Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by LasgidiOnline: 7:53pm
By Lasgidi Online
Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade last night went home with four awards and was also given a Honorary Certificate from New Jersey General Assembly at the African Entertainment Awards in the United States.
The "Johnny" crooner won in the following categories;
1. Best Female (Africa)
2. Best Female(International)
3. Special Recognition Award; Mama Africa,
4. New Jersey County Of Essex Honorary Certificate
5. Honorary Certificate from New Jersey General Assembly
Her manager, Taiye Aliyu also bagged a special recognition award.
See a photo of Yemi with her awards below...
Congrats to her.
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by mhisterdreezy(m): 7:56pm
.op u stingy o . U go comment first. Anyway yemialade na correct babe. Prefer her to tiwa savage
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by Secretgis: 7:59pm
She's classic
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by tstx(m): 8:03pm
Fat panda... When a typical naija girl starts eating money the next thing na FAT... Eating healthy, working out don't exist in their dictionary.... Happy for yemi tho
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by abejide1000(m): 8:20pm
Congrats ma. I'm also praising you now, so you won't call me out in 2019 that I insulted 2 years ago. I'm not like the person under me, he's a bad belle
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by Ericaikince(m): 8:20pm
Am I the only one that dies not have her songs in phone.. Cos I don't see what she's singing
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by Secretgis: 8:20pm
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by Teewhy2: 8:20pm
Congratulations, more grease to her elbow.
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by Dutchey(m): 8:20pm
Congrats to her
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by olaolulazio(m): 8:20pm
Lol.... With her jaga jaga songs abi
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by DONADAMS(m): 8:21pm
crush for life!!
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by OboOlora(f): 8:21pm
Man like Yemi
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by emeijeh(m): 8:21pm
I have not heard any latest from her.
Congrats tho
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by Singlelexzy: 8:22pm
Ericaikince:
Makes the two of us then .
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by obajoey(m): 8:23pm
10million naira gown this time
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by Hyfer(m): 8:23pm
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by mayweather145: 8:23pm
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by oluwatymylehyn(m): 8:24pm
More accolades are coming your way.
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by yusufyusuf1: 8:24pm
Yemi alade who are the people that listens to her song this bae don't know how to sing it's just that she has what am looking for in a woman interm of..........
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by Beezed(m): 8:25pm
Love her dress
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by LesbianBoy(m): 8:26pm
Nonsense! The organisers must have opened her legs for her to win 4 awards
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by Opakan2: 8:26pm
What's in her songs that deserves award?
E pass the rubbish, money themed trash she sings? buy Ferrari, buy this buy that
#yeyemusician
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by RationalTV: 8:27pm
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by Nov6(m): 8:28pm
Whenever i just want to SMH i listen to her song.. Especially that-Marry me
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by Lightning07(m): 8:29pm
Is it just me or is her dressing a complete miss ? 'Cos I am not understanding
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by fuckerstard: 8:29pm
My baby
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by tom12345: 8:32pm
Singlelexzy:Makes three then
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by tom12345: 8:32pm
Singlelexzy:Makes three then
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by KarlWest: 8:33pm
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by oshe11(m): 8:34pm
correct gal nt dat ashawo tiwa
|Re: Yemi Alade Won Four Awards At The African Entertainment Awards In The US by Naturalobserver(m): 8:37pm
She just there musically.She gets recognistion cuz of her hot body.Personally,she looks hot.
