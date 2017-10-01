



'Custom kill another innocent man this morning at Ajilete!

The man(ORIYOMI PAUL AYOMAYA) was said to be coming from church,where he went to clean the holy place of God this morning before he got shot by the Nigeriacustomservice.Some innocent soul are also injured by the custom's stray bullets.

May almighty God save people around Idiroko border against this custom services,it's getting too much and we urge the government to please find a solution to this.



Please share this post,you can save uncountable soul with it,it may even get to the Government or any other helpers! Thanks I pray we shall not die untimely!AMEN'



