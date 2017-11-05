₦airaland Forum

Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos)

Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Islie: 9:36pm On Nov 04
This commercial sex worker was given a very bitter dose of Unclad treatment after she was caught stealing from her customer's house



A commercial sex worker who broke into the home of one of her regular customers to steal some foreign currencies and imported wines got more than she bargained for after she was caught red-handed.



The suspect who gave her name as Ifeoma Obi, an indigene of Abia State but plying her skin trade in Onitsha, the commercial nerve center of Anambra State, was caught in the act by some vigilante members and they promptly gave her the Unclad justice.

Obi who was interviewed in Igbo during her ordeal, narrated how she broke into the man's home to steal some Dollars and the expensive wines a few days after the victim had taken her to his house for sex.

In the video posted by Igbo TV, the prostitute said she knew where the owner of the house kept the Dollars and after keeping watch for him to go out, she sneaked into the house to steal.

The men who caught her made sure she was stripped Unclad, beaten and seriously disgraced before she was handed over to the police.


http://www.pulse.ng/gist/metro/prostitute-stripped-Unclad-after-burgling-customers-in-onitsha-id7551356.html

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 9:38pm On Nov 04
What a shame

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by mazimee(m): 9:39pm On Nov 04
Shame indeed

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 9:44pm On Nov 04
She was disgraced
She was beaten
So why was she stripped unclad undecided

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Ilefoaye(m): 9:48pm On Nov 04
hmmm
Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by SegunFreelance(m): 9:50pm On Nov 04
Olosho mu standing -SMALL DOCTOR
Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:51pm On Nov 04
Iam not seeing their Unclad oix well

Wanna see that borehole tongue
Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by SegunFreelance(m): 9:54pm On Nov 04
"Biafrastute" Well done nah. Hmm! 1 Naija.

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:03pm On Nov 04
This is barbaric.
Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:17pm On Nov 04
My problem is why should her breast be looking at her shoes angry

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:18pm On Nov 04
SegunFreelance:
"Biafrastute" Well done nah. Hmm! 1 Naija.
You forgot about Afonjastute's at Allen avenue angry

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Khd95(m): 10:27pm On Nov 04
ifeoma obi

dazzzol....okada abeg carry me commot here

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by daomi(m): 10:39pm On Nov 04
Developer

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by SegunFreelance(m): 10:58pm On Nov 04
BeeBeeOoh:
You forgot about Afonjastute's at Allen avenue angry

grin Biafrastutes worst pass. Chai!!! Their... God save person sha.

1 Naija All The Way

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by lucky999: 11:35pm On Nov 04
yeye and confused olosho
mad people everywhere
Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by ogaJona(m): 10:10am
SegunFreelance:
"Biafrastute" Well done nah. Hmm! 1 Naija.
Bros get sense nah or borrow small

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 10:24am
Omo the breast don fall finish
Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 6:39pm
cool Kanu nah confam Jew.Ipobs are PIGS, PROSTITUTE and IDIOTS_ Kanu ,2017)
Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 6:39pm
and someone is stil paying to have sex with someone like this

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Gbire111: 6:40pm
Who also thinks she can't be ashamed of being Unclad?

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by hemartins(m): 6:40pm
Nothing to loose
Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 6:40pm
Men can chop anything...

Majority of these oloshos are thieves o. You people should be careful... Stripping her unclad is unnecessary and inhumane. I don't know our obsession with stripping people unclad.

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by vivianbelema(f): 6:41pm
Hmmmm
Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by sammieguze(m): 6:41pm
who re those having sex with this ugly thing sef

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Larryton(m): 6:41pm
MhizzAJ:
She was disgraced
She was beaten
So why was she stripped unclad undecided








It's so disheartened to see people stripping another person just because of wrong deed just to satisfy their sexual urge. Perverts everywhere.
Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by davodyguy: 6:41pm
MhizzAJ:
She was disgraced
She was beaten
So why was she stripped unclad undecided
part of punishment for her crimes

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Mcowubaba: 6:41pm
MhizzAJ:
She was disgraced
She was beaten
So why was she stripped unclad undecided
She wasn't burnt
Guys are usually burnt.

So undecided undecided

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Pavore9: 6:42pm
Can a prostitute be disgraced?

Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 6:42pm
wink Python1 bia com see prosti2. IFEOMA OBI from ABIA Kanu people
Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by davodyguy: 6:42pm
Larryton:









It's so disheartened to see people stripping another person just because of wrong deed just to satisfy their sexual urge. Perverts everywhere.

Whilst I strongly condem such, but people too must stop having the urge to steal, so those having the sexual urge too will have nothing as excuse
Re: Prostitute Stripped Unclad In Onitsha For Stealing From A Customer (Photos) by Mcowubaba: 6:43pm
Larryton:









It's so disheartened to see people stripping another person just because of wrong deed just to satisfy their sexual urge. Perverts everywhere.
Do you say this, when male criminals are caught, stripped, beaten and burnt to death

Or woman nakednesss different from man own undecided
Or woman stealing different undecided undecided

