Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US (7024 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade last night went home with four awards and was also given a Honorary Certificate from New Jersey General Assembly at the African Entertainment Awards in the United States.



The "Johnny" crooner won in the following categories;



1. Best Female (Africa)

2. Best Female(International)

3. Special Recognition Award; Mama Africa,

4. New Jersey County Of Essex Honorary Certificate

5. Honorary Certificate from New Jersey General Assembly



Her manager, Taiye Aliyu also bagged a special recognition award.



See a photo of Yemi with her awards below...





Congrats to her.



http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/10/yemi-alade-won-four-awards-at-african.html By Lasgidi OnlineNigerian singer, Yemi Alade last night went home with four awards and was also given a Honorary Certificate from New Jersey General Assembly at the African Entertainment Awards in the United States.The "Johnny" crooner won in the following categories;1. Best Female (Africa)2. Best Female(International)3. Special Recognition Award; Mama Africa,4. New Jersey County Of Essex Honorary Certificate5. Honorary Certificate from New Jersey General AssemblyHer manager, Taiye Aliyu also bagged a special recognition award.See a photo of Yemi with her awards below...Congrats to her. 2 Likes 1 Share

.op u stingy o . U go comment first. Anyway yemialade na correct babe. Prefer her to tiwa savage 4 Likes

She's classic 3 Likes 1 Share

Fat panda... When a typical naija girl starts eating money the next thing na FAT... Eating healthy, working out don't exist in their dictionary.... Happy for yemi tho

Congrats ma. I'm also praising you now, so you won't call me out in 2019 that I insulted 2 years ago. I'm not like the person under me, he's a bad belle

Am I the only one that dies not have her songs in phone.. Cos I don't see what she's singing 22 Likes 2 Shares

A

Congratulations, more grease to her elbow.

Congrats to her

Lol.... With her jaga jaga songs abi

crush for life!!

Man like Yemi 1 Like

I have not heard any latest from her.





Congrats tho 1 Like

Ericaikince:

Am I the only one that dies not have her songs in phone.. Cos I don't see what she's singing





Makes the two of us then . Makes the two of us then . 6 Likes

10million naira gown this time

H

i

More accolades are coming your way.

Yemi alade who are the people that listens to her song this bae don't know how to sing it's just that she has what am looking for in a woman interm of.......... 1 Like

Love her dress

Nonsense! The organisers must have opened her legs for her to win 4 awards

What's in her songs that deserves award?



E pass the rubbish, money themed trash she sings? buy Ferrari, buy this buy that



#yeyemusician 3 Likes



.

We Nigerian youths are becoming so comfortable with mediocre and enjoying the meagre these old politicians dash us out of our collective Commonwealth they stole in the name of leadership.

.

Enough is enough! Join ''Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)'' now and let's surprise these old politicians come 2019 by electing young, visionary Nigerians into key leadership positions to help us chart a new course for Nigeria. Yes we can do it.

.

Check us out here and indicate your interest to be a member of the revolution party!

.

Join here>>>

.

Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)

. Enough of recycled old politicians to continue to ruin our future as Nigerian youths.We Nigerian youths are becoming so comfortable with mediocre and enjoying the meagre these old politicians dash us out of our collective Commonwealth they stole in the name of leadership.Enough is enough! Join ''Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)'' now and let's surprise these old politicians come 2019 by electing young, visionary Nigerians into key leadership positions to help us chart a new course for Nigeria. Yes we can do it.Check us out here and indicate your interest to be a member of the revolution party!Join here>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4132223/rational-youth-future-revolution-nigeria Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)

Whenever i just want to SMH i listen to her song.. Especially that-Marry me 1 Like

Is it just me or is her dressing a complete miss ? 'Cos I am not understanding

My baby

Singlelexzy:







Makes the two of us then . Makes three then Makes three then

Singlelexzy:







Makes the two of us then . Makes three then Makes three then

correct gal nt dat ashawo tiwa