₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,653 members, 3,868,466 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 01:30 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey (7365 Views)
|President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by solaugo1: 5:56pm On Oct 22
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday returned to Abuja after a successful four-day working visit to Ankara and Istanbul in Turkey.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President’s official aircraft which took off from Ataturk airport, Istanbul at about 12 p.m (Turkish time) local time, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 4.05p.m.
Buhari, accompanied by his wife, Aisha, was received at the airport by senior government officials, including his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Mohammad Bello and other presidential aides.
While in Ankara, Buhari was hosted by the Turkish President, Recep Tayyeb Erdogan for “a fairly long one-on-one meeting’’, on Thursday, before the bilateral meeting that involved their ministers and members of their delegations.
In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the President’s Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the outing was Buhari’s first visit to Turkey since his election in 2015, but the second meeting with Erdogan who as Prime Minister visited Abuja in March, 2016.
He said that Buhari’s objective during both visits focused on issues of security and anti-terrorism; agricultural cooperation and trade cooperation. Others were education and health; transport and connectivity; energy sector cooperation and increased private sector participation.
Shehu noted that the visit had achieved quite a lot on the stated objectives. Buhari, who participated in the 9th D-8 Summit in Istanbul on Oct. 20, also held bilateral meetings with some member-countries.
“The meetings have also helped to enhance momentum in ties between Nigeria and the rest of the `D-8’ member-countries and the establishment of a positive working relationship, especially between Buhari and Erdogan,’’ Shehu said.
The presidential aide noted that Nigeria and Turkey, during the visit, had agreed to support each other in the fight against terrorism, human, drugs, and arms trafficking.
“Turkey specifically mentioned the menace of the Fethullah organisation “FETO” which they accused of terrorism and involvement in the abortive coup plot in 2016, which the Turkish population gallantly resisted.
“There are more than 1,000 Turkish citizens in Nigeria, many of them accused of belonging to this organisation and for which reason their passports have been declared invalid by their country.
“Nigeria has her own problems with the Boko Haram terrorist organisation which claims ties to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, ISIS and (possibly) Daesh, (two international terrorist organisations which Turkey is up against) in the fight of which we get support from Turkey and we desire more. “Both countries also have issues with domestic terror organisations for which they need each other’s help.
“There is equally the burning issue of the smuggling of illicit arms allegedly from Turkey, which their authorities effectively debunked but nonetheless agreed to enter into agreement with Nigeria that their ports, harbors, airports and territories will not ever again be used as transit points for such trafficking originating from other lands.’’
On the issues of the suspected terrorists of Turkish origin in Nigeria, Shehu said that Erdogan received the best assurances from the Nigerian leader that the country would not allow any person or organisation to use her territory for any subversive activities.
He stated that President Buhari used every given opportunity to denounce the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey. “The Turkish citizens who have sought and already obtained assistance from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNCHR) since they became stateless persons have been warned not to engage in any political activities while they are in Nigeria.
“Turkish authorities on their part gave all assurances that no subversive activities against Nigeria will be permitted of their citizens or on their territory.’’ Shehu also said that Nigeria and Turkey discussed the possibility of working together on the challenges brought about by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees in the Northeast.
According to him, Turkey has the experience in handling about five million refugees in her territory. On the issue of arms smuggling, Shehu stated that Nigeria reached conclusions with the Turkish authorities on how to avert future smuggling of illicit arms into Nigeria.
It would be recalled that Col. Hameed Ali (rtd.), the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), had on Sept. 21, at a briefing in Lagos, said that a syndicate based in Turkey had been discovered to be behind illegal arms imports into Nigeria.
Ali was part of Buhari’s entourage to the just concluded four-day working visit to Turkey. The Tin-Can Island Command of the NCS, had in September, intercepted 2,671 pump action rifles imported from Turkey, making the seizure the fourth at the Lagos port within eight months.
Shehu revealed that Nigeria would in the coming weeks sign an agreement with Turkey against trafficking in weapons, humans and drugs.
“Our team which included the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) and the Comptroller-General of NCS Ali reached conclusions with the Turkish authorities on how to avert future occurrence and to that effect, a negotiated agreement is to be signed by both sides after vetting by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice as a requirement of our own administration.’’
Others on the President’s entourage included the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama; Defence, Brig-Gen. Mansur Dan Ali (rtd); Education, Adamu Adamu and Industry, Trade and Investment Okechukwu Enelamah.
The National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Munguno (NSA), the acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Arab Yadam and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Turkey, Ilyas Sulaiman Paragalda also accompanied Buhari to the occasion.
https://news.assure.ng/president-buhari-returns-abuja-4-day-working-visit-turkey/
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by python1: 6:00pm On Oct 22
Welcome back Mr president.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by emeijeh(m): 6:00pm On Oct 22
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by fiizznation(m): 6:02pm On Oct 22
Welcome back our amiable president. May God continue to bless, guide and protect you. Ameen ]
8 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by clevvermind(m): 6:04pm On Oct 22
THE CLUELESS MAN IS BACK.
27 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by madridguy(m): 6:19pm On Oct 22
Baba Yaso
O la le Sai Baba
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by Daniel2060(m): 6:20pm On Oct 22
Try this
http://koredrcezj.win/5600153672150/
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by Kamelot77(m): 6:20pm On Oct 22
welcome back Mr President
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by Caseless: 6:59pm On Oct 22
May your reign be long, the most clean leader from the entire black race.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by wtfcoded: 7:29pm On Oct 22
This parasitic tyrant.
#Mymumudondon!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by OGACLO(m): 8:33pm On Oct 22
Welcome Back sir
No Keke carries IPOB/Biafra flag again in Enugu.............
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by Keneking: 9:52pm On Oct 22
But where is lalasticlala now
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by conductorh2: 9:59pm On Oct 22
His fellow terrorists are happy for his arrival.
More money for ISIS
More money for Boko Haram
More money for Fulani herdsmen
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by NwaAmaikpe: 9:59pm On Oct 22
When is this dullard dying?
That was one of my prayer wishes for this year ooooo.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by osemoses1234(m): 10:00pm On Oct 22
Teacher: who is ur favorite celebrity me: arnod Schwarzenegger teacher spell it me:I'm joking ooo... it's AY
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by amnesty7: 10:01pm On Oct 22
Welcome back, amiable Boss. May your enemies continue to live in their self-caused agony and pain. Amen. I know they MUST open this thread and watch the pictures. They must.
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by WeirdWolf: 10:01pm On Oct 22
HL don show.
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by mosho2good: 10:02pm On Oct 22
can anyone please tell Mr what are they submitting in turkey cos I don't really understand...
all this travel since apc took over the government things has never change for one day...
we are suffering and smiling
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by laffwitmi: 10:02pm On Oct 22
welcome back Sir
God bless you
Ride on till 2023
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by Vutseck(m): 10:03pm On Oct 22
Jubrin from Sudan is still masquerading as the Zoo fresident
where is buhari ?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by Riko2(m): 10:03pm On Oct 22
d dullard is back yes, time to d with ipod :
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by tamethem(m): 10:04pm On Oct 22
This man just disappointed haters with his health.
God no be man oo
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by saraki2019(m): 10:06pm On Oct 22
welcom back sir
the slayer of ipobs
the slayer nnamdi kanu
the conqueror of biafra
the slayer of bokoharam
the slayer of shiite
the grand commander of the federation
go bless you
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:06pm On Oct 22
I bet my two balls, b4 this October runs out this man go leave Nigeria again
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by Vutseck(m): 10:06pm On Oct 22
tamethem:you mean Mr Jubrin from Sudan
.
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by Cruset(m): 10:07pm On Oct 22
mr President you better carry your office go inside the presidential jet...Na so so travelling all the time....I wonder who this president EPP sef?.
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by RationalTV: 10:07pm On Oct 22
Enough of recycled old politicians to continue to ruin our future as Nigerian youths.
.
We Nigerian youths are becoming so comfortable with mediocre and enjoying the meagre these old politicians dash us out of our collective Commonwealth they stole in the name of leadership.
.
Enough is enough! Join ''Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)'' now and let's surprise these old politicians come 2019 by electing young, visionary Nigerians into key leadership positions to help us chart a new course for Nigeria. Yes we can do it.
.
Check us out here and indicate your interest to be a member of the revolution party!
.
Join here>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4132223/rational-youth-future-revolution-nigeria
.
Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)
.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by gaeul(f): 10:11pm On Oct 22
Hmmm...so soon...our absentee president
No matter how much they recover from us, we can never be as poor as Dangote-Abacha's wife
http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/11/no-matter-how-much-they-recover-from-us.html
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by mayberry1(f): 10:12pm On Oct 22
One on one talk.....I don't get it, why wasting tax payers money when it's obvious he has hearing impairment.
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by Abfinest007(m): 10:12pm On Oct 22
will his arrival change the cost of garri de market
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by Isaacpyo04(m): 10:17pm On Oct 22
Sai Baba, ba're be custard, look at you, you are not a bastard,minister of tourism, sha be flying upandan.
|Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja After 4-day Working Visit To Turkey by Offpoint: 10:22pm On Oct 22
Garri was sold at the rate of 250 per congo, after 4 days absence of Sudanese jubrilla Muhadmedu bura-ri... garri has dropped to 200 per congo... can someone please give him a permanent visa or something... please
#fact
it's easier to be FTC than LTC on NL
I Was Grossly Misunderstood - Gej. / Ex-Militants Get More Money Than Health Sector: Nigeria's 2012 Budget / Don’t Take The Law Into Your Hands, Buhari Tells Supporters
Viewing this topic: Phemmy777(m), DutchBruh and 8 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10