlueRayDick: 10:38pm On Dec 05
This one that offers protection to all known yahoo boys in Lagos. A look tru his instagram page will definitely convince you he is a criminal like the rest of them
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by AHCB: 10:39pm On Dec 05
The legitimate endeavour of this man, doesn't rid SARS of their use of excessive force and gross violation of the right of their victims.
|Re: Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper by ewizard1: 10:43pm On Dec 05
NwaAmaikpe:This oga talk sense today oooo!!!
