|Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by royalamour(m): 5:20pm On Oct 22
[url][/url]This civil servant just lost a child because their was no money to pay hospital bill. According to him bello is owing him 10 months salaries. Watch the video below.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1640213586219110/permalink/1955889797984819/
1 Share
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by python1: 5:36pm On Oct 22
Oh my God, this is too much.
Op, pls remove the picture of the late little girl, the picture just send drops of tears off my eyes, you may just post the picture of the aggrieved civil servant.
But, what the fucckk is bloody wrong with this pig called Yahaya Bello? I don't understand, is it that there are no provision for bringing this lunatic to order? What kind of arbitrariness is this for God's sake?
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by Letslive: 5:39pm On Oct 22
Jonathan responsible for it according to Zombies
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by SalamRushdie: 5:46pm On Oct 22
Next time when Nigerians see Buhari on the ballot the u will not vote it ..Buhari is a desert demon synonymous with hardship ..My sympathies to the man
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by arrhem: 5:48pm On Oct 22
APC is a failed party. The blood of the child is on your hands Bello
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by clevvermind(m): 6:20pm On Oct 22
USELESS GOVERNOR, USELESS PRESIDENT AND USELESS PARTY.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by Soms89: 6:21pm On Oct 22
Letslive:while you're seeking blame people are dying
1 Like
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by royalamour(m): 7:11am
CC lalasticlala
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by Emmanueltrin(m): 7:12am
this is getting serious oh
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by Bari22(m): 7:20am
Too much
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by royalamour(m): 7:28am
Bari22:
It's crazy.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by looseweight: 9:16am
This is very painful
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by veekid(m): 9:16am
Buhari sef
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by XXLDICK(m): 9:16am
Kogi state government will soon release a press statement explaining why it isn't their fault he is being owed 10 months salary claiming it is the civil servant's fault.
Where are those canvassing for not to Young to rule
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by TheArticleNG(m): 9:16am
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by neonly: 9:16am
Buhari oooooo well done
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by flyca: 9:18am
And APC is campaigning in Anambra?
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by bardmorz: 9:19am
I hope d govt will not come out to say the parents also falsify their age?
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by flyca: 9:19am
It really breaks my heart to see this
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by cerowo(f): 9:19am
Hmmm... So sad
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by tstx(m): 9:21am
qw
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by bigwig10(m): 9:22am
May God Almighty console the Family
In other News Bail Out was Given to settle Some Payment by FG
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by Badonasty(m): 9:22am
royalamour:
Make dem just sell the state to Lagos state
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by tstx(m): 9:22am
Nigeria is filled with cowards.... You are bin owed 10 months salary and you didn't do anything about it because of fear of the unknown....
You guys will keep dropping one by one until y'all grab the bull by its horn... shutdown kogi state with a mighty protest.... organize a sit out with your families in front of the state house... If the police will shoot at you guys let them do it.. Afterall a quick death is far better than a slow one....
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by vedaxcool(m): 9:22am
SalamRushdie:
You are simply indulging in slander, pmb gave bail out funds to states to keep them afloats to still blame him for yahya bello failings in just being an unrepentant liar
1 Like
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by udemzyudex(m): 9:23am
SalamRushdie:
By 2019,money will change hands and they will still vote him in..
Do you want to tell me that many of these men that vote him don't know Buhari history? They do but they still went ahead and vote him in, someone that couldn't come out to debate, give us and insight on how he is going to move the country forward. He doesn't even have SSCE cert.
Don't be surprise, rice and money will change hands, most Nigerians forget things easily.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by Atiku2019: 9:23am
[b]"Youthful" [/b]Governor
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by Dollabiz: 9:27am
Hmm
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by ValidProfits: 9:29am
Really Sad. RIP dear. #ourmumudondo #wakeupnigeria
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by Itzurboi(m): 9:30am
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by gistsky: 9:31am
I'm very sure dis bello of a gov ll never go unpunished.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant's Child Dies Due To Hardship (Video) by luvinhubby(m): 9:35am
SalamRushdie:
You dey vex o.
1 Like
