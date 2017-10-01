₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:04pm
A blogger and social media influencer, Aniebiet Antia, who is based in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, is yet to recover well after being dealt with by soldiers attached to Operational Crocodile Smile 11. According to the young man, he was flogged and beaten for four hours by the military men on his way back from the village.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/young-man-and-blogger-beaten-by-soldiers-in-akwa-ibom-state.html
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:06pm
Wetin you do to warrant crocodile koboko?
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Afonjatribeguy: 9:09pm
Uselesss cowardly Zoo Army practicing they operation crocodile cry on innocent people. Ask them to fight Bokoharamms at Sambisa forest they will run away from the Army camp to start snatching of cars . USELESSS ZOO ARMY
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 9:14pm
♤ Young Man
♤ what did you do?
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by mgbadike81: 9:14pm
zoo army.
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:19pm
Enjoy it dude
Maybe u are one of those cheering them when they where performing python dance
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by mgbadike81: 9:28pm
RoyalBlak007:nothing he can possibly do to justify been tortured.
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by bamidelee: 9:34pm
mgbadike81:animal lives in zoo so you're an animal
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by phemmyutd(m): 9:34pm
He should all tell us what he did them. Solders can't just pick on your way and start beating you, unless your village people are involved
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Atiku2019: 9:37pm
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:38pm
The country's security apparatus needs to be overhauled if a reorientation must be achieved.
The Nigerian Police sees the people as the enemy and the government as their friend... A trait they foolishly copied from the Colonial police.
They haven't come to understand that they should be on the people's side.
Nigeria is truly a zoo.
And the best thing that can happen is for this country to be recolonised by the British and possibly unamalgated.
Everything the Colonial masters left for us have been bastardized and destroyed.
From railway lines, to waterboards, to coal corporation, to Steel factories.
Everything.
And that fool Atiku wants to be President to further contribute to the infrastructural decadence.
NEVER!!!
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:38pm
The crocodile right now...
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by johnshagb(m): 9:38pm
Reason for the lashing?
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by brainpulse: 9:39pm
Goat, you were beaten for 4hours without frog jump, without dislocation or bruises or blood just some paintings on your back and you didn't tell us what you did.
Please tell us another lie.
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 9:39pm
Lie!
Four hours and the back still looks smooth and he can still lie down comfortably.
The acclaimed soldiers re impostors
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by tolexy123: 9:39pm
mgbadike81:na army we dey talk oga not police. The story sef get as e be. I dont trust dis IPoB boys
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by DeutschJunge: 9:39pm
I use to wonder why is the black man way always different and everything is done like the animal kingdom way.
But, i later realized that, that's the only way to get a black man to act right, don't get me wrong, nothing like inferiority complex here.
Black man just need force to make him do whats right.
General talk, i sincerely sympathize with the young man.
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by KINGHAFI(m): 9:40pm
Never talk finish
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:40pm
Whenever I read about bloggers, I remember what BurnaBoy said about them.
They can add spices to stories for Africa sha!
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by chillychill(f): 9:40pm
Guy wetin u do?
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Titto93(m): 9:40pm
Nigerian Army are terrorist in disguise since they can't terrorize the real terrorist but unarmed civilians.
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by davodyguy: 9:40pm
Soldiers decided to beat only you out of millions of people in your state, cos you stole their wives or what?
Hypocrisy, is when you hear one side and choose to judge
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by handsomebanana(m): 9:40pm
phemmyutd:
Do soldiers have the right to beat somebody up in the street.
Lets start there. Na useless comments like this dey make them continue to abuse people so.
Gerrahia here man
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by liondbrave: 9:40pm
Young man Pls confess to us what was your offence
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by 2lateBiafra: 9:41pm
Eyyya, REST WELL COZ U WERE FLOGGED DURING ACTIVE SERVICE
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by seunlly(m): 9:41pm
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by oshe11(m): 9:41pm
Waiting for them to beat an Afonja
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by davodyguy: 9:41pm
madridguy:
That's the sensible question normal people should ask before concluding on an inconclusive story, which is lopsided
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by FSolar: 9:41pm
Forever exaggerating!!! Bloggers, I bow for una!!
Nigerian soldiers can't handle you for 4hrs and all you'll see is 2 whip marks pere (the rest na tossing )!!!
You won't say what you did! Be here soliciting for e-protest that would soon disappear from front page.
Lies ehn!!!
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by hollah123: 9:41pm
there are 3 sides to this story this guy's side the soldiers side the truth
Oga, what did u do or better still what transpired between d two of u
|Re: Blogger Aniebiet Antia Beaten By Soldiers For 4 Hours In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by WeirdWolf: 9:42pm
Most of our soldiers are illiterates.
And their actions confirm it.
