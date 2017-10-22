Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana (7229 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Ghana News Agency, the deceased were identified as Kwabena Fante, 17 and Nyarko Abronoma, 15.



They were said to be riding on a motorbike and at the same time dancing to the popular ‘One Corner’ tune when they collided with another person and crashed into a structure.



Their bodies have since been deposited at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital at Hwidiem.



The third teenager on the motorbike with the deceased, 17-year-old Collins Krukyi survived the accident and is in a critical condition at the same hospital in the Asutifi South District.



Unconfirmed reports said the three youngsters had gone on a drinking spree and were riding the motorbike without crash helmets on, except the survivor.



An eyewitness who spoke to GNA, explained that the motor rider was speeding in a sharp-curve when the accident occurred.



He added that because of the moves the victims were displaying on the motorbike with the ‘One Corner’ dance, they attracted public caution but they defied all warnings.



http://www.currentnewsnigeria.com/two-teenagers-killed-while-dancing-one-corner-on-a-motorbike/ Two teenage boys met their untimely death on Tuesday at Ntotroso, a mining community in the Asutifi North District of the Brong Ahafo Region while doing the popular ‘One Corner’ dance on a motorbike.According to Ghana News Agency, the deceased were identified as Kwabena Fante, 17 and Nyarko Abronoma, 15.They were said to be riding on a motorbike and at the same time dancing to the popular ‘One Corner’ tune when they collided with another person and crashed into a structure.Their bodies have since been deposited at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital at Hwidiem.The third teenager on the motorbike with the deceased, 17-year-old Collins Krukyi survived the accident and is in a critical condition at the same hospital in the Asutifi South District.Unconfirmed reports said the three youngsters had gone on a drinking spree and were riding the motorbike without crash helmets on, except the survivor.An eyewitness who spoke to GNA, explained that the motor rider was speeding in a sharp-curve when the accident occurred.He added that because of the moves the victims were displaying on the motorbike with the ‘One Corner’ dance, they attracted public caution but they defied all warnings.





this can only happen in Ghana. nobody should ask me how I knew unfortunately ran out of RIP for stupid boys. but good boys you guys did a great jobthis can only happen in Ghana. nobody should ask me how I knew 4 Likes 2 Shares

they will be dancing one corner in hell with Satan. 7 Likes 1 Share

So the one corner craze has started claiming casualties, let them continue.

dem spirit go dey one corner now dey regret 8 Likes 1 Share

Driven to one corner of the earth 11 Likes 1 Share





One corner.... One Corner... One Corner One corner.... One Corner... One Corner 2 Likes

Make lie tear your shirt 4 Likes

I know this is wrong but i kinda felt like "thank God" when i saw the headline. The thing is getting too much and irritating. Rest in One corner to the boys. 1 Like

Okay. Don't drink, drive and dance one -corner. 4 Likes

Stupid dance.



Imagine their stupidity at death.







We told Ghana, that the devil was using them, they never listened. 4 Likes

I no blame them, even grown old men at Yomi Casual's wedding displayed high level of irresponsibility so what do you expect from such kids

RIP to them 2 Likes

That "thing" or dance na disaster waiting to happen....

Sebi dem dey climb tree too?

They shld kontinu o...



RIP to them.... 1 Like

"Dying is a very dull, dreary affair, and my advice to others is to have nothing to do with it."

One corner madness.

Won't be surprised the guest at the funeral will dance one corner.

Ghanaians can be funny. 3 Likes

Patapaa 1 Like

RIP to them

Mumu song have killed mumu children 2 Likes

I will keep my RIP for those who worth it 5 Likes

One corner- One Life- One burial- One hell

celebsnes:

Two teenage boys met their untimely death on Tuesday at Ntotroso, a mining community in the Asutifi North District of the Brong Ahafo Region while doing the popular ‘One Corner’ dance on a motorbike.



According to Ghana News Agency, the deceased were identified as Kwabena Fante, 17 and Nyarko Abronoma, 15.



They were said to be riding on a motorbike and at the same time dancing to the popular ‘One Corner’ tune when they collided with another person and crashed into a structure.



Their bodies have since been deposited at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital at Hwidiem.



The third teenager on the motorbike with the deceased, 17-year-old Collins Krukyi survived the accident and is in a critical condition at the same hospital in the Asutifi South District.



Unconfirmed reports said the three youngsters had gone on a drinking spree and were riding the motorbike without crash helmets on, except the survivor.



An eyewitness who spoke to GNA, explained that the motor rider was speeding in a sharp-curve when the accident occurred.



He added that because of the moves the victims were displaying on the motorbike with the ‘One Corner’ dance, they attracted public caution but they defied all warnings.



http://www.currentnewsnigeria.com/two-teenagers-killed-while-dancing-one-corner-on-a-motorbike/





Make dem go continue for heaven or hell Make dem go continue for heaven or hell

Rip in one corner



I can't wait to go to

my Ex wedding this

Saturday and dance

this "One Corner

dance"

Then I will kick their

cake by mistake.�

�� 5 Likes

you are only stupid when you realized you are stupid. even mad man still think he is smart.... adage. can somebody like these 2 on bicycle dance one corner?

Well who knows they might become one corner dance instructors to the devil and his demons 2 Likes

Ericaikince:



You are mean You are mean

This demonic dance 1 Like

I hope they don't get questioned about how they died while riding to the land of no return... And then, they would now say ermmmm one corner dance.

i think they're just trying to bring that nigga down

Has nothing to do with one corner....dint read the story but prob they were careless 1 Like

Hi Hi