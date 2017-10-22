₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by viviangist: 2:48pm
As shared By a Facebook User with caption ..
They were caught today ,in etitinabo village ezihu IGBOUKWU,NDI IGBOUKWU be vigilant,I wish them happy sunday in SARS office Ekwulobia
Via : http://www.viviangist.ng/thieves-caught-today-in-igbo-ukwu-anambra-state-pictures/
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by viviangist: 2:49pm
@VIVIANGIST
Watch Video Here : http://www.viviangist.ng/thieves-caught-today-in-igbo-ukwu-anambra-state-pictures/
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by python1: 2:49pm
Anambra again?
8 Likes
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by folashade96(f): 2:55pm
i am wondering wondering what the op is thinking
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:02pm
I'm only interested in what will happen to that "Henkel Rosé and Andre Rosé
1 Like
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by tyup: 3:17pm
Igbo chuckwu right
okay, i'm speechless
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by Flexherbal(m): 3:32pm
They should be made to face the law.
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by hisgrace090: 3:56pm
Their type have send so many to their untimely grave.
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by Built2last: 4:39pm
Ok
4 Likes
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by fuckerstard: 4:39pm
Village style jungle justic, what's with the palm fronds on their neck.
Are they sacrificing them to the Gods?
6 Likes
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by numerouno01(m): 4:39pm
na good for them
dumb thieves
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by IAMSASHY(f): 4:40pm
am yet 2 understand Y thieves must b stripped unclad.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by CHOPUP411(m): 4:41pm
Flatinos republic
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by emeijeh(m): 4:41pm
These ones wanted to show off this coming Christmas.
They are lucky their bodies are still fresh without cuts.
But I wonder if they are to be sacrificed to amadioha, with what I am seeing
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by sureheaven(m): 4:41pm
Pray that one day God or nature will deliver one of leaders to the hungry and angry mob like this.
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by BoundToSucces(m): 4:41pm
I don't know what to say.
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by smithsydny(m): 4:41pm
I Dont have mercy for them
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by Dopeyomi(m): 4:41pm
Anambra
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by dayleke(m): 4:43pm
See that girl for back eyeing the man with a sneer/smirk/smile on her face....
Wonder wetin she dey think and the other woman too....
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by visijo(m): 4:45pm
Are they Nigerians?
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by oluwatymylehyn(m): 4:45pm
Ole ori aye wa
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by Fyngal1(f): 4:47pm
IAMSASHY:The thing tire me too.
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by emeijeh(m): 4:47pm
visijo:
No, they are from Jamaica
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by scholes0(f): 4:47pm
See the one on the left’s tiny Igbotic weiner, smh!
IPOB and their small pricks.
3 Likes
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by Strongbest(m): 4:47pm
All is well...
www.nairaland.com/1798724/
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by DJMCOTTY(m): 4:48pm
They wan submit them for sacrifice
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by Luckygurl(f): 4:48pm
Anambra has been on news all day long for the wrong reasons.
Ezego ish
The death of one osita
And then this..
Oh my beloved state
What exactly is going on?
Is it the whole November 18 brouhaha.
Let's take it easy ooo
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by Daeylar(f): 4:48pm
They shouldn't beat them,
This thread is just full of people focusing on the tribe and not the issue. na wa.
|Re: 3 Thieves Caught In Igbo Ukwu Anambra, Stripped Unclad - Pictures by Proffdada: 4:49pm
Flexherbal:they're still facing the law
