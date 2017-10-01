₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Customs Officer Shoots Man Coming Back From Church Dead In Ogun (Graphic Pics) by stephenduru: 6:21pm On Oct 22
As shared by Adeolu who lives in Lagos...
'Custom kill another innocent man this morning at Ajilete!
The man(ORIYOMI PAUL AYOMAYA) was said to be coming from church,where he went to clean the holy place of God this morning before he got shot by the Nigeriacustomservice.Some innocent soul are also injured by the custom's stray bullets.
May almighty God save people around Idiroko border against this custom services,it's getting too much and we urge the government to please find a solution to this.
Please share this post,you can save uncountable soul with it,it may even get to the Government or any other helpers! Thanks I pray we shall not die untimely!AMEN'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/customs-officer-killers-innocent-man-in.html?m=1
|Re: Customs Officer Shoots Man Coming Back From Church Dead In Ogun (Graphic Pics) by stephenduru: 6:22pm On Oct 22
|Re: Customs Officer Shoots Man Coming Back From Church Dead In Ogun (Graphic Pics) by FortifiedCity: 6:22pm On Oct 22
Yes I know very clearly that we have some animals in the Police, some beasts in the army and some vampires in the custom but Why did they shoot him?
|Re: Customs Officer Shoots Man Coming Back From Church Dead In Ogun (Graphic Pics) by madridguy(m): 6:23pm On Oct 22
Inna lilahi waheena ilehin raji'un
Nigeria Government need to address this issue as this is getting too much. Early today it was a policeman in delta state and now custom. R.I.P
|Re: Customs Officer Shoots Man Coming Back From Church Dead In Ogun (Graphic Pics) by MasterKim: 6:26pm On Oct 22
Na wa o.
wetin dz mumuni wey dey snap won use dead man pic do?
Abi dem won use am do dp ni?
|Re: Customs Officer Shoots Man Coming Back From Church Dead In Ogun (Graphic Pics) by dingbang(m): 6:31pm On Oct 22
Wait what is this nonsense madness of Nigerians snapping a dead body..
|Re: Customs Officer Shoots Man Coming Back From Church Dead In Ogun (Graphic Pics) by madridguy(m): 6:32pm On Oct 22
At times I shake my head for our generation.
MasterKim:
|Re: Customs Officer Shoots Man Coming Back From Church Dead In Ogun (Graphic Pics) by McBeal10(f): 6:58pm On Oct 22
the family of the man should sue Lagos state oh wait I forget say na Nigeria we de the most corrupt and unjust country where the cry of the masses go unheard. tufia!!!!!
|Re: Customs Officer Shoots Man Coming Back From Church Dead In Ogun (Graphic Pics) by Nairalandmentor(m): 9:38am
Why?
|Re: Customs Officer Shoots Man Coming Back From Church Dead In Ogun (Graphic Pics) by Atiku2019: 9:39am
|Re: Customs Officer Shoots Man Coming Back From Church Dead In Ogun (Graphic Pics) by Angelb4: 9:39am
MasterKim:
They should be security personnels or journalists.
|Re: Customs Officer Shoots Man Coming Back From Church Dead In Ogun (Graphic Pics) by hezy4real01(m): 9:39am
a
|Re: Customs Officer Shoots Man Coming Back From Church Dead In Ogun (Graphic Pics) by Abfinest007(m): 9:39am
b4
|Re: Customs Officer Shoots Man Coming Back From Church Dead In Ogun (Graphic Pics) by PenisCaP: 9:40am
Rip
|Re: Customs Officer Shoots Man Coming Back From Church Dead In Ogun (Graphic Pics) by Lordave(f): 9:40am
This is about the 10th crime related news I've come across this morning, Nigeria why?
|Re: Customs Officer Shoots Man Coming Back From Church Dead In Ogun (Graphic Pics) by biggestmanhood(m): 9:40am
AFOnjas and rituals
