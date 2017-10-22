₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by rlauncher(m): 3:15pm
The internally generated revenue for Nigeria's 36 states are out. Lagos comes first with N302.42billion. Rivers comes second with N85.28billion while Ogun State comes third with N78.92billion.
Of all the 36 states only Lagos and Ogun generates more IGR than Federal Accounts Allocation. Lagos and Ogun states 69% and 27% more IGR than FAA respectfully.
Ekiti and Nasarawa states are routed to the lowest wrung of the ladder. Statistics are shown below.
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by DEXTROVERT: 3:21pm
okay ooo
rlauncher:okay ooo
Op is high on cheapest liquor
how's Rivers 85billion less than Ogun 72b
meanwhile
lala and mynd4,
come and see something
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by Atiku2019: 3:30pm
DEXTROVERT:
Percentage to Federal Governments allocation
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by uglyafonja: 3:30pm
Sustainability index
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by uglyafonja: 3:33pm
State sustainability index....
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by rlauncher(m): 3:33pm
DEXTROVERT:
There was a typographical error. I've corrected it. My apology.
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by rlauncher(m): 3:34pm
uglyafonja:
This post is about IGR. Its different from states sustainability index.
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by Basic123: 3:55pm
rlauncher:You should deduct the kind of person he is from his username!
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by Biety: 3:56pm
Lagos and ogun are doing fine.
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by gists: 3:59pm
book marked
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by DrGoodman: 4:00pm
Liars will die in hell fire, because if there is half a truth in this, yorubas would have declared Yorubanistan republic
Fake figures made up to measure your shrivelled dick.s and feel good online. But the truth is that yorubas are worse off in the quality of life index now and anytime. If you remove free things from the south west, famine will finish the population there.
I challenge you to support the division of Nigeria and see as the south west becomes another Togo
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by rlauncher(m): 4:06pm
Biety:
Lots of commercial farms and industries are coming up in Ogun state. It is the reason why Ogun state IGR is bigger than FAA.
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by rlauncher(m): 4:14pm
DrGoodman:
The economy of SW is not based on oil. It is based on Agriculture, Manufacturing, Hospitality businesses and services.
We've always had a good economy before oil. That is not going to change should we go our separate ways. I don't foresee the break-up of Nigeria though. Most Nigerians believe we are better together than disintegrated into smaller pieces.
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by Biety: 4:15pm
rlauncher:.
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by Biety: 4:15pm
rlauncher:Ogun is the most industrialised state in Nigeria.
As a yoruba man when you remember lagos and ogun you just thank God for blessing us with these two states. We are not like some people who are running away from their region everyday because their states are lacking in development.
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by DrGoodman: 4:21pm
rlauncher:
Oga, stop the lies, South west economy depends on Ogoni oil Wells. You can continue to deceive yourselves till oil will dry up, then the north will surprise you and declare their own country as they will never allow you come chop kpomo with kilishi in the north.
Na that time ya eye go clear clear
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by Sammy07(m): 4:23pm
I can see 2016
am I the only one seeing this?
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by python1: 4:23pm
Lol, Borno, Ebonyi and Anambra are competing. Meanwhile, Anambra is below Borno in the ranking. Anambra na number 36, last position.
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by DrGoodman: 4:25pm
Biety:
Na mouth una get, nothing else
Lagos and Ogun is only doing well because the country only wants to keep those ports viable, which made everyone including Dangote to site their industrial base there. But just pray that oil does not dry up. If it ever does, Togo will be richer than yorubaland.
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by Biety: 4:26pm
rlauncher:Only lagos and ogun generates more IGR than FAA.
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by DrGoodman: 4:26pm
Sammy07:
You didn't also see that they removed the figures from Anambra?
Do you even mind the ethnic bigots who opened this thread
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by Sammy07(m): 4:29pm
DrGoodman:
Tell me what you have in the east...
let's table the mineral resources and agricultural products in the east. & I'll table southwest owns...
let's see the region that will suffer most
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by rlauncher(m): 4:29pm
Sammy07:
2017 not yet out.
Even in 2017 , Lagos and Ogun are expected to show massive improvement in IGR collection as well as increase in the percentage of their less dependence on Federal Allocation Account.
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by DrGoodman: 4:35pm
Sammy07:
We have brain, dogged intellectuals who understands the business of going far and conquering the goods in other lands and countries. We have brave men who cannot be intimidated by competition but will fight and win laurels everywhere.
We don't depend on oil or lazily collecting tolls from ports and calling that business. Our people are programmed to be successful, despite the odds.
What again did you say you have in the south west?
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by stev120(m): 4:35pm
rlauncher:
Did you just say agriculture. .woow...!!! I never knew kola nut can give such huge amount. ..
far better than benue cassava or imo palm oil. ..what about crude oil money. .
should i say the post smells of lies am sure someone will shout. ..."that is an understatement". ..
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by rlauncher(m): 4:36pm
DrGoodman:
SW had the biggest economy before oil. The Western region was the wealthiest then and still is. So, what are you talking about.
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by EternalTruths: 4:38pm
If Yoruba economy is self sufficient, why then do they oppose Biafra restoration both online & offline.?
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by DrGoodman: 4:40pm
rlauncher:
We call your economic system "the toll gate economy"
We understand why you will fight biafra with all your might, because if we succeed and straighten the competition to generate power, open our ports, bring in and manufacture our own goods cheaper, yorubaland will collapse. We will be producing for Africa and the world.
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by DrGoodman: 4:41pm
rlauncher:
Pray, what did you export? Cola nuts didn't yield much back then?
Re: Ranking Of States By Internally Generated Revenue 2016 by Biety: 4:41pm
EternalTruths:it's like you people are trained to always point fingers at yorubas for all your failures.
You should direct the blame to Nnamdi kanu's lack of diplomacy and some of your leaders who support the fg to unleash python on kanu and his members who are mostly miscreants.
