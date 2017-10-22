Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures (8733 Views)

They were caught today ,in etitinabo village ezihu IGBOUKWU,NDI IGBOUKWU be vigilant,I wish them happy sunday in SARS office Ekwulobia

Via : As shared By a Facebook User with caption ..Via : http://www.viviangist.ng/thieves-caught-today-in-igbo-ukwu-anambra-state-pictures/

Watch Video Here : Watch Video Here : http://www.viviangist.ng/thieves-caught-today-in-igbo-ukwu-anambra-state-pictures/

Anambra again? 8 Likes

"Henkel Rosé and Andre Rosé I'm only interested in what will happen to that



okay, i'm speechless

They should be made to face the law.

Their type have send so many to their untimely grave.

Village style jungle justic, what's with the palm fronds on their neck.



Are they sacrificing them to the Gods? 6 Likes

am yet 2 understand Y thieves must b stripped unclad.

These ones wanted to show off this coming Christmas.





They are lucky their bodies are still fresh without cuts.



But I wonder if they are to be sacrificed to amadioha, with what I am seeing



But I wonder if they are to be sacrificed to amadioha, with what I am seeing

Pray that one day God or nature will deliver one of leaders to the hungry and angry mob like this.

I Dont have mercy for them











Anambra 4 Likes 1 Share

See that girl for back eyeing the man with a sneer/smirk/smile on her face....

Wonder wetin she dey think and the other woman too....

Are they Nigerians?

The thing tire me too.

Are they Nigerians?



No, they are from Jamaica









See the one on the left’s tiny Igbotic weiner, smh!

IPOB and their small pricks. See the one on the left’s tiny Igbotic weiner, smh!IPOB and their small pricks. 3 Likes









They wan submit them for sacrifice





Anambra has been on news all day long for the wrong reasons.



The death of one osita

And then this..



Oh my beloved state

What exactly is going on?

Is it the whole November 18 brouhaha.



Anambra has been on news all day long for the wrong reasons.Ezego ishThe death of one ositaAnd then this..Oh my beloved stateWhat exactly is going on?Is it the whole November 18 brouhaha.Let's take it easy ooo





This thread is just full of people focusing on the tribe and not the issue. na wa.