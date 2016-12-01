₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by colossus91(m): 11:41am On Sep 27
this crazy dance just weak me.... see for yurself
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ms7b-AjEZo
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by Juell(m): 12:19pm On Sep 27
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by nelson7777: 9:23am On Sep 28
lollllll
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by nairavsdollars: 9:43pm
Are they suffering from epilepsy?
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by deepwater(f): 9:43pm
Lol
Exactly how omenka was dancing last night immediately September alert from BMC entered his phone.
Bolustical so sorry you couldn't dance like this, after all your post on NAIRALAND, you still didn't make the BMC list. You forgot they use quota system there, you think say na merit
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by 9jvirgin(m): 9:44pm
Sad. Try this dance in my county; within one minute, you will see the police, ambulance and response from the people with special needs.
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by Aleora(f): 9:44pm
Lol
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by Ugoeze2016: 9:44pm
Best Dance ever
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by AFONJAPIG(m): 9:44pm
Buhari is a mad dog
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by sainty2k3(m): 9:44pm
Make I watch. Nothing but open seizure
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by Firstcitizen: 9:44pm
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by masada: 9:45pm
dis dance
d latest craze in town
hw pple come up with dis tins still baffles
probably some guy high on drugs and catching trips
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by Aristotle96(m): 9:45pm
Once e enter Nigeria, that's the end... Even Lai will dance it sef and say it's helping the economy
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by themonk(m): 9:45pm
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by aleeyus(m): 9:45pm
AFONJAPIG:
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by sheddo619(m): 9:45pm
This has been trending since nw
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by olafunny(m): 9:45pm
AFONJAPIG:my broda, ur sense de one corner de waste
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by rattlesnake(m): 9:45pm
Africa is foolish
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by Oblitz(m): 9:45pm
the devil is from Ghana.
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by Criis(m): 9:45pm
Is this a dance or an exhibition of animalistic tendencies?
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by BunbleBee: 9:45pm
mumu things we celebrate
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by bobbyruffy(m): 9:45pm
Stupid things always comes from either kenya, Zimbabwe or Ghana. Mad people!
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by whothiefmymoney(m): 9:45pm
funny
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by Queenext: 9:46pm
It will make business sense to sell holy koboko here
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by paradigmshift(m): 9:46pm
dance Na dance.. everybody dance e dance.
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by 9jvirgin(m): 9:46pm
AFONJAPIG:
Clap for yourself. Take this medal of Grand Stupidity.
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by MustiizRaja(m): 9:47pm
nairavsdollars:
lwkmmmddddddd baba weyrey
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by BrutalJab: 9:47pm
Ghana 1-0 Nigeria... Dem sabi dance pass us.
Let's give it to them
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by iluvpomo(m): 9:47pm
Ghana with your 24x7 electricity this is what you choose to do with it ??
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by oshe11(m): 9:47pm
foolishness
lashing non livin tinx
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by olafunny(m): 9:47pm
Iamkashybaby be like
|Re: "One Corner": The Crazy Dance In Ghana (Video) by IamSINZ(m): 9:47pm
Where's that girl that says she loves to dance? MhizzAJ or something..
