₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,163 members, 3,894,735 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 08:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) (23761 Views)
Lady Caught Stealing, Stripped Unclad, Blames It On Charm (Photos) / Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) / 17-Year-Old Girl Sells Her Baby In Onitsha For N500,000 (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Islie: 9:36pm On Nov 04
This commercial sex worker was given a very bitter dose of Unclad treatment after she was caught stealing from her customer's house
A commercial sex worker who broke into the home of one of her regular customers to steal some foreign currencies and imported wines got more than she bargained for after she was caught red-handed.
http://www.pulse.ng/gist/metro/prostitute-stripped-Unclad-after-burgling-customers-in-onitsha-id7551356.html
1 Share
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 9:38pm On Nov 04
What a shame
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by mazimee(m): 9:39pm On Nov 04
Shame indeed
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 9:44pm On Nov 04
She was disgraced
She was beaten
So why was she stripped unclad
12 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Ilefoaye(m): 9:48pm On Nov 04
hmmm
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by SegunFreelance(m): 9:50pm On Nov 04
Olosho mu standing -SMALL DOCTOR
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:51pm On Nov 04
Iam not seeing their Unclad oix well
Wanna see that borehole
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by SegunFreelance(m): 9:54pm On Nov 04
"Biafrastute" Well done nah. Hmm! 1 Naija.
12 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:03pm On Nov 04
This is barbaric.
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:17pm On Nov 04
My problem is why should her breast be looking at her shoes
8 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:18pm On Nov 04
SegunFreelance:You forgot about Afonjastute's at Allen avenue
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Khd95(m): 10:27pm On Nov 04
ifeoma obi
dazzzol....okada abeg carry me commot here
6 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by daomi(m): 10:39pm On Nov 04
Developer
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by SegunFreelance(m): 10:58pm On Nov 04
BeeBeeOoh:
1 Naija All The Way
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by lucky999: 11:35pm On Nov 04
yeye and confused olosho
mad people everywhere
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by ogaJona(m): 10:10am
SegunFreelance:Bros get sense nah or borrow small
9 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 10:24am
Omo the breast don fall finish
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 6:39pm
Kanu nah confam Jew.Ipobs are PIGS, PROSTITUTE and IDIOTS_ Kanu ,2017)
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 6:39pm
and someone is stil paying to have sex with someone like this
11 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Gbire111: 6:40pm
Who also thinks she can't be ashamed of being Unclad?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by hemartins(m): 6:40pm
Nothing to loose
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 6:40pm
Men can chop anything...
Majority of these oloshos are thieves o. You people should be careful... Stripping her unclad is unnecessary and inhumane. I don't know our obsession with stripping people unclad.
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by vivianbelema(f): 6:41pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by sammieguze(m): 6:41pm
who re those having sex with this ugly thing sef
4 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Larryton(m): 6:41pm
MhizzAJ:
It's so disheartened to see people stripping another person just because of wrong deed just to satisfy their sexual urge. Perverts everywhere.
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by davodyguy: 6:41pm
MhizzAJ:part of punishment for her crimes
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Mcowubaba: 6:41pm
MhizzAJ:She wasn't burnt
Guys are usually burnt.
So
7 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Pavore9: 6:42pm
Can a prostitute be disgraced?
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 6:42pm
Python1 bia com see prosti2. IFEOMA OBI from ABIA Kanu people
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by davodyguy: 6:42pm
Larryton:
Whilst I strongly condem such, but people too must stop having the urge to steal, so those having the sexual urge too will have nothing as excuse
|Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Mcowubaba: 6:43pm
Larryton:Do you say this, when male criminals are caught, stripped, beaten and burnt to death
Or woman nakednesss different from man own
Or woman stealing different
6 Likes 1 Share
Cultists Rob Lagos Residents, Hack 24-year-old To Death -PUNCH / Police Arrest Fake Soldier, Truck-load Of Cannabis (pictured) / Lebanese Drug Trafficker Arrested By NDLEA
Viewing this topic: Blainz(m), ubaaree, simonflame(m), ericok(m), abidex0z(m), ABIOLAXYZ(m), adeosunramsey(m), bigdot1759(m), Chikwado1991(m), mukina2, bedoab10k(m), Tobyjagz, ibj55, prinzy1(m), Pause, salford1, Scholar212(m), Dramadiddy(m), Cornido(m), sample007, captainbell, BadBradley, fhranciz(m), moshood44(m), TOSINOLUSESAN, duchess02(m), Anthos(m), naaija, chykdavic(m), Leemekzy(m), OBIGS, madey1302, gayman99, Fanthade, PETERENI1(m), Nephdaniels(m), knowhowk, kudanezer, Scrooge(m), tok2ig(m), jossykondo, mekyno777(m), prest(m), AdaptiveAnalyst, clarias, Jlake(m), elohimoutreach, lovelybobo, dondaddycares(m), JikanBaura(m), mayorchimex(m), EMMYLASHTINS(m), being(m), Jebosh, Elslim, Sessyjee(m), HonNellymike12(m), delard1285, olasha1(m), Heywhizzy(m), sexybbstar(f), mahta, Bigmas2525(m), HVACSpecialist, Angelicjacy(f), Nissybright(m), AkachukwuD(m), Qasim6(m), prince2fine(m), CalebClinton, Kingsley1000(m), harsysky(m), Wendy24(f), kay2cee, InyinyaAgbaOku(m), Armaniodege, Oriflame1(f), xcllaxix(m), donsk60, heryourjay(m), bishopfermmy(m), Ameeria, melakes(m), Philipcuidate, lukency(m), ProfSule(m), MeeMi4, olumual, rexpet, Isiri, suxes2005(m), Christeety, Buchika(m), jamarifox(m), bonnez(m), Ipoade, ajarossi(m), peteofem(m), bjjbam, zurielsam(m), ehisbrainy, Oneminuteman, smilezz, Amaudeogu(m), Duchman67, Brixston(m), bunorb, fridayawase(m), bejeria101(m), BigIyanga, dsocioemmy(m), Maken1005, eallstar, harbeeoye(m), marcus554(m), sunnyway(m), joerock, dfelly, Jostico, abels(m), Odukes(m), fabiano09(m), ventoh, banzuz(m), DonaldTrump(m), djacob(m), bereto(m), frugal(m), Shanana1(m), dotbaba86(m), iSlayer, supermuyi, Stamford007(m), Laslim(m), Adagba1, JayBaronJay, Nwodosis(m), Whizzcute(m), popsy68(m), Pee01, majamajic(m), skimeh(m), mikefem58(m), thecontentking(f), Keemy88(m), Vicolan, slydobber2012(m) and 222 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19