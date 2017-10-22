₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 22 October 2017 at 05:30 PM
|Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by celebsnes: 2:56pm
Two teenage boys met their untimely death on Tuesday at Ntotroso, a mining community in the Asutifi North District of the Brong Ahafo Region while doing the popular ‘One Corner’ dance on a motorbike.
According to Ghana News Agency, the deceased were identified as Kwabena Fante, 17 and Nyarko Abronoma, 15.
They were said to be riding on a motorbike and at the same time dancing to the popular ‘One Corner’ tune when they collided with another person and crashed into a structure.
Their bodies have since been deposited at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital at Hwidiem.
The third teenager on the motorbike with the deceased, 17-year-old Collins Krukyi survived the accident and is in a critical condition at the same hospital in the Asutifi South District.
Unconfirmed reports said the three youngsters had gone on a drinking spree and were riding the motorbike without crash helmets on, except the survivor.
An eyewitness who spoke to GNA, explained that the motor rider was speeding in a sharp-curve when the accident occurred.
He added that because of the moves the victims were displaying on the motorbike with the ‘One Corner’ dance, they attracted public caution but they defied all warnings.
http://www.currentnewsnigeria.com/two-teenagers-killed-while-dancing-one-corner-on-a-motorbike/
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by tyup: 3:00pm
unfortunately ran out of RIP for stupid boys. but good boys you guys did a great job
this can only happen in Ghana. nobody should ask me how I knew
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by Galaxydon1(m): 3:03pm
they will be dancing one corner in hell with Satan.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by sunnysunny69(m): 3:06pm
So the one corner craze has started claiming casualties, let them continue.
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by illicit(m): 3:17pm
dem spirit go dey one corner now dey regret
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by extralargehead(m): 3:27pm
Driven to one corner of the earth
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by madgoat(m): 4:48pm
One corner.... One Corner... One Corner
2 Likes
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by DJMCOTTY(m): 4:49pm
Make lie tear your shirt
4 Likes
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by burmese: 4:49pm
I know this is wrong but i kinda felt like "thank God" when i saw the headline. The thing is getting too much and irritating. Rest in One corner to the boys.
1 Like
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by TheHistorian(m): 4:49pm
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by caesaraba(m): 4:49pm
Okay. Don't drink, drive and dance one -corner.
4 Likes
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by emeijeh(m): 4:50pm
Stupid dance.
Imagine their stupidity at death.
We told Ghana, that the devil was using them, they never listened.
4 Likes
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by mascot87(m): 4:50pm
I no blame them, even grown old men at Yomi Casual's wedding displayed high level of irresponsibility so what do you expect from such kids
RIP to them
2 Likes
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by dayleke(m): 4:50pm
That "thing" or dance na disaster waiting to happen....
Sebi dem dey climb tree too?
They shld kontinu o...
RIP to them....
1 Like
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by joebeckz(m): 4:50pm
"Dying is a very dull, dreary affair, and my advice to others is to have nothing to do with it."
One corner madness.
Won't be surprised the guest at the funeral will dance one corner.
Ghanaians can be funny.
3 Likes
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by meezynetwork(m): 4:50pm
Patapaa
1 Like
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by Bsc(m): 4:50pm
RIP to them
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by rawpadgin(m): 4:50pm
Mumu song have killed mumu children
2 Likes
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by Ericaikince(m): 4:50pm
I will keep my RIP for those who worth it
5 Likes
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by jocarfid(m): 4:51pm
One corner- One Life- One burial- One hell
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by Badonasty(m): 4:51pm
celebsnes:
Make dem go continue for heaven or hell
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by Dopeyomi(m): 4:51pm
Rip in one corner
I can't wait to go to
my Ex wedding this
Saturday and dance
this "One Corner
dance"
Then I will kick their
cake by mistake.�
��
5 Likes
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by slurity1: 4:51pm
you are only stupid when you realized you are stupid. even mad man still think he is smart.... adage. can somebody like these 2 on bicycle dance one corner?
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by mccoy47(m): 4:51pm
Well who knows they might become one corner dance instructors to the devil and his demons
2 Likes
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by AlexandriaToria: 4:51pm
Ericaikince:
You are mean
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by Nutase(f): 4:52pm
This demonic dance
1 Like
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by Mkbryants(m): 4:52pm
I hope they don't get questioned about how they died while riding to the land of no return... And then, they would now say ermmmm one corner dance.
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by chopcy(m): 4:52pm
i think they're just trying to bring that nigga down
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by DMerciful(m): 4:53pm
Has nothing to do with one corner....dint read the story but prob they were careless
1 Like
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by kidman96(m): 4:53pm
Hi
|Re: Two Teenagers Killed While Dancing ‘One Corner’ On A Motorbike In Ghana by smithsydny(m): 4:53pm
One corner
