https://www.facebook.com/groups/1640213586219110/permalink/1955889797984819/ [url][/url]This civil servant just lost a child because their was no money to pay hospital bill. According to him bello is owing him 10 months salaries. Watch the video below. 1 Share

Oh my God, this is too much.

Op, pls remove the picture of the late little girl, the picture just send drops of tears off my eyes, you may just post the picture of the aggrieved civil servant.

But, what the fucckk is bloody wrong with this pig called Yahaya Bello? I don't understand, is it that there are no provision for bringing this lunatic to order? What kind of arbitrariness is this for God's sake?

Jonathan responsible for it according to Zombies

Next time when Nigerians see Buhari on the ballot the u will not vote it ..Buhari is a desert demon synonymous with hardship ..My sympathies to the man 5 Likes 1 Share





USELESS GOVERNOR, USELESS PRESIDENT AND USELESS PARTY. 10 Likes 1 Share

Letslive:

Jonathan responsible for it--Zombies while you're seeking blame people are dying while you're seeking blame people are dying 1 Like

this is getting serious oh

Too much

Too much

It's crazy. It's crazy.

This is very painful

Buhari sef







Where are those canvassing for not to Young to rule Kogi state government will soon release a press statement explaining why it isn't their fault he is being owed 10 months salary claiming it is the civil servant's fault.Where are those canvassing for not to Young to rule

Buhari oooooo well done

And APC is campaigning in Anambra?

I hope d govt will not come out to say the parents also falsify their age?

It really breaks my heart to see this

Hmmm... So sad

May God Almighty console the Family

In other News Bail Out was Given to settle Some Payment by FG

This civil servant just lost a child because their was no money to pay hospital bill. According to him bello is owing him 10 months salaries. Watch the video below.





https://www.facebook.com/groups/1640213586219110/permalink/1955889797984819/





Make dem just sell the state to Lagos state Make dem just sell the state to Lagos state

Nigeria is filled with cowards.... You are bin owed 10 months salary and you didn't do anything about it because of fear of the unknown....



You guys will keep dropping one by one until y'all grab the bull by its horn... shutdown kogi state with a mighty protest.... organize a sit out with your families in front of the state house... If the police will shoot at you guys let them do it.. Afterall a quick death is far better than a slow one....

Next time when Nigerians see Buhari on the ballot the u will not vote it ..Buhari is a desert demon synonymous with hardship ..My sympathies to the man

You are simply indulging in slander, pmb gave bail out funds to states to keep them afloats to still blame him for yahya bello failings in just being an unrepentant liar You are simply indulging in slander, pmb gave bail out funds to states to keep them afloats to still blame him for yahya bello failings in just being an unrepentant liar 1 Like

Next time when Nigerians see Buhari on the ballot the u will not vote it ..Buhari is a desert demon synonymous with hardship ..My sympathies to the man

By 2019,money will change hands and they will still vote him in..



Do you want to tell me that many of these men that vote him don't know Buhari history? They do but they still went ahead and vote him in, someone that couldn't come out to debate, give us and insight on how he is going to move the country forward. He doesn't even have SSCE cert.





Don't be surprise, rice and money will change hands, most Nigerians forget things easily. By 2019,money will change hands and they will still vote him in..Do you want to tell me that many of these men that vote him don't know Buhari history? They do but they still went ahead and vote him in, someone that couldn't come out to debate, give us and insight on how he is going to move the country forward. He doesn't even have SSCE cert.Don't be surprise, rice and money will change hands, most Nigerians forget things easily. 3 Likes 1 Share

[b]"Youthful" [/b]Governor

Hmm







I'm very sure dis bello of a gov ll never go unpunished.