This commercial sex worker was given a very bitter dose of Unclad treatment after she was caught stealing from her customer's house







A commercial sex worker who broke into the home of one of her regular customers to steal some foreign currencies and imported wines got more than she bargained for after she was caught red-handed.







The suspect who gave her name as Ifeoma Obi, an indigene of Abia State but plying her skin trade in Onitsha, the commercial nerve center of Anambra State, was caught in the act by some vigilante members and they promptly gave her the Unclad justice.



Obi who was interviewed in Igbo during her ordeal, narrated how she broke into the man's home to steal some Dollars and the expensive wines a few days after the victim had taken her to his house for sex.



In the video posted by Igbo TV, the prostitute said she knew where the owner of the house kept the Dollars and after keeping watch for him to go out, she sneaked into the house to steal.



The men who caught her made sure she was stripped Unclad, beaten and seriously disgraced before she was handed over to the police.



What a shame 1 Like

Shame indeed 1 Like



She was beaten

So why was she stripped unclad She was disgracedShe was beatenSo why was she stripped unclad 12 Likes

hmmm

Olosho mu standing -SMALL DOCTOR





Wanna see that borehole Iam not seeing their Unclad oix wellWanna see that borehole

"Biafrastute" Well done nah. Hmm! 1 Naija. 12 Likes

This is barbaric.

My problem is why should her breast be looking at her shoes 8 Likes

SegunFreelance:

"Biafrastute" Well done nah. Hmm! 1 Naija. You forgot about Afonjastute's at Allen avenue You forgot aboutat Allen avenue 36 Likes 2 Shares

ifeoma obi



dazzzol....okada abeg carry me commot here 6 Likes

Developer 1 Like

BeeBeeOoh:

You forgot about Afonjastute's at Allen avenue

Biafrastutes worst pass. Chai!!! Their... God save person sha.



1 Naija All The Way worst pass. Chai!!! Their... God save person sha. 8 Likes 1 Share

yeye and confused olosho

mad people everywhere

SegunFreelance:

"Biafrastute" Well done nah. Hmm! 1 Naija. Bros get sense nah or borrow small Bros get sense nah or borrow small 9 Likes

Omo the breast don fall finish

Kanu nah confam Jew.Ipobs are PIGS, PROSTITUTE and IDIOTS_ Kanu ,2017) Kanu nah confam Jew.Ipobs are PIGS, PROSTITUTE and IDIOTS_ Kanu ,2017)

and someone is stil paying to have sex with someone like this 11 Likes

Who also thinks she can't be ashamed of being Unclad? 2 Likes 1 Share

Nothing to loose

Men can chop anything...



Majority of these oloshos are thieves o. You people should be careful... Stripping her unclad is unnecessary and inhumane. I don't know our obsession with stripping people unclad. 1 Like

Hmmmm

who re those having sex with this ugly thing sef 4 Likes

MhizzAJ:

She was disgraced

She was beaten

So why was she stripped unclad















It's so disheartened to see people stripping another person just because of wrong deed just to satisfy their sexual urge. Perverts everywhere. It's so disheartened to see people stripping another person just because of wrong deed just to satisfy their sexual urge. Perverts everywhere.

MhizzAJ:

She was disgraced

She was beaten

So why was she stripped unclad part of punishment for her crimes part of punishment for her crimes 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

She was disgraced

She was beaten

So why was she stripped unclad She wasn't burnt

Guys are usually burnt.



So She wasn't burntGuys are usually burnt.So 7 Likes

Can a prostitute be disgraced? 1 Like

Python1 bia com see prosti2. IFEOMA OBI from ABIA Kanu people Python1 bia com see prosti2. IFEOMA OBI from ABIA Kanu people

Larryton:



















It's so disheartened to see people stripping another person just because of wrong deed just to satisfy their sexual urge. Perverts everywhere.

Whilst I strongly condem such, but people too must stop having the urge to steal, so those having the sexual urge too will have nothing as excuse Whilst I strongly condem such, but people too must stop having the urge to steal, so those having the sexual urge too will have nothing as excuse